2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Joins Race to Issue Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin With BlackRock-Backed Token

Joins Race to Issue Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin With BlackRock-Backed Token

The post Joins Race to Issue Hyperliquid’s USDH Stablecoin With BlackRock-Backed Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Decentralized finance protocol Ethena ENA$0.8180 submitted Tuesday a proposal to issue Hyperliquid’s upcoming stablecoin, joining a bidding race that has already attracted a slew of companies like Paxos, Sky, Frax and Agora. The token would be fully backed by Ethena’s USDtb, a stablecoin issued with federally chartered bank Anchorage Digital and fully backed by BUIDL, the tokenized money market fund by asset management giant BlackRock and Securitize. “We are excited to enable Ethena’s USDtb, which is 100% backed by BUIDL and uniquely positioned to offer institutional grade cash management as well as on-chain liquidity to Hyperliquid users,” said Robert Mitchnick, Blackrock’s head of digital assets, in the proposal. If adopted, Ethena pledged that 95% of net revenue from USDH reserves would flow back to the Hyperliquid ecosystem, the proposal said. Ethena also said it would cover the costs of migrating existing USDC trading pairs on Hyperliquid to USDH to ease adoption. The proposal comes as competition to win the issuance of Hyperliquid’s USDH stablecoin is intensifies. The decentralized exchange executed almost $400 billion in perpetuals trading volume last month, making it an attractive market for stablecoin providers to corner. Sky (formerly MakerDAO), Paxos, Sky, Frax, Agora and Native Markets threw their hat in the ring. Validators are set to vote on proposals on September 14. Read more: Sky Pitches Genius-Compliant USDH Stablecoin With $8B Balance Sheet and 4.85% Yield Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/09/ethena-joins-race-for-hyperliquid-s-stablecoin-with-blackrock-backed-proposal
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046-0.64%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9997-0.01%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01409+10.33%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:20
Бөлісу
$7,200 Daily Gains: Why Bitcoin Holders Flock to BJMining

$7,200 Daily Gains: Why Bitcoin Holders Flock to BJMining

The post $7,200 Daily Gains: Why Bitcoin Holders Flock to BJMining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin demonstrated strong resilience amidst market volatility in September, currently stabilizing at approximately $111,000. Despite a brief pullback, Bitcoin has remained resilient thanks to continued inflows from ETFs, increased stablecoin liquidity, and record-breaking hashrate. Analysts generally believe this has laid a solid foundation for a further push towards $120,000 this year. However, for investors, simply holding BTC means their funds are in a “waiting” state, with no immediate returns. To achieve the win-win goal of “coin appreciation + stable cash flow,” more and more users are turning to the BJMINING cloud mining platform, enjoying stable daily returns of thousands of dollars. BJMINING’s core advantages Founded in 2015 and headquartered in the UK, BJMINING has deployed over 60 green energy mining farms worldwide, equipped with 1.2 million mining machines, covering more than 180 countries and boasting over 5 million registered users worldwide. The platform provides investors with comprehensive security and flexible contracts. Its core advantages include: Sign up and receive a $15 trial bonus, allowing you to experience cloud mining profits at zero cost No equipment or electricity investment required, full hosting, simple operation Daily automatic settlement of income, users can choose to withdraw or reinvest Supports withdrawal of multiple assets: XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT, DOGE, etc., all can be withdrawn flexibly Green energy power supply promotes sustainable and environmentally friendly mining Cybersecurity protection: McAfee® + Cloudflare® dual protection + AIG full insurance Referral rebate mechanism: 3% direct referral + 2% indirect referral, with continuous compounding of returns How to quickly participate in BJMINING Register an account on the BJMINING official website and receive a $15 newbie bonus; Select a suitable contract plan and deposit BTC or other supported cryptocurrencies; After the contract is activated, the system will run automatically, and the income will be credited to your account daily, which…
Bitcoin
BTC$113,378.79+1.81%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046-0.64%
XRP
XRP$2.9781+0.34%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:19
Бөлісу
Trump Media files registration for five America First themed equity ETFs

