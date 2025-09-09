MEXC биржасы
Trump U.S. Open invitation from Rolex comes after slapping tariff on Switzerland
The post Trump U.S. Open invitation from Rolex comes after slapping tariff on Switzerland appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. (L-R) U.S. President Donald Trump and Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour arrive in the Rolex suite prior to the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. Matthew Stockman | Getty Images President Donald Trump appeared at the U.S. Open this weekend alongside Rolex CEO Jean-Frederic Dufour, weeks after tariffing the watchmaker’s home country. Trump watched the men’s singles final in New York on Sunday in a midcourt box operated by Rolex, which also sponsors the tournament. The president was joined by family members and high-profile White House officials including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt, according to NBC News. Trump was invited by Rolex, according to a report from The Associated Press on Saturday citing a person with knowledge of the details. Rolex and the White House did not respond to CNBC’s request for comment. Rolex’s alleged invitation came within weeks of Trump placing a 39% tariff rate on Switzerland, where Rolex is based. That’s higher than other countries in the region face following deals between the U.S. and the European Union and United Kingdom. A view of U.S. President Donald Trump (C) on a Rolex display during the Men’s Singles Final match between Jannik Sinner of Italy and Carlos Alcaraz of Spain on Day Fifteen of the 2025 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in New York City. Al Bello | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images Bernstein analyst Luca Solca wrote to clients last month that “the last minute deal that many had hoped for didn’t materialize.” Solca said Swiss watchmakers will likely need to hike prices…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:25
BlackRock Transfers ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime
The post BlackRock Transfers ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: BlackRock moved large ETH and BTC to Coinbase Prime, signaling a sell-off. Market speculation follows significant crypto transfers from BlackRock. Potential impact on Ethereum and Bitcoin market stability. On September 8, 2025, a BlackRock-linked address transferred approximately $254.4 million in Ethereum and $111.7 million in Bitcoin to Coinbase Prime, suggesting a potential sell-off. This transaction may impact crypto markets, coinciding with significant outflows from BlackRock’s ETFs, causing volatility and affecting Ethereum and Bitcoin prices. BlackRock’s Transfer Sparks Crypto Market Concerns BlackRock sent major crypto assets totaling over $366 million to Coinbase Prime. This substantial transaction, from the world’s largest asset manager, raises concerns about potential market moves. Such transfers often precede sales that affect crypto asset prices. The lack of official comment adds to speculation. “As of now, there is no comment from our side regarding the recent transfer, which has been noted through on-chain data,” said Larry Fink, CEO of BlackRock. Recent BlackRock ETF redemptions saw $220 million in Bitcoin and $257.78 million in Ethereum outflows, hinting at strategic asset realignment. As these assets reach the exchange, investors watch closely for possible liquidation actions in the market. Current discussions online indicate heightened attention from the blockchain community. As noted by crypto analysts, any large sell-off could spark broader market volatility, affecting not only Bitcoin and Ethereum but potentially impacting related sectors too. Market Patterns Following Large Crypto Transfers Did you know? Previous large crypto transfers by ETF managers often prompt market corrections. Observations follow a pattern seen since Q2 2024, highlighting potential volatility in similar asset shifts. Ethereum (ETH) currently trades at $4,364.50 with a 24-hour volume up by 51.56%, and a market cap of $526.82 billion. Recent price movements show a 1.49% 24-hour increase and a 61.09% 90-day gain, indicating robust activity in the crypto market…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:24
SwissBorg verliest $41,5 miljoen aan SOL na Kiln hack
SwissBorg is het nieuwste slachtoffer van een grote hack op het Solana netwerk. On chain speurder ZachXBT bracht aan het licht dat ongeveer 192.600 SOL is gestolen, met een totale waarde van zo’n $41,5 miljoen. De oorzaak? Een kwetsbaarheid bij partnerbedrijf Kiln, die verantwoordelijk was voor de infrastructuur achter het... Het bericht SwissBorg verliest $41,5 miljoen aan SOL na Kiln hack verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 03:24
Bitcoin Inches up to $112K as Stocks Hit Record Highs
The post Bitcoin Inches up to $112K as Stocks Hit Record Highs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin made small gains on Monday morning, but stocks took center stage as the Nasdaq put up another record high during intraday trading. Record Stocks Paired With Rising Bitcoin on Monday The Nasdaq Composite posted a fresh all-time high of 21,885.62 during intraday trading on Monday, marking another strong performance for tech stocks this year. […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-inches-up-to-112k-as-stocks-hit-record-highs/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:23
Taylor Swift Partners With One Of America’s Biggest Companies For A Special Sale
The post Taylor Swift Partners With One Of America’s Biggest Companies For A Special Sale appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fans can buy Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl at midnight at 500 Target locations around the country on October 3, the day the full-length becomes available. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl is destined to be one of the biggest albums of 2025, perhaps from the moment it becomes available. The singer has a history of landing massive debuts on the charts whenever she delivers anything new, and there seems to be even more excitement and anticipation around the forthcoming project than many others in her discography. There’s such a strong desire for more music from the superstar that one of the largest retailers in the country is celebrating The Life of a Showgirl with an invitation for fans to visit stores at unusual hours. Target’s Midnight Taylor Swift Sales About 500 Target locations across the United States will open at midnight local time on October 3 to sell both a retailer-exclusive CD version of the set and the standard edition, as there will likely be a rush for fans to get their hands on a copy as fast as they can. The company’s website now includes a state-by-state list of which stores will participate in the midnight launch. Target-Exclusive Editions of The Life of a Showgirl Three Target-exclusive CD editions of Taylor Swift’s The Life of a Showgirl are now available for pre-order. There have been multiple versions of the album made available for fans to buy, either on typical retailers, or via Swift herself. Each of the company’s exclusive editions features an alternate cover and comes packaged with…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:22
Infleqtion, a quantum computing firm, has agreed to a merger at a $1.8 billion valuation
Infleqtion, a quantum computing and precision sensor company, has achieved unicorn status with a pre-money valuation of $1.8 billion through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Michael Klein. The deal was announced on September 8, 2025, and the merger is expected to close later this year […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 03:20
Memecoins Rally: What's Next for Dogecoin (DOGE), Pudgy Penguins (PENGU), and Dogwifhat (WIF)?
Bitcoin is threatening to break through major resistance on Monday. At the same time the memecoins are starting to get up a head of steam.
Cryptodaily
2025/09/09 03:15
VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments as Part of XRP Strategy
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 03:15
SHIB Surges to $0.00001253 and Turbo Gains Traction While BullZilla’s Best New Meme Coin Presale Now Sells Over 22B Tokens
Every market cycle delivers a handful of tokens that dominate conversation, shape narratives, and attract early conviction. In 2025, the […] The post SHIB Surges to $0.00001253 and Turbo Gains Traction While BullZilla’s Best New Meme Coin Presale Now Sells Over 22B Tokens appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/09 03:15
Largest supply chain attack in history targets crypto users through compromised JavaScript packages
The post Largest supply chain attack in history targets crypto users through compromised JavaScript packages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new cyberattack is silently targeting crypto from users during transactions amid an incident that security researchers describe as the largest supply chain attack in history. BleepingComputer reported that hackers compromised NPM package maintainer accounts through phishing emails and injected malware that steals crypto. The attack targeted JavaScript developers with fraudulent emails appearing to originate from “[email protected],” an impersonated domain mimicking the legitimate NPM registry. The phishing messages warned maintainers that their accounts would be locked on Sept. 10, unless they updated their two-factor authentication credentials through a malicious link. Attackers successfully compromised 18 widely-used JavaScript packages with collective weekly downloads exceeding 2.6 billion. The compromised libraries include fundamental development tools such as “chalk” (300 million weekly downloads), “debug” (358 million), and “ansi-styles” (371 million), affecting virtually the entire JavaScript ecosystem. Targeting crypto The malicious code operates as a browser-based interceptor, monitoring network traffic for crypto transactions across Ethereum, Bitcoin, Solana, Tron, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash networks. When users initiate crypto transfers, the malware silently replaces destination wallet addresses with attacker-controlled accounts before transaction signing. Aikido Security researcher Charlie Eriksen explained: The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. “What makes it dangerous is that it operates at multiple layers: altering content shown on websites, tampering with API calls, and manipulating what users’ apps believe they are signing.” Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned crypto users about the ongoing threat, noting the JavaScript ecosystem may be compromised given the massive download figures. Hardware wallet users retain protection if they verify transaction details before signing, while software wallet users face a higher risk. Guillemet advised: “If you don’t use a hardware wallet, refrain from making any on-chain transactions for now.”…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 03:15
