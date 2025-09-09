2025-09-11 Thursday

Chainalysis enhances XRP Ledger support with automatic token recognition

The post Chainalysis enhances XRP Ledger support with automatic token recognition appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Chainalysis has expanded its XRP Ledger functionality with automatic token recognition. This enhancement will allow better tracking and identification of tokens on the XRP Ledger network. Chainalysis has expanded its blockchain analytics support for XRP Ledger (XRPL), adding automatic recognition for over 260,000 tokens on the network, including fungible, non-fungible, and multi-purpose tokens, according to a Monday announcement. The integration enables monitoring of XRPL tokens through Chainalysis KYT (Know Your Transaction) with real-time alerts and continuous tracking. Users can access the expanded capabilities through the company’s entity screening products and Reactor investigations tool to track fund flows, investigate transactions, and detect potential illicit activity. XRPL, operating since 2012, has processed more than 3.3 billion transactions across over 90 million blocks. The network maintains nearly 200 validators, with Ripple serving as a key contributor. Its native token, XRP, consistently ranks among the top 10 digital assets by market capitalization. Enhanced support covers new fungible tokens (IOUs), non-fungible tokens (XLS-20), and multi-purpose tokens (MPT) similar to the ERC-1155 standard. The number of supported tokens continues to grow as new ones are minted on the blockchain. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/chainalysis-xrp-ledger-automatic-token-recognition/
WTI crude prices rise to $62.80 as OPEC+ dials down supply hike plans

The post WTI crude prices rise to $62.80 as OPEC+ dials down supply hike plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crude prices bounce up amid hopes of more moderate supply hikes from October. OPEC+ announced a 137,000 bpd increase for next month. Trump has flagged a secondary round of sanctions against Russia. Crude Oil is trading higher on Monday, amid news reporting that the next OPEC+ supply hike scheduled for October will be lower than previously expected, while the recent attacks in Ukraine have raised speculation about further sanctions on Russian crude. The US benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) is trading about $1 higher on the day, reaching intra-day highs right above $62.80, with Friday’s high, at $63.25, coming closer. OPEC+ countries agree on a more moderate supply hike The OPEC+, a group that includes OPEC countries plus Russia and other allies, agreed on Sunday to hike output higher, by 137,000 barrels per day, well below the 555,000 bpd and the 411,000 bpd hikes announced in September and August, respectively. Also on Sunday, US President Trump affirmed that he is ready to pass a second round of sanctions on Russia in retaliation for the weekend’s attacks on Ukraine, which killed four people and set Kyiv’s government building ablaze Trump set a 50% tariff on imports from India last month in response to Delhi’s purchases of Russian Oil, and the country is speculating on an extension of similar measures to other Russian Crude buyers. WTI Oil FAQs WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is…
AI Will Be Used to ‘Reconstruct’ Lost Orson Welles Film ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’

The post AI Will Be Used to ‘Reconstruct’ Lost Orson Welles Film ‘The Magnificent Ambersons’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief AI firm Showrunner plans to produce an interpretation of missing footage from Orson Welles’ 1942 film, “The Magnificent Ambersons.” The reconstruction effort will use deepfake technology and newly shot footage based on archival research. The end product will not be commercially released, as Showrunner doesn’t hold the rights to the original film. AI firm Showrunner plans to “reconstruct” 43 missing minutes of footage from Orson Welles’ 1942 classic “The Magnificent Ambersons” using artificial intelligence. Per a report in trade paper The Hollywood Reporter, Showrunner will use a combination of AI tools and conventional filmmaking techniques to assemble its interpretation of the missing footage, using archived set photos as the basis for the scenes. Although it plans to spend the next two years working on the project, Showrunner will be unable to commercialize it, since it has not obtained the rights to the film from Warner Bros. Discovery or Concord. Instead, Showrunner CEO Edward Saatchi said, the AI reconstruction is an “academic” effort: “The goal isn’t to commercialize the 43 minutes, but to see them exist in the world after 80 years of people asking ‘might this have been the best film ever made in its original form?” Filmmaker Brian Rose, who has spearheaded efforts to reconstruct “The Magnificent Ambersons,” will collaborate with Showrunner on the project. Rose has previously used archival records, voice actors and animation to approximate the framing and timing of Welles’ original 131-minute cut of the film. The new version will incorporate live footage shot with new actors, using AI deepfake technology to preserve the original cast’s likenesses. Decrypt has reached out to Showrunner for comment, and will update this article should they respond. The tangled history of “Ambersons” The follow-up to Welles’ 1941 feature “Citizen Kane,” which has topped multiple polls as the greatest…
Nemo Protocol Loses $2.4M to Hackers on Sui Blockchain Before Planned Maintenance

Nemo Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) yield platform operating on the Sui blockchain, fell victim to a cyberattack that resulted in $2.4 million in losses just ahead of its scheduled maintenance window on Monday and Tuesday. The security breach was initially detected by PeckShieldAlert on September 8, which reported via X that approximately $2.4 million in USDC had been drained from Nemo’s systems. According to the blockchain security firm’s investigation, the hacker swiftly moved the stolen assets via Circle by bridging USDC on Arbitrum to Ethereum. $6.3M TVL Crashes 75% as Users Flee Nemo Protocol Nemo acknowledged the incident in a subsequent tweet, stating that the protocol had experienced a security breach the previous evening that affected its Market pool. The development team confirmed that an investigation was in progress to identify the root cause of the vulnerability. As a precautionary measure, all smart contract operations were temporarily halted. The attack’s impact was immediately felt. According to DeFiLlama data, Nemo’s total value locked (TVL) collapsed to approximately $1.57 million from over $6.3 million before the breach.Source: DefilLama User withdrawals exceeded $3.8 million worth of USDC and SUI tokens as investors rushed to exit, fearing the exploit’s scope might be more extensive than initially disclosed.Source: DefilLama The breach specifically targeted Nemo’s yield-trading mechanism, which enables users to divide staked assets into Principal Tokens (PTs) and Yield Tokens (YTs) for yield speculation purposes. According to blockchain security auditor CertiK, security risks may arise from multiple sources, including coding errors, blockchain network vulnerabilities, and programming language limitations. Sui Blockchain Security Crisis Contributed to $2.37 Billion DeFi Losses in 2025 Notably, the Nemo security breach marks the third major hack targeting DeFi protocols this month. Earlier in September, Venus protocol lost $13.5 million to attackers, followed by an $8.4 million theft from the Bunni protocol. Similarly, in the Sui ecosystem, the Nemo incident follows another significant breach on the Layer-1 network from earlier this year. On May 22, Cetus Protocol, a prominent decentralized exchange and liquidity provider, suffered a $223 million exploit. The attacker leveraged an arithmetic overflow flaw in a third-party code library to complete the drain within 15 minutes. Moreover, these DeFi-focused attacks are on the rise in 2025. SlowMist’s mid-year analysis revealed that the blockchain sector experienced over $2.37 billion in losses across 121 security incidents during the first half of the year.Source: SlowMist DeFi protocols alone accounted for 76% of these cases, although centralized exchanges recorded higher individual losses. A complementary report from Hacken’s 2025 mid-year security assessment estimated total crypto industry losses at over $3.1 billion within the first six months.Source: Hacken Access control vulnerabilities, including misconfigured wallets and compromised legacy keys, represented 59% of these losses, while DeFi-specific smart contract exploits accounted for $263 million, or roughly 8%. A recent interview between Cryptonews and Mitchell Amador, founder and CEO of Immunefi, highlighted why conventional security methodologies prove inadequate in Web3’s open-source ecosystem. Amador explained that “Traditional audits, being static and pre-launch focused, fail to identify post-deployment vulnerabilities present in dynamic DeFi environments.” He advocated for bug bounty programs as a solution to incentivize ethical hackers, fundamentally restructuring cybersecurity economics to make defensive measures more lucrative than offensive ones
USDT becomes the currency of the people

The post USDT becomes the currency of the people appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Receipts, rent, and even condominium expenses are increasingly being settled in USDT: Tether’s stablecoin has quickly become the price benchmark in an economy marked by high inflation (estimated around 229% annually, IMF) and strict capital controls. In this context, the bolívar is retreating in daily transactions, while the “digital dollar” is emerging as a practical tool for payment and store of value. According to the data collected by our editorial team during reports in Caracas and other urban centers between 2023 and 2024, merchants, condominium administrators, and families describe an increasing daily use of USDT to pay for services and small supplies. Industry analysts observe that the combination of foreign currency remittances, high banking costs, and infrastructural issues has accelerated the adoption of stablecoins as an operational tool. What is changing now: from the neighborhood store to the condominium bulletin board In large cities as well as in inland areas, price lists in dollars and QR codes for payments in stablecoin are multiplying. The dynamic rests on the need to protect purchasing power and reduce friction in payments within a banking system that is often slow and costly. The result is a “hybrid” dollarization where cash and USDT coexist — with the latter increasingly taking on the role of a unit of account. Three Prices for the Same Dollar Official rate (BCV): formal reference published by the central bank (BCV), used for contracts and administrative procedures. Parallel market: reflects demand and supply on cash and incorporates the risk and liquidity spread. P2P Price of Stablecoins: the practical value at which USDT circulates on peer-to-peer platforms and networks, often the most liquid for merchants and consumers. Why the bolívar is retreating Protection from value erosion: with inflation in double or triple digits, savings in local currency quickly dwindle. Rapid transfers: instant…
Solana Treasury Strategy Grows as 13 Firms Control $1.8 Billion in SOL

TLDR Thirteen publicly listed companies now control $1.8 billion in Solana treasuries. Upexi Inc. is the largest holder with over 2 million SOL in its treasury. DeFi Development Corp. aims to grow its Solana reserves to $1 billion. Sol Strategies plans to become the first Solana treasury adopter listed on Nasdaq. A portion of Solana [...] The post Solana Treasury Strategy Grows as 13 Firms Control $1.8 Billion in SOL appeared first on CoinCentral.
If You’re Holding XRP, Then You Should See This Warning From Ripple CTO

The XRP community has received a severe warning about scams spreading online. Across the crypto market, fake accounts and impersonation schemes have been proliferating. Scammers often copy or imitate big names in the industry to trick people into giving away money. Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer has stepped in to alert XRP holders and remind them […]
Polygon Developer Accuses WLFI of Freezing Millions in Tokens

The post Polygon Developer Accuses WLFI of Freezing Millions in Tokens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights WLFI allegedly froze millions in tokens from six investors. Polygon developer calls the project a “new age mafia.” Trump family connections complicate accountability for investors. WLFI Scandal Shakes DeFi Community The cryptocurrency project World Liberty Financial (WLFI), closely associated with US President Trump, has found itself at the center of a scandal. A developer from the Polygon team claims that the platform froze his funds without explanation, sparking controversy in the DeFi ecosystem. On September 5th, Bruno Skvorc, a member of Polygon’s Developer Relations team, published on X (formerly Twitter) that he received a letter from WLFI’s compliance team. The document stated that his wallet had been marked as “high risk” due to blockchain activity, and the tokens would not be unlocked. “In short, they stole my money,” Skvorc wrote. “And since they are the family of the President of the United States, there is nothing I can do about it. This is the new age mafia. No one to complain to, no one to argue with, no one to judge.” Allegations of Double Standards The story takes a more troubling turn when considering the details. Skvorc claims he was one of six investors whose tokens were 100% locked from the start. “It wasn’t ‘high risk’ to accept money from this address, but it is high risk to unlock the funds owed to it,” he quipped. According to the developer, WLFI accepted funds without issue but suddenly identified “problems” when fulfilling obligations. Critics describe this as a classic scheme: taking money without the ability or willingness to return it. Political Connections Complicate Accountability The WLFI project’s link to the Trump family adds a sensitive layer to the controversy. Skvorc notes that standard mechanisms for protecting investors’ rights seem ineffective when politically influential figures are involved. World Liberty Financial…
Ripple Price And XRP News Focus On ETF Speculation While Analysts Highlight Layer Brett For 5,000% Returns

While the Ripple price hangs in the balance, waiting for institutional validation like an ETF, a new contender, Layer Brett, […] The post Ripple Price And XRP News Focus On ETF Speculation While Analysts Highlight Layer Brett For 5,000% Returns appeared first on Coindoo.
Morgan Wallen Trades One Top 10 Smash For Another

The post Morgan Wallen Trades One Top 10 Smash For Another appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morgan Wallen returns to Billboard’s Streaming Songs top 10 with “I’m the Problem,” which swaps spots with “Just in Case” as he claims seven entries overall. NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – NOVEMBER 10: Morgan Wallen performs onstage during CASH FEST In Celebration Of YouTube Originals Documentary THE GIFT: THE JOURNEY OF JOHNNY CASH at War Memorial Auditorium on November 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images for YouTube ) Getty Images for YouTube Throughout 2025, Morgan Wallen has almost always appeared inside the top 10 on at least one Billboard chart, and often on many at the same time. The country superstar released a number of singles from his album I’m the Problem before the full-length arrived, and each one became a massive win, thanks largely to streaming activity. Wallen is one of the most successful country acts on streaming platforms in the United States, whether looking at songs or albums. This week on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart — the all-genre look at what Americans are playing on sites like Spotify, Apple Music, and others — Wallen trades one top-10 smash for another. “I’m the Problem” Returns to the Top 10 “I’m the Problem” (the track, not the album) returns to the top 10 on the Streaming Songs chart, climbing from No. 11 to No. 10. As it ascends, the title track from Wallen’s new album swaps spots with “Just in Case,” another single from I’m the Problem that sat at No. 10 last week, and which now falls to No. 11. A String of Streaming No. 1s “I’m the Problem,” one of Wallen’s five No. 1s on the Streaming Songs chart, spent one week on top in February this year. He also led the charge with “Last Night,” “What I Want” with Tate McRae, “I Had Some Help”…