Trump Media files registration for five America First themed equity ETFs

The post Trump Media files registration for five America First themed equity ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Trump Media filed to register five America First-themed equity exchange-traded funds (ETFs). This move marks an expansion beyond its core Truth Social platform and into asset management. Trump Media filed a registration statement today for five America First themed equity exchange-traded funds. The company, which trades under the ticker DJT, announced the ETF filing as part of its expansion beyond its core social media platform Truth Social. The registration covers five different equity-focused funds that will carry America First branding. Trump Media has not disclosed additional details about the investment strategies, underlying holdings, or launch timeline for the proposed ETFs. The filing represents the company’s entry into the asset management space. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/trump-media-america-first-etfs-registration/
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.749+1.05%
Movement
MOVE$0.1281+3.14%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016725+4.11%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:18
Бөлісу
93% of Indian Crypto Investors Demand Regulation: Survey

93% of Indian Crypto Investors Demand Regulation: Survey

The post 93% of Indian Crypto Investors Demand Regulation: Survey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Growing political force  Current legal status  According to a recent report by The Economic Time, a whopping 93% of Indian investors want to have some sort of cryptocurrency regulation. Among these investors, 56% want to make sure that regulation will ensure investor protection and stability.  Twenty-four percent of those from the pro-regulation crowd want minimal regulation in order to be able to foster innovation.  The remaining 13% want regulation only for taxation purposes. Notably, the overwhelming majority of the survey respondents (84%) believe that cryptocurrency taxes are currently unfair.  Major impediments  The current taxation regime and the lack of regulatory clarity are believed to be stifling the industry’s growth.  Notably, 90% of the poll respondents claim that they would be more willing to invest in crypto if the rules were clearer and taxation was less draconian.  Growing political force  Just like in other countries, cryptocurrencies are becoming politically relevant, with a staggering 91% of the respondents claiming that they would take into account specific crypto policies when casting their vote.  You Might Also Like The lion’s share of urban voters under 35 is more likely to support cryptocurrency-friendly candidates.  Current legal status  So far, cryptocurrencies remain in a legal grey area in India, meaning that this novel asset class remains unregulated.  In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India prohibited banks from providing cryptocurrency services, but the ban was then overturned in 2020 by the Supreme Court since it was deemed to be unconstitutional.  Source: https://u.today/93-of-indian-crypto-investors-demand-regulation-survey
Union
U$0.00933-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046-0.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016725+4.11%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:17
Бөлісу
Bitcoin DeFi Could Eclipse Ethereum, Says Cardano Founder

Bitcoin DeFi Could Eclipse Ethereum, Says Cardano Founder

Cardano’s founder is now balancing two fronts: a $200 million healthcare experiment in Wyoming and a strong belief that Bitcoin […] The post Bitcoin DeFi Could Eclipse Ethereum, Says Cardano Founder appeared first on Coindoo.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001701+2.53%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0065+0.93%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/10 22:16
Бөлісу
Most Crypto Tokens Like XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE Are Not Securities Under Project Crypto, SEC Chair Paul Atkins

Most Crypto Tokens Like XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE Are Not Securities Under Project Crypto, SEC Chair Paul Atkins

TLDR SEC Chair Paul Atkins clarifies that most tokens like XRP, ADA, and DOGE are not securities under Project Crypto. Project Crypto aims to provide clear rules for crypto activities such as trading, lending, and staking. SEC supports crypto “super-apps” for trading, lending, and staking under one regulatory framework. Atkins praises the EU’s MiCA framework, [...] The post Most Crypto Tokens Like XRP, ADA, SOL, DOGE Are Not Securities Under Project Crypto, SEC Chair Paul Atkins appeared first on CoinCentral.
Solana
SOL$221.57+2.36%
XRP
XRP$2.9781+0.34%
Wink
LIKE$0.010556+0.84%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/10 22:16
Бөлісу
PPI inflation report takeaways

PPI inflation report takeaways

The post PPI inflation report takeaways appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Customers look over clothing items displayed on April 18, 2025 at a Costco branch in Niantic, Connecticut. Robert Nickelsberg | Getty Images The producer price index, a gauge of costs at the wholesale level in the U.S. economy, posted an unexpected 0.1% decline in August. Here’s what to know: For the third time this year, PPI showed outright deflation in what is generally considered a measure of pipeline price pressures. Wall Street economists had been looking for a 0.3% increase. Core PPI, which strips out food and energy, also fell 0.1% though core minus trade services actually rose 0.3% The tame reading will only feed market expectations of a Federal Reserve rate cut next week, and President Donald Trump was quickly on the case. “Just out: No Inflation!!! ‘Too Late’ must lower the RATE, BIG, right now. Powell is a total disaster, who doesn’t have a clue!!!” he posted on Truth Social in his latest shot at Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Despite the tame inflation and near-certainty of a rate cut, market reaction was muted. Stocks rose slightly and Treasury yields moved only modestly lower. PPI is generally not considered a high-profile or well-understood metric, and traders are likely waiting for the consumer price index print Thursday. Fed officials look not only at headline numbers but also the underlying drivers. The PPI report provided good news on inflation fundamentals. The service sector, which drives some 80% of GDP, saw outright deflation, falling 0.2%. Even goods prices, which are much more heavily impacted by tariffs, rose just 0.1%. The CPI reading, due Thursday at 8:30 a.m. ET, will get more attention. As with PPI, the consensus outlook is for a 0.3% increase. About four-fifths of the CPI and PPI numbers feed into the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, the personal consumption expenditures…
NEAR
NEAR$2.666+0.41%
MemeCore
M$1.96132-1.00%
Threshold
T$0.01633-0.12%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:16
Бөлісу
Rethinking Monitoring for AI-Based Technical Support Systems

Rethinking Monitoring for AI-Based Technical Support Systems

GenAI support agents must handle unpredictable natural language queries that cannot be pre-scripted. Unlike API-based systems that follow predictable execution flows, GenAI agents make dynamic decisions based on customer context, resource state, and troubleshooting logic.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1396-8.69%
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/10 22:15
Бөлісу
Should Your Small Business Jump On Every Trend Or Pop Culture Moment?

Should Your Small Business Jump On Every Trend Or Pop Culture Moment?

The post Should Your Small Business Jump On Every Trend Or Pop Culture Moment? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – JANUARY 28: Travis Kelce #87 of the Kansas City Chiefs (L) celebrates with Taylor Swift after defeating the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game at M&T Bank Stadium on January 28, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images) Getty Images It can be tempting for small businesses to jump on viral moments like Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement or the Coldplay kiss-cam scandal and post about it on social media. Everyone seems to be doing it, so why not you? However, it’s essential to evaluate whether posting viral trends, memes, and timely pop culture moments really make the most sense for your small business. There’s no one-size-fits-all answer here—what makes sense for your business may not make sense for others. Here are some questions to ask to help evaluate whether your small business should jump on the latest social media craze. 1: Does It Make Sense To Your Business And Audience? The most important question is whether it truly makes sense for your business. The last thing you want to do is publish a piece of content that is completely out of place on your social media feed. Your audience will notice if you’re jumping on a bandwagon and the content feels forced, random or inauthentic. You’ll also want to make sure that the trend or pop culture moment is congruent with your brand personality, tone of voice, and target audience. You, as the business owner, might love it, but is it relevant to your audience? If the topic resonates with them, go for it! 2: Does It Add Value? Businesses, big and small, are competing for attention on social media. The next question to ask yourself is whether a social media post would add value to your audience and their social media…
MemeCore
M$1.96132-1.00%
Threshold
T$0.01633-0.12%
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.0428+0.78%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:13
Бөлісу
US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board

US Senate Banking Committee approves Milan's nomination for Federal Reserve Board

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Jinshi, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee approved Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board by a vote of 13 to 11.
Union
U$0.00933-1.47%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 22:12
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion