2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Lady Gaga’s Album Reappears After The Pop Star Dropped New Songs

Lady Gaga’s Album Reappears After The Pop Star Dropped New Songs

The post Lady Gaga’s Album Reappears After The Pop Star Dropped New Songs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lady Gaga’s Mayhem reenters five U.K. charts after the addition of new tracks, led by “The Dead Dance,” which also debuts top 10 on singles sales rankings. NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 8: Lady Gaga is seen on September 8, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Patricia Schlein/Star Max/GC Images) GC Images On Wednesday (September 3), Lady Gaga dropped three new tunes. The focus was “The Dead Dance,” which she wrote and recorded for Netflix’s hit show Wednesday, as she’s a part of season two. That tune was added to something of a deluxe edition of Gaga’s latest album Mayhem, alongside “Can’t Stop the High” and “Kill for Love.” Fans returned to Mayhem and consumed it in every way possible throughout the United Kingdom following the additions. This week, after only a few days of tracking with those new tunes, Mayhem becomes a top performer once more. Mayhem Returns to Five Charts Mayhem returns to five charts in the U.K. this week. The set only appears inside the top 40 on one — the Official Album Downloads list — where it reappears at No. 29. Mayhem Bounds Back Onto Multiple Tallies The same Gaga project also returns to the Official Album Sales, Official Albums Streaming, and Official Physical Albums charts, at Nos. 75, 83, and 84, respectively. Mayhem dances back onto the main list of most-consumed full-lengths and EPs in the U.K. at No. 82. Lady Gaga’s Past No. 1s Mayhem reached No. 1 on all the rankings it currently inhabits, except the streaming tally, which ranks the most successful projects on platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and others throughout the U.K. On that list, it stalled in the runner-up space when it was brand new. Months on the Charts for Lady Gaga Among the tallies where Mayhem can…
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14541-0.29%
Sidekick
K$0.1616-3.05%
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:28
Бөлісу
Morning Market Update — 10.09.2025

Morning Market Update — 10.09.2025

🌅 Morning Market Update - 10.09.2025 📈 Futures on U.S. and European indices open the day with cautious gains (US100, US500 +0.1%; EU50, US30&nbsp;flat). 🍏 Apple (AAPL.US) slipped another −0.1% in after-hours after unveiling the iPhone 17 series. While the $1,999 Pro Max supports margins, investors worry about AI adoption lag and strong competition. 🇺🇸 Donald Trump urged the EU to impose tariffs up to 100% on China and India over Russian oil imports, promising to match any EU measures. His administration is frustrated with the Ukraine war stalemate and closer Moscow–Beijing–New Delhi&nbsp;ties. ⚖️ A federal court allowed Fed Governor Lisa Cook to keep her role during her case against Trump — limiting White House influence over the&nbsp;Fed. 🌏 Asia-Pacific indices followed Wall Street higher: Shanghai, Hong Kong +1.1%, Nikkei 225 +0.45%, ASX 200 +0.35%. Taiwan’s TAIEX hit a record (+1.4%), while India’s Nifty 50 rose&nbsp;+0.6%. 🇨🇳 China’s CPI fell −0.4% y/y in August (forecast −0.2%), reflecting weak demand and food prices (−4.3%). Core CPI edged up +0.9%, PPI improved to&nbsp;−2.9%. 🛢️ API data showed U.S. crude inventories rose +1.25M barrels (forecast −1M). Brent and WTI extended gains (+0.8%), while NATGAS consolidated (−0.3%). 💵 The U.S. dollar eased slightly (USDIDX −0.05%). Strongest movers: AUD and NZD (+0.4%), NOK (+0.1%). EUR/USD steady at&nbsp;1.171. 🥇 Gold rebounded +0.4% to $3,642/oz after yesterday’s pullback, and 🪙 silver climbed +0.5% to $41.07/oz. ✨ Stay informed and trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Market Update — 10.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/10 22:27
Бөлісу
Gearbox deposits recover from 80% crash as users pour $250m into new lending market

Gearbox deposits recover from 80% crash as users pour $250m into new lending market

For some DeFi projects, when airdrop rewards dry up, it kickstarts a terminal liquidity decline from which they don’t recover.DeFi lending protocol Gearbox has defied that pattern.Last year, its total value locked fell 80% from its $410 million peak. Users caused the slump by abandoning Gearbox when opportunities to farm airdrops of restaking services like Renzo shrank. TVL is a metric that measures the amount of deposits to a DeFi protocol. Yet, Gearbox’s TVL has since bounced back to $340 million, DefiLlama data shows. The TVL includes funds borrowed on the protocol.“A significant aspect of Gearbox’s comeback strategy was integrating assets no one else can,” a Gearbox team member who goes by Mugglesect told DL News.For instance, Gearbox users can tap into illiquid assets available on protocols like Mellow Finance, a $430 million liquid restaking protocol. Mugglesect said Gearbox is betting that this growth is anchored in users actually leveraging the protocol rather than chasing the next speculative farming craze.Gearbox’s revival comes amid a resurgence in crypto’s lending sector that has pushed deposits to $130 billion, catapulting the sector to the summit of DeFi, even overtaking liquid staking, previously the biggest sector. Unique advantageGearbox is small compared to giants like Aave and Morpho, whose deposits are in the tens of billions of dollars. But it has a unique advantage: so-called credit accounts, Mugglesect said. These are smart contract wallets inside the Gearbox app that allow users to deploy leveraged capital across several DeFi markets for trading, staking, or providing liquidity.Users deposit approved collateral like Ether on Gearbox to open a credit account. Based on the account’s leverage limits, they can borrow multiples of their collateral to use as capital to stake on Lido to earn staking yield, provide liquidity on Curve to receive boosted rewards, or trade perpetual contracts.“You don’t just loop an asset, you borrow up to [40 times] your capital in a credit account and utilise it across DeFi, turning any integrated DeFi protocol leveraged,” Mugglesect said.“Credit accounts can also connect to assets that aren’t on [decentralised exchanges] or aren’t even tokenised, something traditional lending protocols can’t do.”Gearbox’s credit accounts offer composability, which means users can integrate across several DeFi markets via the platform. That’s not possible on other protocols, such as Aave, Morpho, or Compound. There, users must manually transfer borrowed funds to other DeFi apps if they want to farm or stake. Risk curatorsIn March, Gearbox launched a new lending market called Permissionless. It has been a major boon for the protocol, with credit accounts on Permissionless accounting for $250 million of Gearbox’s TVL.Permissionless features risk curators. These are DAO-approved managers who define the assets and DeFi strategies that can be used with a Gearbox credit account. They also set the allowable risk parameters, like leverage limits and liquidation thresholds, to keep credit accounts safe for users.Usually, the Gearbox DAO approves new assets that can be added to the protocol via a governance vote. “Permissionless enables risk curators to onboard new markets to Gearbox without the DAO intervention,” Mugglesect said.Under Permissionless, Gearbox has added five new blockchains and more than 25 markets to its lending stack while tripling the protocol’s market expansion, Mugglesect said.“The protocol is already on 27 [blockchains], the most of any lending protocol,” Mugglesect said. “We’ll be doubling down on more such integrations to create sticky growth.”Zero bad debtBut with crypto lending comes risks. As Gearbox swallows up more liquidity, the peril for lenders could increase.The team takes a proactive approach to unforeseen events by forking the networks eight times a day to test against black swan events, Mugglesect said.Gearbox has already proven its chops in navigating periods of market upheaval, Mugglesect said.Last year, ezETH, Renzo’s Ethereum liquid staking token, lost its peg to Ethereum due to confusion over the protocol’s airdrop. Users couldn’t redeem ezETH for Ethereum, and that caused a massive selloff on exchanges.The ezETH depeg caused $56 million worth of user positions to be liquidated, with $33 million of those losses happening on Gearbox due to the protocol’s popularity among restaking airdrop farmers. Yet Gearbox didn’t suffer any bad debt thanks to its design. That design separates lenders, risk curators, and active borrowers into different layers within the protocol. It even earned a profit from the ezETH depeg liquidation, whereas Morpho, the second-most affected protocol in the ezETH depeg incident, incurred about $34,000 in bad debt. The protocol boasts a bad-debt-free track record since its inception in 2021.Osato Avan-Nomayo is our Nigeria-based DeFi correspondent. He covers DeFi and tech. Got a tip? Please contact him at osato@dlnews.com.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.44+1.03%
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10054-0.50%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 22:27
Бөлісу
Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison surpasses Musk to become the world's richest man

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison surpasses Musk to become the world's richest man

PANews reported on September 10 that according to Jinshi, Oracle co-founder Ellison's wealth surpassed Musk and became the world's richest man.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0071+3.80%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 22:27
Бөлісу
SOL Strategies nu genoteerd op Nasdaq onder ticker STKE

SOL Strategies nu genoteerd op Nasdaq onder ticker STKE

Het Solana ecosysteem heeft er een beursgenoteerd bedrijf bij. SOL Strategies, een Canadees bedrijf dat zich volledig richt op Solana, is nu officieel genoteerd aan de Nasdaq onder het ticker symbool STKE. Volgens de officiële aankondiging betekent deze stap een flinke boost voor de zichtbaarheid en het groeipotentieel van het... Het bericht SOL Strategies nu genoteerd op Nasdaq onder ticker STKE verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Solana
SOL$221.68+2.35%
Boost
BOOST$0.09791-8.85%
OP
OP$0.7651+0.55%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 22:27
Бөлісу
Sources familiar with the matter: Fed Governor nominee Milan is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate on Monday

Sources familiar with the matter: Fed Governor nominee Milan is expected to be confirmed by the full Senate on Monday

PANews reported on September 10th that the U.S. Senate Banking Committee voted along party lines on Wednesday to nominate Stephen Milan, a Trump advisor, for a short-term position on the Federal Reserve Board. Republicans are moving quickly to confirm his nomination before next week's interest rate meeting. Sources familiar with the matter said the committee approved Milan's nomination by a 13-11 vote, putting him on track for confirmation by the full Senate on Monday. The Federal Reserve will meet later next week, and the market generally expects the Fed to cut interest rates for the first time since December due to slowing job growth.
Union
U$0.00933-1.99%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.753+1.06%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/10 22:26
Бөлісу
Setting up OpenZeppelin for Solidity in your local environment with path remappings

Setting up OpenZeppelin for Solidity in your local environment with path remappings

