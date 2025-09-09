2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Solana surpasses Ethereum in DEX volumes

Solana surpasses Ethereum in DEX volumes

The post Solana surpasses Ethereum in DEX volumes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In recent months, DEXs on Solana have recorded cumulative volumes exceeding those of Ethereum, while most addresses remain active for less than a day, according to on‑chain dashboards and industry analyses available on DefiLlama and Dune and in reports from financial outlets like CoinDesk (data updated as of September 7, 2025). Record volumes and minimal costs have driven activity on Solana to its peak, consolidating the surpassing of Ethereum in DEX during several recent time frames. At the same time, data on address churn highlight a structural friction: a hyper-transient user base, with rapid cycles and low medium-term retention. In this context, here are the numbers, method, and possible implications. According to the data collected by our research team, aggregated from on‑chain dashboards and verified on public sources as of September 7, 2025, the DEX volume peaks on Solana have occurred over several consecutive months in 2025. Industry analysts note that the dynamic is largely driven by very low fees and algorithmic activity (market makers and bots), rather than by a proportional increase in recurring users. Why Volumes Are Exploding on Solana The combination of high throughput, low fees, and quick finality facilitates high-frequency trading and a very high number of transactions per user. Transaction fee on average in the order of a few cents (often < $0.01 on Solana’s L2), while on Ethereum L1 the fees are significantly higher (Artemis – Solana Metrics vs Artemis – Ethereum Metrics). Near-instant finality and extensive network capacity create an ideal environment for market makers, bots, and high-turnover strategies. Result: DEX volume spikes which, while indicating strong trading activity, might reflect a less solid user base. Analysis and data on platforms like DefiLlama and Artemis highlight periods when the monthly volumes of DEX on Solana have surpassed those of Ethereum. A comparative in-depth…
NEAR
NEAR$2.667+0.22%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31379-0.42%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016725+3.95%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:03
Бөлісу
Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares in U.S. SPAC Deal

Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares in U.S. SPAC Deal

The post Crypto Asset Manager CoinShares in U.S. SPAC Deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinShares, one of Europe’s largest digital asset managers, is heading to Wall Street. The company announced Monday that it will go public in the United States through a $1.2 billion merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp (VCIC)., a Nasdaq-listed SPAC. The deal shifts CoinShares’ listing from Stockholm to New York, opening access to U.S. capital markets and investors. The firm manages about $10 billion in assets, including a suite of 32 crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) covering bitcoin, ether, solana and other tokens. CoinShares ranks as the fourth-largest global provider of digital asset ETPs, behind BlackRock, Grayscale and Fidelity, and holds a 34% share of the European, Middle Eastern and African market. Chief Executive Jean-Marie Mognetti said the move reflects a turning point for digital assets as U.S. regulation provides more clarity. “The case for digital assets as an investment class has reached a decisive inflection point,” he said. “A U.S. listing will reinforce our credibility and expand our reach.” For U.S. investors, the transaction could mean greater access to crypto-linked products from a manager that has grown assets more than 200% over the last two years. CoinShares reported a 76% adjusted EBITDA margin in the first half of 2025, signaling strong profitability compared with peers. The deal, approved by both companies’ boards, is expected to close by the end of 2025 pending regulatory and shareholder approvals. If completed, CoinShares will trade on Nasdaq under a new parent company, Odysseus Holdings Limited. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/coinshares-to-go-public-in-u-s-through-usd1-2b-spac-deal-with-vine-hill
Union
U$0.00933-1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10061-0.54%
Vine Coin
VINE$0.06952+5.50%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:02
Бөлісу
Breaking: SwissBorg Crypto Platform Hacked for Over $41M Amid Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking: SwissBorg Crypto Platform Hacked for Over $41M Amid Massive Supply Chain Attack

The post Breaking: SwissBorg Crypto Platform Hacked for Over $41M Amid Massive Supply Chain Attack appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Crypto asset holders are under siege today as on-chain sleuths reported the largest supply chain attack potentially affecting all blockchains. Charles Guillemet, the CTO at Ledger, announced the massive supply chain attack, which has been in progress and likely still in effect.  Guillemet noted that the NPM account of a reputable developer has been compromised, …
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005815+0.03%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/09 04:00
Бөлісу
Strategy’s Michael Saylor Breaks Into Bloomberg’s Billionaire Rankings

Strategy’s Michael Saylor Breaks Into Bloomberg’s Billionaire Rankings

MicroStrategy (now Strategy) co-founder Michael Saylor has made his first entry on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the list with an estimated net worth of $7.37 billion and taking the 491st spot. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Reports have disclosed that his wealth rose by about $1 […]
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014233-2.92%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.183+1.19%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02717-1.66%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 04:00
Бөлісу
Doge Price Prediction, And This Memecoin Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Doge Price Prediction, And This Memecoin Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now

Doge struggles near $0.215 with weak momentum, while Pepeto gains traction as the best crypto to buy now with zero-fee DEX, bridge, staking, and audits.
NEAR
NEAR$2.667+0.22%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.0016-14.62%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.00004106-0.65%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 04:00
Бөлісу
Ethereum (ETH) Price Holds Steady, but Investors Are Turning to Trending $0.035 DeFi Altcoin for 10x Potential

Ethereum (ETH) Price Holds Steady, but Investors Are Turning to Trending $0.035 DeFi Altcoin for 10x Potential

Ethereum (ETH) is stuck in a sideways trend, where it is firmly holding on in a bearish trend, but all the focus is now being switched to a surprise DeFi altcoin, Mutuum Finance (MUTM). MUTM is in its sixth presale level and missing out at this point means a 14.28% premium when phase 7 comes. […]
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005911-0.67%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001693+2.04%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.19+0.53%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 04:00
Бөлісу
US House Urges Senate Action

US House Urges Senate Action

The post US House Urges Senate Action appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action Skip to content Home Crypto News Pivotal Crypto Market Structure Bill: US House Urges Senate Action Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/crypto-market-structure-bill-senate/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016725+3.95%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013157-2.76%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:57
Бөлісу
Javascript Library Compromise Goes After Bitcoin Wallets

Javascript Library Compromise Goes After Bitcoin Wallets

The post Javascript Library Compromise Goes After Bitcoin Wallets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A major NPM developer, qix, has had their account compromised. It was used to push malware that targets and searches for bitcoin and cryptocurrency wallets on users devices. If detected, the malware would patch the code functions used to coordinate transaction signing, and replace the address a user is trying to send money to with one of the malware creator’s own addresses. This should mostly be a concern for web wallet users, so in the Bitcoin ecosystem Ordinals or Runes/other token users, as unless an update for your normal software wallet happened to be pushed just earlier today with the compromised dependency, or if your wallet dynamically loads code directly from the wallet back end bypassing the app-store, you should be fine. NPM is a package manager for Node.js, a popular Javascript framework. This means it is used to grab large sets of pre-written code used for common functionality to be integrated into different programs without the developer having to rewrite basic functions themselves. The targeted packages were not cryptocurrency specific, but packages used by countless numbers of normal applications built with Node.js, not just cryptocurrency wallets. If you are using a hardware wallet in combination with your web wallet, take extra care to verify on the device itself that the destination address you are sending too is correct before signing anything. If you are using software keys in the web wallet itself, it would be advisable to not open them or transact until you are certain you are not running a vulnerable version of the wallet. The safest course of action would be waiting for an announcement from the team developing the wallet you use. Source: https://bitcoinmagazine.com/news/npm-attack-javascript-library-compromise-goes-after-bitcoin-wallets
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01414+10.46%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016725+3.95%
NODE
NODE$0.08775+5.50%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 03:56
Бөлісу
MegaETH taps Ethena to launch USDm stablecoin and cut layer 2 fees

MegaETH taps Ethena to launch USDm stablecoin and cut layer 2 fees

MegaETH is creating a new economic core by launching the USDm stablecoin. The asset leverages yield from institutional-grade reserves to subsidize network operations, aiming to permanently decouple revenue from user fees. In an announcement on September 8, MegaETH revealed that…
USD Mapped Token
USDM$0.9953+0.01%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4584-0.65%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5486+3.52%
Бөлісу
Crypto.news2025/09/09 03:55
Бөлісу
CoinShares Targets U.S. Scale via $1.2B SPAC – Nasdaq Debut in Sight

CoinShares Targets U.S. Scale via $1.2B SPAC – Nasdaq Debut in Sight

Europe’s largest digital asset investment firm, CoinShares International Limited, announced a landmark move to list on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the United States through a $1.2 billion merger with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. The firm explained that the deal, structured as a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) business combination, positions CoinShares as one of the world’s largest publicly traded pure-play digital asset managers with approximately $10 billion in assets under management. The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. On completion, securities of CoinShares and Vine Hill will be exchanged for shares in a new combined company, Odysseus Holdings Limited. Expansion into the U.S. CoinShares already trades on Nasdaq Stockholm and OTCQX in the U.S., and said the U.S. listing marks more than a shift in venue. The firm views it as a leap into the world’s largest asset management market. “This transaction signals a strategic transition for CoinShares, accelerating our ambition for global leadership,” said Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO and Co-Founder of CoinShares. “The U.S. is now the crucible of the digital asset space, and listing here positions us to capture the opportunity in the world’s largest asset management market, home to over half of global AuM,” added Mognetti. Market Leadership and Financial Strength CoinShares has built a dominant position as the fourth-largest manager of digital asset ETPs globally, behind BlackRock, Grayscale, and Fidelity, while holding the number-one spot in EMEA with a 34% market share. The firm reported that over the past two years, AuM has surged more than 200% on the back of supportive pricing, new product launches, and strong net inflows. “CoinShares exemplifies everything we look for in a high-value investment: market leadership, a scalable model, and strong profitability. Combined with U.S. market access, it creates an unstoppable growth engine,” said Nicholas Petruska, CEO of Vine Hill. Positioning for the Next Phase of Growth CoinShares said it has diversified from four products since 2021 to a 32-product suite spanning crypto ETPs, indices, and equity products tied to the digital asset ecosystem. With U.S. regulatory clarity improving and investor demand for tokenization and on-chain financial products accelerating, the Nasdaq listing is set to give CoinShares direct access to new capital. If successful, the transaction will cement CoinShares as a leading global bridge between traditional investors and the rapidly evolving digital asset economy. CoinShares First Asset Manager in Continental Europe to Gain MiCA Authorisation In July, CoinShares announced its French subsidiary, CoinShares Asset Management, had received authorisation under the Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) Regulation. With this latest approval, CoinShares became the first regulated asset management firm in continental Europe to be authorised under MiCA. The MiCA authorisation adds to CoinShares’ existing regulatory approvals, making it the only asset management firm in continental Europe currently holding all three licences
Union
U$0.00933-1.47%
Octavia
VIA$0.0144-4.63%
Бөлісу
CryptoNews2025/09/09 03:53
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases