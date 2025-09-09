2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Chinese Fintech Giant Considers Acquisition of Venom Blockchain Platform Amid Financial Sector Digital Transformation

Chinese Fintech Giant Considers Acquisition of Venom Blockchain Platform Amid Financial Sector Digital Transformation

Chinese fintech giant eyes Venom blockchain acquisition to boost digital finance push. With 150K TPS and built-in compliance, Venom could power yuan-linked stablecoins.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 00:20
Ethereum News: BitMine hat ultra viel ETH und investiert in WorldCoin

Ethereum News: BitMine hat ultra viel ETH und investiert in WorldCoin

BitMine hat mehr als zwei Millionen Ethereum im Wert von rund neun Milliarden Dollar angesammelt. Zusätzlich steckt die Firma 20 Millionen Dollar in ein Projekt von Sam Altman, das auf Worldcoin setzt. Damit baut BitMine seine Position als einer der größten Kryptoschatzhalter weltweit aus. Krypto ist kompliziert? Nicht unbedingt! BitMine Immersion Technologies zeigt gerade eindrucksvoll, […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 00:18
Strategy Bets $217M on Bitcoin as BTC Reacts

Strategy Bets $217M on Bitcoin as BTC Reacts

Strategy Inc. has increased its total holdings to 638,460 BTC. It recently announced a new acquisition, citing that it purchased an additional 1,955 BTC. The firm was faced with a setback from its rejection from the S&P 500, but its latest purchase suggests that it is unmoved by the turn of events. Another Bitcoin Acquisition in the Bag Strategy, or MicroStrategy as it was formerly known, has expanded its Bitcoin holdings with a new $271 million purchase. Each BTC was bought at an average price of $111,196. The price of Bitcoin is currently $111,959.15, with a 0.74% increase within the last 24 hours. At this rate, Strategy's 638,460 BTC is valued at approximately $71.5 billion. The recent acquisition lifted the average Bitcoin purchase price for the company to $73,880 per Bitcoin. Just before the announcement on Monday morning, the BTC price had risen from $110,500 to $112,200. Although it has now declined slightly to around $111,900 after the news broke. In an 8-K filing submitted last week to the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Strategy noted that it purchased 4,048 Bitcoin between August 26 and September 1, 2025. In this case, the average price per Bitcoin was $110,981, bringing the total purchase to roughly 449.3 million. The funds for this purchase came from at-the-market sales of Strategy's Class A common stock, MSTR, perpetual Strike preferred stock, STRK, perpetual Strife preferred stock, STRF, and perpetual Stride preferred stock, STRD.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:18
Standard Chartered sees Fed cutting rates by 50 basis points next week

Standard Chartered sees Fed cutting rates by 50 basis points next week

Standard Chartered now expects the U.S. Federal Reserve to slash interest rates by 50 basis points at its September 17-18 meeting, doubling its earlier forecast of a 25-basis-point cut. The revision follows a weak August jobs report, which revealed a sharp slowdown in payroll growth and pushed the unemployment rate to 4.3% the highest since late 2020. Standard Chartered described the shift as striking, noting that the labor market "turned from solid to soft in under six weeks." The bank likened the situation to last September, when the Fed implemented a larger-than-anticipated cut to counter slowing momentum. The potential rate move is called a "catch-up" effort to ensure policy keeps pace with economic conditions. Markets bet on a smaller Fed rate cut despite job market weakness Financial markets are already betting on a more modest step by the Federal Reserve. The CME FedWatch Tool indicates a 90% probability of a 25-basis-point cut at next week's policy meeting. Only one in 10 anticipate that the Fed will provide the bigger half-point reduction that Standard Chartered forecasts. That is a sign that investors believe there's room for some easing, but they are not yet convinced the central bank will act as aggressively as some forecasts suggest. Several large banks express that caution. Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank both admit that the August jobs report showed softness in the labor market, but say it didn't show weakness, which was too great for the Fed to act with 50 basis points. They are not anticipating a more aggressive pace of easing, which would likely be delivered over the course of back-to-back meetings so that policymakers can react to incoming data in a more measured way. Other Wall Street firms adjust their predictions based on the latest job numbers.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:16
BitMine Expands ETH Treasury Beyond $9 Billion

BitMine Expands ETH Treasury Beyond $9 Billion

The firm's holdings now exceed 2 million ETH – worth nearly $9 billion – after another major purchase this month
Coindoo2025/09/09 00:16
SEI Spot ETF Application: A Momentous Milestone as SEC Accepts Cannery Staking’s Proposal

SEI Spot ETF Application: A Momentous Milestone as SEC Accepts Cannery Staking's Proposal