Harness the power of OpenZeppelin’s contract to kickstart your smart contact development, wherever you&nbsp;are Table of Contents i. Introductionii. Installing OpenZeppelin locallyiii. Importing contractsiv. Remapping OpenZeppelin pathv. Conclusion IntroductionPhoto by Zoltan Tasi on&nbsp;Unsplash Crypto space enables you a high level of freedom to design your own decentralized architecture for whatever idea you have, but embracing the ecosystem, there are some standards you will need to follow to properly create an asset up to the&nbsp;. Standards like ERC20, ERC721, ERC1155 are some of the technical specifications to guide what functionalities an asset should&nbsp;have. To follow these standards, you can either look into the paper of the ERCs and implement all the functions yourself, or you use the templates from the community. OpenZeppelin provides production-ready code templates that has been tested and reviewed by the Ethereum community and is a trusted source to provide foundation for you to build your project&nbsp;on. This tutorial is for providing guides on installing OpenZeppelin locally in your computer, if you are using web IDE such as Remix, there will be no need for this as they are already taken care for you by the online&nbsp;IDE. Installing OpenZeppelin locally To install OpenZepplin, you will need to have Node.js with npm installed first, you can find it here on the official Node.js website if you have&nbsp;not. After that, the installation is as simple as going to the root directory of your contract folder, and&nbsp;run npm install @openzeppelin/contracts and you are good to&nbsp;go. Importing contracts Importing contacts is easy as well thanks to Solidity import syntax, choose an template you would like to import, such as ERC20 or some of its presets, ERC20PresetMinterPauser that has role-based access implemented, and include that in your contract, // SPDX-License-Identifier: MITpragma solidity &gt;=0.4.22; ... import "@openzeppelin/contracts/token/ERC20/ERC20.sol"; ... and inhert the template in your&nbsp;contract contract Sample_Contract is ERC20 { ... All functionalities from the parent contract will now be included in your contract. Remapping OpenZeppelin path Sometimes having OpenZepplin in its default node_modules path is not ideal. The ability to custom configure the path to look for contracts in OpenZeppelin is necessary for different cases, such as having a monorepo, to contruct a self-defined folder structure, or even to have an one-time global&nbsp;setup. A project often does not only contain the smart contract component, but also components like frontend, backend, database etc. Adopting monorepo structure can help to provide a better organization over the whole&nbsp;project. If you are not familiar with the concept of monorepo, you can read more here. To put it simple, a monorepo structure means that all components of the project are put and maintained in a single repository. If you only install the contracts in your contract folder, you will realized that once you change the folder structure, or open the project in your root folder, your local IDE can no longer scan your imported files. Instead, an error prompting you that the contracts are not found will pop&nbsp;up.error with message files not&nbsp;found To fix these, you can create a new file in your root folder, or whatever location you plan to open your project with, named remappings.txt&nbsp;. In this file, including the following line, @openzeppelin/=&lt;path_to_your_installed_location&gt;/@openzeppelin/ This tells the IDE where to look for your installed contracts and scan for the specified location. Not only can you specify contracts from OpenZeppelin, but you may also include modules like ChainLink, @chainlink/=&lt;path_to_your_installed_location&gt;/@chainlink/ and others. Now the error should be gone after you specify the path to search for the contracts,errors are gone and the files can be&nbsp;scanned Conclusion This is a very simple guide to show you how remappings.txt can help you to organize your import better. You can also refer to my monorepo that has multiple Solidity projects, all pointing to the same import path&nbsp;here. Good luck on your development! Want to Connect? You can find me at Twitter Github Discord. Setting up OpenZeppelin for Solidity in your local environment with path remappings was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/10 22:25
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Price Gets a Boost From Producer Price Index Print

Bitcoin Price Gets a Boost From Producer Price Index Print

Bitcoin gains 0.5% as August PPI drop boosts Fed rate cut bets, trading above $114,000 ahead of key inflation data.
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183+1.45%
Boost
BOOST$0.09791-8.85%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02715-0.44%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 22:25
Бөлісу
Solana And Shiba Inu Investors Bet Big On Layer Brett After Being Predicted As Top Memecoins In 2025

Solana And Shiba Inu Investors Bet Big On Layer Brett After Being Predicted As Top Memecoins In 2025

The hunt for the next breakout crypto of 2025 has taken a sharp turn, as […]
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000533+1.52%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5488+3.56%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 22:25
Бөлісу
Zetachain Unison Upgrade: A Crucial Leap for Cross-Chain Interoperability

Zetachain Unison Upgrade: A Crucial Leap for Cross-Chain Interoperability

BitcoinWorld Zetachain Unison Upgrade: A Crucial Leap for Cross-Chain Interoperability Exciting news is buzzing in the crypto world! The highly anticipated Zetachain Unison upgrade is set to launch on September 16. This significant development for Zetachain (ZETA), a pioneering cross-chain Layer 1 blockchain, promises to reshape how we interact with digital assets across different networks. If you’re invested in the future of decentralized finance, understanding this upgrade is absolutely crucial. What is the Zetachain Unison Upgrade and Why Does it Matter? Zetachain’s V35 Unison upgrade isn’t just another routine update; it represents a major leap forward for the platform. Scheduled for September 16, this upgrade is designed to enhance the core functionalities of the Zetachain network. It aims to make the cross-chain experience more seamless, secure, and powerful for everyone. The primary goal of the Zetachain Unison upgrade is to empower users with unprecedented control. Imagine accessing all your diverse cryptocurrencies from a single, unified wallet, without the usual complexities of bridging or swapping. This update promises to deliver exactly that, simplifying the user journey significantly. Moreover, it provides developers with a robust foundation to build even more innovative and impactful applications that leverage true cross-chain capabilities. Unlocking New Possibilities: Benefits of the Zetachain Unison Upgrade The impact of the Zetachain Unison upgrade extends across the entire ecosystem. Both everyday crypto users and seasoned developers stand to gain substantially from these enhancements. Let’s explore some of the key advantages: Enhanced Security and Convenience: Users will experience a new level of security and convenience. Managing all cryptocurrencies from one wallet drastically reduces the risk associated with juggling multiple interfaces and complex bridging mechanisms. This unified approach makes cross-chain transactions safer and more straightforward. Empowering Developers: For developers, the upgrade opens up a world of possibilities. They can now create more sophisticated and truly interoperable decentralized applications (dApps) that aren’t confined to a single blockchain. This fosters innovation and allows for the development of applications that were previously impossible or highly impractical. Improved Cross-Chain Interoperability: Zetachain’s mission has always been to facilitate seamless communication between different blockchains. The Unison upgrade significantly strengthens this core offering, leading to a more interconnected and efficient crypto landscape. Ensuring Security and Trust in Cross-Chain Transactions Security is paramount in the blockchain space, especially when dealing with cross-chain interactions. The Zetachain Unison upgrade places a strong emphasis on bolstering the security architecture of the network. This is crucial for maintaining user trust and protecting digital assets. The upgrade introduces refinements expected to make transactions more robust and resilient against potential threats. Zetachain’s commitment to continuous improvement and rigorous testing ensures that the infrastructure supporting these cross-chain movements is as secure as possible. This dedication to security is a cornerstone of the platform’s reliability. Navigating the Future: What’s Next for Zetachain and Its Community? With the September 16 launch of the Zetachain Unison upgrade, the project is poised for an exciting new chapter. The immediate focus will undoubtedly be on ensuring a smooth transition and encouraging widespread adoption of the new features. Users should keep an eye on official announcements for any specific actions they might need to take, though the goal is always a seamless experience. Looking ahead, the enhanced capabilities provided by the Unison upgrade will likely spark a wave of innovation within the Zetachain ecosystem. We can anticipate new dApps, improved liquidity solutions, and a more vibrant developer community leveraging the platform’s advanced cross-chain functionalities. This upgrade solidifies Zetachain’s position as a key player in the evolving landscape of interoperable blockchains. In conclusion, the upcoming Zetachain Unison upgrade on September 16 is a monumental event for the cross-chain Layer 1 blockchain. By prioritizing secure, unified access for users and empowering developers with advanced tools, Zetachain is not just upgrading its technology; it’s paving the way for a more integrated, efficient, and accessible decentralized future. This is a truly transformative step for the entire crypto community. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is the main purpose of the Zetachain Unison upgrade? A1: The primary purpose of the Zetachain Unison upgrade is to enhance cross-chain interoperability, allowing users to securely access all cryptocurrencies from a single wallet and empowering developers to build more powerful, truly cross-chain applications. Q2: When is the Zetachain Unison upgrade scheduled to happen? A2: The V35 Unison upgrade for Zetachain is scheduled to take place on September 16. Q3: How does the Unison upgrade improve security? A3: The upgrade introduces refinements to Zetachain’s security architecture, making cross-chain transactions more robust. Managing assets from a single wallet also inherently reduces the surface area for potential vulnerabilities. Q4: What impact will this upgrade have on developers? A4: Developers will gain a more powerful and flexible platform to build truly interoperable decentralized applications (dApps). This means they can create applications that seamlessly interact with assets and logic across various blockchains, fostering greater innovation. The Zetachain Unison upgrade marks a pivotal moment for cross-chain technology. If you found this article insightful and believe in the future of interconnected blockchains, please consider sharing it with your network! Help us spread the word about this transformative development by sharing on social media and engaging in the conversation. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Zetachain Unison upgrade future impact. This post Zetachain Unison Upgrade: A Crucial Leap for Cross-Chain Interoperability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.06%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01716+1.83%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005067+5.82%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 22:25
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases