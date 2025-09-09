2025-09-11 Thursday

Inside the Neural Vocoder Zoo: WaveNet to Diffusion in Four Audio Clips

Neural vocoder is the final model in the Text to Speech (TTS) pipeline. It turns a mel‑spectrogram into the sound you can actually hear. WaveNet, WaveGlow, HiFi‑GAN, and FastDiff are the four contenders.
Nasdaq Seeks SEC Nod to List Tokenized Equities

Nasdaq, the second-largest stock exchange in the world, is seeking approval from U.S. regulators to begin listing tokenized versions of […] The post Nasdaq Seeks SEC Nod to List Tokenized Equities appeared first on Coindoo.
The Daily: Galaxy, Jump, and Multicoin lead $1.65B Solana treasury, El Salvador buys 21 BTC to mark bitcoin law anniversary, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action

BitcoinWorld Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action A significant development is unfolding in Washington, D.C., with the potential to reshape the entire digital asset landscape. The Republican-led U.S. House Financial Services Committee has publicly urged the Senate to pass the crucial crypto market structure bill, known as the CLARITY Act. This push highlights the growing urgency to establish clear rules for the burgeoning cryptocurrency industry. What is the CLARITY Act and Why Does it Matter? The CLARITY Act, or the digital asset market structure bill, isn’t just another piece of legislation. It aims to create a foundational federal framework for digital asset markets. Essentially, it seeks to bring much-needed order and predictability to an industry often criticized for its regulatory ambiguity. The committee, as reported by CryptoBriefing, emphasized that this legislation is vital for maintaining the U.S.’s leadership in global digital finance. Without a clear regulatory roadmap, innovation could falter, and businesses might look to more accommodating jurisdictions. Key provisions of this proposed crypto market structure bill include: Delineating Responsibilities: Clearly defining the roles of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) in overseeing digital assets. This is crucial as the two agencies currently have overlapping claims and different approaches. Exemptions for Certain Cryptocurrencies: A significant clause would exempt cryptocurrencies meeting specific conditions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933. This could alleviate a major compliance burden for many projects. How Could This Crypto Market Structure Bill Benefit the US? Passing this comprehensive legislation offers several compelling advantages for the United States. It’s not merely about regulation; it’s about fostering a healthy ecosystem for innovation and economic growth. The benefits are clear: Regulatory Certainty: Businesses thrive on clear rules. This bill would provide the legal clarity necessary for companies to build, invest, and operate confidently within the U.S. Enhanced Investor Protection: A well-defined framework can better protect consumers and investors from fraudulent schemes and market manipulation, building trust in the digital asset space. Global Competitiveness: By establishing a forward-thinking regulatory environment, the U.S. can solidify its position as a global hub for blockchain technology and digital finance, attracting talent and capital. Innovation Boost: With reduced regulatory uncertainty, developers and entrepreneurs can focus more on creating groundbreaking technologies and less on navigating a confusing legal landscape. What Challenges Does the Crypto Market Structure Bill Face in the Senate? While the House committee’s push is strong, the path for the crypto market structure bill through the Senate is not without its hurdles. Legislative processes are complex, and digital assets often spark diverse opinions among lawmakers. Some potential challenges include: Bipartisan Consensus: Achieving broad agreement across political aisles can be difficult, especially on novel topics like cryptocurrency. Differing Regulatory Philosophies: Senators may hold varying views on the appropriate level of regulation, the roles of existing agencies, or the definition of what constitutes a security versus a commodity in the digital realm. Lobbying Efforts: Various industry stakeholders and advocacy groups will be actively engaging with senators, potentially influencing the bill’s direction. The House committee’s vocal appeal underscores the urgency felt by many in the industry. They believe that timely action on this crypto market structure bill is essential to prevent the U.S. from falling behind other nations that are rapidly developing their own digital asset frameworks. A Critical Juncture for Digital Assets The call from the U.S. House Financial Services Committee to the Senate marks a critical moment for the future of digital assets in America. The proposed crypto market structure bill represents a significant step towards a clearer, more predictable regulatory environment. Its passage could unlock immense potential for innovation, investment, and U.S. leadership in the global digital economy. As the debate continues, the eyes of the crypto world remain fixed on the Senate, awaiting their response to this pivotal legislative push. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main goal of the CLARITY Act? A: The CLARITY Act aims to establish a clear federal regulatory framework for digital asset markets, defining the roles of the SEC and CFTC and providing clarity for the cryptocurrency industry. Q2: Why is the House committee urging the Senate to pass this bill? A: The committee believes the bill is crucial for ensuring the U.S. maintains its leadership role in global digital finance and for providing regulatory certainty that fosters innovation and protects investors. Q3: How would the bill affect the SEC and CFTC? A: A key provision of the bill would delineate the responsibilities of the SEC and CFTC, clarifying which agency oversees specific types of digital assets, thereby reducing regulatory overlap and confusion. Q4: Will all cryptocurrencies be exempt from existing securities laws? A: No, the bill proposes to exempt only cryptocurrencies that meet certain specified conditions from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, not all digital assets universally. Q5: What does ‘regulatory certainty’ mean for the crypto industry? A: Regulatory certainty means having clear, predictable rules and guidelines for operating. This reduces legal risks for businesses, encourages investment, and allows companies to plan for the long term without fear of sudden policy changes. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network to spread awareness about this critical legislative development. Your engagement helps inform and empower the broader crypto community! To learn more about the latest crypto market structure trends, explore our article on key developments shaping digital asset regulation and institutional adoption. This post Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Crypto Braces for $197.27 Token Unlock This Week: S, MOVE, MOCA, IO, APT & Others Set for Release

This week, several crypto projects are set to release millions of tokens, adjusting market dynamics and creating opportunities for investors.
Pi Network Price Prediction Turns Bearish While A Rival Asset Emerges With 20x To 25x Breakout Potential

Traders agree that its upside is uncapped, with some projecting a 25x return as its presale gathers steam. For those […] The post Pi Network Price Prediction Turns Bearish While A Rival Asset Emerges With 20x To 25x Breakout Potential appeared first on Coindoo.
Crypto Holds Steady as Equities Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes

The post Crypto Holds Steady as Equities Rally on Fed Rate Cut Hopes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. U.S. equities extended gains on expectations of rate cuts following a weak jobs report, but crypto markets remained flat. Investors are now watching Thursday’s inflation print as the next key catalyst. Bitcoin and Ether Stay Resilient as Markets Eye Inflation Data U.S. equity futures climbed higher this week after August’s Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report showed […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/crypto-holds-steady-as-equities-rally-on-fed-rate-cut-hopes/
Who Wore The Most Expensive Watch At The U.S. Open? It Wasn’t Alcaraz, Sinner Or Sabalenka

The post Who Wore The Most Expensive Watch At The U.S. Open? It Wasn’t Alcaraz, Sinner Or Sabalenka appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The U.S. Open tournament came to an end last weekend with Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka crowned the singles champions—but neither topped the list of those wearing the most expensive luxury hardware worn during the three-week event (Alcaraz and runner-up Jannik Sinner of Italy barely made the Top 10). Aryna Sabalenka, wears a Audemars Piguet watch as she holds up the championship trophy after defeating Amanda Anisimova, of the United States. Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Key Facts Almost every top tennis player has a contract with one luxury watch brand or another—Rolex sponsors three of the top five women’s players, four of the top five men and the tournament itself—and brands gift some of their flashiest pieces to players to wear on and off the court. Some players—like Alexander Zverev, Andrey Rublev, Jessica Pegula and Elina Svitolina—wore high-dollar timepieces while playing their matches but a majority of players slipped them on after for post-game interviews, press conferences and strategic wrist close-ups. In recent years, other jewelry brands have also hopped on the sponsorship train and women’s players have been seen sporting diamonds and gold pieces this year from Tiffany & Co. (which also makes the tournament’s trophies), Brilliant Earth and Material Good. Here is the final list of the most expensive pieces seen on U.S. Open players (and in the stands) this year. Alexander Zverev wearing the Jacob & Co. Bugatti Tourbillon in rose gold. US Open The Most Expensive Items Worn By Players At The 2025 U.s. Open—ranked $430,000: Men’s No. 3 player Alexander Zverev wore a Bugatti Tourbillon in Rose Gold from Jacob & Co. at a press conference after winning his Round 2 match. Zverev, who switched watch sponsors from Richard Mille to Jacob & Co. this year, also wore…
Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin

The post Cloud Mining Platform Supporting Bitcoin and Dogecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growth of cloud mining in 2025 has made cryptocurrency mining more accessible than ever before. Instead of dealing with the costs and complexity of running mining rigs at home, investors now have the option to participate through mobile-friendly platforms that offer affordable contracts and reliable payouts. Among these providers, ETNCrypto has positioned itself as a trusted solution for users who want to mine both Bitcoin (BTC) and Dogecoin (DOGE) with ease. By simplifying the mining process and offering transparent terms, ETNCrypto bridges the gap between newcomers and experienced investors. Why Bitcoin and Dogecoin Mining Still Matters Bitcoin remains the most valuable and secure digital asset, often referred to as “digital gold.” Mining BTC plays a vital role in securing the blockchain and rewarding participants. Dogecoin, on the other hand, has emerged as a lighter, community-driven cryptocurrency with faster transactions and wide adoption in online tipping, retail, and payments. In 2025, both currencies continue to attract users who want exposure to mining rewards. Dual mining platforms that support BTC and DOGE therefore provide a convenient gateway for investors seeking diversification without added complexity. ETNCrypto: Transparent Dual-Coin Cloud Mining ETNCrypto focuses on delivering a secure and beginner-friendly mining experience. Unlike platforms that limit mining to a single asset, ETNCrypto supports both Bitcoin and Dogecoin, giving users flexibility in their portfolio strategy. Its mobile-first approach ensures global accessibility, while automated AI-driven systems manage uptime and performance. Features: Dual-coin mining: BTC and DOGE supported in a single app. Mobile-friendly design with iOS and Android apps. $100 welcome bonus for new accounts. Transparent contracts with clear ROI and no hidden fees. Advanced AI monitoring and automated scheduling. Beginner-friendly dashboard with global reach. ETNCrypto Mining Rigs Mining Rig Contract Price Contract Period Profit ROI Antminer T21 $300 1 Day $9.00 3.0% Antminer S21 Pro $1,600…
Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means for Crypto

