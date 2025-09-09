MEXC биржасы
USD/JPY rebound stalls below 200-DMA – Société Générale
The post USD/JPY rebound stalls below 200-DMA – Société Générale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. USD/JPY has bounced from its August low near 146.20 but remains capped by the 200-day moving average. Failure to clear resistance around 150.90–151.20 would keep downside risks in play, with a break below 146.20 opening the door to a deeper correction, Société Générale’s FX analysts note. Key resistance seen at 150.90–151.20 range top “USD/JPY has rebounded after establishing an interim low near 146.20 in August. However, it continues to face resistance at the 200-DMA. Should a short-term advance unfold, the upper boundary of the recent range at 150.90/151.20 is likely to be a significant resistance zone.” “Failure to clear this hurdle would suggest a risk of renewed decline. A break below the recent pivot low at 146.20 could trigger a deeper pullback.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-jpy-rebound-stalls-below-200-dma-societe-generale-202509081154
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:25
Pi Network Flags Scam Wallet Amid $346M Token Risks as 60M Users Await Unlock
Key Takeaways: Pi Network exposed a scam wallet allegedly siphoning unlocked tokens and dispersing them into hundreds of smaller wallets. The incident comes as Pi prepares for its second migration The post Pi Network Flags Scam Wallet Amid $346M Token Risks as 60M Users Await Unlock appeared first on CryptoNinjas.
Crypto Ninjas
2025/09/09 02:23
OpenSea Launches $1M NFT Reserve
The marketplace’s new Flagship Collection will collect notable NFTs as a long-term cultural treasury.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 02:23
These Two Bitcoin Indicators Are About To Show If A Powerful Move Is Imminent (Or The Cycle Is Broken)
Bitcoin's (CRYPTO: BTC) two most-watched cycle indicators suggest a make-or-break moment is near — either history repeats with a powerful upside move, or the halving-cycle theory breaks read more
Coinstats
2025/09/09 02:22
Is $1.50 the Next Big Target?
The post Is $1.50 the Next Big Target? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin Leads Altcoin Rally Amid ETF Speculation: Is $1.50 the Next Big Target? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/dogecoin/dogecoin-leads-altcoin-rally-amid-etf-speculation-is-1-50-the-next-big-target/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:17
Shinhan-bank in overleg met Tether: komt USDT naar Korea?
Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De voorzitter van Shinhan Financial Group, Jin Ok-dong, ontving deze week topmensen van Tether in Seoul. Het gesprek ging over de rol van stablecoins in het Koreaanse financiële systeem en komt op een moment dat banken, toezichthouders en fintechs in het land steeds nadrukkelijker met digitale activa bezig zijn. Tether in Zuid-Korea Bij het overleg waren Marco Dal Lago (Global Head of Strategy), Queen Le (hoofd Azië-Pacific) en Andre Kim (Latijns-Amerika) namens Tether aanwezig. De ontmoeting viel samen met een grote blockchainconferentie in de hoofdstad. Volgens Shinhan ging het om het verkennen van trends en mogelijke netwerken rond stablecoins. Voorzitter Jin liet eerder al weten dat de opkomst van digitale activa druk zet op traditionele bankdeposito’s. Hij ziet stablecoins als een factor die banken dwingt sneller te innoveren. Het is de tweede keer in korte tijd dat Jin zich openlijk verdiept in stablecoins: eind augustus sprak hij ook met Circle, uitgever van USDC. South Korea’s biggest banks are about to test whether stablecoins belong inside the banking system.@ShinhanBankENG, Hana, KB Financial, and @wooribank met last week with @Tether_to (USDT) and @circle (USDC). On the table: → Distributing dollar-pegged stablecoins in South… pic.twitter.com/aMi13DuwzE — Nik (@NikMilanovic) August 31, 2025 Koreaanse markt in beweging De timing is niet toevallig. Zuid-Korea werkt aan een wettelijk kader voor stablecoins dat in oktober in werking moet treden. Daarmee wil de overheid zorgen voor duidelijke spelregels rond dollar-gedekte tokens en ruimte maken voor eigen won-stablecoins. Shinhan Card en andere kredietkaartbedrijven hebben al voorbereidingen getroffen voor een won-stablecoin, terwijl KB Kookmin Bank en NongHyup eveneens in gesprek zijn met Tether en Circle. Het speelveld wordt dus breder: buitenlandse partijen brengen hun ervaring, terwijl lokale spelers mikken op een eigen alternatief. Kansen en risico’s Voor Tether is Korea interessant omdat het land bekendstaat om zijn hoge adoptie van digitale betalingen en strenge maar duidelijke regulering. Een partnership met grote banken zou USDT meer legitimiteit geven in een markt die gevoelig is voor regels en toezicht. Voor Korea zelf is de vraag of buitenlandse stablecoins naast won-stablecoins kunnen bestaan. Dollar-tokens als USDT bieden toegang tot wereldwijde liquiditeit, maar kunnen tegelijk de rol van de nationale munt onder druk zetten. Welke crypto gaat stijgen?Check onze gids over de crypto die volgens ons snel kan gaan stijgen! Welke crypto gaat stijgen in september? Elke crypto investeerder zoekt naar de volgende munt die in waarde kan exploderen. Fed-voorzitter Powell kondigde een mogelijke verlaging van de rentes aan en tegelijkertijd blijft BlackRock volop crypto kopen. Dit zou zomaar eens de start van een nieuwe bull run kunnen betekenen. In dit artikel bekijken experts welke… Continue reading Shinhan-bank in overleg met Tether: komt USDT naar Korea? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Wat dit kan betekenen De gesprekken van Shinhan laten zien dat stablecoins niet langer een niche zijn, maar een serieuze factor in het bankwezen. Of dit leidt tot samenwerking met Tether of vooral tot de lancering van Koreaanse varianten, blijft afwachten. Feit is dat banken als Shinhan nu publiekelijk zoeken naar hun plek in het nieuwe ecosysteem. Crypto marktinzichten 10xResearch - insights in de cryptomarkt Jarenlange expertise in markt onderzoek en technische insights Data gebaseerd op meer dan 50 trading algoritmes Meest recente en accurate marktanalyses 10xResearch review Registreer op 10xResearch Het bericht Shinhan-bank in overleg met Tether: komt USDT naar Korea? is geschreven door Raul Gavira en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 02:16
Musk’s SpaceX Buying Wireless Spectrum Licenses For $17 Billion
The post Musk’s SpaceX Buying Wireless Spectrum Licenses For $17 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline SpaceX will purchase wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar, the telecommunications company that owns the Boost Mobile cell provider, for about $17 billion in cash and stock, the companies said on Monday morning, letting the Elon Musk company forge a larger role in the cell-phone market. SpaceX agreed to purchase wireless spectrum licenses from EchoStar for about $17 billion. Getty Images Key Facts This is a breaking story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/zacharyfolk/2025/09/08/spacex-purchasing-wireless-spectrum-licenses-from-echostar-for-17-billion/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 02:16
Samsung Targets AI Integration Across 90% of Operations by 2030
TLDRs; Samsung targets AI integration in 90% of workflows by 2030, focusing on human support rather than workforce replacement. More than 400 million Galaxy devices will feature AI functions by the end of 2025, expanding into home appliances. Samsung’s strategy builds on years of investment in global AI research centers, talent recruitment, and core AI [...] The post Samsung Targets AI Integration Across 90% of Operations by 2030 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 02:15
Chainlink Drops 15% Despite U.S. Deal — Could LINK Rebound Above $25 or Risk Deeper Losses?
Chainlink recently saw its value plummet by 15%, even after securing a significant U.S. partnership. This alarming trend raises questions about LINK's future performance. Will it manage to bounce back above $25, or is it facing the threat of further declines? The article delves into potential outcomes and identifies promising coins ready for growth. Chainlink Eyes Growth as It Tests Crucial Resistance Levels Source: tradingview Chainlink (LINK) is trading between $21.59 and $23.68, showing promising momentum. Recently, it has risen by about 16 percent over the past month and by a significant 75 percent in the last six months. The coin is close to its first resistance level around $25 and could target the next at nearly $27 if it breaks through. These levels suggest a potential growth of about 14 percent from its current range. With indicators suggesting strength and a steady trend above moving averages, Chainlink seems poised for more gains if it can clear these resistance hurdles. Conclusion LINK has dropped significantly, despite a major deal in the U.S. The possibility of a recovery above $25 is uncertain. Market volatility continues to affect LINK's performance. Investors are watching for any signs of a potential turnaround. A further decline could place LINK in a more challenging position. The next few days or weeks are crucial for determining its trajectory. Careful monitoring of market trends and news will be essential for any recovery efforts. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 02:15
Forward Industries Announces $1.65 Billion Solana Investment
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/forward-solana-billion-investment/
Coinstats
2025/09/09 02:13