BitcoinWorld SEI Spot ETF Application: A Momentous Milestone as SEC Accepts Cannery Staking’s Proposal The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a significant development: the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has officially accepted the application for the Cannery Staking SEI spot ETF. This crucial announcement marks a pivotal moment, shifting the proposal from initial submission to a formal review process. For investors keenly watching the evolution of digital asset products, this step represents cautious optimism and a deeper integration of crypto into traditional finance. What Does the SEC’s Acceptance of the SEI Spot ETF Application Mean? When the SEC accepts an application, it signals the beginning of a thorough examination. This acceptance does not equate to approval; rather, it initiates a detailed review period. During this time, the Commission evaluates various aspects of the proposed SEI spot ETF. The Road Ahead for the Cannery Staking SEI Spot ETF The journey from application acceptance to potential approval is often lengthy and complex. Typically, the SEC has specific deadlines to make decisions, which can include extensions. These periods allow regulators ample time to address any concerns regarding market manipulation, liquidity, and the robust protection of investors. Cannery Staking, like other applicants before them, must navigate these regulatory waters carefully, providing comprehensive responses to all SEC inquiries. For the crypto community, monitoring these developments is essential. The outcome for this particular SEI spot ETF could set important precedents for future digital asset products. Regulators are increasingly aware of the growing demand for crypto-backed investment vehicles. Therefore, their diligence in evaluating each proposal reflects a commitment to maintaining market stability and investor confidence. Why is a SEI Spot ETF So Significant? The introduction of a spot ETF for a cryptocurrency like SEI carries immense significance for several reasons. Firstly, it offers a regulated and familiar investment vehicle for traditional investors. Many institutional and retail investors are hesitant to directly hold cryptocurrencies due to security concerns or the complexities of managing digital wallets. A SEI spot ETF bypasses these hurdles, providing exposure to the asset through a traditional brokerage account. Key Benefits of a Spot ETF: Accessibility: Simplifies investment in SEI for a broader audience. Regulation: Operates under the SEC's oversight, potentially increasing investor confidence. Liquidity: Likely to offer better liquidity compared to direct token purchases on some exchanges. Custody: Professional custody solutions reduce individual security risks. Moreover, the approval of such an ETF could signal a maturation of the crypto market in the eyes of traditional finance. It validates the underlying asset as a legitimate investment class, potentially paving the way for further institutional adoption and capital inflow into the broader digital asset ecosystem. Potential Challenges and the Path to Approval for a SEI Spot ETF Despite the initial acceptance, the path to final approval for the Cannery Staking SEI spot ETF is not without its challenges. The SEC has historically expressed concerns about market manipulation in the crypto space. They often require robust surveillance-sharing agreements and comprehensive measures to prevent fraud. Applicants must demonstrate that the underlying market for SEI is resilient and adequately supervised. Another area of scrutiny often involves the "staking" component mentioned in Cannery Staking's proposal. Regulators will carefully assess how staking rewards are managed, accounted for, and whether they introduce additional complexities or risks for investors. Ensuring transparency and compliance with existing securities laws is paramount for the SEC. Conclusion: A Glimmer of Hope for Crypto Integration The SEC's acceptance of Cannery Staking's SEI spot ETF application represents a crucial step forward. While it doesn't guarantee approval, it signifies a deepening engagement between traditional financial regulators and the innovative world of digital assets. This development offers a glimmer of hope for greater institutional participation and broader acceptance of cryptocurrencies. As the formal review progresses, the crypto community will eagerly await the SEC's final decision, understanding its profound implications for the future of digital asset investing. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is a spot ETF? A spot ETF (Exchange Traded Fund) directly holds the underlying asset, in this case, SEI cryptocurrency. This allows investors to gain exposure to the asset's price movements without directly owning or storing the digital currency themselves. Q2: Does SEC acceptance mean the SEI spot ETF is approved? No, acceptance means the SEC has begun a formal review process of the application. It does not guarantee final approval. The Commission will now thoroughly evaluate the proposal for compliance and investor protection. Q3: What are the main benefits of investing in a SEI spot ETF? Key benefits include enhanced accessibility for traditional investors, regulatory oversight for increased confidence, professional custody solutions, and potentially better liquidity compared to direct token purchases. Q4: What are the primary concerns the SEC typically has with crypto ETFs? The SEC often raises concerns about potential market manipulation, the lack of robust surveillance in underlying crypto markets, and ensuring adequate investor protection within novel digital asset structures. Q5: How long does the SEC review process usually take for an ETF? The review process can vary, but the SEC typically has statutory deadlines, which can be extended multiple times. This means it can take several months or even longer from the initial acceptance to a final decision. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the digital asset space's institutional adoption.
Coinstats2025/09/09 00:15
Solana Price Prediction: SOL Preparing for Violent Move – $1,000 or Back to $150 Support?

Solana Price Prediction: SOL Preparing for Violent Move – $1,000 or Back to $150 Support?

SOL now faces a crossroads between $1,000 and $150 – Solana price prediction leans towards a rally with stacking fundamental catalysts.
Coinstats2025/09/09 00:15
Ethereum Wavers and Monero Climbs as BullZilla Shines Among the Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025

Ethereum Wavers and Monero Climbs as BullZilla Shines Among the Top Crypto Coins to Invest in September 2025

Explore the top crypto coins to invest in September 2025 with BullZilla, Ethereum, and Monero leading the charge.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 00:15
SEC Acknowledges Canary’s Spot Staked SEI ETF Application

SEC Acknowledges Canary's Spot Staked SEI ETF Application

Detail: https://coincu.com/blockchain/sec-reviews-canary-spot-staked-sei-etf/
Coinstats2025/09/09 00:14
Bitcoin Institutional Buys Are Drying Up While Its Fastest Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Hits $14.4M in Presale

Bitcoin Institutional Buys Are Drying Up While Its Fastest Layer-2 Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) Hits $14.4M in Presale

Institutional demand for Bitcoin has slowed, but Bitcoin Hyper has secured $14.5M in presale funding. Built with the Solana Virtual Machine and anchored to Bitcoin security, it has attracted investors seeking utility-driven growth and a new path for BTC beyond its role as a store of value.
Coinstats2025/09/09 00:13
