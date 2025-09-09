2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day With 21 BTC Buy, Holdings Now $701M

El Salvador Marks Bitcoin Day With 21 BTC Buy, Holdings Now $701M

El Salvador’s latest Bitcoin purchase could put the country at odds with its $1.4 billion IMF loan agreement, which requires halting voluntary Bitcoin accumulation. Alongside Bitcoin, El Salvador has also boosted its gold reserves with a $50 million purchase—its first major gold acquisition since 1990. On Sunday, September 7, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele announced [...]]]>
Bitcoin
BTC$113,402.27+1.81%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004533+2.20%
Major
MAJOR$0.15979-0.70%
Бөлісу
Crypto News Flash2025/09/09 02:45
Бөлісу
Critical hack may put crypto funds at risk: Ledger CTO

Critical hack may put crypto funds at risk: Ledger CTO

The post Critical hack may put crypto funds at risk: Ledger CTO appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A critical software hack may be putting crypto funds at risk, Ledger’s chief technology officer Charles Guillemet warned on Monday. Hackers appear to have compromised the npm account of an unnamed developer who’s “well-known,” Guillemet said.  The hackers slipped malicious code into a tiny but widely used JavaScript package called error-ex. That package has been downloaded more than one billion times and is embedded in countless apps and services. The malware operates by silently monitoring for cryptocurrency activity. When a user tries to send Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or other tokens, it swaps the destination wallet with one controlled by attackers. Victims may believe they are sending funds to a trusted address, but the money instead flows to malicious actors. Security analysts warned that the code can hijack transactions at multiple layers — altering what websites display, changing background processes, and even tricking apps into misrepresenting what users are signing. Guillemet advised hardware wallet owners to carefully confirm each transaction on the device’s screen before approving it. Because the hardware displays the true recipient address, diligent users can still spot tampering. For those using software wallets alone, he urged avoiding all on-chain transactions until the attack is better understood. Researchers are describing the breach as possibly the largest open-source supply chain attack in history. It highlights the fragility of shared software libraries and the direct financial risk they can create in crypto. This is a developing story. This article was generated with the assistance of AI and reviewed by editor Jeffrey Albus before publication. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/critical-hack-may-put-crypto-funds-at-risk-ledger-cto
GET
GET$0.008467-2.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054-0.50%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+4.01%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:45
Бөлісу
Analytics vs. Instinct in Football

Analytics vs. Instinct in Football

Football statistics are used to rate players, but some decisions are made based on gut feeling rather than facts. An experienced coach can observe ripple effects that aren't shown by regular measurements. The numbers after the game tell a very different story from the numbers before.
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
SQUID MEME
GAME$27.0314-8.69%
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/09 02:44
Бөлісу
Traders see a chance the Fed cuts by a half point

Traders see a chance the Fed cuts by a half point

The post Traders see a chance the Fed cuts by a half point appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Traders work at the New York Stock Exchange on Aug. 29, 2025. NYSE Traders are leaving open the option that the Federal Reserve next week could cut its key interest rate by half a percentage point, though most on Wall Street think the bar for doing so is pretty high. In the most likely scenario being priced in by markets, the Fed on Sept. 17 will lower the overnight funds rate by 25 basis points, or 0.25 percentage point. Odds for a quarter-point cut were around 88% Monday afternoon, according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool that measures odds of Fed action based on 30-day fed funds futures contracts. However, that left open a remote chance that the central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee still could enact a half-point reduction, as it did at the September meeting in 2024. Chances of that were at 12% as traders disregarded any possibility the committee might stay put. Market sentiment shifted even more toward Fed easing after Friday’s jobs report showed that nonfarm payrolls expanded by just 22,000 in August while the unemployment rate rose to a nearly four-year high of 4.3%. “The soft August jobs report will help drive consensus across the committee that not only should rate cuts resume this month, but that further cuts will likely be appropriate in coming months,” Citigroup economist Andrew Hollenhorst said in a note after the payrolls release. While Hollenhorst thinks there could be some support on the FOMC for a bigger move, “we do not think the majority of the committee would support a 50 [basis point] cut.” Those possibly favoring a larger move include Governors Michelle Bowman and Christopher Waller, as well as Stephen Miran should the Senate confirm him before the Fed convenes. Citi holds a slightly out-of-consensus view that the FOMC…
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054-0.50%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+4.01%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:43
Бөлісу
‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Needs To Break Netflix’s Biggest Rule

‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Needs To Break Netflix’s Biggest Rule

The post ‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Needs To Break Netflix’s Biggest Rule appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I thought that by the end, Wednesday season 3 was rather good, particularly the second half of the season that we had to wait a month for. And once again, I’m back to say how awful it is that Netflix keeps doing this and at this point, I think it’s time that Netflix starts breaking what appears to be its singular rule: No weekly releases. Since its inception, Netflix has employed the binge rule, where all of its shows, outside of some reality or foreign series, are released as a one-day binge, be that 6-10 episodes. But now, Netflix has deemed that almost any mildly or very successful show like Wednesday must now air its episodes in a 2+ month split, broken in half, or in some ridiculous instances, broken into thirds (see the November 26, December 25, December 31 split for Stranger Things season 5). The goal for Netflix here is to have people forcibly signed up for two months to complete the series, but at this point, if the goal is a two months sign-up, I think it would just work out for everyone if for some series, the type that Netflix is planning to chop in half, a weekly release is going to be the more effective option that is a win for all sides. Wednesday season 2 Netflix Well, perhaps not a win for those who want an instant binge for a whole season, but operating under the assumption that Netflix is going to refuse to do that for almost everything, this is better. Here’s why: Netflix still achieves its goal of getting two months of a subscription. A show like Wednesday would still have to air across two months to get its eight episodes out. A ten episode season of show would stretch to three.…
MemeCore
M$1.96472-1.43%
GET
GET$0.008467-2.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054-0.50%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:40
Бөлісу
CoinShares to Enter U.S. Public Markets via $1.2 Billion Deal with Vine Hill

CoinShares to Enter U.S. Public Markets via $1.2 Billion Deal with Vine Hill

TLDR CoinShares goes public in U.S. via $1.2B Vine Hill SPAC merger CoinShares to list on Nasdaq as Odysseus Holdings in $1.2B deal $10B CoinShares enters U.S. market with Vine Hill merger & Nasdaq listing CoinShares eyes U.S. growth with $1.2B SPAC deal and Nasdaq debut Digital asset giant CoinShares to list in U.S. as [...] The post CoinShares to Enter U.S. Public Markets via $1.2 Billion Deal with Vine Hill appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.00934-1.89%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06944+5.21%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06451+3.05%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/09 02:40
Бөлісу
Nasdaq Files SEC Proposal to Enable Tokenized Securities Trading

Nasdaq Files SEC Proposal to Enable Tokenized Securities Trading

Nasdaq submitted an SEC filing to allow trading of tokenized equities and ETPs on its exchange, potentially reducing settlement times and market friction through blockchain integration. The post Nasdaq Files SEC Proposal to Enable Tokenized Securities Trading appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Бөлісу
Coinspeaker2025/09/09 02:39
Бөлісу
Kazakhstan eyes crypto future with national reserve

Kazakhstan eyes crypto future with national reserve

The post Kazakhstan eyes crypto future with national reserve appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kazakhstan is moving to establish a state-backed crypto reserve as part of its wider plan to embed digital assets into the national economy. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev gave the directive this week, saying the initiative reflects the country’s need to adapt its financial system to new technological realities. According to Tokayev, the proposed State Fund for digital assets will be managed under the National Bank’s investment arm. He explained that the reserve will prioritize “the most promising assets of the new digital financial system,” signaling a long-term bet on crypto adoption. mm The initiative builds on earlier efforts to accelerate Kazakhstan’s role in digital finance and integrate blockchain technology into public policy. The country has already expanded its central bank digital currency, the digital tenge, from pilot projects into state and local budgets. Considering this, Tokayev aims to make crypto a formal public finance component while encouraging fintech innovation. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Meanwhile, Kazakhstan’s policy shift follows a series of measures designed to strengthen its crypto sector. Earlier this year, regulators signed a memorandum of understanding to launch a Solana Economic Zone to attract developers and investors. So, the proposed reserve, alongside the above move, positions Kazakhstan among major economies that are experimenting with state-linked digital asset strategies. For comparison, the United States is developing a similar framework with President Donald Trump’s backing. Banking reforms Beyond the crypto embrace, Tokayev made fresh calls for investment in Kazakhstan’s high-tech industries. He urged the government and central bank to design a program capable of channeling up to $1 billion into technology ventures. However, he warned that success will depend on the active participation of domestic banks,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.753+1.06%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+3.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+4.01%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:39
Бөлісу
MegaETH partners with Ethena to launch native stablecoin USDm

