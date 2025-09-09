2025-09-11 Thursday

BitMine Acquires 13 Million OCTO Shares in $20 Million Deal

BitMine Acquires 13 Million OCTO Shares in $20 Million Deal

BRC20.COM
COM$0.016715+4.05%
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:13
Infinity Castle’ Arrives With A Stunning Rotten Tomatoes Score

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle arrives this weekend, and reviews are already coming in for it. So far, they're perfect. As it stands, with a handful of reviews in, critical positivity has resulted in a perfect 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. That's as good as you can hope for, but before people say that there aren't enough critics in to say this is going to be closer to accurate, I will point you toward the last big theatrical Demon Slayer release, Mugen Train, which ended up with a certified fresh 98% from critics and a stunning 99% from fans. Infinity Castle is the first in what has become a trilogy of films rather than more seasons of the show, which will cover the anime's final arc. Early reports say that it will take a while to finish, with Part 2 possibly out in 2027 and Part 3 in 2029.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:13
ETNCrypto – Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin

The growth of cloud mining in 2025 has made cryptocurrency mining more accessible than ever before. Instead of dealing with the costs and complexity of running mining rigs at home, ETNCrypto offers a cloud mining platform supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin.
Crypto Ninjas2025/09/09 01:12
Solana and XRP News Today: Why Tapzi Is the Best Crypto Coin For 2025 Investors Are Backing

Solana has enjoyed renewed traction, riding a wave of developer growth and institutional curiosity. XRP, on the other hand, continues to see regulatory developments. Tapzi is emerging as a crypto coin for 2025 that investors are backing.
Coindoo2025/09/09 01:10
USD soft but steady after payrolls – Scotiabank

The USD slumped in response to the weak US NFP data Friday and it retains a soft undertone today. The 22k gain in August jobs was well below expectations and downward revisions to the prior data left the 3 month average job gain at 29k. That is below the base of the broad, estimated breakeven range of job growth needed to keep the unemployment rate from rising. Moreover, June data was revised to –13k, the first negative print since December 2020. The weak August data make a 25bps cut at the September 17th FOMC a lock. But revisions and the negative June print raises legitimate concerns that the Fed erred in not easing earlier and may be inclined to make a bolder move at its upcoming policy decision. Swaps are pricing in 28bps of easing risk for the 17th and 70bps of easing through December now.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:10
Crypto ETFs Hold Big $167.7B in AUM but Face $285M In Outflow

By the end of the first week of September, the crypto ETF market had a total Assets Under Management (AUM) of $167,707,177,359. Bitcoin leads with most share.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 01:10
Why AI Keeps Making Stuff Up—And How to Fix It

Hallucinations aren't glitches—they're the math working as designed. Here's how to nudge AI toward honesty, and how you can spot the lies yourself.
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:09
El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day With Bold 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law with a symbolic purchase of 21 BTC, just as analysts warned that September 8 often proves unfavorable for the cryptocurrency.
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:05
Enso and Reservoir Launch OneStable Cross-Chain Stablecoin Minting Protocol

Blockchain shortcut provider Enso and stablecoin issuer Reservoir have teamed up with Stargate and LayerZero to launch OneStable, a protocol for cross-chain stablecoin minting. OneStable enables "one-click omnichain minting," which empowers multi-chain DeFi users to bypass manual swaps or bridging. The feature will debut with Reservoir and its rUSD stablecoin ecosystem, which offers two yield-bearing options, srUSD and wsrUSD. Through the integration, users can access cross-chain yield and liquidity from a single chain, potentially consolidating automated market maker (AMM) liquidity to a single chain, while simultaneously supporting multiple networks. Reservoir's stablecoin ecosystem clocks in at a $192 million market capitalization.
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:03
Bears Positioned To Benefit From Investment In Offensive Line

The post Bears Positioned To Benefit From Investment In Offensive Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) waits for the ball from center Drew Dalman (52) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game against the Buffalo Bills, Sunday, Aug. 17, 2025, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Caleb Williams takes center stage on Monday night, taking the starring role in Ben Johnson’s remake of the Chicago Bears offense. If he’s taking bows afterward, he’ll surely want to thank the least visible members of the cast. General Manager Ryan Poles wisely has rebuilt the offensive line that failed to give Williams a fighting chance during his rookie season. Pro Football Focus has upgraded its ranking of the line from 24th at the end of 2024 to the NFL’s fourth best at the start of ’25, behind only Philadelphia, Denver and Buffalo. While the Bears used their first two draft picks on tight end Colston Loveland and slot receiver Luther Burden III, they threw their financial resources behind the line. The signing of free agent center Drew Dalman and the trades for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson took the team’s spending on the offensive line to $54.38 million, according to Spotrac, which ranks seventh in the league. This is a marked difference in how the franchise valued the line as the relevance it held in the Walter Payton/Mike Ditka years. Williams, the first overall pick in the ’24 draft, was thrown into the fire behind a line that ranked 31st in combined salaries. Guard Ryan Bates, acquired from Buffalo for a fifth-round draft pick, was the highest paid among the so-called “Big Uglies” with a $3.5 million salary. The supposed anchor for the line, guard Teven Jenkins, was in the last season of his rookie contract, earning about $2.67 million. Was it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:01
