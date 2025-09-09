2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Trump admin considers annual license for Samsung, SK Hynix to operate chip factories in China

The post Trump admin considers annual license for Samsung, SK Hynix to operate chip factories in China appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Trump administration is considering issuing annual licenses for South Korean companies, SK Hynix and Samsung. The new annual requirements came days after South Korea’s President Lee Jae Myung signed a defense and investment agreement with the U.S.  In Washington’s latest attempt to restrict China’s semiconductor industry from its technology, the Trump administration has proposed a licensing system for Samsung and SK Hynix’s factories in China. The U.S. is proposing annual licenses for Samsung and SK Hynix The U.S. is proposing annual approvals for exports of chipmaking supplies to Samsung Electronics Co. and SK Hynix Inc.’s factories in China. The proposal is a compromise from the Trump administration, as they revoked Biden-era waivers that had allowed the South Korean companies to secure these shipments without any hitches. Officials from the U.S. Commerce Department recently presented the proposal to South Korean officials, describing it as a “site license” system. This new system would replace the indefinite authorizations that were previously granted under the Validated End User (VEU) designations, which are due to expire at the end of this year. The VEU system gave Samsung and SK Hynix long-term approval to ship estimated quantities of supplies to their Chinese factories, based on strict security and monitoring commitments. Under the Trump administration’s new plan, however, the companies would need to apply each year for approval of restricted equipment, materials, and parts. Each request would have to specify exact quantities. While this system introduces more red tape, it offers a way for South Korea’s top chipmakers to keep their Chinese facilities running without having to seek permits for every single shipment. U.S. officials have emphasized that the goal is not to halt operations but to prevent shipments that could enable the factories to expand or upgrade in ways that may benefit China’s semiconductor ambitions.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:31
GameStop Q2 Preview: Will Bitcoin, Trading Cards Overshadow Video Game Business?

Video game retailer GameStop Corporation (NYSE:GME) looks to show off its growth in collectibles and improving profitability when the company reports second-quarter financial results Tuesday after market close.read more
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:30
XRP’s Real-World Use Case is in Remittances, Not Wall Street

The post XRP’s Real-World Use Case is in Remittances, Not Wall Street appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP’s remittance role grows as workers demand cheaper, faster cross-border payments Small businesses adopt XRP for efficient supplier payments and foreign exchange relief XRPL innovation expands with DeFi, NFTs, and stablecoins powering new digital use cases For years, XRP positioned itself as a replacement for SWIFT, the backbone of global banking settlements. Yet over a decade later, banks remain hesitant.  Instead, financial institutions are prioritizing central bank digital currencies and internal settlement systems. Some critics argue this hesitation signals a setback for XRP. However, a closer look shows that XRP’s utility extends well beyond Wall Street, offering resilience and relevance in new arenas. Remittances and Real-World Impact One of XRP’s strongest opportunities lies in retail remittances. Millions of workers in countries like Mexico, the Philippines, Nigeria, and India rely on affordable cross-border transfers.  Traditional systems often impose delays and fees that eat into already modest incomes. Hence, fintech platforms are turning to XRP to ease these burdens. Companies such as goLance have demonstrated how XRP accelerates payments for freelancers while slashing costs. In regions where wages can be as low as $50 a week, waiting several days or losing 10% in fees is untenable. Consequently, XRP’s role as a people’s rail highlights its tangible value outside institutional finance. Related: Coinbase XRP Reduction Fuels Rumors, Lawyer Says Price Stable Business Adoption and the Gig Economy Beyond remittances, small and mid-sized enterprises present another avenue for XRP. These firms often struggle with supplier payments, payroll, and foreign exchange. By adopting XRP, they gain faster and cheaper cross-border settlement without relying on legacy systems. Significantly, SBI Japan’s 2023 remittance service shows this potential in action. By using XRP as a bridge currency, SBI connects regions like the Philippines, Vietnam, and Indonesia. This move underscores how XRP can scale across corridors where traditional banking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:30
Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023?

But for those who missed that run, analysts now argue a new opportunity is emerging. Layer Brett, another meme coin, […] The post Shiba Inu Latest Updates; Could Layer Brett Produce Greater Returns Than SHIB Did In 2023? appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 01:29
Yes, Content Is Still King, But AI Alone Can’t Wear The Crown

The post Yes, Content Is Still King, But AI Alone Can’t Wear The Crown appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Social media is how businesses get found in 2025. With a little help from AI. Deposit Photos Oh, how simple life used to be. If you were a lawyer, you simply listed your company in the phone book. Someone with a legal issue might find your number and call you. The internet changed all that. Today, customers can find nearly any service provider instantly, from anywhere. And that’s a good thing. But it also means that lawyer, that CPA, that dentist must now market themselves through social media. Why? Businesses lacking an internet presence put themselves at a major visibility disadvantage, especially when we consider as Kepios finds that 5.41 billion people—or roughly 65% of the world population—regularly use social media as of July 2025. Not only that, according to Sprinklr in August 2025, “58% of consumers report discovering new businesses via social media, outperforming traditional search and even TV in brand discovery. This underscores that social media is no longer just awareness; it’s a primary discovery channel.” Ignore Social Media at Your Peril Of course, it’s one thing to know social media is the primary way customers find today’s service providers like law firms. It’s quite another to post regularly. Let’s face it. Generating interesting content—even curating it—takes work. It requires bandwidth, energy, and creativity, all scarce resources for overworked small and medium-sized business owners and their time-crunched teams. But there’s another aspect to this situation that’s even more topical. As I recently reported for Forbes, many of the old ways of getting found online are disappearing. SEO is one such example. Gaming SEO via manipulating search rankings or relying on backlinks is becoming increasingly moot. Now that more people do their “searching” via ChatGPT, language model optimization (LMO) is the new game in town. In essence, AI seeks…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:28
Somnia (SOMI) Token Soared 300% After Mainnet Launch—Here’s What Drove It and What Could Come Next

Somnia’s SOMI price rose from about $0.39 at launch to nearly $1.84 within days, gaining more than 300%. The sharp price move placed Somnia among the most talked-about new launches this year. But the real test is whether this momentum can hold, or if SOMI will follow the pattern of other tokens that surged early, […] The post Somnia (SOMI) Token Soared 300% After Mainnet Launch—Here’s What Drove It and What Could Come Next appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinstats2025/09/09 01:28
‘Bumpy Ride Ahead’ For Crypto Treasury Firms As Strategy, Metaplanet, BitMine Shares Nosedive

As competition to build crypto treasury firms accelerates, shares of market leaders like Strategy, Metaplanet, and BitMine are taking a beating. Metaplanet has plummeted more [...]
Insidebitcoins2025/09/09 01:28
HashKey Drives $500 Million Push into Digital Asset Treasury Innovation

TLDR HashKey Launches $500M DAT Fund to Bridge TradFi with Blockchain Assets Asia’s Largest Crypto Treasury Fund Targets Bitcoin & Ethereum Projects HashKey DAT Fund Unites Web3 Speed with Institutional-Grade Finance HashKey Backs Bitcoin & Ethereum to Anchor Web3 Treasury Innovation Regulated Crypto Fund by HashKey Powers Institutional Web3 Entry HashKey has launched a strategic [...] The post HashKey Drives $500 Million Push into Digital Asset Treasury Innovation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 01:27
Paolo Ardoino Dismisses Suggestions Tether Sold BTC to Buy Gold

The post Paolo Ardoino Dismisses Suggestions Tether Sold BTC to Buy Gold appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino has dismissed suggestions that the stablecoin company has been offloading its bitcoin holdings in order to buy gold. Ardoino said Tether, issuer of the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, “didn’t sell any bitcoin,” in a post on X on Sunday. The Tether CEO was responding to suggestions from YouTuber Clive Thompson that the secoind quarter attestation data of the company’s reserves showed a drop from 92,650 BTC in the first quarter to 83,274. Samson Mow, CEO of Bitcoin technology company JAN3, responded to Thompson’s post, pointing out that Tether had sent nearly 20,000 BTC to bitcoin treasury company Twenty One Capital (XXI), of which Tether is a majority shareholder. “Correct,” Ardoino said in response to Mow’s post. “As Samson says below, [Tether] contributed part of its stash into XXI.” “While the world continues to get darker, Tether will continue to invest part of its profits into safe assets like bitcoin, gold and land,” Ardoino added. Tether already holds $8.7 billion worth of gold bars and it has been reported that it plans to invest in mining the precious metal. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/tether-ceo-dismisses-suggestions-company-sold-bitcoin-to-buy-gold
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 01:26
Why Layer Brett Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & XRP In September

In fact, today’s chatter is that this quirky Layer 2 crypto could be the best crypto to buy now, potentially […] The post Why Layer Brett Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now Over Solana & XRP In September appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 01:24
