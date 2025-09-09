Yes, Content Is Still King, But AI Alone Can’t Wear The Crown

The post Yes, Content Is Still King, But AI Alone Can’t Wear The Crown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media is how businesses get found in 2025. With a little help from AI. Deposit Photos Oh, how simple life used to be. If you were a lawyer, you simply listed your company in the phone book. Someone with a legal issue might find your number and call you. The internet changed all that. Today, customers can find nearly any service provider instantly, from anywhere. And that’s a good thing. But it also means that lawyer, that CPA, that dentist must now market themselves through social media. Why? Businesses lacking an internet presence put themselves at a major visibility disadvantage, especially when we consider as Kepios finds that 5.41 billion people—or roughly 65% of the world population—regularly use social media as of July 2025. Not only that, according to Sprinklr in August 2025, “58% of consumers report discovering new businesses via social media, outperforming traditional search and even TV in brand discovery. This underscores that social media is no longer just awareness; it’s a primary discovery channel.” Ignore Social Media at Your Peril Of course, it’s one thing to know social media is the primary way customers find today’s service providers like law firms. It’s quite another to post regularly. Let’s face it. Generating interesting content—even curating it—takes work. It requires bandwidth, energy, and creativity, all scarce resources for overworked small and medium-sized business owners and their time-crunched teams. But there’s another aspect to this situation that’s even more topical. As I recently reported for Forbes, many of the old ways of getting found online are disappearing. SEO is one such example. Gaming SEO via manipulating search rankings or relying on backlinks is becoming increasingly moot. Now that more people do their “searching” via ChatGPT, language model optimization (LMO) is the new game in town. In essence, AI seeks…