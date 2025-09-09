2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Federal Reserve Considers Bold Rate Decision

The latest fluctuations in the cryptocurrency market owe much to the Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, observing a pronounced impact from recent employment contractions. While interest rates began to decline late last year, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is adopting a measured response, influenced partially by former President Donald Trump's perspectives.
SkyBet vs Betsson & Spartans’ Lambo Race on the Top Sports Betting Site in 2025

What makes a betting site stand out in 2025, solid odds, smooth play, or fast payouts? SkyBet continues to build its UK presence, while Betsson posts consistent growth across Europe
Revolutionary Gold And Bitcoin Product Unlocks Strategic Investment Opportunities

Revolutionary Gold And Bitcoin Product Unlocks Strategic Investment Opportunities
Top 3 đợt presale tiền điện tử của Grok AI sẵn sàng bùng nổ vào năm 2025

Vào thời điểm này năm ngoái, thị trường crypto vừa mới bắt đầu một chu kỳ tăng mới, cuối cùng mang lại mức tăng trưởng khổng lồ 56% trong bốn tháng cuối năm 2024. Không khí hiện tại mang cảm giác tương tự, chủ yếu nhờ kỳ vọng về việc Cục Dự trữ Liên bang […]
Opendoor Technologies ($OPEN) Stock: Shares Surge on Keith Rabois’ Comeback Push

TLDR Opendoor (OPEN) closed at $6.65 on September 5, up 11.58%, with pre-market trading rising to $7.24. Shares surged 49.44% over four weeks, hitting a 52-week high of $6.85 as investors backed founder Keith Rabois' board return. Activist investor Eric Jackson urged a leadership shift, contrasting Rabois' bold strategy with former CEO Carrie Wheeler's cautious approach.
ETHZilla’s Ethereum balance sheet nears $500 million amid CEO change, Cumberland financing deal

ETHZilla named Executive Chairman McAndrew Rudisill as CEO and said it holds 102,246 ETH, plus $213 million in cash.
South African-Based Company Aims to Acquire Bitcoin and Create a Crypto Treasury Reserve! Here Are the Details

South Africa-based Altvest Capital aims to raise $210 million to buy Bitcoin and create a crypto treasury reserve. The company aims to capitalize on Bitcoin's nearly doubling in value over the past year. South Africa's Altvest Plans to Raise $210 Million for Bitcoin Purchase Altvest founder and CEO Warren Wheatley announced that the company will also be renamed Africa Bitcoin Corp. This will make Altvest the first publicly traded company in Africa to adopt Bitcoin as its primary treasury asset. This strategy is similar to the model that has helped value companies like Michael Saylor's Strategy and Japan-based Metaplanet. The company, which has a market capitalization of around 52.8 million rand ($3 million), plans to hold Bitcoin as a core reserve asset on its balance sheet, like cash or gold. Smaller companies are similarly raising funds to build their own Bitcoin reserves and attract long-term investors. Wheatley noted that many institutions, such as pension funds and investment trusts, cannot acquire Bitcoin directly, but they can gain indirect Bitcoin exposure through a regulated means through Altvest shares. The company plans to raise funds from both local and international investors and is preparing to list on global exchanges. It also aims to reach a wider investor base across the continent by listing on African exchanges such as Namibia, Botswana, and Kenya. Altvest's subsidiary, Altvest Bitcoin Strategies Pty Ltd., will offer crypto services through licensed CAEP Asset Managers Pty Ltd.
Earn $7,000 a Day with XRP and DOGE with IOTA Miner

