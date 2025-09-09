2025-09-11 Thursday

Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries To Create Biggest Solana Treasury Reserve Through $1.65 Billion Deal ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Nasdaq-Listed Forward Industries To Create Biggest Solana Treasury Reserve Through $1.65 Billion Deal ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Forward Industries has unveiled a $1.65 billion private investment, in cash and stablecoin commitments, in a public equity (PIPE) offering led by three crypto-native giants to start a Solana-focused digital asset treasury strategy. Forward Industries’ SOL corporate treasury would be almost triple the size of the biggest existing Solana reserve. Largest Solana Corporate Treasury According to a Sept. 8 press release, Nasdaq-listed design and manufacturing company Forward Industries secured $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to launch a Solana crypto treasury strategy. Nasdaq-listed design and manufacturing company Forward Industries secured $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments to launch a crypto treasury strategy centered on the Solana cryptocurrency. The company noted that it raised the largest Solana treasury to date, led by Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital. C/M Capital Partners is also a participant.  Advertisement &nbsp Galaxy, Jump Crypto will provide Forward Industries with infrastructure and advisory services, while Multicoin brings investment expertise, with the overall goal of positioning the Solana treasury strategy as the foremost publicly traded institutional participant in the Solana ecosystem. SOL remains the industry’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, according to CoinGecko data. It currently trades hands for around $214.21, up 17.9% over the past 30 days. Per the announcement, Forward Industries seeks to generate on-chain returns and boost long-term shareholder value via active participation in Solana’s decentralized finance markets. “Solana has emerged as one of the most innovative and widely adopted blockchain ecosystems in the world,” Forward Industries CEO Michael Pruitt said in a statement. “Our strategy to build an active Solana treasury program underscores our conviction in the long-term potential of SOL and our commitment to building shareholder value by directly participating in its growth.” Multicoin co-founder and managing partner Kyle Samani is expected to become…
MegaETH Labs Unveils MegaUSD Stablecoin for Real-Time Apps

The post MegaETH Labs Unveils MegaUSD Stablecoin for Real-Time Apps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Built with Ethena Labs, USDm is designed to power real-time applications on MegaETH while offering low fees. MegaETH Labs, the team behind the MegaETH blockchain, has introduced MegaUSD (USDm), a native stablecoin built in partnership with Ethena Labs on the Ethena Stablecoin-as-a-Service stack. USDm is designed to keep transaction fees low while powering real-time applications across the MegaETH ecosystem. “$USDM aligns incentives across stakeholders, letting users and apps enjoy the lowest fees possible while routing scalable value back to MegaETH,” MegaETH said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Sept. 8. The stablecoin’s reserves will be primarily held in BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund (BUIDL) via Securitize – BUIDL currently boasts a total asset value of over $2.2 billion, per RWAxyz. This move is meant to provide institutional-grade backing and predictable yield, according to a MegaETH blog post. “USDm means lower fees for users and a more expressive design space for applications,” said Shuyao Kong, co-founder of MegaETH, per the blog post. “We are excited to work with Ethena to enable a win-win scenario for all stakeholders in our ecosystem.” MegaETH’s news comes as the stablecoin market continues to expand, with its total market capitalization surpassing $285 billion over the past week, up more than 5%, according to DeFiLlama. Tether’s USDT remains the dominant player, commanding roughly 58% of the market. USDm v1 is issued on Ethena’s stablecoin platform and backed by USDtb, which also holds most of its reserves in BUIDL and keeps them fully on-chain. Over $1.5 billion of USDtb, issued by Ethena, is already in circulation, according to DeFiLlama. Stablecoin Boom The stablecoin sector’s rapid growth, which has been ongoing for the past two years, gained even more momentum in mid-July, when Congress passed the stablecoin-focused GENIUS Act. Most recently, decentralized perpetuals exchange Hyperliquid announced plans…
Shaboozey Finally Doubles His Total Number Of No. 1 Hits

The post Shaboozey Finally Doubles His Total Number Of No. 1 Hits appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Shaboozey earns his second No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart as “Good News” climbs to the summit after 31 weeks, replacing Thomas Rhett at the top. INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Shaboozey performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) Getty Images for Stagecoach Shaboozey made history with his breakout hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” which also made him one of music’s biggest new stars. The crossover blockbuster, which blended pop, country, and hip-hop, became one of the biggest smashes of all time in America, leading the Hot 100 for 19 weeks and dominating the country tallies like few tracks before it ever had. Ever since dropping “A Bar Song (Tipsy),” Shaboozey has been chasing another true hit. None of his singles that followed have matched the same heights — even if they became chart wins in their own right. Months after sharing one of his latest songs, “Good News,” the tune finally becomes a winner at country radio after a lengthy run. “Good News” Rises to No. 1 “Good News” improves from No. 2 to No. 1 on the Country Airplay chart, one of Billboard’s most competitive rankings, which highlights the most successful tracks at country radio stations throughout the United States. Shaboozey replaces Thomas Rhett atop the Country Airplay chart. Rhett’s “After All the Bars Are Closed” falls from No. 1 to No. 3, while “Backup Plan” by Bailey Zimmerman and Luke Combs advances to a new high of No. 2. A Long Climb to the Summit “Good News” finally reaches No. 1 on Country Airplay 31 weeks into its life on the list. The track debuted back in February, and after a steady rise, it…
A Staggering $340M Offload Of Ethereum And Bitcoin

The post A Staggering $340M Offload Of Ethereum And Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BlackRock Crypto Sales: A Staggering $340M Offload Of Ethereum And Bitcoin Skip to content Home Crypto News BlackRock Crypto Sales: A Staggering $340M Offload of Ethereum and Bitcoin Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/blackrock-crypto-sales-impact/
Likely to trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 – UOB Group

The post Likely to trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rapid advance in US Dollar (USD) has scope to test 148.80 before leveling off; 149.55 is unlikely to come under threat. In the longer run, outlook is mixed; USD could trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55 for now. USD surged last Tuesday, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Outlook for USD/JPY is mixed 24-HOUR VIEW: “Last Friday, USD dropped sharply to a low of 146.80 before staging a sharp rebound and closing at 147.38 (-0.74%). USD continues to rise as it opened with a gap higher today. The rapid advance has scope to test 148.80 before leveling off. Even if USD breaks above 148.80, it is unlikely to threaten the major resistance at 149.15. On the downside, support levels are at 147.90 and 147.50.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest update from Wednesday (30 Sep, spot at 148.55), we highlighted that ‘while the outlook for USD is positive, it remains to be seen if it can maintain the rapid pace of advance.’ We added, ‘the level to watch is 149.55.’ USD subsequently rose to a high of 149.13, but last Friday, it plummeted and broke below our ‘strong support’ level. Having come off the previous strong advance, the sharp drop last Friday did not translate into a meaningful build-up in downward momentum. Additionally, USD gapped higher on the open today. The sharp but short-lived swings have resulted in a mixed outlook. For now, USD could trade in a range between 146.55 and 149.55.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-likely-to-trade-in-a-range-between-14655-and-14955-uob-group-202509081142
Crypto ETFs See Massive Outflows as Ether Funds Drop $912M—Latest Report

Cryptocurrency investment trends continue to evolve amid shifting market sentiment, with recent data revealing significant outflows from crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and Ethereum-focused funds. Investors have been cautious, reflecting broader concerns about market volatility, regulatory developments, and the sustainability of the recent rally in major digital assets. Crypto ETF Outflows Signal Investor Concern According to [...]
Ethereum’s deep liquidity lures USDD for its largest chain expansion yet

USDD is now live on Ethereum, marking a pivotal expansion beyond its Tron origins in a bid to achieve true multi-chain dominance and deeper integration within DeFi’s core infrastructure. According to an announcement on September 8, the Justin Sun-backed decentralized…
BitMine Tops $9B in Crypto Holdings, Fuels 1,000% Surge For EightCo Stock

BitMine Immersion Technologies reports over $9 billion in cryptocurrency and cash holdings, becoming the top global ETH treasury holder. Meanwhile, Eightco Holdings skyrocketed over 1,000% after raising $250 million for its Worldcoin treasury strategy. The post BitMine Tops $9B in Crypto Holdings, Fuels 1,000% Surge For EightCo Stock appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Ethereum Just Made Unexpected Move Against Bitcoin, ETH Price Breakout Incoming?

The post Ethereum Just Made Unexpected Move Against Bitcoin, ETH Price Breakout Incoming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Golden cross pattern in ETH/BTC pair mirrors 2020 setup that led to 250% outperformance against Bitcoin previously. Ethereum bounces from multi-year support zone while testing critical 200-week EMA resistance at 0.045 BTC levels. Wall Street Pepe launches on Solana blockchain, targeting meme coin traders with market insights and analysis tools. The performance of Ethereum ETH $4 341 24h volatility: 1.3% Market cap: $523.39 B Vol. 24h: $25.13 B against Bitcoin BTC $112 435 24h volatility: 1.1% Market cap: $2.24 T Vol. 24h: $35.28 B has flashed an unexpected move, hinting at a possible price breakout. It displayed a historic signal that preceded one of its strongest rallies ever in the past. ETH/BTC Pair Tests 200-week EMA According to the ETH/BTC weekly chart, the 20-week exponential moving average (EMA) is set to cross above the 50-week EMA. The last time such a Golden Cross was seen was in early 2020. This was just before Ethereum’s price outperformed Bitcoin by almost 250% in the following year. Coincidentally, this same setup has appeared at a time when ETH is bouncing strongly from its multi-year accumulation zone at around 0.020–0.025 BTC. This position reinforces its role as a long-term support base. The ETH/BTC pair is currently testing its 200-week EMA, around 0.045 BTC. This level is known to have triggered bearish rejections in both 2021 and the present move. The ETH/BTC ratio has just flipped into golden cross in favor of Ethereum | Source: Bitcoinwalah For 2021, ETH struggled to clear this resistance but later broke higher. This prompted the acceleration of its climb toward the 0.08–0.09 BTC area. It is not yet clear if a similar path may be unfolding this time around. However, it is worth noting that the weekly RSI’s overbought reading hints at a possible pullback before the…
Ethereum fee-inkomsten dalen – debat over levensvatbaarheid netwerk

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De afgelopen maanden is Ethereum opnieuw het onderwerp van gesprek. Ondanks dat de koers van Ethereum (Ticker: ETH) in augustus een all time high van $4.950 bereikte, lieten de inkomsten uit fees een forse daling zien. Volgens data van Token Terminal daalde de totale inkomsten met 44% ten opzichte van juli, van $25,60 miljoen naar $14 miljoen. Ook de netwerk fees daalde met ongeveer 20% naar $39,8 miljoen. Bron: Token Terminal Hoe gezond is Ethereum eigenlijk? Terwijl critici wijzen op tanende inkomsten, benadrukken voorstanders juist de unieke rol die Ethereum speelt in de toekomstige financiële infrastructuur. De rol van de Dencun-upgrade Een belangrijke factor achter de teruglopende inkomsten is de Dencun-upgrade. Deze update zorgde ervoor dat transacties op layer-2-netwerken die Ethereum als basis gebruiken goedkoper werden. Voor gebruikers gunstig, maar voor Ethereum zelf leidde het tot lagere fee-inkomsten. Waar voorheen de hoge transactiekosten een directe bron van inkomsten vormden, zijn deze nu teruggebracht, waardoor de cijfers voor minder zijn. Critici grijpen deze ontwikkeling aan om te stellen dat Ethereum als layer-1 niet langer duurzaam is. Een blockchain die afhankelijk is van hoge fees om zijn netwerk draaiende te houden, zou volgens hen op de lange termijn moeite hebben om zijn positie te behouden. Bron: CoinMarketCap Argumenten van de critici De dalende inkomsten worden door gezien als bewijs dat Ethereum kampt met problemen. Als de adoptie toeneemt maar de opbrengsten dalen, zou dat betekenen dat de basis van het netwerk onder druk staat. Zij vrezen dat Ethereum te afhankelijk is van hype en prijsstijgingen, en dat het moeilijk zal worden om op de lange termijn een robuust businessmodel neer te zetten. Wat vinden supporters er van? Aan de andere kant zijn er ook voorstanders die het positiever inzien. Volgens hen is het verlagen van transactiekosten juist een strategische zet die de lange termijn adoptie van Ethereum versnelt. Lagere kosten maken het netwerk aantrekkelijker voor developers en gebruikers, en versterken de rol van Ethereum als basislaag van de crypto sector. Daarnaast wijzen supporters op de opkomst van staking. Steeds meer institutionele partijen tonen interesse in het locken van grote hoeveelheden ETH om het netwerk te beveiligen en tegelijkertijd rendement te behalen. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan benadrukte recent dat dit verdienmodel aansluit bij traditionele beleggers die gewend zijn aan bedrijven die winst genereren. Wat betekent dit voor investeerders? Voor investeerders ontstaat hierdoor een dubbel beeld. Aan de ene kant laten de cijfers zien dat Ethereum’s inkomsten uit fees onder druk staan. Dit kan vragen oproepen over de directe winstgevendheid van het netwerk. Aan de andere kant groeit de institutionele interesse en lijkt staking een stabiel verdienmodel te bieden dat losstaat van transactionele inkomsten. Voor de lange termijn zou dit betekenen dat Ethereum zich steeds meer positioneert als belangrijk onderdeel van een nieuw financieel ecosysteem, waarbij het niet draait om hoge transactiekosten, maar om schaalbaarheid, adoptie en institutionele participatie. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek.     Het bericht Ethereum fee-inkomsten dalen – debat over levensvatbaarheid netwerk is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
