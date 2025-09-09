2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
What to know about the Hyundai-LG plant immigration raid in Georgia

The post What to know about the Hyundai-LG plant immigration raid in Georgia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This image from video provided by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via DVIDS shows manufacturing plant employees being escorted outside the Hyundai Motor Group’s electric vehicle plant, Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025, in Ellabell, Ga Corey Bullard/U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement via AP The South Korean government said it is working to return its nationals who were detained in an immigration raid on a Hyundai facility in Georgia last week. Federal and immigration agents conducted a massive sweep on the plant in Ellabell, Georgia, arresting 475 people as part of an investigation into allegations of unlawful employment practices. A South Korean spokesperson told NBC News that more than 300 of the arrests were South Korean nationals. U.S. authorities, who had a search warrant, said the arrested workers were working or living in the country illegally. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung’s office said Sunday that detainees will be returned to South Korea on a chartered flight. Hyundai did not immediately respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Thursday’s raid, the latest in President Donald Trump’s crackdown on illegal immigration, marked the Department of Homeland Security’s largest single-site enforcement operation in its history, according to Steven Schrank, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations in Georgia. White House border czar Tom Homan told CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday that the Trump administration would continue focusing on workplaces for immigration raids. “We’re going to do more worksite enforcement operations,” he said. “These companies that hire illegal aliens, they undercut their competition that’s paying U.S. citizen salaries.” The Georgia plant is home to South Korean companies Hyundai and LG Energy Solution, which are building a battery manufacturing plant together. The $7.6 billion Hyundai plant employs more than 1,200 people. The company began building its manufacturing plant in 2022 and started making electric vehicles less…
Benchmark initiates ‘buy’ rating for beleaguered crypto infra company Bakkt, citing strategic pivot

Analyst Mark Palmer initiated a “buy” rating for BKKT, arguing the company is due for “a fresh start,” according to a note on Monday.
BBVA Launches €14.8B Hostile Bid for Sabadell Amid Rising Tensions

TLDR BBVA launches €14.8B hostile bid for Sabadell as shares outpace offer value. Sabadell stock surge leaves BBVA’s €14.8B takeover bid looking less attractive. BBVA pushes €14.8B bid for Sabadell amid pricing gap and shareholder doubts. Hostile €14.8B BBVA bid faces uphill battle as Sabadell shares beat offer. BBVA risks failure in €14.8B Sabadell takeover [...] The post BBVA Launches €14.8B Hostile Bid for Sabadell Amid Rising Tensions appeared first on CoinCentral.
Like Target, Cracker Barrel Suffered From Brand Amnesia

The post Like Target, Cracker Barrel Suffered From Brand Amnesia appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Like Target, Cracker Barrel Suffered From Brand Amnesia Getty Images Imagine the Disney logo without the castle, or Wendy’s without the pigtailed redhead, or Starbucks without its green mermaid. Now you have some idea of the dismay that greeted the recent attempt by Cracker Barrel—a billion dollar, 650-store restaurant/convenience store chain—to retire its distinctive silhouette brand of a mythical “old-timer” and his barrel. In the absurd way that such sideshows get blown out of proportion, this one briefly became fodder for the endless squabble. Cracker Barrel, commentators groused, had gone “woke,” somehow betraying its roots in the American heartland. Social media users judged the new text-only logo “soulless.” Tommy Lowe, co-founder of the first Cracker Barrel, told a Nashville television reporter, “They’re trying to modernize to be like the competition—Cracker Barrel doesn’t have any competition.” Tommy Lowe’s take was spot on. For years, when my wife and I took our kids and drove the eight-plus-hour drive to the beach for summer vacations, Cracker Barrel was our go-to for meals and old-time candy. The restaurants are ginned-up to look and feel like a country store—old tin signs and license plates, sepia-toned pictures, rocking chairs, and all the rest. It was fun, it was different from any other option, the food was simple—fried chicken, cornbread, casseroles, and breakfast all day—and the portions were country-style big. It didn’t take Cracker Barrel CEO Julie Felss Masino long to get the message, announcing within days of rolling out the new logo that the old logo—created in 1977—would remain the standard. Retail industry history is replete with examples of such brand amnesia. One of the more prominent ones is the drama still unfolding at Target Stores. Once upon a time, Target had carved out a popular niche in fashion, positioning itself as upscale from Walmart by…
Based Joins Forces with Ethena to Supercharge USDe Adoption on Hyperliquid

Based partners with Ethena to boost USDe adoption on Hyperliquid to drive liquidity, stable settlements, and real-world utility in decentralized finance.
Ex-Symbolic principal joins Pantera to help with crypto-AI investing

The post Ex-Symbolic principal joins Pantera to help with crypto-AI investing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Symbolic Capital principal Sam Lehman is taking on a new role as a junior partner at Pantera Capital, Blockworks has learned exclusively. Pantera brought Lehman in for his expertise on investments at the intersection of crypto and AI, Lehman said. The crypto VC is stocking the cupboard shortly after its first closing for Pantera Fund V, which is targeting a $1 billion raise. Pantera general partner and portfolio manager Cosmo Jiang has implied a significant amount of the new fund will be earmarked for crypto-AI bets. Pantera is one of the largest and oldest crypto venture firms, having grown to $4.8 billion in assets under management since its 2013 founding. It has cut the third-most deals among crypto VCs over the past 90 days, per Blockworks Research. Pantera previously showed support for Bittensor, and Jiang told Blockworks that he’s watching other projects, such as Grass, in March. It also led a $43 million round for the blockchain-AI startup Sahara AI in 2024. Lehman will become Pantera’s fourth junior partner. The firm also employs two managing partners, two general partners, and two partners. While at Symbolic, Lehman made multiple investments at the intersection of crypto and AI, he said. He has also written about the sector, particularly in regards to reinforcement learning and pre-training, two processes through which AI models are developed. Crypto and AI became popular speculative retail bets in late 2024, with several new projects tying tokens to AI agents — which, in many cases, were just chatbots. Many of these projects’ tokens have since cratered. Lehman’s interests lie outside of curiosities like the GOAT memecoin. “If we’re using [projects] like goat, zerebro, etc, to define [the intersection of] crypto [and] AI, then, yeah, I’d definitely say there is nothing exciting to invest in there,” Lehman said in…
Former Symbolic Partner Sam Lehman Joins Pantera Capital as Junior Partner

PANews reported on September 8th that former Symbolic Capital partner Sam Lehman has joined Pantera Capital as a junior partner, according to Blockworks. Lehman said Pantera recruited him for his expertise in investing at the intersection of crypto and artificial intelligence. Pantera Capital hired Lehman shortly after completing the first round of fundraising for Pantera's fifth fund, which aims to raise $1 billion. Pantera General Partner and Portfolio Manager Cosmo Jiang has hinted that a significant portion of the new fund will be allocated to crypto-AI investments. Lehman will become Pantera's fourth junior partner. The firm also has two managing partners, two general partners, and two partners. Lehman said he was drawn to Pantera in part because of the opportunity to "accompany a company throughout its entire journey, not just in the early stages." He also said the decision was driven by the team he would be working with.
Will SOL and ETH Surge this Week?

As inflation data for August approaches, attention centers on the potential effects it will have on cryptocurrency markets. Last week’s disappointing employment statistics have left many hoping for favorable inflation numbers.Continue Reading:Will SOL and ETH Surge this Week?
Shiba Inu Recovery Tricks Eye: Yearly Losses Still Dominate

Shiba Inu trading higher in last 24 hours
For a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930 – UOB Group

The post For a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Instead of continuing to rise, New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is more likely to range trade between 0.5855 and 0.5915. In the longer run, for a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. NZD/USD is more likely to range trade 24-HOUR VIEW: “Although NZD rose sharply to a high of 0.5917 last Friday, it eased from the high and closed at 0.5892. The rapid rise appears to be overstretched, and instead of continuing to rise, NZD is more likely to range trade today, probably between 0.5855 and 0.5915.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest update from last Wednesday (03 Sep, spot at 0.5855), we stated that ‘we are adopting a neutral stance and expect NZD to trade in a range of 0.5800/0.5900.’ Although NZD broke above the range on Friday and reached a high of 0.5917, the increase in upward momentum is not sufficient to indicate a sustained advance just yet. For a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930. The odds of NZD closing above 0.5930 will remain intact as long as it holds above the ‘strong support’ level, which is now at 0.5840.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-for-a-continued-rise-nzd-must-first-close-above-05930-uob-group-202509081116
