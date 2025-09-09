2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Cyber Intruders Target Defenseless Crypto Users

Cyber Intruders Target Defenseless Crypto Users

The post Cyber Intruders Target Defenseless Crypto Users appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The digital currency sector is experiencing a fresh wave of cyber assaults, with hackers relentlessly pursuing opportunities to exploit digital asset vulnerabilities. A significant breach recently occurred when an account used by a prominent developer known for distributing critical code libraries was compromised. Continue Reading:Cyber Intruders Target Defenseless Crypto Users Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/cyber-intruders-target-defenseless-crypto-users
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:53
Sabrina Carpenter Scores The Largest Album Debut For A Woman In 2025

Sabrina Carpenter Scores The Largest Album Debut For A Woman In 2025

The post Sabrina Carpenter Scores The Largest Album Debut For A Woman In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sabrina Carpenter’s Man’s Best Friend opens at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with 366,000 units, marking 2025’s biggest female debut and her career-best week. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Sabrina Carpenter attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic) FilmMagic Sabrina Carpenter is back at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, the ranking of the most-consumed albums in the United States. Her new full-length Man’s Best Friend launches atop the tally dated September 13, 2025, with the biggest debut in America by a woman this year, and the largest of her career thus far. Sabrina Carpenter’s New Career Best Carpenter’s latest project starts with 366,000 equivalent album units, according to Luminate. That figure earns Carpenter a new personal best, as it narrowly beats the 362,000 units her 2024 full-length Short n’ Sweet managed in its opening week just barely more than a year ago. Man’s Best Friend Follows Morgan Wallen and The Weeknd Man’s Best Friend scores the third-largest debut of 2025 overall. Carpenter comes in behind Morgan Wallen’s I’m the Problem with 493,000 equivalent units, and The Weeknd’s Hurry Up Tomorrow, which started with 490,000. Hundreds of Thousands of Sales Of its first-week total, 224,000 of those 366,000 units come from actual sales. That’s also a new career-high for Carpenter. That impressive sum also gives Man’s Best Friend the year’s strongest sales week for a female artist. The set easily rules the Top Album Sales chart, joining Short n’ Sweet as her second No. 1 on that tally. The No. 1-Streamed Album in America Streaming activity powered another 141,000 units, equal to 184.11 million on-demand official streams of the 12 tracks. That makes Man’s Best Friend the most-streamed debut by a woman in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:52
XRP Trader Earns $11k/day: Top Mining Company Analyzes XRP Price Prediction

XRP Trader Earns $11k/day: Top Mining Company Analyzes XRP Price Prediction

The post XRP Trader Earns $11k/day: Top Mining Company Analyzes XRP Price Prediction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Frank, a financial analyst at GoldenMining, predicts that XRP’s future growth is tied to the expected tokenization of global assets by 2030. If only 8% of global assets are tokenized on the Ripple Ledger (XRPL), XRP’s price could soar to $48,657. This means that by 2030, 8% of global assets are expected to be tokenized—a market estimated to be approximately $45 trillion. Frank said: “The Federal Reserve is expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points, which may increase market liquidity and bring the short-term target price of Ripple (XRP) to $6. However, the current price of XRP is around $2.81. Instead of waiting for the price to rise and earn passive income, it is better to take the initiative and turn passive into active, earning $11,000 every day through GoldenMining’s XRP contracts.” How to Participate in Ripple (XRP) Contracts 1. Visit GoldenMining and register using your email address. 2. Sign the contract, and the mining machine will begin operating. 3. Receive earnings. Earnings will be calculated from the moment the contract is signed, and interest will be settled every 24 hours. Popular Ripple (XRP) Contract Recommendations $100 Investment – 2 Days – Daily Profit $4 – Total Profit: $100 + $8 (Daily Sign-in Rewards) $1,500 Investment – 12 Days – Daily Profit $20.25 – Total Profit: $1,500 + $243 (AntminerL916G) $6,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $87 – Total Profit: $6,000 + $2,610 (Elphapex DG Hydro1) $9,000 Investment – 30 Days – Daily Profit $139.5 – Total Profit: $9,000 + $4,185 (Elphapex DG2) $12,500 Investment – 38 Days – Daily Profit $212.5 – Total Profit: $12,500 + $8,075 (Elphapex DG2+) Investment: $33,000 – Duration: 43 days – Daily profit: $594 – Total profit: $33,000 + $25,542 (ANTSPACE MD5) $500,000 Investment – 50 Days – Daily Profit$11,000…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:51
Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! “Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!”

Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! "Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!"

The post Analysis Firm Warns, Reveals Expectations for Bitcoin and Altcoins! “Pay Attention to US Inflation Data!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore-based cryptocurrency firm QCP Capital evaluated the impact of non-farm payroll data released last Friday on the market and cryptos. QCP analysts stated that they increased their expectations for an interest rate cut following the weak employment data, and that risk appetite increased with the expectation of an interest rate cut, but this situation was not reflected in the cryptocurrency market. At this point, the stock market recovered, gold reached a new high, but Bitcoin (BTC) and altcoins moved independently and performed sideways. Analysts stated that the market sees horizontal consolidation as a downward trend and that demand for put options expiring in September has increased. On the other hand, analysts stated that despite the increasing put trend and ETF outflows, BTC held above $110,000 and Ethereum (ETH) above $4,250, claiming that this consolidation was a reflection of the resilience of cryptocurrencies. Analysts also noted a lack of direction and confidence in the cryptocurrency market, saying this lack could be due to the market’s cautious attitude towards Thursday’s US inflation report. QCP analysts finally added that unless there is a clear catalyst, Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency market may continue to consolidate. If the CPI rises 0.3% more than expected, the Fed’s path to rate cuts could become complicated. However, considering the customs duty factor, the market will not be too surprised by this situation. Even if the tariff policy causes a temporary spike in data, given the current economic climate, it is unlikely the Trump administration will further escalate trade disputes. Therefore, unless this week’s inflation data data leads to an overreaction, the cryptocurrency market will continue to see strong support as long as there is no significant catalyst.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/analysis-firm-warns-reveals-expectations-for-bitcoin-and-altcoins-pay-attention-to-us-inflation-data/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:50
Downbeat August jobs data puts focus on these sector ETFs

Downbeat August jobs data puts focus on these sector ETFs

The post Downbeat August jobs data puts focus on these sector ETFs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. economy added 22,000 jobs in August 2025, lower than an upwardly revised 79,000 in July and market forecasts of 75,000, as quoted on tradingeconomics. The data reinforces the softness in the labor market. Jobs data for June were revised down by 27,000 and the change for July was revised up by 6,000. With these revisions, previously-reported employment data in June and July combined got cut by 21,000. The unemployment rate at 4.3% changed little in August, per the government data. Job growth was mainly noticed in sectors such as health care (+31,000) and social assistance (+16,000). Job losses also pronounced in wholesale trade (12,000) and manufacturing (12,000). Below, we have highlighted some of the sectors and their related exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that may drag investors’ attention in light of downbeat August jobs data. Winner Healthcare – Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) Health care added 31,000 jobs in August, below the average monthly gain of 42,000 over the past one year. Employment continued to go up over the month in ambulatory health care services (+13,000), nursing and residential care facilities (+9,000), and hospitals (+9,000). Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) can be played to tap the moderate momentum. The fund has 30% exposure to the pharma industry, followed by 22.32% exposure to the healthcare providers & services industry, about 22% focus on Health Care Equipment & Supplies, 17.1% focus on the biotech sector and 8.7% focus on the life sciences tools & services. The ETF XLV gained 6.9% over the past month. Loser Manufacturing – Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) Manufacturing employment changed little in August (-12,000) but is down by 78,000 over the year. This indicates that the sector is in a vulnerable position. Zacks Rank #1 The Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI) includes companies…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:49
Best Altcoin To Buy For 100x Returns In 2025

Best Altcoin To Buy For 100x Returns In 2025

The post Best Altcoin To Buy For 100x Returns In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tapzi has been gaining attention as a potential game-changer. Unlike traditional gaming platforms that rely on luck and RNG-based rewards, Tapzi places skill at the center of its ecosystem.  With the current Tapzi presale priced at just $0.0035, early investors are in a unique position to benefit from what could be a significant price increase once the presale rounds conclude. Tapzi’s Presale: A Gateway to Potential 100x Returns Currently priced at $0.0035, Tapzi’s presale offers a rare opportunity for early investors to acquire tokens at a low price before they increase by 30-40% after the current round. This modest starting price positions Tapzi as one of the most promising altcoins to watch in 2025.   Click Here – The $TAPZI Presale Won’t Last Forever! For investors seeking high-return opportunities in the blockchain gaming space, Tapzi’s presale provides a compelling entry point. The expected rise in token value aligns with growing demand for blockchain-based skill games, an area that has yet to be fully explored. The Tapzi project is in its early stages, with significant developments already underway. The presale serves as a launching pad for Tapzi’s future, and with the price set to increase, now might be the best time to get involved before the next round. Competitive Advantages: Tapzi vs. Other Blockchain Gaming Projects Tapzi’s unique tokenomics, low onboarding costs, and emphasis on game utility give it a competitive edge over other blockchain-based gaming projects. When compared to established tokens like Ethereum or Solana, Tapzi stands out for its innovative model and approach. Here are some key factors that make Tapzi an appealing investment: Onboarding Costs and Accessibility Unlike more established blockchain gaming projects, Tapzi offers low onboarding costs, allowing players to engage with the ecosystem with minimal financial commitment.  While Ethereum and Solana require higher gas fees for transactions,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:47
Ethereum Sees $1B Daily Stablecoin Growth, Fueling Network Demand

Ethereum Sees $1B Daily Stablecoin Growth, Fueling Network Demand

TLDR: Ethereum stablecoin market cap grew $7B in one week, adding nearly $1B daily, Token Terminal reported. Stablecoin inflows into Ethereum mark growing network usage, with billions in value settled in just seven days. The increase reinforces Ethereum’s role as the largest platform for stablecoin transactions and liquidity. Token Terminal data shows Ethereum stablecoins expanding [...] The post Ethereum Sees $1B Daily Stablecoin Growth, Fueling Network Demand appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 03:45
VivoPower Tembo Accepts RLUSD to Accelerate Global Payments

VivoPower Tembo Accepts RLUSD to Accelerate Global Payments

TLDR Tembo adopts RLUSD for instant, low-cost EV payments in global markets. RLUSD powers Tembo’s leap into fast, stable cross-border transactions. VivoPower integrates RLUSD to supercharge EV finance and treasury ops. Blockchain boost: Tembo e-LV goes global with RLUSD stablecoin. Tembo streamlines EV payments worldwide with Ripple’s RLUSD coin. VivoPower International PLC has confirmed that [...] The post VivoPower Tembo Accepts RLUSD to Accelerate Global Payments appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 03:43
Christie’s winds down digital art department as its NFT marketplace faces doubt

Christie's winds down digital art department as its NFT marketplace faces doubt

The post Christie’s winds down digital art department as its NFT marketplace faces doubt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Christie’s shut down its digital art department, moving sales into broader categories. The closure marks a significant strategic change for Christie’s role in the NFT market. Christie’s has shut down its digital art department, cutting staff including VP Nicole Sales Giles at the end of August, according to a report from Now Media. The auction house confirmed the move, saying digital works will now be sold within its 20th and 21st Century Art category. The changes follow the appointment of new CEO Bonnie Brennan in February and coincide with a downturn in the digital art market. Christie’s, which helped spark the NFT boom with Beeple’s $69 million sale in 2021, later launched its onchain platform Christie’s 3.0, now facing an uncertain future. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/christies-beeple-nft-sale-closure/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:42
Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group Shifts SOL and SUI Assets to HYPE

Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group Shifts SOL and SUI Assets to HYPE

TLDR Lion Group plans to convert its Solana (SOL) and Sui (SUI) holdings into Hyperliquid (HYPE) tokens over time. The decision follows the launch of BitGo’s institutional custody solutions for HYPE EVM in the U.S. Lion Group will implement a gradual accumulation strategy to lower its average acquisition cost for HYPE. The move aims to [...] The post Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group Shifts SOL and SUI Assets to HYPE appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 03:41
