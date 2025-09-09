HYPE Breaks All-Time High as Lion Group Dumps Solana and SUI for Hyperliquid

Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding is making a major adjustment to its crypto asset treasury, disclosing plans to liquidate its Solana and SUI holdings to purchase the HYPE token. In a press statement today, the firm said it will be reallocating all of its SOL and SUI tokens to acquire Hyperliquid (HYPE). The move follows BitGo Trust Company’s launch of institutional custody services for HYPE in the United States, an event the firm sees as a critical step toward massive adoption. As a result, Lion Group believes now is the ideal time to go all-in on Hyperliquid to capitalize on what lies ahead. Gradual Sale and Accumulation Over Time However, rather than making a one-time conversion from SOL and SUI, the company plans to accumulate HYPE gradually. This strategy aims to smooth out acquisition costs during volatile market conditions while positioning Lion Group to secure HYPE tokens at favorable prices. The company described the shift as part of its long-term approach to both risk management and value creation. Hyperliquid’s Appeal The decision reflects growing interest in Hyperliquid, a blockchain-based decentralized perpetual futures exchange built around an on-chain order book model. Lion Group’s leadership highlighted the platform’s trading efficiency and scalability as major factors in their decision. Wilson Wang, CEO of Lion Group Holding, expressed confidence in HYPE, calling it one of the most promising opportunities in the decentralized finance space. Meanwhile, the company remains committed to exploring further opportunities in the crypto sector and has pledged to keep stakeholders informed through periodic updates. It frames this transition as part of its mission to expand trading solutions for both corporate clients and retail investors. HYPE Price Reacts Lion Group Holding's announcement to acquire the HYPE token using proceeds from Solana and SUI sales has coincided with a major run for the coin. Specifically, HYPE is up 8.56% at press time, trading at $51.42. Interestingly, it hit an all-time high of $51.68 just an hour ago, now ranking as the 11th largest cryptocurrency, overtaking Chainlink. Hyperliquid (HYPE) chart | CoinMarketCap Notably, HYPE has been one of the top-performing tokens since last year. It saw an all-time low of $3.20 just nine months ago but has since surged by 1,507%, reaching over $51.