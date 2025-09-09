2025-09-11 Thursday

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek And Coco Gauff: Women’s Tennis Big 3

Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek And Coco Gauff: Women’s Tennis Big 3

The post Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek And Coco Gauff: Women’s Tennis Big 3 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CANCUN, MEXICO – OCTOBER 27: Marketa Vondrousova, Czech Republic, Jessica Pegula, United States, Coco Gauff, United States, Aryna Sabalenka, Belarus, Iga Swiatek, Poland, Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, Ons Jabeur, Tunisia, Maria Sakkari, Greece pose for a photo before the draw ceremony at the Kempinski Hotel Cancun for the GNP Seguros WTA Finals Cancun 2023 as part of the Hologic WTA Tour on October 27, 2023 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images) Getty Images The Big Two, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner, are so dominant in men’s tennis that they overshadow an established Big 3 on the women’s side. Aryna Sabalenka defended her title at the 2025 U.S. Open, defeating Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 7-6. Sabalenka has a commanding lead at No. 1. Iga Swiatek is No. 2, and Coco Gauff, despite her fourth-round exit, is still No. 3. With with faces and lower-seeded players making it to the later stages of Grand Slam tournaments, sometimes it’s easy to forget how consistent these three have been. This year’s U.S. Open featured some surprising storylines: a resurgent Naomi Osaka and a resilient Anisimova, as well as Taylor Townsend’s transition from doubles specialist to threat in singles. Yet the top in women’s tennis is the same post-U.S. Open as it was going into Flushing Meadows: Sabalenka, Swiatek, and Gauff. How much have these three dominated in the past two years? Mark Petchey, tennis commentator and coach of Emma Raducanu, stated (via Yahoo Sports) that the game has evolved since she won the U.S. Open four years ago. “Since I started helping Emma, I said she needs to start closing the gap between the best players. . . against Iga and Coco, she knows what she has to do and it will take a long time,” Petchey said. Raducanu is 0-10 against the Big…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Saylor Speaks out About S&P 500 Snub

Saylor Speaks out About S&P 500 Snub

The post Saylor Speaks out About S&P 500 Snub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor, executive chairman at Bitcoin treasury firm Strategy, recently addressed the recent S&P 500 snub, predicting that the leading Bitcoin treasury firm will eventually be able to join the much-coveted stock market index.  Saylor does not think that there is a “bias” against crypto, adding that he did not actually expect Strategy to be added during its very first quarter of eligibility.  You Might Also Like “This is a brand-new novel concept. Every quarter, we make some new believers, we get more support from banks, from politicians, from credit rating agencies,” Saylor told CNBC’s Becky Quick. He predicts that this will continue for the foreseeable future.  “Bullet-proof balance sheet”  When asked the specific price level at which Strategy would have to “sell things,” Saylor noted that the company had constructed a “bullet-proof” balance sheet.  “I would say that we have a PhD in leverage by now because we have lived through the last crypto winter,” Saylor said.   He added that the cryptocurrency went from $66,000 to $16,000 during the last cycle, and Strategy ended up buying at the bottom.  Saylor claims that his company is “fine” because the leverage comes from its preferred stock rather than debt.  He noted that the Bitcoin price will keep going higher if more companies end up embracing it: “The more people know about it, the more they get educated on it. The more companies embrace it, the higher it goes,” Saylor said while addressing Bitcoin’s $200,000 prediction.  Source: https://u.today/saylor-speaks-out-about-sp-500-snub
BitcoinEthereumNews
Welcome to the Era of Unified Internet: Freename's Innovative Domain Integration

Welcome to the Era of Unified Internet: Freename's Innovative Domain Integration

Freename, a pioneering Swiss-based web3 domain registrar, recently introduced a groundbreaking service that integrates traditional .com, .ai, and .io domains with blockchain technology. This integration enables these domains to link directly to crypto wallets, marking a significant milestone in the fusion of conventional internet functionalities with decentralised applications. Revolutionizing Digital Identity and Transactions The innovative service by Freename allows users to transform their regular domain names into blockchain-powered entities. This means a standard domain name like mybusiness.com can now be used not just for hosting a website or managing email communications but also for receiving cryptocurrency payments seamlessly. For instance, freelancers can receive payments in crypto directly to their personalized domain like name.ai. Freename's breakthrough on-chain DNS system ensures that these traditional domains operate smoothly across various digital platforms, including crypto wallets and payment gateways, without compromising the usual web functions. Enhancing Usability with Blockchain Technology According to Freename, the ability to operate a domain name on both the traditional internet and decentralized applications is now a reality. This dual functionality facilitates the execution of smart contracts, enhances digital identity verification, and streamlines crypto transactions using domains as easy-to-remember wallet addresses. Davide Vicini, CEO and co-founder of Freename, explains, "Domains were static pointers to servers in the Web2 era. Now, they evolve into dynamic tools that facilitate payments, identity verification, and other blockchain functions. This is a major leap towards a dynamic internet." How To Connect Your Domain with Crypto Wallets Linking your domain to services like MetaMask simplifies digital transactions. Here’s how you can do it: Register or transfer your desired domain to the Freename platform. This could be a new .com domain or an existing one you own. Freename then mirrors your domain on the blockchain, tokenizing it as an on-chain identity. Finally, link this blockchain-mirrored domain to your crypto wallet, such as MetaMask, enabling you to receive or send payments directly via the domain, exemplified by alice.com. This integration not only makes crypto transactions easier but also secures your digital identity across multiple platforms. Special Promotions to Celebrate the Integration Freename is currently offering several promotional deals to celebrate this new capability. These include up to 50% off on new Web3 domain registrations, complementary .com domain registrations with certain purchases, and further credits for transferring existing domains into the new service. In Conclusion: A New Digital Era The innovative integration by Freename offers a profound enhancement in how digital identities and transactions are managed online, aligning with the needs of an increasing number of Web3 wallet users. Mattia Martone, COO and co-founder of Freename, emphasizes, "We're not just linking domains to wallets; we're crafting a unified internet where domains serve as multi-chain digital passports." As the digital landscape continues to evolve, Freename’s innovative solutions stand out, aiming to empower users with seamless, secure, and efficient online experiences. Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.
Coinstats
ALERT – The NPM Hack Is a Wake-Up Call for Crypto Users

ALERT – The NPM Hack Is a Wake-Up Call for Crypto Users

Hackers have just pulled off what some are calling the largest software supply chain attack in history—and it should scare the hell out of anyone who uses crypto.
Brave Newcoin
JPY is weak and underperforming – Scotiabank

JPY is weak and underperforming – Scotiabank

The post JPY is weak and underperforming – Scotiabank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Japanese Yen (JPY) is weak, down 0.3% against the US Dollar (USD) and underperforming all of the G10 currencies to start the week, Scotiabank’s Chief FX Strategists Shaun Osborne and Eric Theoret report. Markets consider BoJ reaction to PM Ishiba’s intention to step down “Political developments are weighing on the yen as markets digest PM Ishiba’s Sunday announcement of his intention to depart in the coming weeks. The prospect of renewed political uncertainty will likely factor into the BoJ’s considerations as they formulate their shift toward tighter policy.” “The BoJ had paused their tightening cycle through the spring and summer, on the back of trade and political uncertainty, as well as bond market turbulence. USDJPY remains range bound, and fundamentals remain supportive for the yen (USD/JPY lower). We look to a near-term range bound between 147.37 (50 day MA) support and 148.83 (200 day MA) resistance.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/jpy-is-weak-and-underperforming-scotiabank-202509081159
BitcoinEthereumNews
ATM Operator Athena Bitcoin Profits From Elderly Scams, Alleges DC Attorney General

ATM Operator Athena Bitcoin Profits From Elderly Scams, Alleges DC Attorney General

The firm has allegedly charged seniors a 26% fee to buy Bitcoin.
Coinstats
CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Data

CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Data

The post CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the ever-fluctuating world of cryptocurrencies, CryptoAppsy emerges as a crucial tool for investors eager to stay informed without delay. This versatile app, available on both iOS and Android platforms, forgoes the need for cumbersome account registration, thereby granting quick access to vital market information. Continue Reading:CryptoAppsy Delivers Real-Time Market Data Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cryptoappsy-delivers-real-time-market-data
BitcoinEthereumNews
Why Tapzi Is the Best Crypto Coin For 2025 Investors Are Backing

Why Tapzi Is the Best Crypto Coin For 2025 Investors Are Backing

The post Why Tapzi Is the Best Crypto Coin For 2025 Investors Are Backing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is once again buzzing with activity as major tokens like Solana (SOL) and XRP make headlines. Solana has enjoyed renewed traction, riding a wave of developer growth and institutional curiosity. XRP, on the other hand, continues to face mixed investor sentiment as regulatory uncertainty and ETF delays hold back its price momentum. But amidst the noise, a new name has been creeping into trader conversations — Tapzi (TAPZI). Unlike speculative tokens with uncertain roadmaps, Tapzi positions itself as a GameFi-driven platform with real-world utility. Analysts are calling it the best crypto presale to watch in 2025, with projections suggesting up to 285x growth potential post-listing. This shift from traditional layer-1s and payment tokens toward skill-based Web3 gaming ecosystems highlights a key trend for investors: utility is back in focus. XRP’s Lingering ETF Limbo: A Case of Investor Fatigue XRP has long been seen as a bridge currency for global payments. Yet in 2025, it finds itself at a critical juncture. ETF Setbacks: Despite rumors of an upcoming XRP ETF, no approval has been granted. Regulatory bodies remain cautious, leaving investors waiting. Price Stagnation: XRP’s price has hovered in narrow ranges, frustrating traders who expected faster breakouts. Community Sentiment: While the XRP Army remains loyal, new capital inflows are moving elsewhere — particularly into presales offering asymmetric returns. XRP’s dilemma is clear: without a catalyst like ETF approval, growth potential remains capped in the short term. Traders hungry for exponential ROI are scouting newer projects. Solana’s Momentum: Strong, but Facing Scaling Pressure Solana continues to hold its reputation as a fast, low-cost blockchain that competes with Ethereum. Its recent rise has been fueled by NFT integrations, DeFi recoveries, and fresh institutional exposure. Yet, challenges remain: Network Congestion: Periodic slowdowns and outages raise questions about long-term scalability.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Stripe Faces Industry Revolt in Bid to Issue USDH

Stripe Faces Industry Revolt in Bid to Issue USDH

Payments giant Stripe is pushing to make its Bridge platform the issuer of USDH, a dollar-backed stablecoin designed specifically for […] The post Stripe Faces Industry Revolt in Bid to Issue USDH appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
Shiba Inu Price Prediction And Bonk Struggle As Analysts Highlight One Crypto With Explosive Growth Potential

Shiba Inu Price Prediction And Bonk Struggle As Analysts Highlight One Crypto With Explosive Growth Potential

Shiba Inu price prediction models show modest expectations following the token’s historic rally. Similarly, Bonk has struggled to maintain momentum after its initial explosion, with trading volumes declining significantly in recent weeks. In this environment of cooled meme coin enthusiasm, analysts are pointing toward a different opportunity that maintains viral appeal while offering substantive technology. [...] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction And Bonk Struggle As Analysts Highlight One Crypto With Explosive Growth Potential appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
