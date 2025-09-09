2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF Could Revolutionize Crypto Investing – Here’s How!

Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF Could Revolutionize Crypto Investing – Here’s How!

Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF could reshape crypto investment opportunities for investors. Chainlink’s partnership with U.S. Department of Commerce brings economic transparency. Staking in Grayscale’s ETF could offer extra yield for investors. Grayscale has taken a significant step in the crypto investment world by filing an S-1 registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to launch an exchange-traded fund (ETF) focused on Chainlink (LINK). If approved, the fund would provide investors with direct exposure to LINK, the cryptocurrency behind the Chainlink decentralized oracle network, which enables secure connections between blockchains and real-world data. Also Read: Peter Schiff Predicts Bitcoin Could Crash Below $100,000, Slams Tom Lee’s $200,000 Bet The Chainlink ETF: A New Era of Crypto Investment Grayscale’s proposed Chainlink ETF would convert the existing Chainlink Trust, opening the door for broader access to the digital asset. If approved, the fund will be listed on NYSE Arca with a ticker GLNK. Coinbase Custody Trust Company would essentially serve as the custodian, guaranteeing the safe management of assets. One of the peculiarities of the proposed ETF is the opportunity to be staked. Grayscale will post a part of its LINK holdings to the stake, subject to tax and regulatory approval. Staking may make investors earn more yield and give them extra returns. This would be done using providers; however, assets would be secure in custodian wallets as rewards are held or sold. Chainlink Partners with U.S. Department of Commerce Chainlink has also partnered with the U.S. Department of Commerce to bring critical economic data onto the blockchain for the first time. Key indicators like Real GDP and the PCE Price Index from the Bureau of Economic Analysis will be integrated into Chainlink’s decentralized oracle network. This cooperation guarantees that the economic data will be transparent, safe, and impossible to alter, providing trustworthy information to the market participants. Grayscale’s Strategic Expansion into Crypto ETFs Grayscale’s move into the Chainlink ETF market is part of a larger strategy to diversify its crypto-focused offerings. In 2024, after the SEC approved its Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts as spot ETFs, Grayscale has already filed an ETF tied to Avalanche, Dogecoin, and Solana. As the interest in regulated crypto investment products increases, the move will change the way that mainstream investor participants interact with digital assets. Also Read: Strategy Expands Bitcoin Holdings by 1,955 BTC     The post Grayscale’s Chainlink ETF Could Revolutionize Crypto Investing – Here’s How! appeared first on 36Crypto.
Union
U$0.00934-1.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.06229+2.38%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00189196-4.26%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:20
Бөлісу
Institutions Drive Crypto Market Dynamics Today

Institutions Drive Crypto Market Dynamics Today

The post Institutions Drive Crypto Market Dynamics Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent times, a paradigm shift has occurred in the cryptocurrency market’s power structure. While the market was once largely swayed by individual investors and large whale transactions, institutions and major reserve companies have now taken center stage, altering the landscape significantly. Continue Reading:Institutions Drive Crypto Market Dynamics Today Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/institutions-drive-crypto-market-dynamics-today
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016721+4.07%
Major
MAJOR$0.15971-0.80%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000949--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:20
Бөлісу
XRP vs MAGACOIN FINANCE: Analysts Highlight Best Altcoins to Buy for 2025

XRP vs MAGACOIN FINANCE: Analysts Highlight Best Altcoins to Buy for 2025

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/xrp-vs-magacoin-finance-top-altcoins-to-buy-for-massive-2025-gains/
XRP
XRP$2.9767+0.29%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016721+4.07%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:20
Бөлісу
Grayscale files with SEC to launch U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF

Grayscale files with SEC to launch U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF

The post Grayscale files with SEC to launch U.S. Spot Chainlink ETF appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Grayscale has taken a major step toward making Chainlink (LINK) a regulated asset. The asset manager filed a Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to propose a spot Chainlink exchange-traded fund (ETF). If approved, the ETF would become one of the first in the U.S. to track LINK’s price directly. It would trade on NYSE Arca under the ticker GLNK, with Coinbase Custody holding the fund’s assets. The product would convert Grayscale’s existing Chainlink Trust into an ETF, allowing investors to gain exposure to LINK without purchasing the tokens directly. Like U.S.-based spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs, the fund would enable share creations and redemptions in cash. Grayscale also signaled that in-kind redemptions could be introduced in the future if regulators permit. Grayscale expands its altcoin ETF push Grayscale’s recent Chainlink filing is not an anomaly. It is part of a larger effort to expand beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, which have led the U.S. ETF market up to now. The large asset manager has filed to launch ETFs linked to Avalanche (AVAX), Dogecoin (DOGE), Litecoin (LTC), Solana (SOL), and XRP in recent months. All of these products are intended to allow conventional investors to access popular altcoins without having to hold the tokens themselves. Grayscale already demonstrated that this model could work. In early 2024, it converted its flagship Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) and Ethereum Trust (ETHE) into spot ETFs following a protracted fight with the regulators. Those approvals paved the way for altcoins, and Grayscale is now rushing in to build out its roster. The competition is intensifying. Bitwise also submitted its application for a Chainlink ETF in August of 2025, suggesting that institutional demand for LINK is increasing. By contrast, other asset managers are trying to move quickly to shed a first-mover advantage. VanEck (traded…
Union
U$0.00934-1.68%
Solana
SOL$221.54+2.33%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005046+5.30%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:19
Бөлісу
MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low

MegaETH Unveils Native Stablecoin with Ethena, Aiming to Keep Blockchain Fees Low

MegaETH, an Ethereum scaling network designed for transactions that process so quickly it calls itself a "real-time" blockchain, said on Monday it is launching a native stablecoin with fast-growing DeFi protocol Ethena (ENA).The token, dubbed USDm, will be embedded closely into applications and protocols built on top of the network and aims to help keep transaction costs low on the chain by redirecting revenues from the reserve assets to subsidize sequencer costs, according to a blog post."USDm means lower fees for users and a more expressive design space for applications," MegaETH co-founder Shuyao Kong said in the blog post. "We are excited to work with Ethena to enable a win-win scenario for all stakeholders in our ecosystem."The token will be backed in the beginning by Ethena's USDtb, a yield-generating token backed by BlackRock's tokenized money market fund BUIDL. Later, other and future Ethena-issued tokens may be added such USDe, MegaETH said in a blog post.Ethena's governance token, ENA (ENA), gained 7% over the past 24 hours, outperforming the broader crypto market.Stablecoins are a fast-growing, $270 billion group of cryptocurrencies, predominantly with prices tied to the U.S dollar. They serve as a primary liquidity and trading pairs on crypto venues, and are also increasingly used for cross-border payments promising faster, cheaper transactions on blockchain rails compared to traditional banking channels. They received a regulatory boost earlier this year in the U.S. when President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act, the first major piece of crypto legislation in the country, into law.MegaETH's stablecoin is the latest example of crypto ecosystems making steps to issue a proprietary stablecoin with a service provider instead of solely relying on the existing stablecoin offerings, currently dominated by Circle's USDC and Tether's USDT. Popular crypto wallet MetaMask recently announced the launch of its own stablecoin with infrastructure providers M0 and Stripe's Bridge, while Hyperliquid, a layer-1 network known for its popular on-chain perpetual swaps exchange, is holding an audition for a stablecoin issuer partner for its own token.MegaETH's token plan also highlights Ethena venturing into the stablecoin-as-a-service business, helping other crypto ecosystems to issue their own stablecoins. The protocol is behind the $13 billion digital dollar USDe, which provider yield by holding spot crypto like bitcoin and ether while selling (shorting) an equal amount of derivatives to harvest the funding rate.Read more: Hyperliquid Faces Community Pushback Against Stripe-Linked USDH Proposal
Union
U$0.00934-1.68%
RealLink
REAL$0.06229+2.38%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.749+1.05%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:18
Бөлісу
Crypto ETFs log outflows as Ether funds shed $912M: Report

Crypto ETFs log outflows as Ether funds shed $912M: Report

Despite signs of cooling demand, crypto inflows in 2025 are outpacing last year’s, indicating that “sentiment is intact,” according to CoinShares. Publicly traded crypto investment products saw a decline in flows in early September, with weekly trading volumes sliding by 27%, according to CoinShares data. Lower trading volume pushed crypto funds to post $352 million in outflows over the past week, despite a positive outlook for riskier assets following a weak US jobs report and a potential cut interest rates in the US. According to CoinShares analysis, the slower activity was pushed by Ether (ETH) products and suggests mainstream investors’ falling demand for cryptocurrencies. “Trading volumes fell 27% week on week, this in combination with minor outflows suggests the appetite for digital asset has cooled a little.” Read more
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046-0.54%
Ethereum
ETH$4,316.35+0.51%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:18
Бөлісу
Wall Street’s Needs Will Advance Ethereum’s Privacy, Says Etherealize