MegaETH partners with Ethena to launch native stablecoin USDm

The post MegaETH partners with Ethena to launch native stablecoin USDm appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways MegaETH launched USDm with Ethena to fund sequencer costs at yield and lower fees. USDm is backed by BlackRock’s tokenized Treasuries via Ethena’s USDtb stack. MegaETH has launched its first native stablecoin, USDm, developed in partnership with Ethena, as a way to reduce fees and restructure the network’s economic model. The new asset is built on Ethena’s stablecoin SaaS stack and integrates directly into wallets, apps, and onchain services across the MegaETH ecosystem. USDm v1 is issued on Ethena’s USDtb rails, primarily backed by BlackRock’s tokenized U.S. Treasury fund BUIDL alongside liquid stablecoins for redemptions. The reserve yield is programmatically directed to cover sequencer operations, letting MegaETH run at cost and maintain predictable, sub-cent fees without relying on a margin. Shuyao Kong, MegaETH co-founder, said the launch enables a “win-win scenario for all stakeholders” by lowering fees while expanding application design space. Stablecoins like USDT0 and cUSD will remain supported on MegaETH, ensuring liquidity and routing for users, while USDm integrates directly into apps, wallets, and onchain services. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/megaeth-launches-native-usdm-stablecoin-with-ethena-to-subsidize-sequencer-fees/
Union
U$0.00934-1.89%
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0.9952-0.01%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+4.01%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:36
Бөлісу
Saylor’s Strategy Drops Another $217 Million On Bitcoin After Missing Out On S&P 500 Inclusion ⋆ ZyCrypto

Saylor’s Strategy Drops Another $217 Million On Bitcoin After Missing Out On S&P 500 Inclusion ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Saylor’s Strategy Drops Another $217 Million On Bitcoin After Missing Out On S&P 500 Inclusion ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Amid S&P 500 snub, Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy continued building its Bitcoin (BTC) stack last week, purchasing 1,955 BTC. The company raised funds for its latest acquisition mostly by issuing common shares. Strategy Lifts Bitcoin Stack To 638,460 BTC Strategy built its Bitcoin stash by another 1,955 tokens between Sept. 2 and Sept.7 for $217.4 million. Michael Saylor’s business intelligence software company purchased its latest Bitcoin batch at an average price of $111,196 each, according to a US Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday. The Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm now owns roughly 638,460 BTC worth $71 billion. This is equivalent to over 3% of Bitcoin’s total 21 million supply. The total stockpile was acquired at an average price of $73,880 per Bitcoin for a total cost of around $47.2 billion, including fees and expenses. This year, Strategy has introduced several types of preferred shares as a new source of funding. Strategy’s most recent Bitcoin purchase, for example, was partly funded by its perpetual Strike preferred stock (STRK), perpetual Strife preferred stock (STRF), and perpetual Stride preferred stock (STRD). Strategy most recently raised around $217.3 million by selling the preferred stocks, which carry various obligations and dividend payments. Advertisement &nbsp Strategy Executive Chairman Saylor gave his now-routine hint at the possibility of another Bitcoin acquisition filing ahead of time, sharing an update on Strategy’s BTC acquisition tracker on Sunday, stating, “needs more orange.” The new BTC investment comes as Strategy missed out last week on the potential to be added to the S&P 500 index, outdone by Robinhood (HOOD), despite high hopes of inclusion after the company posted strong quarterly results and met all requirements for joining the index. Source: https://zycrypto.com/saylors-strategy-drops-another-217-million-on-bitcoin-after-missing-out-on-sp-500-inclusion/
Stride
STRD$0.0573-4.02%
STRK
STRK$0.1314+0.99%
The Orange Era
ORANGE$0.0003748+47.96%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 02:35
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases

USDH V2: Paxos Pushes Compliance, PayPal Network, and Global Expansion