The post Earn $7,000 a Day with XRP and DOGE with IOTA Miner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the ever-changing crypto market, XRP and DOGE remain two of the most popular assets among US investors. XRP’s unique role in cross-border payments has attracted both institutional and retail investors, while DOGE continues to appeal to younger generations thanks to its community influence and celebrity appeal. While their market volatility varies, both represent significant forces in the digital asset market. For many US investors, the uncertainty of the stock market and the volatile crypto market make stable returns difficult to predict. Consequently, more and more people are seeking more stable and worry-free investment options—which is where IOTA Miner comes in. IOTA Miner: Making Cloud Mining Easier and More Profitable As a leading cloud mining platform, IOTA Miner allows users to enjoy passive income from mining without purchasing expensive mining machines or configuring complex hardware. Platform Highlights Sign up and receive a $15 bonus to start immediately. Daily profit settlement with transparency. No hidden fees, all profits belong to users. Supports over ten major cryptocurrencies: BTC, ETH, XRP, DOGE, LTC, SOL, and more. Affiliate program with generous rewards: Refer friends and earn up to $80,000. 24/7 security and 100% platform uptime guaranteed. How to Start Earning with IOTA Miner 1.Quick Registration: Visit iotaminer.com Create an account in minutes. 2.Choose a Contract: Select the plan that best suits your investment goals and budget. 3.Automatic Operation: The platform allocates computing power to mine for you 24/7. Stable Income: Daily earnings are automatically deposited into your account, and you can withdraw anytime when your balance reaches $100. Popular mining contract examples Contract Type funds period Daily income principal plus total earnings DOGE/LTC $100 2Day $5 $100+$10 BTC/BCH $1,500 12Day $18.75 $1,500+$225 BTC/BCH $6,000 30Day $84 $6,000+$2,520 DOGE/LTC $25,000 35Day $407.5 $25,000+$14,262.5 BTC/BCH $100,000 30Day $1,910 $100,000+$57,300 BTC/BCH $300,000 55Day $7,200 $300,000+396,000 Profits will…
Aptos Named Gold Sponsor at Japan Summit

Aptos secures Gold sponsorship at Japan Stablecoin Summit 2025 to expand reach in Asia. Aave deposits on Aptos surpass $2M as Bedrock BTCFi project confirms network launch. APT forms a falling wedge on the daily chart, targeting $9.20 if the breakout confirms above $4.70. Aptos Named Gold Sponsor at Japan Summit as APT Eyes 2x Breakout from Wedge Aptos (APT) has been named a Gold sponsor at the upcoming Japan Stablecoin Summit 2025. As this news develops, technical analysts are observing key signals on the charts, which could suggest a significant price breakout for the token. Aptos Gains Visibility Ahead of Japan Stablecoin Summit According to Niels, Aptos Gold`s sponsorship position has been secured at the Japan Stablecoin Summit 2025. The summit will bring together major players in the blockchain and Web3 industry, including regulators and project developers. The event's sponsorship aligns with Aptos' ongoing efforts to expand its ecosystem in Asia. The partnership could boost Aptos' network exposure and adoption across new markets. Aptos continues to attract ecosystem interest. Aave deposits on the Aptos network have exceeded $2 million, showing increased usage in DeFi applications. Furthermore, the BTCFi project Bedrock has confirmed its launch on Aptos, adding another layer to network development. However, Niels stated that Aptos is forming a falling wedge on the 2-hour chart. The analyst noted that APT is approaching the top of the wedge, suggesting that a reclaim of the $4.30 level could lead to a short-term rally of 15–20%. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is testing a descending trendline, which often signals building momentum and could support a move higher if buying pressure increases.
AI Safety Bill: Anthropic’s Pivotal Endorsement Shapes California’s Future of AI Governance

