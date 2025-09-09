2025-09-11 Thursday

USDD Launches Natively on Ethereum With Peg Module and Airdrop

USDD, an algorithmic stablecoin, associated with Tron and its founder Justin Sun, is now live natively on Ethereum, the project said Monday. Tron-Affiliated USDD Expands to Ethereum With sUSDD on Deck According to the team’s blog post, the deployment went live Sept. 8, 2025, after a Certik audit, and includes a Peg Stability Module that […]
Disappointed XRP Investors Flock to This New Crypto Coin To Buy: Early Forecasts Indicate 200x Gains

XRP investors know this story too well. The long wait for major breakthroughs has left many frustrated. Delays with ETF […] The post Disappointed XRP Investors Flock to This New Crypto Coin To Buy: Early Forecasts Indicate 200x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
Tether Bitcoin Holdings: CEO Unveils the Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors

BitcoinWorld Tether Bitcoin Holdings: CEO Unveils the Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, rumors can spread like wildfire, often causing unnecessary alarm. Recently, the crypto community buzzed with claims regarding Tether’s strategic asset management, specifically concerning its Tether Bitcoin holdings. These allegations suggested a significant shift, prompting many to question the stablecoin giant’s financial decisions and the stability of its reserves. What Were the Allegations About Tether Bitcoin Holdings? The recent speculation originated from YouTuber Clive Thompson, who made bold assertions about Tether’s investment activities. Thompson claimed that Tether had executed a substantial portfolio adjustment during the last quarter, specifically alleging the sale of approximately $1 billion worth of Bitcoin. According to these claims, the proceeds from this sale were then purportedly used to acquire $1.6 billion in gold. Such a dramatic rebalancing, if accurate, would represent a major deviation from Tether’s established reserve strategy and could have significant implications for market sentiment regarding Tether Bitcoin holdings and the broader crypto ecosystem. These allegations quickly gained traction, raising questions about Tether’s commitment to its digital asset reserves. For a stablecoin issuer, the composition and transparency of its backing assets are paramount to maintaining trust and stability. The idea of divesting from Bitcoin, a cornerstone of the crypto market, to increase gold reserves sparked intense debate among investors and analysts. How Did Tether’s CEO Address the Speculation? Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, wasted no time in directly confronting these claims. Recognizing the potential for misinformation to impact market confidence, Ardoino took to social media to provide a swift and unequivocal refutation. His immediate response aimed to clarify the facts and provide much-needed transparency regarding the company’s asset management practices. This proactive approach is vital in the crypto space, where unverified rumors can quickly escalate and lead to market volatility. Ardoino’s statements directly addressed the core of the allegations, offering a clear counter-narrative to the circulating rumors about Tether Bitcoin holdings. Maintaining open and honest communication is a cornerstone of trust in the financial sector, especially for a company like Tether, which underpins a significant portion of the crypto market with its USDT stablecoin. Ardoino’s prompt clarification served to calm anxieties and underscore Tether’s commitment to its stated reserve policies. Did Tether’s Bitcoin Holdings Actually Decrease? Upon initial inspection, public data did indeed show a reduction in the Bitcoin held directly within Tether’s known wallet addresses. During the second quarter, these holdings appeared to decrease from 92,650 BTC to 83,274 BTC. This raw data might have contributed to the misinterpretation that fueled the gold purchase claims. However, Tether provided a crucial explanation for this observed change, demonstrating that appearances can be deceiving in complex financial operations. The company clarified that this particular movement of Bitcoin was not a sale into fiat or other traditional assets. Instead, it was an internal transfer to XXI, an affiliated entity. This type of inter-company transaction is a common practice for large organizations, often undertaken for various strategic reasons such as: Operational Efficiency: Streamlining asset management across different business units. Enhanced Security: Distributing assets to mitigate single points of failure. Portfolio Restructuring: Optimizing the allocation of assets within the broader corporate structure. Therefore, while the specific wallet addresses under Tether’s direct control showed a temporary dip, the Bitcoin was simply moving within the Tether ecosystem, not exiting it. This distinction is vital for understanding the true status of Tether Bitcoin holdings. What’s the Real Story Behind Tether’s Bitcoin Strategy? Further solidifying Tether’s position, Paolo Ardoino revealed that when accounting for all movements, Tether’s net Tether Bitcoin holdings actually saw a substantial increase. By combining the figures from the second quarter and the subsequent month of July, Tether’s total Bitcoin reserves grew by more than 10,000 BTC. This significant growth paints a very different picture than the one painted by the rumors. This expansion of their Bitcoin reserves clearly indicates Tether’s continued confidence in Bitcoin as a strategic, long-term asset. It suggests a commitment to strengthening their digital asset portfolio rather than diversifying heavily into traditional commodities like gold. Tether’s strategy appears to be focused on: Robust Reserve Management: Ensuring strong backing for its stablecoins. Strategic Crypto Investment: Actively increasing exposure to key digital assets like Bitcoin. Market Stability: Contributing to the overall health and confidence in the cryptocurrency market. This incident serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of due diligence and seeking information directly from official sources in the often-speculative cryptocurrency landscape. Tether’s proactive clarification reinforces its dedication to transparency and its unwavering belief in the future of digital finance, anchored by its growing Tether Bitcoin holdings. In conclusion, the recent claims regarding Tether selling Bitcoin to purchase gold have been definitively debunked by CEO Paolo Ardoino. What appeared as a decrease in holdings was, in reality, an internal transfer, and Tether’s net Bitcoin reserves actually increased significantly. This incident highlights the critical importance of verifying information directly from official sources in the volatile crypto space. Tether continues to demonstrate its commitment to transparency and its strategic investment in digital assets, particularly its growing Tether Bitcoin holdings, reinforcing its position as a pillar of the crypto economy. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q: What was the main claim against Tether? A: The main claim, made by YouTuber Clive Thompson, was that Tether sold $1 billion worth of Bitcoin to buy $1.6 billion in gold during the last quarter. Q: Who refuted these claims? A: Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, publicly refuted these allegations. Q: Did Tether’s Bitcoin holdings actually decrease? A: While some public data showed a decrease in specific wallet addresses, this was due to an internal transfer of Bitcoin to an affiliate, XXI, not a sale. Q: What is Tether’s actual stance on Bitcoin? A: Tether’s net Bitcoin holdings actually increased by over 10,000 BTC across the second quarter and July, demonstrating their continued confidence and strategic investment in Bitcoin. Q: Why is transparency important for stablecoin issuers like Tether? A: Transparency is crucial for stablecoin issuers to maintain trust and stability in the market, as their reserves back the value of their stablecoins. Clear communication helps to prevent misinformation and market volatility. If you found this clarification insightful, help us spread accurate information! Share this article on your social media platforms to ensure more people understand the truth behind Tether’s Bitcoin holdings and market rumors. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Tether Bitcoin Holdings: CEO Unveils the Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Nasdaq files with SEC to enable trading of tokenized securities

The premier tech stock exchanges in the U.S. is preparing to start offering tokenized assets to its traders. Asset tokenization has gotten its biggest endorsement yet. On Monday, September 8, the Nasdaq stock exchange announced a filing with the U.S.…
“Avoid On-Chain Transactions”: Ledger CTO Issues Urgent Warning After JavaScript Attack

A large-scale supply chain attack on the JavaScript ecosystem has prompted an urgent warning from Ledger’s chief technology officer, Charles Guillemet, who advised users without hardware wallets to avoid on-chain transactions until further notice. On September 8, hackers compromised the npm account of Josh Goldberg, a well-known open-source maintainer known as “Qix,” publishing malicious updates to 18 widely used packages, including chalk, debug, strip-ansi, and color-convert. These utilities underpin much of the modern web and collectively account for more than 2.6 billion weekly downloads, according to npm statistics. Researchers Uncover Crypto-Clipper Malware Hidden in Popular npm Libraries Security researchers quickly found that the new versions contained a “crypto-clipper” malware. The payload works by intercepting browser functions and swapping out legitimate cryptocurrency wallet addresses with attacker-controlled ones. In some cases, the malware actively hijacks wallet communications, modifying transactions before they are signed. The attack was first uncovered after a build error exposed obfuscated code hidden in one of the updated packages. Analysis showed that the malware employed a two-pronged strategy: passively replacing wallet addresses using sophisticated algorithms to mimic the look of real ones and actively intercepting transactions from browser-based wallets like MetaMask to redirect funds. The scale of the attack is unprecedented. Packages such as chalk are downloaded nearly 300 million times a week, while debug sees around 358 million weekly downloads. Collectively, the targeted libraries are embedded deep within the dependency trees of tools like Babel, ESLint, and countless other projects, raising concerns that the fallout could affect developers and users worldwide. In a post on X, Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet described the incident as a “large-scale supply chain attack” and warned that the malicious payload had already reached billions of downloads. “If you use a hardware wallet, pay attention to every transaction before signing and you’re safe,” he wrote. “If you don’t use a hardware wallet, refrain from making any on-chain transactions for now.” Guillemet added that it was still unclear whether the attackers were also attempting to steal wallet seed phrases. The attackers reportedly gained access through a phishing campaign that targeted npm maintainers with emails impersonating the platform’s support team. The fraudulent messages claimed that accounts would be locked unless two-factor authentication credentials were updated by September 10. Clicking the link redirected victims to a fake login page designed to steal credentials. Once in control of Goldberg’s account, the attackers pushed malicious versions of core packages used across millions of applications. Aikido Security, which analyzed the attack, said the injected code functioned as a browser-based interceptor capable of altering website content, tampering with API calls, and rewriting payment destinations without alerting users. npm has since removed many of the compromised versions, but security experts warn that transitive dependencies make it difficult to ensure complete protection. Developers are being urged to immediately audit their projects, pin safe versions of dependencies, and rebuild lockfiles. The attack shows the fragility of the open-source ecosystem, which relies heavily on trust between maintainers and developers. With billions of downloads affected and active wallet addresses linked to stolen funds already surfacing on-chain, researchers are describing the incident as one of the most severe supply chain compromises in the JavaScript ecosystem’s history. Crypto Hacks Surge Past $3B in 2025 as Phishing and Laundering Tactics Escalate The crypto sector is facing its most severe security crisis yet, with hackers stealing over $3 billion across 119 incidents in the first half of 2025, according to new data from blockchain analytics firm Global Ledger. The figure is one and a half times greater than total losses in 2024, placing the industry on track to break annual records. The report shows the speed of these attacks as a new threat. In some cases, stolen funds were moved within four seconds of an exploit, far faster than most exchange alert systems. Nearly 70% of hacks saw funds moved before the breach became public, while one in four had assets fully laundered before any statement or alert was issued. On average, it takes 37 hours for an incident to be publicly reported, leaving investigators trailing attackers who often cash out within minutes. Only 4.2% of stolen assets, around $126 million, were recovered in the first six months of the year. Recent incidents underline the scale of the problem. In July, hackers infiltrated Brazil’s national payment system through provider C&amp;M Software, stealing about $180 million from reserve accounts and quickly routing funds through crypto exchanges. In June, hardware wallet maker Trezor warned of a phishing exploit that abused its customer support system to send fake emails requesting wallet backups. Around the same time, CoinMarketCap and Cointelegraph suffered front-end compromises that pushed phishing pop-ups and fake airdrop promotions to users. Despite the surge in attacks, bug bounty programs continue to show promise. Platforms like Immunefi report more than $120 million in payouts to white-hat hackers, preventing an estimated $25 billion in potential losses. But with laundering times now measured in seconds, analysts warn the industry’s defenses are struggling to keep pace
Jailed In The US, But Do Kwon Faces New Troubles In Singapore

The post Jailed In The US, But Do Kwon Faces New Troubles In Singapore appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Do Kwon, founder of Terraform Labs, lost a legal battle regarding a luxury apartment in Singapore. He tried to reclaim $14 million in payments, which were forfeited when the purchase deal fell apart in 2023. This defeat represents another setback for the embattled founder, although it’s hardly his most dire legal challenge. Still, this $14 million could’ve helped rebuild his finances or mitigate incoming fines. Do Kwon’s Singapore Lawsuit The Terraform Labs founder has been through a lot of trouble since his company collapsed in 2022. Although he initially pled innocent to US fraud charges, he agreed to a deal with prosecutors less than a month ago. Sponsored Sponsored Now, Do Kwon is facing another setback, involving a property in Singapore and an ensuing lawsuit: “Kwon had set his sights on the Sculptura Ardmore unit valued at [$30] million five months before the collapse of his cryptocurrencies TerraUSD and Luna in 2022. He had selected a 7,600 square foot duplex four-bedroom penthouse on the 19th floor of the development, one of only three penthouses in the project,” local outlets claimed, paraphrasing original court documents. Specifically, Do Kwon paid approximately half the price of this Singapore apartment, but the deal started to sour in 2023. Despite attempts to keep the contract open or continue renting the property past the sale deadline, both Kwon and his wife vacated by that July. Subsequently, the developer reclaimed the apartment and sold it to another buyer. This led Do Kwon to take a lawsuit to Singapore’s high court, attempting to recover his lost $14 million investment. The developer, in turn, pressed his own claims, demanding an additional month’s rent and repair costs; Do Kwon apparently began substantial renovations. A Series of Defeats In any case, neither party was fully satisfied. Singapore ruled firmly against Do…
Bitcoin climbs above $112K, but derivatives data show traders remain cautious

Bitcoin derivatives markets showed persistent caution, with sentiment influenced by BTC spot ETF outflows and Strategy not being included in the S&P 500 index. Key takeaways:Bitcoin options skew and futures funding rates highlight persistent caution, despite BTC defending the $110,000 support level.spot Bitcoin ETF outflows and Strategy’s S&P 500 index negative decision continue weighing on trader sentiment.Read more
Solana Rally in Sight? Traders Eye Breakout That Could Push SOL Toward $250

The post Solana Rally in Sight? Traders Eye Breakout That Could Push SOL Toward $250 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana Rally in Sight? Traders Eye Breakout That Could Push SOL Toward $250 Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/news/solana/solana-rally-in-sight-traders-eye-breakout-that-could-push-sol-toward-250/
Ledger CTO Warns of Supply Chain Attack, Cautions Against On-Chain Transactions

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Trump Promises New Guidance On Preserving ‘Right To Prayer’ In Public Schools

The post Trump Promises New Guidance On Preserving ‘Right To Prayer’ In Public Schools appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump said Monday the Department of Education would issue new guidance enhancing protections for students who want to pray in public schools, though it’s unclear what the new policy will entail. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on religious liberty in education at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, on September 8, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Trump made the announcement while delivering remarks at a meeting of his administration’s Religious Liberty Commission at the Museum of the Bible. Trump’s first administration instituted a similar policy declaring that schools that suppressed students’ right to prayer could lose federal funding—though the policy did not change existing law that prohibits public schools from sponsoring prayer or religious activity. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/08/trump-announces-hell-protect-the-right-to-prayer-in-public-schools-but-details-unclear/
