Citi cuts Nvidia price target to $210 on rising AI chip competition
Citi has cut Nvidia’s price target from $220 to $210, as analyst Atif Malik warned that new AI chip rivals are crowding the space. The update came Monday, according to Citi’s latest client note, after Broadcom reported better-than-expected earnings and announced a $10 billion custom chip deal with a fourth unidentified customer. The products, known […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 02:11
Key SHIB Metric Soars 341,896.27%: Will It Actually Help Coin Rise?
The post Key SHIB Metric Soars 341,896.27%: Will It Actually Help Coin Rise? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SHIB up 341,896%, but there’s a catch SHIB market performance Data shared by popular blockchain tracking platform Shibburn has revealed an astounding surge in one of the major Shiba Inu metrics — the token burn rate. Over the past day, SHIB burns have staged a six-figure increase. However, the question is whether it can push the Shiba Inu price any higher or not. SHIB up 341,896%, but there’s a catch According to the aforementioned data source, the SHIB burn rate metric has skyrocketed by a whopping 341,896.27% over the past 24 hours. This data was provided by the Shibburn website. Image via Shibburn However, the amount of destroyed meme coins was not extensive — only 1,313,162 SHIB. The largest single transfer that moved SHIB to an unspendable blockchain wallet comprised 1,033,449 SHIB. Alas, the burned amount of coins was too little to have any, even the tiniest, impact on the SHIB price. You Might Also Like SHIB market performance Over the past day, the second-largest meme cryptocurrency, Shiba Inu, has demonstrated a price increase of 3.42%. Over the weekend, it has managed to recover from Friday’s minor price decline. Today it attempted to test the $0.00001274 resistance level but was rejected and pushed back down. At press time, SHIB is changing hands at $0.00001270 per coin. Source: https://u.today/key-shib-metric-soars-34189627-will-it-actually-help-coin-rise
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:11
Bitcoin To Hold $110,000 Through September, Analyst Says—What About Ethereum, XRP, AVAX?
Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) holding above $112,000 has market commentators speculating if it can defend key support levels for a potential Q4 rally.read more
Coinstats
2025/09/09 02:09
Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Offensive Line
The post Russell Wilson, Jaxson Dart, Offensive Line appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LANDOVER, MARYLAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Russell Wilson #3 of the New York Giants throws a pass during the second quarter against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium on September 07, 2025 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Getty Images What kind of Week 1 was it for the New York Giants offensively? Brian Daboll, in his opening statement for reporters, searched valiantly for the positives, and came up with this following a 21-6 loss to the Washington Commanders. “We have to do a better job on the offensive side of the football,” Daboll said. “Players, coaches, everybody. Then the kicking game, I thought we did some good things there, but again, certainly not good enough. Tough game.” Daboll is right — Graham Geno looked great, even on a 55-yard field goal that drew the Giants within 14-6. But despite some growth by the defense, New York finished Week 1 with the understanding that everyone from Russell Wilson down on the offensive side of the ball needs to improve. What went wrong? More than just Wilson. The headline out of Daboll’s presser was guaranteed to be that he wouldn’t commit to Wilson as his starter for Week 2. But he made the key point that this loss is not on his veteran quarterback’s shoulders entirely. “I’ve got confidence in Russell, so we’re going to go back, we’ll evaluate the tape,” Saboll said. “This game isn’t on Russell Wilson. It’s not on Russell Wilson. Want to make that clear. I have confidence in Russell, we’ve got to do a better job all the way around.” That said: Wilson didn’t help his team rise above the limits of its offensive line play or general lack of offensive spark. He finished 17-for-37, 168 yards in the air, another 44 rushing. It seemed…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:04
Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors
Picture this: You’re a global entrepreneur, standing at the crossroads of opportunity, with a vision to scale your business across…Continue reading on Coinmonks »
Medium
2025/09/09 02:01
USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group
The post USD/CNH test the major support at 7.1200 before recovery is likely – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is a chance for US Dollar (USD) to test the major support at 7.1200 before a more sizeable recovery is likely. In the longer run, downward bias is building, but USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. Downward bias is buildin 24-HOUR VIEW: “After dropping sharply to a low of 7.1218 in the NY session last Friday, USD recovered to close slightly lower at 7.1266 (-0.13%). Despite the decline, there has been no significant increase in downward momentum. That said, there is a chance for USD to test the major support at 7.1200 before a more sizeable recovery is likely. USD is unlikely to break clearly below 7.1200. On the upside, if USD breaks above 7.1375 (minor resistance is at 7.1340), it would mean that USD has likely entered a range-trading phase.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “In our latest narrative from last Wednesday (03 Sep, spot at 7.1400), we stated that ‘the current price movements are likely part of a range trading phase between 7.1200 and 7.1650.’ USD traded within the range, but last Friday, it fell sharply to a low of 7.1218. There has been an increase in downward momentum, but not significantly. Overall, while the downward bias is building, USD must first close below 7.1100 before a sustained decline can be expected. The odds of USD closing below 7.1100 are not high for now, but they will remain intact as long as 7.1500 is not breached.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-cnh-test-the-major-support-at-71200-before-recovery-is-likely-uob-group-202509081146
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:01
Strategic Solana Reserve Piling Up – Here’s How Much SOL Have Been Accumulated
In the ongoing bull market cycle, Solana’s price has showcased a remarkable performance, reaching a new all-time high earlier this year. However, one of the most recent developments around the leading altcoin that is gaining significant interest and attention in the current market cycle is a strategic SOL reserve. Institutional Demand For Solana Continues To […]
Bitcoinist
2025/09/09 02:00
Dogecoin Price Stalls As Analysts Suggest A New Meme Coin Could Be The Better Buy In 2025
Every bull run seems to recycle the same names, and Dogecoin always finds its way back into the spotlight. But the Dogecoin price has been stuck in neutral, grinding sideways while other meme coins generate real momentum and fresh headlines. For traders who want more than nostalgia, analysts are starting to point in a different [...] The post Dogecoin Price Stalls As Analysts Suggest A New Meme Coin Could Be The Better Buy In 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 02:00
Think AI Just Arrived in Fintech? Actually, AI Grew Up in Fintech.
In 2006, a bank used a fingerprint reader to detect fraud. The technology was primitive compared to today's advanced identity systems. But the lesson is still relevant: experience, metrics, and thresholds matter more than tech trends.
Hackernoon
2025/09/09 02:00
Bitcoin, XRP and LINK: Top Long-Term Crypto Picks Backed by Institutional Whales
Long-term investors pay attention when big money moves. Before committing serious capital, institutions look for deep liquidity, solid infrastructure and clean use cases. Over the last several cycles, three names have reliably met those standards: Bitcoin, XRP, and Chainlink. They are located on separate layers of the crypto stack, helping portfolios balance macro exposure, payments […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 02:00
