With the SEC on the Sidelines, Nasdaq Becomes Crypto's New Sheriff

The trend of public companies raising billions to buy Bitcoin is exploding. With the SEC's regulatory power weakening, the Nasdaq exchange has stepped in as the new de facto regulator, imposing stricter rules and requiring shareholder approval for these risky crypto-treasury plays to protect the market.
2025/09/09
Shiba Inu Consolidates Below Resistance While Whales Back Trending Rival Layer Brett

Shiba Inu is stalled below a major resistance level, and Layer Brett, a growing competitor, is getting all the attention. One is trying to break out of a narrow range, while the other is getting millions of dollars in presale revenue. Whales are quietly supporting both, but in very different ways. Is it time to [...] The post Shiba Inu Consolidates Below Resistance While Whales Back Trending Rival Layer Brett appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/09
Best Crypto to Buy Now: Pepeto Presale Gains Momentum While BlockDAG Price Prediction Weakens

The crypto market is crowded with presales, but not every project can deliver. Many traders want to know what is the best crypto to buy now for the 2025 bull run. While BlockDAG made headlines with its huge fundraising, Pepeto (PEPETO) is quickly pulling ahead. Backed by audited contracts, whale buying, and working products, Pepeto […]
2025/09/09
Institutional Investors Dumped Ethereum (ETH), Bought Bitcoin and These Two Altcoins! Here’s the Latest Critical Data!

The post Institutional Investors Dumped Ethereum (ETH), Bought Bitcoin and These Two Altcoins! Here’s the Latest Critical Data! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While some analysts are waiting for the FED’s interest rate cut decision for Bitcoin to rise, some analysts think that the FED’s interest rate decision will not be enough to boost BTC. While analysts say that spot ETF inflows need to turn positive for the rise, CoinShares published its weekly cryptocurrency report and said that there was an outflow of $352 million last week. Cryptocurrency investment products lost $352 million in value last week, with trading volume down 27%, but year-to-date inflows remain strong at $35.2 billion. The Biggest Breakout Happened in Ethereum! When looking at individual crypto funds, it was seen that the majority of outflows were in Ethereum. While Bitcoin (BTC) experienced an inflow of $524 billion, Ethereum (ETH) experienced an outflow of $912 million. When we look at other altcoins, XRP experienced an inflow of $14.7 million, Solana (SOL) $16.1 million, and Chainlink (LINK) $1 million. “Bitcoin saw net inflows of $524 million last week. Ethereum experienced net weekly outflows of $912 million last week. Outflows occurred daily over the past seven trading days and across multiple ETP issuers. Despite this, inflows remain high at $11.2 billion for the year. XRP and Solana continue to see consistent weekly inflows. Solana saw total inflows of $1.16 billion in its 21st week, while XRP saw $1.22 billion in the same period. When looking at regional fund inflows and outflows, the USA ranked first with an outflow of $440 million. After the USA, Sweden experienced an outflow of $13.5 million. In the face of these outflows, Germany experienced an inflow of $85.1 million and Hong Kong $3.7 million. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/institutional-investors-dumped-ethereum-eth-bought-bitcoin-and-these-two-altcoins-heres-the-latest-critical-data/
2025/09/09
Swedish Firm Secures $945K For Strategic Crypto Growth

The post Swedish Firm Secures $945K For Strategic Crypto Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. H100 Bitcoin Acquisition: Swedish Firm Secures $945K For Strategic Crypto Growth Skip to content Home Crypto News H100 Bitcoin Acquisition: Swedish Firm Secures $945K for Strategic Crypto Growth Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/h100-bitcoin-acquisition-growth/
2025/09/09
Alex Warren, Suni Lee, Jake Shane And More To Join Forbes’ Flagship 2025 Under 30 Summit In Columbus, OH

The post Alex Warren, Suni Lee, Jake Shane And More To Join Forbes’ Flagship 2025 Under 30 Summit In Columbus, OH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. This fall, Forbes will be returning to the state of Ohio for its 2025 Forbes Under 30 Summit, in partnership with JobsOhio, setting the stage for the world’s top young leaders, founders and creators in Columbus from September 28-October 1, 2025. The four-day immersive experience will kick off with Forbes’ signature Under 30 Music Festival, which has previously been headlined by artists like Billie Eilish, Shaboozey, Kygo, Shawn Mendes and many more. This year’s private concert will include performances by “Ordinary” singer-songwriter Alex Warren, and also include a DJ set from Lucy Guo, Founder & CEO, of Passes, with others to be announced soon. Shaboozey performing at the 2024 Under 30 Summit Jamel Toppin for forbes CLAYBROC PHOTO MEMORIES; Madeleine Hordinski for Forbes The Under 30 Summit stage will serve as the launchpad for today’s up-and-coming leaders, convening several Forbes communities and list makers, to ignite conversations and inform each other on what’s to come in their respective industries. Main stage programming, to be held on September 29 and 30, will feature today’s most prominent topics – from the creator economy, to AI and entrepreneurship. “Now in its 12th year, the flagship Forbes Under 30 Summit connects like-minded individuals and entrepreneurs for four days of networking, learning, solving and building,” said Leann Bonanno, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Forbes. “Convening influential communities is core to what we do at Forbes, and we are proud to host this community of leaders in Columbus as we spotlight the entrepreneurial momentum of the city.” As Forbes remains committed to spotlighting the key players who are leading in AI and hosting discussions that will help the industry prepare and embrace what’s to come, the Under 30 Summit, for the first time ever, will feature a content track dedicated to AI programming. Leading AI…
2025/09/09
Ledger CTO Warns Of Crypto Clipper Malware Following Major NPM Breach

A significant supply chain attack has raised alarms within the cryptocurrency community, especially after the Node Package Manager (NPM) account of developer Qix was compromised. Charles Guilletment, the Chief Technology Officer of Ledger, a hardware wallet provider, issued a stark warning to crypto investors in a recent post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).  […]
2025/09/09
Hyperliquid price at record high; USDH vote and 80% fee cuts fuel rally

Hyperliquid price reached an all-time high, following news of a stablecoin launch and a major institutional vote of confidence. On Monday, September 8, Hyperliquid (HYPE) price was up 7.5%, reaching an all-time high of $51.89. With a market cap of…
2025/09/09
El Salvador Celebrates 4 Years of Bitcoin Legal Tender with 21 BTC Purchase

El Salvador now has 6,313 BTC, worth over $702 million, as it doubles down on Bitcoin education and infrastructure.
2025/09/09
Ledger CTO warns of massive supply attack targeting crypto users

Ledger's CTO Charles Guillemet warned of a large-scale supply chain attack, potentially stealing crypto from common software wallets. Crypto experts warned users to avoid transactions until the situation clears.
2025/09/09
