HashKey Unveils $500M Digital Asset Treasury Fund

The move comes as Hong Kong rolls out strict new rules requiring licenses for all stablecoin issuers, creating higher barriers
Movement
MOVE$0.1282+3.22%
FUND
FUND$0.018--%
Coindoo2025/09/09 01:01
Pi Network Faces Growing Doubts As Traders Hunt The Next Crypto Gem Poised For A Major Breakout

Crypto traders thrive on momentum, and patience is running thin for projects that don't deliver. Pi Network was once hailed as the future of mobile-first crypto adoption, onboarding millions of users with its simple mining app. But years later, the project still hasn't opened fully, tokens aren't liquid, and price discovery is a guessing game
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.06%
Helium Mobile
MOBILE$0.0003124+0.16%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0443-8.64%
Blockonomi2025/09/09 01:00
Motion Secures $38M To Revolutionize Business With The Next Microsoft Office Of AI

The post Motion Secures $38M To Revolutionize Business With The Next Microsoft Office Of AI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Agents Unleashed: Motion Secures $38M To Revolutionize Business With The Next Microsoft Office Of AI Skip to content Home AI News AI Agents Unleashed: Motion Secures $38M to Revolutionize Business with the Next Microsoft Office of AI Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/motion-ai-agents-funding/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016715+4.05%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-8.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:00
HYPE Rallies to All-Time High as Hyperliquid Aims to Expand Stablecoin Infrastructure

Amid the competition to secure a role in providing stablecoin infrastructure for USDH, Hyperliquid's native crypto token HYPE climbed to a record peak of about $51.84 per coin. Interest in Hyperliquid Lifts HYPE Over $51 and $13.9B Valuation On Monday, HYPE, the utility coin tied to Hyperliquid, reached an unprecedented all-time high of $51.84. Hyperliquid
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.25+1.43%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0141+10.41%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016715+4.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:50
Best AI Coins: Analyst Debunks Bitcoin Q4 Peak as DeepSnitch AI Pushes $200k Milestone

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-8.63%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 00:49
Not ETH or SOL, Here’s Why Tapzi is the Best Altcoin to Buy for 100x Returns in 2025

Tapzi presale offers a chance to get in early on one of the best altcoins for 100x returns in 2025. Discover why Tapzi could outperform ETH and SOL.
Solana
SOL$221.46+2.30%
GET
GET$0.008467-2.56%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005916-0.37%
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 00:49
Ladbrokes’ £40 & William Hill’s Free Bets Fall Behind Spartans’ Crypto Edge

Spartans Sets the Pace with Fast Crypto Cashouts While Ladbrokes and William Hill Stick to Old-School Deals Big names are showing their age. Ladbrokes has been hit with boardroom drama, while William Hill continues to push free bet offers that feel recycled. Both remain familiar choices, but many serious bettors now want more than reputation alone. That shift is where Spartans steps in. Seen as the top sports betting site for players who value speed, crypto transactions, and smooth design, it is drawing crypto whales, sports bettors, and casino regulars who want a sharper experience. Instant payouts, hybrid affiliate deals, and a clean interface are pulling players toward Spartans and away from the old guard. Why Spartans Appeals to Serious Bettors High-stakes players are not sticking around for the same old promotions. Rakeback tokens and recycled bonuses are losing their pull. Spartans changes the picture by delivering instant crypto withdrawals, a platform designed for efficiency, and tools built for those who treat betting as strategy rather than entertainment. This shift explains why seasoned bettors are making the switch. As a top sports betting site, Spartans blends sportsbook and casino into one smooth system. Players can move from slot games to football betting without delays or clunky menus. With more than 5,963 games, 43 providers, and full markets across football, cricket, UFC, and more, it brings variety and speed in one package. Its daily deposit perks, 300% welcome offers, and even a live Lamborghini giveaway show that rewards are tied to consistent play, not hollow hooks. Spartans also stands out with its support for creators and influencers. The hybrid affiliate setup combines CPA with revenue share, letting partners build lasting returns instead of one-off payments. For streamers and large betting groups, that creates a compounding benefit.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04824-1.10%
Shiba Inu Treat
TREAT$0.001389-5.95%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10008-1.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:49
Why America’s 10-year Treasury yield is suddenly going down, diverging from global peers