BitcoinWorld AI Safety Bill: Anthropic’s Pivotal Endorsement Shapes California’s Future of AI Governance The convergence of groundbreaking technology and critical policy decisions is shaping our future, and for those tracking the digital frontier and its economic implications, recent developments in AI governance are as compelling as any market movement. In a surprising turn, Anthropic, a leading AI developer, has officially thrown its weight behind California’s Senate Bill 53 (SB 53), a landmark AI safety bill. This endorsement marks a significant moment, potentially setting a precedent for how powerful AI systems are regulated, not just in the Golden State but across the nation. What does this mean for the future of innovation and responsible AI deployment? Understanding California’s Bold AI Safety Bill California, often at the forefront of technological and regulatory trends, is once again leading the charge with SB 53. This proposed legislation, championed by State Senator Scott Wiener, aims to establish first-of-its-kind transparency requirements for the developers of the world’s most advanced frontier AI models. Specifically, SB 53 would mandate that major AI players like OpenAI, Google, xAI, and Anthropic themselves: Develop robust safety frameworks to mitigate potential risks. Release public safety and security reports before deploying powerful new AI models. Establish whistleblower protections for employees who raise legitimate safety concerns. The bill’s scope is deliberately focused on preventing “catastrophic risks,” defined as events causing 50 or more deaths or over a billion dollars in damages. This means the legislation targets the extreme end of AI misuse, such as aiding in the creation of biological weapons or orchestrating sophisticated cyberattacks, rather than addressing more common concerns like deepfakes or AI bias. This targeted approach is a key differentiator from previous legislative attempts. Why Does Anthropic’s Endorsement Matter for AI Governance? Anthropic’s endorsement of SB 53 is a rare and powerful win for the bill, especially given the strong opposition from major tech lobby groups like CTA and Chamber for Progress. In a blog post, Anthropic articulated its pragmatic stance: “While we believe that frontier AI safety is best addressed at the federal level instead of a patchwork of state regulations, powerful AI advancements won’t wait for consensus in Washington.” This statement highlights a crucial dilemma in AI governance: the urgent need for regulation versus the slow pace of federal action. Anthropic’s co-founder Jack Clark further emphasized this, stating, “We have long said we would prefer a federal standard… But in the absence of that this creates a solid blueprint for AI governance that cannot be ignored.” This endorsement signals a growing recognition within the AI industry itself that proactive regulation is necessary, even if it originates at the state level. The Battle for California AI Regulation: Who’s Against It? Despite Anthropic’s support, the path for California AI regulation remains challenging. The bill faces significant pushback from various corners of Silicon Valley and even the Trump administration. Critics argue that state-level regulations could stifle innovation, particularly in the race against global competitors like China, and create a fragmented regulatory landscape across the U.S. Investors like Andreessen Horowitz (a16z) and Y Combinator have been vocal opponents of similar past bills, with a16z’s Head of AI Policy, Matt Perault, raising concerns about the Constitution’s Commerce Clause. Their argument suggests that state laws could overreach by impacting interstate commerce, creating legal complexities for AI developers operating nationwide. OpenAI, while not directly naming SB 53, also expressed concerns about regulations potentially driving startups out of California. This resistance underscores the high stakes involved and the ongoing debate over the appropriate level and scope of AI oversight. Navigating the Future of Frontier AI Models: What’s Next for SB 53? The journey of SB 53 through California’s legislative process is far from over. While the Senate has approved a prior version, a final vote is still required before it can reach Governor Gavin Newsom’s desk. Governor Newsom’s stance remains unclear, especially given his previous veto of Senator Wiener’s earlier AI safety bill, SB 1047. However, there’s a renewed sense of optimism for SB 53. Policy experts, including Dean Ball, a Senior Fellow at the Foundation for American Innovation and former White House AI policy advisor, believe the bill now has a good chance of becoming law. Ball notes that SB 53’s drafters have “shown respect for technical reality” and “a measure of legislative restraint,” particularly after amendments removed a controversial requirement for third-party audits. This more modest approach, focusing primarily on the largest AI companies (those with over $500 million in gross revenue), aims to strike a balance between ensuring safety and fostering innovation. The bill’s influence by an expert policy panel co-led by Stanford researcher Fei-Fei Li also lends it significant credibility, suggesting a thoughtful, informed approach to regulating these powerful frontier AI models. A Pivotal Moment for AI Safety Bills and Responsible Deployment Anthropic’s endorsement of California’s SB 53 is more than just a political statement; it’s a profound acknowledgment from within the AI industry that proactive AI safety bills are crucial. As powerful AI systems continue to evolve at an unprecedented pace, the debate over their governance intensifies. SB 53, with its targeted focus on catastrophic risks and transparency requirements, offers a pragmatic blueprint for how states can lead in the absence of federal consensus. While challenges and opposition persist, the bill’s refined approach and backing from key industry players suggest a potential turning point in establishing responsible guardrails for artificial intelligence. The decisions made today in California could very well shape the global landscape of AI innovation and regulation for years to come, influencing how these transformative technologies are developed and deployed safely for all. To learn more about the latest AI governance trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI models’ institutional adoption. This post AI Safety Bill: Anthropic’s Pivotal Endorsement Shapes California’s Future of AI Governance first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
