Circle to Launch Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid as USDH Bids Roll In

Circle to Launch Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid as USDH Bids Roll In

The post Circle to Launch Native USDC and CCTP V2 on Hyperliquid as USDH Bids Roll In appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hyperliquid’s stablecoin race drew bids from Agora, Paxos, and Frax this week, but another headline move is Circle’s plan to deploy native USDC and Cross-Chain Transfer Protocol (CCTP) V2 on Hyperliquid. Allaire Signals Big Bet on Hyperliquid With Native USDC, CCTP V2 Circle disclosed that native USDC and CCTP V2 will launch on HyperEVM, enabling […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/circle-to-launch-native-usdc-and-cctp-v2-on-hyperliquid-as-usdh-bids-roll-in/
2025/09/09 04:17
Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord De president van Kazachstan, Kassym-Jomart Tokajev, heeft aangekondigd dat zijn land een strategische cryptoreserve gaat opbouwen en uiterlijk in 2026 een nieuwe wet voor digitale activa invoert. Daarnaast bevestigde hij dat het futuristische project “CryptoCity” in de stad Alatau zal verrijzen, waar cryptobetalingen volledig geïntegreerd worden in het dagelijks leven. Tenminste, dat is het plan. Dat zeggen lokale media. Strategische cryptoreserve onder centrale bank van Kazachstan In zijn jaarlijkse toespraak stelde Tokajev dat Kazachstan zich snel moet ontwikkelen tot een volwaardige speler in de digitale economie. Om dat te bereiken wil hij dat de Nationale Bank’s Investment Corporation een nieuw staatsfonds opricht: de State Fund of Digital Assets. Dit fonds moet een cryptoreserve opbouwen die bestaat uit “veelbelovende activa” zoals Bitcoin (BTC) en andere digitale valuta. Volgens Tokajev is dit onderdeel van een bredere hervorming waarin “bankgeld effectiever moet terugstromen naar de economie”. De precieze invulling van het fonds wordt in de komende jaren uitgewerkt, maar de president wil dat de wetgeving vóór 2026 is afgerond. Het Agentschap voor Regulering en Ontwikkeling van de Financiële Markt krijgt de opdracht een wetsvoorstel op te stellen. CryptoCity Alatau als pilotzone Naast de nationale cryptoreserve kondigde Tokajev ook concretere stappen aan voor de zogenaamde CryptoCity in Alatau, een stad in het zuidoosten van het land met ruim 50.000 inwoners. Deze stad moet uitgroeien tot de eerste volledig digitale zone van Centraal-Azië. Burgers en bedrijven zullen er goederen en diensten kunnen afrekenen met digitale valuta, ondersteund door smart city-technologie. Tokajev noemde Alatau “het gezicht van de toekomst van Kazachstan” en ziet de stad als een centrum voor innovatie en aantrekkelijke leefomstandigheden. Internationale trend van nationale cryptoreserves Kazachstan volgt hiermee een trend die ook in andere landen zichtbaar is. Eerder dit jaar werd gemeld dat Brazilië en Indonesië onderzoeken hoe zij een strategische crypto- of Bitcoinreserve kunnen aanleggen. In de Verenigde Staten is al gewerkt aan een digitale activareserve onder leiding van de federale overheid. Recentelijk lanceerde het land ook de eerste Bitcoin ETF in centraal-Azië. De keuze van Kazachstan om deze stap te zetten is niet verrassend. Het land behoort tot de grootste spelers in de wereldwijde Bitcoin-miningindustrie. Rond 2021 was Kazachstan zelfs goed voor zo’n 13 procent van de totale Bitcoin-hashrate. Die dominantie zorgde echter ook voor uitdagingen, zoals illegale miningoperaties en druk op de nationale energievoorziening. Wetgeving en regulering als volgende stap voor Kazachstan Met de introductie van een digitale activawet wil de regering meer duidelijkheid scheppen over mining, handel en gebruik van digitale valuta. Tegelijkertijd wordt gewerkt aan een digitale tenge, de eigen centrale bank digitale valuta (CBDC). Deze zou een brug moeten vormen tussen traditionele financiële instellingen en de nieuwe cryptomarkt. Tokajev benadrukte dat Kazachstan geen tijd te verliezen heeft: “Ons doel is om binnen drie jaar een volledig digitale natie te worden, met kunstmatige intelligentie en digitale activa als fundament.” Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kazachstan werkt aan nationale cryptoreserve en cryptowet in 2026 is geschreven door Robin Heester en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/09 04:16
AI Hallucinations: OpenAI Unveils a Critical Solution for Large Language Models

AI Hallucinations: OpenAI Unveils a Critical Solution for Large Language Models

BitcoinWorld AI Hallucinations: OpenAI Unveils a Critical Solution for Large Language Models In the fast-paced world of cryptocurrency, accurate information is paramount. Investors, traders, and developers alike rely on data to make informed decisions. So, when cutting-edge AI tools like large language models generate confident but false statements—known as AI hallucinations—it poses a significant challenge not just for AI developers, but for anyone leveraging these powerful systems. A recent groundbreaking research paper from OpenAI dives deep into this perplexing issue, asking why even advanced models like GPT-5 and popular chatbots like ChatGPT continue to fabricate information, and crucially, what can be done to dramatically improve their AI reliability. Understanding the Enigma of AI Hallucinations What exactly are AI hallucinations? OpenAI, in a blog post summarizing their new research paper, defines them as “plausible but false statements generated by language models.” These aren’t just minor errors; they are fabrications presented with an air of absolute certainty, making them particularly deceptive. Despite significant advancements in AI technology, these hallucinations “remain a fundamental challenge for all large language models” and, according to the researchers, will likely never be completely eliminated. To illustrate this point, the researchers conducted a simple yet telling experiment. They asked a widely used chatbot about the title of Adam Tauman Kalai’s PhD dissertation. Kalai, notably, is one of the paper’s co-authors. The chatbot provided three different answers, all of which were incorrect. When asked about his birthday, it again offered three different dates, none of which were accurate. This scenario highlights a core problem: how can an AI system be so definitively wrong, yet sound so confident in its incorrectness? The Core Challenge for Large Language Models The roots of these persistent hallucinations, the paper suggests, lie partly in the pretraining process of large language models. During this phase, models are primarily trained to predict the next word in a sequence. The crucial missing element here is the absence of true or false labels attached to the training statements. As the researchers explain, “The model sees only positive examples of fluent language and must approximate the overall distribution.” This means the AI learns to generate text that sounds natural and coherent, but not necessarily factually correct. Consider the difference between predictable patterns and arbitrary facts. The researchers note, “Spelling and parentheses follow consistent patterns, so errors there disappear with scale.” With enough data, models can master grammatical and structural rules. However, “arbitrary low-frequency facts, like a pet’s birthday, cannot be predicted from patterns alone and hence lead to hallucinations.” When faced with a question about an obscure fact not strongly represented in its training data, the model, compelled to provide an answer, often fabricates one that sounds plausible within its learned language patterns, regardless of its truthfulness. OpenAI‘s Insight: Bad Incentives, Not Just Bad Training While the pretraining process contributes to the problem, OpenAI’s paper proposes that the more immediate and addressable issue lies in how these models are currently evaluated. The researchers argue that existing evaluation models don’t directly cause hallucinations, but rather they “set the wrong incentives.” This is a crucial distinction, shifting the focus from inherent model limitations to the external pressures shaping their behavior. They draw a compelling analogy to multiple-choice tests. In such tests, if there’s no penalty for incorrect answers, students are incentivized to guess, because “you might get lucky and be right,” whereas leaving an answer blank “guarantees a zero.” This encourages a strategy of speculative answering over admitting uncertainty. Similarly, when AI models are graded solely on accuracy—the percentage of questions they answer correctly—they are effectively encouraged to guess rather than to express that they “don’t know.” This system inadvertently rewards confident fabrications when a correct answer isn’t available. Elevating ChatGPT‘s Trustworthiness: A New Evaluation Paradigm The proposed solution from OpenAI focuses on revamping these evaluation metrics to foster greater AI reliability. The researchers advocate for a system akin to standardized tests like the SAT, which include “negative [scoring] for wrong answers or partial credit for leaving questions blank to discourage blind guessing.” This approach directly addresses the incentive problem. Specifically, OpenAI suggests that model evaluations need to “penalize confident errors more than you penalize uncertainty, and give partial credit for appropriate expressions of uncertainty.” This would encourage models like ChatGPT to acknowledge when they lack sufficient information, rather than inventing plausible-sounding but false statements. The paper stresses that it’s not enough to introduce “a few new uncertainty-aware tests on the side.” Instead, “the widely used, accuracy-based evals need to be updated so that their scoring discourages guessing.” The message is clear: “If the main scoreboards keep rewarding lucky guesses, models will keep learning to guess.” Implementing these changes is paramount for building trust in AI systems across various applications, including those that demand high factual accuracy. The Path to Enhanced AI Reliability The implications of OpenAI’s research are profound for the future of large language models and the broader AI landscape. By shifting evaluation paradigms, developers can steer AI behavior towards greater honesty and transparency. This means moving beyond mere fluency and coherence to prioritize verifiable truthfulness and appropriate expressions of doubt. For users, this could translate into more dependable AI assistants that are less prone to generating convincing falsehoods, thereby enhancing trust and utility in critical applications, from research to financial analysis. Achieving this enhanced AI reliability requires a concerted effort from researchers, developers, and evaluators to adopt these new scoring mechanisms. It’s an acknowledgment that AI systems, much like humans, respond to incentives. By designing evaluations that reward genuine knowledge and penalize confident ignorance, we can cultivate a generation of AI models that are not only powerful but also trustworthy. This transformative approach promises to make AI a more dependable partner in navigating complex information landscapes. OpenAI’s paper offers a critical roadmap for mitigating AI hallucinations, underscoring that the path to more reliable AI lies not just in better training data or more complex architectures, but fundamentally in changing the incentives that govern their learning and performance. By penalizing confident errors and rewarding genuine uncertainty, we can pave the way for a future where large language models like ChatGPT become truly reliable sources of information, ultimately fostering greater confidence in these powerful tools across all sectors, including the dynamic world of blockchain and digital assets. To learn more about the latest AI model evaluation trends, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post AI Hallucinations: OpenAI Unveils a Critical Solution for Large Language Models first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/09 04:15
Solana trading bot Aqua allegedly rug pulls $4.65 million after major ecosystem endorsements

Solana trading bot Aqua allegedly rug pulls $4.65 million after major ecosystem endorsements

The post Solana trading bot Aqua allegedly rug pulls $4.65 million after major ecosystem endorsements appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain investigator ZachXBT reported that the Solana (SOL) trading platform Aqua allegedly conducted a rug pull, draining 21.77k SOL worth $4.65 million after securing endorsements from major ecosystem partners and recently passing security audits. Aqua positioned itself as a trading infrastructure designed to democratize access beyond “insiders or whales,” claiming to have processed over $90 million in volume with execution speeds reaching milliseconds. The platform promised revenue sharing through its AQUA token, which would distribute trading fees to holders via buy-and-burn mechanisms and staking rewards. Aqua performed a public sale of their token, sharing an address where investors could send up SOL and receive AQUA tokens after launch. According to an announcement, the protocol raised $1 million in 30 minutes. Multiple endorsement The project gained credibility through partnerships with established Solana entities, including Meteora, Helius, SYMMIO, and Dialect, as well as promotion from various influencers. QuillAudits provided additional legitimacy on Aug. 31, congratulating the Aqua team for achieving a “99.7% score” in their security assessment and praising their commitment to security. ZachXBT’s investigation revealed that funds were “split four ways and transferred between intermediary addresses before being sent to multiple instant exchanges” just hours before his report was submitted. The team disabled replies on all X posts following the alleged exit. Ethos Network CEO Serpin Taxt confirmed the project’s dissolution, stating Aqua had briefly contacted his team about potential collaboration before disappearing. He added that Aqua’s team deleted the messages sent through Telegram. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. ‘Liquidity ladder’ The platform launched its token through what it called a “Liquidity Ladder” model, marketed as an alternative to traditional presales that would ensure “deep launch…
2025/09/09 04:15
Explore These 9 Cryptos Roaring Into 2025 Along With BullZilla’s Best 100x Meme Coin

Explore These 9 Cryptos Roaring Into 2025 Along With BullZilla’s Best 100x Meme Coin

BullZilla leads 2025’s best 100x meme coin hunt with a scarcity-driven presale, joined by FLOKI, WIF, Fartcoin, Brett, Apecoin, Osaka Protocol, BOME, and BTC.
2025/09/09 04:15
Kazakhstan Plans $1 Billion Digital Asset Fund

Kazakhstan Plans $1 Billion Digital Asset Fund

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/kazakhstan-announces-digital-asset-fund/
2025/09/09 04:13
VivoPower Taps RLUSD for Faster Cross-Border Tembo Transactions

VivoPower Taps RLUSD for Faster Cross-Border Tembo Transactions

TLDR VivoPower announced that its electric vehicle subsidiary Tembo will accept the RLUSD stablecoin for payments. The adoption of RLUSD will help Tembo reduce international transfer delays and lower associated costs. Tembo’s customers in developing regions will benefit from faster and more affordable transactions. VivoPower is transforming into an XRP-focused digital asset enterprise with RLUSD [...] The post VivoPower Taps RLUSD for Faster Cross-Border Tembo Transactions appeared first on Blockonomi.
2025/09/09 04:13
Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) set to end cycle from April 2025 low

Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) set to end cycle from April 2025 low

The post Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) set to end cycle from April 2025 low appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) is an exchange-traded fund that tracks the performance of seven leading U.S. technology companies. These companies are often referred to as the “Magnificent Seven.” These include major players like Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet, Meta, Tesla, and NVIDIA. The ETF provides investors with diversified way to invest in the innovation and market dominance of these industry leaders. In this article, we will explore the long term Elliott Wave path of this ETF. MAGS weekly Elliott Wave chart The weekly Elliott Wave chart for the Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) indicates a completed five-wave impulsive rally, peaking at $58.69 in wave (I). The subsequent correction in wave (II) appears to have concluded at $39. MAGS has since turned upward, initiating wave (III). The rally from the wave (II) low in April 2025 is mature, suggesting wave I is nearing completion. A corrective pullback in wave II is expected soon, followed by a resumption of the upward trend. MAGS daily Elliott Wave chart The daily Elliott Wave chart for the Magnificent Seven ETF (MAGS) reveals that wave (II) unfolded as a double-three corrective structure following the wave (I) all-time high at $58.69. Wave w declined to $45.67, wave x rebounded to $49.46, and wave y concluded at $38.98, completing wave (II). Since then, MAGS has initiated an impulsive rally, marking the start of wave (III). From the wave (II) low, wave ((1)) peaked at $46.67, followed by a wave ((2)) pullback to $40.58. The ETF then advanced in wave ((3)) to $60.96, with a wave ((4)) dip concluding at $57.83. MAGS should extend slightly higher to complete wave ((5)), which should also finalize wave I of a higher degree. Subsequently, expect a corrective wave II pullback against the cycle from the April 2025 low before the uptrend resumes. As…
2025/09/09 04:13
European Crypto Giant CoinShares Plans US Market Entry with $1.2B Merger

European Crypto Giant CoinShares Plans US Market Entry with $1.2B Merger

CoinShares International Limited announced a definitive $1.2 billion business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp. to list on US Nasdaq by December 2025. The post European Crypto Giant CoinShares Plans US Market Entry with $1.2B Merger appeared first on Coinspeaker.
2025/09/09 04:12
House GOP pushes for Senate approval of CLARITY Act

House GOP pushes for Senate approval of CLARITY Act

The post House GOP pushes for Senate approval of CLARITY Act appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways The US House Committee on Financial Services has publicly urged the Senate to pass a market structure bill for Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. The proposed bill aims to establish a clear regulatory framework for digital assets trading and market oversight in the United States. The House Financial Services Committee, which oversees banking, securities, and broader financial regulation, has called for Senate approval of the Digital Asset Market Structure Clarity (CLARITY) Act. In a statement on X on Monday, the committee, led by Republican French Hill, emphasized that the legislation is critical for establishing a federal framework for digital asset markets and ensuring the US maintains its leadership in global digital finance. The CLARITY Act provides the necessary tools to establish a federal framework for digital asset market structure. It’s critical the Senate passes this bill to ensure the U.S. remains the leader in digital finance. https://t.co/0NRZgz67cl — Financial Services GOP (@FinancialCmte) September 8, 2025 US House Majority Whip Tom Emmer also urged the Senate to advance two key pieces of legislation, including the CLARITY Act and the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, following the passage of the GENIUS Act, which established federal regulations for dollar-backed stablecoins. The Minnesota representative stated that clear regulations would protect consumers while preventing the adoption of authoritarian-style digital control systems similar to China’s CBDC model. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/house-committee-urges-senate-pass-crypto-market-structure-bill/
2025/09/09 04:12