The 10-year US Treasury yield dropped sharply on Monday, falling over 2 basis points to 4.059%. That move came just days after it hit a major high above 5%, a level not seen since July. Now that might not sound huge, but in bond markets, it's actually a meaningful dip, especially since the 2-year Treasury yield is also plunging, down over 2 basis points to 3.486%. And the 30-year Treasury yield tanked even harder, shedding over 4 basis points to 4.726%. For the uninitiated, a single basis point equals 0.01%, and yields move opposite to prices, always. Investors are awaiting two critical inflation reports this week for more insight into the health of the economy, after weaker-than-expected hiring data on Friday. The producer price index (PPI) report for August is due out Wednesday morning, followed by the consumer price index (CPI) on Thursday. The core CPI, which strips out food and energy, is expected to rise 0.3% month-over-month in August, according to a Reuters poll. There's also a jobs market update coming on Tuesday when the Bureau of Labor Statistics publishes its preliminary benchmark revision to employment data from March, along with first-quarter 2025 data from the Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. Inflation data and jobs report hammer the 10-year yield The Federal Reserve is currently in its usual media blackout ahead of its next decision. But that hasn't stopped the speculation from flying. Deutsche Bank economists said in a note Monday that these CPI and PPI numbers will directly affect pricing outlooks, especially with all the noise around tariffs. Ed Yardeni, who runs Yardeni Research, said this inflation data could stir debate over how fast the Fed keeps cutting or holding steady. Now let's zoom out. Over the past week, bond markets worldwide have been under pressure. Yields
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.06%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1571+0.96%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012004-5.91%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:46
UN Experts Call For A General Assembly Emergency Meeting On Gaza

KHAN YUNIS, GAZA – SEPTEMBER 3: Ibrahim Kannan, a 53-year-old journalist, who was injured in the leg during the Israeli attacks on journalists, continues his work under difficult conditions from a tent set up in front of the Nasser hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza on September 3, 2025. (Photo by Abdallah F.s. Alattar/Anadolu via Getty Images) Anadolu via Getty Images On September 5, 2025, United Nations experts, including Francesca Albanese, Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, occupied since 1967, issued an urgent appeal for a UN General Assembly emergency meeting on Gaza. Their statement calls upon the international community to act immediately before the September 17 deadline for demanding an end to Israel's occupation of Palestine. As they indicated: "Israel must immediately end its obstruction of safe, effective and dignified humanitarian assistance. But lifting these restrictions alone will not be enough to save Gaza's devastated population. What is urgently required is an end to Israel's siege and the declaration of an immediate ceasefire. At this critical moment, the world needs the General Assembly — the highest body of the United Nations — to take decisive leadership and act to prevent further catastrophe." The urgent appeal comes after the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC) formally confirmed famine in Gaza. Reportedly, 361 Palestinians have died due to malnutrition, including 130 children, with 13 of them, including three children, having died in the past 24 hours. An entire population is said to be facing starvation under siege. In addition to famine, the UN experts raised the issue of genocide. As they indicated, "A State responsible for creating genocidal conditions aimed at destroying Palestinians in Gaza as a group by also starving them cannot and shall not be entrusted to control access, distribution, or supervision of humanitarian aid.
SynFutures
F$0.006986+6.39%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016715+4.05%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 00:43
HYPE Breaks All-Time High as Lion Group Dumps Solana and SUI for Hyperliquid

Nasdaq-listed Lion Group Holding is making a major adjustment to its crypto asset treasury, disclosing plans to liquidate its Solana and SUI holdings to purchase the HYPE token. In a press statement today, the firm said it will be reallocating all of its SOL and SUI tokens to acquire Hyperliquid (HYPE). The move follows BitGo Trust Company's launch of institutional custody services for HYPE in the United States, an event the firm sees as a critical step toward massive adoption. As a result, Lion Group believes now is the ideal time to go all-in on Hyperliquid to capitalize on what lies ahead. Gradual Sale and Accumulation Over Time However, rather than making a one-time conversion from SOL and SUI, the company plans to accumulate HYPE gradually. This strategy aims to smooth out acquisition costs during volatile market conditions while positioning Lion Group to secure HYPE tokens at favorable prices. The company described the shift as part of its long-term approach to both risk management and value creation. Hyperliquid's Appeal The decision reflects growing interest in Hyperliquid, a blockchain-based decentralized perpetual futures exchange built around an on-chain order book model. Lion Group's leadership highlighted the platform's trading efficiency and scalability as major factors in their decision. Wilson Wang, CEO of Lion Group Holding, expressed confidence in HYPE, calling it one of the most promising opportunities in the decentralized finance space. Meanwhile, the company remains committed to exploring further opportunities in the crypto sector and has pledged to keep stakeholders informed through periodic updates. It frames this transition as part of its mission to expand trading solutions for both corporate clients and retail investors. HYPE Price Reacts Lion Group Holding's announcement to acquire the HYPE token using proceeds from Solana and SUI sales has coincided with a major run for the coin. Specifically, HYPE is up 8.56% at press time, trading at $51.42. Interestingly, it hit an all-time high of $51.68 just an hour ago, now ranking as the 11th largest cryptocurrency, overtaking Chainlink. Hyperliquid (HYPE) chart | CoinMarketCap Notably, HYPE has been one of the top-performing tokens since last year. It saw an all-time low of $3.20 just nine months ago but has since surged by 1,507%, reaching over $51.
Solana
SOL$221.46+2.30%
SUI
SUI$3.5483+2.13%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.25+1.43%
The Crypto Basic2025/09/09 00:43
