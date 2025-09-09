2025-09-11 Thursday

PubMatic sues Google in Virginia, seeking billions in damages over alleged ad tech monopoly abuse

Alphabet’s Google is facing yet another lawsuit over its dominance in digital advertising after exchange operator PubMatic took the tech giant to court, accusing it of illegally monopolizing the ad technology sector. The case, filed on Monday in federal court in Virginia, seeks billions of dollars in damages and is the latest addition to lawsuits […]
Robert Plant Admits Led Zeppelin Was Not Always ‘Magnificent’: ‘Quite The Opposite’

The post Robert Plant Admits Led Zeppelin Was Not Always ‘Magnificent’: ‘Quite The Opposite’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In a candid interview, Robert Plant recalls Led Zeppelin’s chaotic concerts and how “It could be extraordinarily good or on the other hand perhaps not quite so magnificent.” Robert Plant of Led Zeppelin performs onstage circa 1980. (Photo by Lester Cohen) (Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images) Lester Cohen Robert Plant isn’t shy about acknowledging the chaos that sometimes came with fronting one of the most mythologized rock bands of all time. In a recent interview with Mark Radcliffe on The Folk Show on BBC Radio 2, the former Led Zeppelin frontman described the group’s live performances in starkly human terms – and as far from the flawless rock gods many fans remember. “Sometimes it Was Quite the Opposite…” “Sometimes, as you quite rightly say, it was very, very tight and it was magnificent,” Plant told Radcliffe during the recent chat. “Sometimes it was quite the opposite…” The rock superstar went on to say that he felt “the great thing about that group” is that it “was like the weather.” Plant added, “It could be extraordinarily good or on the other hand perhaps not quite so magnificent. It wasn’t sent down from the gods every day, every week.” Debut Single “Good Times, Bad Times” That honesty came as Plant reflected on what it was like to front Zeppelin in the band’s early days. “I’d been what I call at the sharp end in these power trios with somebody glued on the front,” he said. “Which is how I quite often saw Zeppelin.” Plant reminded listeners that he was barely out of his teens when he and John Bonham helped pen “Good Times, Bad Times,” the band’s debut single, which introduced the group’s self-titled debut album Led Zeppelin, released in early 1969. “My contribution was what it was,” Plant said. “You think…
El Salvador Scoops Another 21 BTC for Nation’s Bitcoin Day, Holdings Top $700M

The post El Salvador Scoops Another 21 BTC for Nation’s Bitcoin Day, Holdings Top $700M appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief El Salvador bought 21 BTC on September 7 to celebrate the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin Law. The country’s Bitcoin reserve now totals 6,313.18 BTC valued at about $701 million. The purchase comes despite an IMF loan requiring the government to halt Bitcoin accumulation. El Salvador continues to stack sats. On Sunday, President Nayib Bukele confirmed the country’s Bitcoin Office has purchased 21 BTC to mark the fourth anniversary of the country’s Bitcoin legal tender law. The buy is a symbolic nod to Bitcoin’s 21 million coin supply cap and continues the government’s reserve-building strategy despite tensions with international lenders.   Since March of last year, the smallest country in mainland Central America has continued to buy up 1 BTC per day, data shows. According to the government’s own figures and blockchain data, the country now holds 6,313.18 BTC, valued at about $701 million. ﻿ El Salvador’s Bitcoin Law was passed in 2021, making El Salvador the world’s first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender alongside the U.S. dollar. At the time, the move was promoted as a way to increase financial inclusion and reduce remittance costs, despite critics warning of volatility and macroeconomic risks and noting the move ostensibly violated the “crypto ethos,” given that the authority to implement it was handed down by the state. While symbolic, El Salvador’s latest purchase complicates compliance with its $1.4 billion IMF loan agreement in December last year, which requires halting voluntary accumulation by public entities.   At the time, IMF officials said the country had committed to freezing acquisitions under the finalized Extended Fund Facility. As part of the deal, El Salvador revised its Bitcoin Law to make merchant acceptance voluntary while retaining the crypto as legal tender. The agreement also mandates liquidation of the Fidebitcoin trust and the government’s…
ProfitableMining Changes Dogcoin from a Joke Coin into a Solid Income Source

The post ProfitableMining Changes Dogcoin from a Joke Coin into a Solid Income Source appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin was not taken seriously when it started out in 2013. It was written as satire, a pleasant reaction to the growing quantity of serious Bitcoin imitators. Its mascot, the Shiba Inu dog, was selected more of a meme than as a way to advertise. The term “joke coin” was used at the time. But now, nearly a decade later, Dogecoin—often simply signified by Dogcoin — is one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies in the world. Dogecoin Mining Without the Trouble Standard mining is difficult. You would need specific tools, a steady source of cheap electricity, and significant technical know-how to mine Dogecoin directly. That obstacle is simply too much for the typical person. Sponsored Sponsored With websites such as ProfitableMining, users can rent computer power housed in reliable data centers. Users just sign a contract rather than buying a rig, keep it on date, and worrying about costs. Users benefit as the platform performs the manual duties. Dogecoin is a perfect fit for this model. Through mining contracts, retail investors may earn steady daily revenue instead of try to speculate on random price shifts. The priority shifts from trading on market timing to establishing an honest form of income. Making Assets Out of “Terriers” As a happy Shiba Inu serves as Dogecoin’s mascot, these “terriers” are now utilized as real investments. With ProfitableMining’s Dogecoin-specific smart contracts, consumers can do mining without any technical constraints. For some, this involves starting gently—trying out a cheap contract and earning a little little passive income. For others, it refers to larger deals that have a chance to yield more profits. In either case, the process is simple and open. This appeal is as much psychological as it is financial. Instead of staring at price charts or stressing over market rumors, users can relax…
EUR/GBP edges lower as France confidence vote puts Euro under pressure

The post EUR/GBP edges lower as France confidence vote puts Euro under pressure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/GBP trades subdued above 0.8660 as markets await France’s confidence vote later on Monday. French PM Bayrou faces likely defeat on €44 billion austerity plan, raising political risk. Eurozone sentiment weakens with the Sentix index plunging to -9.2 in September. The Euro (EUR) is trading under pressure against the British Pound (GBP) on Monday, with EUR/GBP hovering above 0.8660 at the time of writing. The cross remains subdued as traders adopt a wait-and-see stance ahead of a crucial confidence vote in France later on the day. France faces a critical vote of confidence for Prime Minister François Bayrou, who leads a minority government with no stable majority in the National Assembly. The vote is set to take place later on Monday, around 17:00 GMT, following a debate that begins at 13:00 GMT. It comes after Bayrou outlined a fiscal plan in late August aimed at curbing public debt through €44 billion in spending cuts, along with freezes on benefits and public holidays. Opposition parties from both the far-left and far-right have already committed to voting the government down, making Bayrou’s defeat likely. If he loses, President Macron must form a new government from the same divided parliament or consider calling new legislative elections, adding fuel to political uncertainty in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy. Adding to the cautious tone, the latest Sentix Investor Confidence survey showed sentiment across the Eurozone slumping in September. The headline index fell sharply to -9.2 from -3.7 in August, its lowest since April. Both the current situation and expectations components weakened, reflecting mounting concerns over growth prospects across the bloc. Looking ahead, attention will shift to Thursday’s European Central Bank (ECB) policy decision. The ECB is expected to leave interest rates unchanged at 2%, extending its pause after a year-long easing cycle. Recent data showing Eurozone…
Tether clarifies about the 37,229 BTC:

The post Tether clarifies about the 37,229 BTC: appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Official denial, internal transfers, and absence of selling pressure: Tether has confirmed that the approximately 37,229 BTC moved, transferred to Twenty One Capital, were not sold on the market. Tether’s official statement is available on the transparency site, and the reconstruction has also been reported by specialized publications (Tether – Transparency) The company, led by Paolo Ardoino (often cited in official communications), reiterates the allocation of profits in bitcoin, gold, and land, with the aim of strengthening its reserves.  According to the data collected by our on-chain analysis team and verified on public explorers, the movement patterns correspond to typical intra-group reallocation clusters and not to distributions towards spot exchanges. Industry analysts observe that transfers of this magnitude (tens of thousands of BTC) usually indicate treasury reorganizations or the implementation of related financial vehicles, rather than immediate sales on the market. The 3 things to know The official position: Tether states that it has not sold BTC; the observed movements are exclusively internal transfers and reallocations. The timeline: a main block of approximately 37,229 BTC was transferred at the beginning of June, valued at around 3.9 billion dollars at the exchange rate of the time, while subsequent flows of 14,000 BTC and 5,800 BTC, respectively in June and July, constitute a separate series of movements (the two series should not necessarily be summed) (BitcoinEthereumNews). The strategy: part of the profits is reinvested in bitcoin, gold, and land to diversify assets and manage risk, thus confirming a prudent policy of value preservation. Official Statement and Context Paolo Ardoino publicly clarified that «Tether has not sold any Bitcoin», explaining that the quarterly attestations may include intra-group movements or operations related to specific initiatives – in this case, the reallocation of the treasury – and not actual sales on the market. In this…
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Dogecoin Looks Weak Next To The Powerful 100x Potential Of Layer Brett

Every meme coin cycle brings old names back into focus and introduces new contenders. Shiba Inu remains a staple, with analysts regularly updating their Shiba Inu price prediction models. Dogecoin still has the cultural crown but shows little technical strength. Meanwhile, Layer Brett, an Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin, is being pitched by experts as […]
Celestia (TIA) Price Prediction 2025: Can It Break Resistance and Soar to $5.50?

Celestia (TIA) is trading at $1.70, having posted a 2.49% gain within the last 24 hours. The trading volume jumped by 28.27% to a value of $87.17 million, showing a spike in activity by traders. TIA has, within the last seven days, maintained a continuous gain of 7.38% as an indicator of latent strength in […]
Crypto Users Warned to Stop Transacting as Massive Exploit Threatens Apps and Wallets

Security experts are advising crypto users to be very careful as a large-scale supply chain exploit could be used to swipe funds.
What This Massive Influx Means For Crypto

The post What This Massive Influx Means For Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means For Crypto Skip to content Home Crypto News Crucial USDC Minted: What This Massive Influx Means for Crypto Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/usdc-minted-crypto-impact/