BitcoinWorld Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means for Crypto The cryptocurrency world recently buzzed with news from Whale Alert. A significant transaction occurred, with 250 million USDC minted at the USDC Treasury. This event immediately captures attention, as it suggests a substantial injection of liquidity into the crypto ecosystem. What exactly does this mean for the market and for you, the everyday crypto enthusiast? Understanding What 250 Million USDC Minted Signifies When we hear about USDC minted, it refers to the creation of new USDC tokens. USDC, or USD Coin, is a stablecoin. It is pegged 1:1 to the US dollar, meaning one USDC should always be worth one US dollar. Circle, a regulated financial technology company, issues USDC, ensuring that each token is backed by an equivalent amount of reserves held in highly liquid assets. The minting process is a response to demand. When more people want to buy USDC, Circle creates new tokens to meet that demand. This particular minting of 250 million USDC is a substantial amount. It signals a notable increase in the supply of this crucial stablecoin, ready to circulate within the broader cryptocurrency market. What is the Immediate Impact of New USDC on the Crypto Market? The creation of a large volume of USDC minted tokens often has several implications for the crypto market. Firstly, it represents increased buying power. Users typically acquire USDC to either hold it as a stable asset or to use it to purchase other cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin or Ethereum. Therefore, a fresh supply of 250 million USDC could indicate an expectation of increased trading activity. This new capital might flow into various digital assets, potentially driving up their prices. Conversely, it could also be used to provide liquidity to decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, fueling lending, borrowing, and yield farming activities. How Does This USDC Minting Affect You, the Crypto User? For individual crypto users, the minting of new USDC offers both stability and opportunity. With more USDC available, it becomes easier to move in and out of volatile assets without relying on traditional banking rails. This enhances the overall efficiency and accessibility of the crypto market. Moreover, the increased liquidity can lead to tighter spreads on exchanges, making trading more cost-effective. Keep an eye on market trends following such significant minting events. It often provides clues about investor sentiment and potential shifts in market dynamics. Observing these movements helps you make more informed decisions. Navigating Stablecoin Dynamics: Challenges and Opportunities While the continuous minting of stablecoins like USDC underscores their utility, it also brings broader discussions. Regulatory bodies are increasingly scrutinizing stablecoins to ensure transparency and stability. Circle’s commitment to regular attestations of its reserves helps maintain trust in the USDC ecosystem. The opportunity for users lies in leveraging stablecoins for various financial activities. From international remittances to earning yield in DeFi, USDC provides a reliable digital dollar. Understanding the mechanics behind events like 250 million USDC minted empowers you to navigate these evolving financial landscapes with greater confidence. In conclusion, the recent report of 250 million USDC minted at the Treasury is more than just a number. It represents a significant vote of confidence in the stablecoin’s utility and signals potential shifts in market liquidity. As the crypto space matures, such movements become crucial indicators of demand and market health. Staying informed about these developments is key to understanding the pulse of the digital economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is USDC? USDC (USD Coin) is a stablecoin pegged 1:1 to the US dollar. It is backed by reserves of highly liquid assets, ensuring its value remains stable amidst crypto market volatility. Q2: Why is new USDC minted? New USDC is minted primarily to meet market demand. When more individuals or institutions wish to acquire USDC, the issuer, Circle, creates new tokens to maintain the 1:1 peg and provide necessary liquidity. Q3: How does minting 250 million USDC impact the crypto market? Minting a large amount of USDC can increase overall market liquidity, potentially boosting buying power for other cryptocurrencies or fueling activity within decentralized finance (DeFi) applications. It often signals an influx of new capital or a shift in investor sentiment. Q4: Is USDC a safe investment? USDC is designed for stability rather than investment growth. Its safety comes from its 1:1 peg to the US dollar and the transparent backing of its reserves. However, like all digital assets, it carries some inherent risks, including regulatory changes or operational issues with the issuer. Q5: Where can I use the newly minted USDC? USDC can be used across various cryptocurrency exchanges, DeFi protocols for lending or borrowing, and for payments or remittances. Its widespread adoption makes it a versatile digital asset. If you found this article insightful, consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us continue to deliver timely and relevant crypto market analyses. Spread the word and help others understand the fascinating world of stablecoins! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin price action. This post Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means for Crypto first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