Wall Street’s Needs Will Advance Ethereum’s Privacy, Says Etherealize

The post Wall Street’s Needs Will Advance Ethereum’s Privacy, Says Etherealize appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Wall Street will advance privacy on Ethereum, according to Danny Ryan. Etherealize is building infrastructure for trading and settling tokenized equities. The company plans on leveraging zero-knowledge proofs. Privacy advocates should be cheering on Wall Street’s adoption of cryptocurrencies, according to Etherealize co-founder and President Danny Ryan. As markets move on-chain, financial institutions are expressing a need for infrastructure that echoes elements of traditional markets, and privacy is “table stakes,” he told Decrypt. “The market does not, and cannot, function fully in the clear,” he said. “If we’re going to onboard the world to blockchains, ‘everyone sees everything all the time’ is just not going to work.” On Wednesday, Etherealize unveiled the closing of a $40 million funding round. The startup said it will promote Ethereum’s use by developing infrastructure for the trading and settling tokenized assets that’s based around zero-knowledge (ZK) proofs, among other tools. ﻿ When transacting on a public blockchain, users leave a trail of evidence for anyone to analyze, and elite entities may cringe at the thought of treasury operations and trading strategies taking place in the open—even if blockchains prove more efficient than legacy systems. With the U.S. government’s prosecution of developers behind coin-mixing services like Tornado Cash and Samourai Wallet, it may feel like privacy may have become secondary, but Ryan described Wall Street’s needs as a potential Trojan horse, when it comes to sharing data on-chain. The benefits and normalization, he argued, should trickle down to average users. “As we begin to upgrade these markets, institutions will demand privacy, and we’ll move the needle forward in terms of practical, applied and compliant privacy,” he said. A ZK proof is a method used in cryptography to prove that something is known without revealing the known information directly. The concept powers privacy-focused cryptocurrencies…
Union
U$0.00934-1.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10046-0.54%
ANyONe Protocol
ANYONE$0.5451-2.43%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:18
Бөлісу
Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries To Create Biggest Solana Treasury Reserve Through $1.65 Billion Deal

Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries To Create Biggest Solana Treasury Reserve Through $1.65 Billion Deal

Forward Industries has unveiled a $1.65B private investment, in cash and stablecoin commitments to start a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002503-2.34%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:17
Бөлісу
Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Platform Developed on the Sui Blockchain Became a Target of Hackers! Here’s the Stolen Amount

Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Platform Developed on the Sui Blockchain Became a Target of Hackers! Here’s the Stolen Amount

The post Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Platform Developed on the Sui Blockchain Became a Target of Hackers! Here’s the Stolen Amount appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nemo Protocol, a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Sui blockchain, was the target of a cyberattack that resulted in the loss of $2.4 million in stablecoins. Sui-Based Nemo Protocol Hit by $2.4 Million Hack Blockchain security firm PeckShield was the first to report the incident. The company reported that the attacker transferred the stolen USDC from Arbitrum to the Ethereum network. Following the attack, the Nemo team confirmed the incident and updated the community in a statement on Telegram today. “Dear Nemo community, a security incident occurred last night and our Market pool was affected. We are investigating the matter and have suspended all smart contract activity for the time being,” the statement read. The platform also previously announced that the Nemo app would undergo maintenance on Mondays and Tuesdays. Although the company announced that assets in all vaults are safe, the exact cause of the attack has not yet been shared. Nemo Protocol is a yield-trading platform built on the Sui network, focused on yield infrastructure and efficiency. It provides users with efficient trading, hedging, and leveraged trading through yield tokenization. This incident once again highlighted that security vulnerabilities still pose serious risks in the DeFi industry. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/decentralized-finance-defi-platform-developed-on-the-sui-blockchain-became-a-target-of-hackers-heres-the-stolen-amount/
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:17
Бөлісу
Top Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Vs Rivals

Top Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Vs Rivals

The post Top Sports Betting Apps 2025: Spartans Vs Rivals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sports betting has shifted from old bookmakers to fast digital platforms that fit in every pocket. Players now want speed, variety, and the freedom to bet without banking hurdles. This shift has powered the rise of both new and well-known sports betting apps, each pushing to stand out. Some cover every sport possible, while others catch attention with bold promos or features that keep players hooked. In this breakdown, four names stand tall: Spartans, Bet365, DraftKings, and Fanatics. Each brings something unique, but Spartans steps forward with a crypto-first system, instant payouts, and a setup that blends casino and sportsbook into one. Here’s why it leads the way. 1. Spartans: Crypto Edge and Instant Play Spartans.com is more than a standard betting site, it is built as a next-level hub that joins online casino play with a complete sportsbook. Unlike many traditional sports betting apps tied to cards and banks, Spartans runs on crypto from the start. Players can move funds with Bitcoin, Ethereum, Tether, USD Coin, Avalanche, ADA, and more. Every transaction clears instantly, cutting out the delays and declines that drag down older sites. For those who want fast payouts and freedom from banking blocks, this model changes the game. The range of content is just as striking. Spartans partners with over 43 providers and delivers more than 5,963 games. From high-volatility slots chasing jackpots to blackjack, roulette, baccarat, crash games, and even live-hosted shows, the lineup is huge. Its sportsbook matches that depth, covering football, basketball, cricket, tennis, UFC, and eSports. Players can dive into pre-match picks, live odds, or build parlays for bigger wins. Real-time stats and tracking tools guide decisions in the moment. With both casino and sports on one login, shifting between them is seamless. Rewards keep the pace high. Spartans gives new users…
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.1247+0.77%
RealLink
REAL$0.06229+2.38%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.012004-5.91%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:14
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion