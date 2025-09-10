MEXC биржасы
/
Крипто жаңалықтары
/
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Kyrgyzstan’s New Bill Creates Framework for State Crypto Reserve and Mining
TLDR Kyrgyzstan’s new bill introduces a state crypto reserve combining mining, tokenization, and stablecoin issuance. The bill allows Kyrgyzstan to use crypto assets for financial stability and new accumulation methods. Minister Sydykov addresses energy concerns, ensuring mining operations do not affect national power supply. Kyrgyzstan’s bill on crypto reserves follows similar moves by Kazakhstan, aiming [...] The post Kyrgyzstan’s New Bill Creates Framework for State Crypto Reserve and Mining appeared first on CoinCentral.
NOT
$0.00196
-0.05%
Бөлісу
Coincentral
2025/09/10 22:25
Бөлісу
AUD/USD may revisit the year-to-date high of 0.6625 – UOB Group
The post AUD/USD may revisit the year-to-date high of 0.6625 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current price movements are likely part of a 0.6560/0.6605 consolidation range. In the longer run, rapid improvement in upward momentum indicates that AUD may revisit the year-to-date high of 0.6625, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Rapid improvement in upward momentum 24-HOUR VIEW: “AUD rose sharply to a high of 0.6598 on Monday. Yesterday, Tuesday, when AUD was at 0.6590, we indicated that ‘while strong momentum suggests AUD could continue to rise, with negative divergence forming, any advance is unlikely to reach the significant resistance level at 0.6625.’ AUD subsequently rose to a high of 0.6619 and then eased to close slightly lower at 0.6586 (-0.09%). Momentum indicators are turning neutral, and the current price movements are likely part of a consolidation range, expected to be between 0.6560 and 0.6605.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Two days ago (08 Sep, spot at 0.6550), we indicated that ‘there is a chance for AUD to rise toward 0.6595, but it is unlikely to break clearly above this level.’ After AUD rose to a high of 0.6598, we highlighted yesterday (09 Sep, spot at 0.6590) that ‘rapid improvement in upward momentum indicates that AUD may revisit the year-to-date high of 0.6625.’ AUD subsequently rose to 0.6619 before easing. We continue to hold the same view for now, as long as the ‘strong support’ at 0.6540 (no change in level from yesterday) is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/aud-usd-may-revisit-the-year-to-date-high-of-06625-uob-group-202509100954
SER
$0.0001997
-0.24%
CHANGE
$0.0019013
-3.78%
RISE
$0.012004
-5.91%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:25
Бөлісу
Delayed Altcoin ETFs Chart Uncertainty As Backlog Rises
The post Delayed Altcoin ETFs Chart Uncertainty As Backlog Rises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US SEC has extended the deadline to November 12, 2025, for Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale Hedera ETF. More than 90 crypto ETF applications are awaiting approval as of August 29, 2025. Bitcoin and Ether ETFs recorded inflows on September 09, 2025. The US Securities & Exchange Commission has delayed the approval of two altcoin ETFs. These are the Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and the Grayscale Hedera ETF, setting uncertainty for crypto ETF traders and investors. The delay has now expanded the list of applications and has taken the number to more than 90. Meanwhile, Bitcoin ETFs and Ether ETFs continue to attract inflows while also marking outflows. SEC Delays Dogecoin ETF and Hedera ETF Bitwise Dogecoin ETF and Grayscale Hedera ETF applications will now be reviewed afresh on November 12, 2025. It is reported that the delay is to ensure that both applications are approved only after due consideration of the respective proposals and public comments. This has attracted a few responses from crypto enthusiasts, with some saying that this delay will not stop adoption. According to the SEC document, the revised date to review both ETF applications is within the prescribed time, which commenced on September 13, 2025. This gives the Commission 60 more days to approve or disapprove the applications. The Bitwise Dogecoin ETF application, interestingly, was first filed in March this year. List of Pending Crypto ETFs Grows The US SEC now has 92 crypto ETFs on the list, waiting for its approval as of August 29, 2025. This includes the likes of XRP, Solana, and Dogecoin ETFs, signalling a high institutional interest for crypto ETFs. However, delaying crypto ETF applications simultaneously demonstrates that the future is uncertain. This is despite the prediction by Ripple CEO about their booming future. The Commission earlier delayed applications for…
STOP
$0.14544
-0.30%
MORE
$0.10054
-0.46%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005909
-0.78%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:24
Бөлісу
Is This New Crypto The Next 100x Crypto? Why Pepe and Shiba Inu Whales Are Flocking To BlockchainFX’s Presale
Whales are shifting from PEPE and SHIB to BlockchainFX, which has raised $7.1M and sits at $0.023. Early buyers gain 30% extra tokens with BLOCK30.
SHIB
$0.00001291
+0.38%
SHIBA
$0.000000000533
+1.52%
PEPE
$0.00001037
+0.97%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter
2025/09/10 22:24
Бөлісу
What Traders Should Watch Heading Into The Last Quarter Of 2025
read more
MORE
$0.10054
-0.46%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 22:22
Бөлісу
ZetaChain will undergo a UNISON upgrade on September 16th, including increased speed and greater compatibility with Ethereum.
PANews reported on September 10th that according to official news, ZetaChain will undergo a V36 upgrade (UNISON) on September 16th, which will be more compatible with Ethereum and unlock new "smart contract superpowers," allowing developers to more easily build universal applications and reach users on all major chains, including native Bitcoin. UNISON includes: 1. Core upgrades to speed and stability: ZetaChain will be upgraded to the latest Cosmos SDK; 2. Ethereum compatibility: Support for the Cancun upgrade, using a familiar tool stack on a single L1 platform while reaching users across various ecosystems; 3. New universal smart contract features: New EVM pre-compilations allow contracts to interact with ZetaChain's core functions, such as delegating staking, voting, and transferring funds, without the need for off-chain workarounds or additional code.
MORE
$0.10054
-0.46%
CORE
$0.4595
-0.73%
SMART
$0.005009
+0.11%
Бөлісу
PANews
2025/09/10 22:22
Бөлісу
Bitwise CIO Announces Year-End Bull Season Could Begin for This Altcoin!
Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan says Solana has all the makings for a year-end rally. Will a SOL season finally begin? Continue Reading: Bitwise CIO Announces Year-End Bull Season Could Begin for This Altcoin!
SOL
$221.68
+2.40%
ALTCOIN
$0.0005909
-0.78%
BULL
$0.00246
+4.19%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 22:22
Бөлісу
D’CENT Wallet Introduces GasPass for Seamless Gas-Free Transactions
D’CENT Wallet, a popular biometric authentication cold wallet, has announced the launch of GasPass, a new feature that lets users make blockchain transactions without needing to hold native gas tokens.
D
$0.033
+2.26%
FREE
$0.00011446
-4.90%
WALLET
$0.02611
+0.61%
Бөлісу
Coinstats
2025/09/10 22:21
Бөлісу
Ethereum staking exit wait balloons to 43 days
The post Ethereum staking exit wait balloons to 43 days appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s staking exit queue has ballooned past 2 million ETH after Kiln, one of the industry’s largest enterprise staking firms, began shutting down all its validators this week. Validator Queue data shows roughly 2.46 million ETH lined up to leave the network, compared with about 800,000 ETH waiting to be staked. Ethereum Validator Queue (Source: Validator Queue) This means timelines have stretched for investors as those trying to exit face a prolonged wait period of around 43 days, while those looking to stake new assets face a delay of nearly two weeks. The congestion reverses a trend seen earlier in September, when the entry queue briefly surpassed withdrawals for the first time since July. Why are Kiln’s validators exiting? Kiln’s exit stems from fallout surrounding an exploit affecting SwissBorg, which recently lost $40 million on Solana. SwissBorg identified a vulnerability in an API that the staking service provider provided. In response to this issue, Kiln CEO Laszlo Szabo said the firm chose to exit its Ethereum validators to safeguard its users’ funds. 5 Days to Smarter Crypto Moves Learn how pros avoid bagholding, spot insider front-runs, and capture alpha — before it’s too late. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. According to him: “Exiting validators is the responsible step to protect stakers, and we are monitoring the process closely to ensure the security and reliability of our services.” The firm stated that the staged withdrawal would begin today, Sept. 10, and could take between 10 and 42 days to complete. During that time, rewards will continue to accumulate, though it may take stakers up to nine days to fully access their withdrawn ETH. Kiln has paused certain services while reinforcing its infrastructure alongside the validator…
LEARN
$0.01717
+2.02%
COM
$0.016721
+4.07%
MAY
$0.04238
-0.46%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 22:21
Бөлісу
Ransomware kits built with AI are behind a 70% surge in attacks
Attackers are increasingly deploying AI tools to execute ransomware attacks at scale With the increased availability of AI tools, scammers are deploying ransomware at scale. According to a report by OutreachX, automation and AI are contributing to a significant increase…
AI
$0.1398
-8.74%
Бөлісу
Crypto.news
2025/09/10 22:21
Бөлісу
Трендтегі жаңалықтар
Толығырақ
Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations
Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases
USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion