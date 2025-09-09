‘Wednesday’ Season 3 Needs To Break Netflix’s Biggest Rule

I thought that by the end, Wednesday season 3 was rather good, particularly the second half of the season that we had to wait a month for. And once again, I'm back to say how awful it is that Netflix keeps doing this and at this point, I think it's time that Netflix starts breaking what appears to be its singular rule: No weekly releases. Since its inception, Netflix has employed the binge rule, where all of its shows, outside of some reality or foreign series, are released as a one-day binge, be that 6-10 episodes. But now, Netflix has deemed that almost any mildly or very successful show like Wednesday must now air its episodes in a 2+ month split, broken in half, or in some ridiculous instances, broken into thirds (see the November 26, December 25, December 31 split for Stranger Things season 5). The goal for Netflix here is to have people forcibly signed up for two months to complete the series, but at this point, if the goal is a two months sign-up, I think it would just work out for everyone if for some series, the type that Netflix is planning to chop in half, a weekly release is going to be the more effective option that is a win for all sides. Wednesday season 2 Netflix Well, perhaps not a win for those who want an instant binge for a whole season, but operating under the assumption that Netflix is going to refuse to do that for almost everything, this is better. Here's why: Netflix still achieves its goal of getting two months of a subscription. A show like Wednesday would still have to air across two months to get its eight episodes out. A ten episode season of show would stretch to three.…