2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Watch Out: Virus Detected in Software Downloaded Over 1 Billion Times, Theft Alert for Cryptocurrency Owners

Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet reported that malicious files were detected in software that has been downloaded more than 1 billion times. Continue Reading: Watch Out: Virus Detected in Software Downloaded Over 1 Billion Times, Theft Alert for Cryptocurrency Owners
Moonveil
MORE$0.1006-0.55%
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:26
D.C. AG accuses Bitcoin ATM operator of actively enabling fraudsters

D.C.’s attorney general is taking aim at Athena Bitcoin, accusing the ATM operator of knowingly enabling scams that drained seniors’ savings. Nearly every deposit, investigators claim, came from fraud schemes that the company ignored while pocketing hidden fees. On September…
Crypto.news2025/09/09 04:26
Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher

BitcoinWorld Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher The financial world buzzed with positive news on Monday as the US Stock Market Performance saw major indices close higher. This upward movement often sets a tone for global markets, including the dynamic realm of cryptocurrencies. Understanding these traditional market shifts is crucial for any investor navigating the digital asset space, as sentiment can frequently spill over from one to the other. What Drove This Positive US Stock Market Performance? On Monday, the three major U.S. stock indices delivered a robust performance, closing higher and signaling a renewed sense of optimism among investors. The S&P 500 climbed by 0.21%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite led the charge with a notable 0.45% gain. Not to be outdone, the Dow Jones Industrial Average also saw a respectable increase of 0.25%. These movements collectively paint a picture of resilience in the face of ongoing economic discussions. But what exactly fueled this positive momentum? Often, such gains are a reflection of several underlying factors. Positive corporate earnings reports, optimistic economic data releases, or even shifts in investor sentiment regarding future interest rate policies can play a significant role. For instance, recent manufacturing data or consumer confidence reports might have provided the necessary impetus. Moreover, the anticipation of future policy decisions from central banks often creates ripples across the market, influencing investor behavior and driving the US Stock Market Performance. Why Does US Stock Market Performance Matter for Crypto? While seemingly distinct, the traditional stock market and the cryptocurrency market are more interconnected than many realize. A strong US Stock Market Performance often indicates a ‘risk-on’ environment, where investors are more willing to allocate capital to higher-risk assets, including cryptocurrencies. Conversely, when traditional markets face downturns, investors typically seek safer havens, potentially pulling funds from more volatile assets like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Here’s why this correlation is important: Investor Sentiment: Positive stock market trends can boost overall investor confidence, leading to increased interest and investment in digital assets. Liquidity Flows: Funds moving into or out of traditional equities can indirectly affect the liquidity available for crypto investments. Economic Health Indicators: A healthy stock market often reflects a robust economy, which can foster a more favorable environment for innovation and growth across all sectors, including blockchain technology. Therefore, monitoring the stock market isn’t just for traditional investors; it’s a vital practice for anyone engaged in the crypto space, helping to anticipate broader market movements. Navigating the Future: What’s Next for US Stock Market Performance and Crypto? Looking ahead, several factors could continue to influence the US Stock Market Performance. Inflation trends, central bank policies, and geopolitical developments remain key areas of focus. Any significant shifts in these areas could either extend the current rally or introduce new challenges. For crypto investors, this means staying vigilant and understanding that market dynamics are constantly evolving. Consider these actionable insights: Diversify Wisely: Don’t put all your eggs in one basket. A diversified portfolio can help mitigate risks during volatile periods. Stay Informed: Keep an eye on both traditional economic indicators and crypto-specific news. Long-Term Vision: While short-term fluctuations are inevitable, a long-term perspective often yields better results in both stock and crypto markets. The interplay between these markets highlights the importance of a holistic approach to investing. As the global financial landscape continues to evolve, understanding these connections becomes increasingly valuable. The recent upward movement in the US stock indices offers a glimpse into prevailing market optimism. While these gains are a positive sign for the broader economy, their implications for the cryptocurrency market are equally significant. As investors, it is paramount to recognize the intricate dance between traditional finance and the emerging digital asset space. By staying informed and adopting a strategic approach, one can better navigate the opportunities and challenges that lie ahead in this exciting financial era. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What caused the US stock market to close higher on Monday? A1: The positive close was likely driven by a combination of factors such as strong corporate earnings reports, encouraging economic data, and shifting investor sentiment regarding future monetary policy. Q2: How does US stock market performance typically influence the cryptocurrency market? A2: A strong US stock market often indicates a ‘risk-on’ environment, encouraging investors to allocate capital to higher-risk assets like cryptocurrencies. Conversely, downturns can lead to a flight to safety, impacting crypto liquidity. Q3: What are some key economic indicators that can affect stock market trends? A3: Key indicators include inflation rates, employment figures, manufacturing data, consumer confidence reports, and central bank interest rate decisions. Q4: Should crypto investors pay close attention to traditional stock market news? A4: Absolutely. Traditional market movements and economic trends can significantly influence overall investor sentiment and capital flows, directly impacting the cryptocurrency market. Q5: What actionable steps can investors take based on current market trends? A5: Investors should consider diversifying their portfolios, staying informed about both traditional and crypto market news, and maintaining a long-term investment perspective to navigate volatility effectively. Did you find this analysis helpful? Share this article with your network on social media to help others understand the crucial link between traditional markets and the exciting world of cryptocurrencies! To learn more about the latest explore our article on key developments shaping the crypto market and its future price action. This post Optimistic US Stock Market Performance: Major Indices Close Higher first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:25
Ripple’s XRP Could Become SWIFT’s Bridge to Blockchain as 11,000 Banks Come Within Reach ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Ripple’s XRP Could Become SWIFT’s Bridge to Blockchain as 11,000 Banks Come Within Reach ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Ripple integration with Finastra opens access to 11,000 SWIFT-connected financial institutions. Finastra’s payments hub already serves more institutions and handles about $5 trillion in cross-border flows each day. Routing RippleNet through that middleware would give Ripple an immediate, indirect pathway to a substantial share of SWIFT’s member banks. Finastra operates a global payments service used by thousands of banks. Documents circulated publicly by industry researchers show its hub can route payments via SWIFT messaging or via alternative rails such as RippleNet. SWIFT is testing public chains, including the XRP Ledger SWIFT has not rejected blockchain outright. In 2025, SWIFT ran pilots that assessed public ledgers — including the XRP Ledger.  The tests examined whether tokenised settlement could speed transfers and improve data richness. Those pilots do not equate to endorsement, but they do show SWIFT is exploring interoperability with token rails. (SWIFT pilot reports, 2025). Advertisement &nbsp The XRP Ledger settles payments in seconds and at very low cost  — settlement times of roughly 3–5 seconds and micro-dollar fees per transfer are typical in ledger performance summaries. By contrast, cross-border transfers via correspondent banking and SWIFT can take days and require pre-funding across multiple accounts.  Ripple’s CEO has positioned the ledger as a liquidity rail that can sit alongside existing messaging systems. In June 2025, Ripple executives reiterated that banks do not need to rip out SWIFT to use XRP for settlement; they can add it for liquidity on demand. Governance and legal questions remain the gating factors Banks do not adopt rails on speed alone. They adopt them where legal, compliance, and operational controls are clear. SWIFT is a cooperative governed by its members. That governance model underpins trust and dispute resolution among 11,000 institutions. Any material re-routing of bank liquidity to public token rails will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:23
SkinsLuck Review: Newest CS2 Gambling Site On The Block

Google Trends data shows that searches for “CSGO/CS2 gambling” have generally stayed high since the beginning of 2025, underscoring its continued appeal among players drawn by the thrill of anticipation and excitement around winning rare, valuable skins.  And as the adoption accelerates, the spotlight is shifting from traditional sites to new, modern platforms that perfectly […]
The Cryptonomist2025/09/09 04:22
Wall Street Giant Cantor Debuts Bitcoin Fund With Gold Insurance

The fund will supposedly protect investors from Bitcoin's sometimes huge dips by using the precious metal.
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:21
Aster Announces Launch of Aster Genesis as Stage 2 Goes Live, Unveils TGE Date

Amid efforts to continue to expand its growing ecosystem, Aster, a decentralized privacy-focused perpetual exchange, has announced today the official launch of the Aster Genesis: Stage 2.  While the move has seen the platform confirm the long-anticipated date for its Token Generation Event (TGE), it is set to kickstart its airdrop points campaign. Before this, […]
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:21
Koah pushes ads into AI apps while OpenAI lags behind

Koah, a company focused on AI startups and developers, is bringing sponsored advertisements to AI tools and apps.  The company, which has raised $5 million, believes integrating ads into AI apps and tools is the best way for developers to monetize their work. Forerunner Ventures, a venture capital (VC) firm, supported Koah during its seed round, according to data from CrunchBase. Koah wants to monetize vibe-coded AI apps AI-generated ads are everywhere, but it’s rare to see ads when interacting with chatbots like ChatGPT or Perplexity. Of course, these companies are capable of building this feature on their own. However, Koah is capitalizing on third-party builders that create various apps and tools on top of large models like ChatGPT. Koah is serving users who are not paying a monthly subscription for an AI model. The company is targeting AI apps with a demographic outside the United States, like in South America or Asia. Developers of such apps struggle to bring in revenue because it’s expensive to scale. Koah fills this gap and provides devs with an ad-based monetization model. Vibe-coded apps could turn into revenue gushers when integrated with sponsored ads from platforms like Koah. This is similar to the early days of Google and social media apps, also known as Web 2.0. Koah started integrating ads across AI apps such as Luzia, Liner, and DeepAI. The advertisements are from UpWork, General Medicine, and Skillshare. These ads are labeled as sponsored content by default. They are programmed to pop up during relevant user interactions. For example, a query about website design could trigger an UpWork ad offering freelance support. GPT devs left waiting on revenue model Early last year, OpenAI introduced the GPT Store. It’s a place for developers to create customized GPTs and share them with everyone. At the time of launching the GPT Store, OpenAI said, “Users have already created over 3 million custom versions of ChatGPT.” Today, the GPT Store is crowded with millions of customized GPTs. However, the developers of those GPTs are struggling to generate revenue. OpenAI promised to provide a revenue-sharing model with the devs of third-party apps. OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said during DevDay in November 2023, “Revenue sharing is important to us. We’re going to pay people who build the most useful and the most-used GPTs a portion of our revenue.” OpenAI started testing the revenue-sharing model and partnered with a selected group of US-based devs. The company announced the pilot phase in March of last year. OpenAI made no new announcements regarding the progress or wider availability of its proposed revenue-sharing model. The feedback from the developer community has been filled with frustration due to the unknown progress of this proposal. According to a report from The Information, the ChatGPT maker doubled its revenue this year, reaching $12 billion. Last month, Cryptopolitan reported that OpenAI raised $8.3 billion, valuing the company at $300 billion. Even with the massive revenue and funds raised, OpenAI is still unprofitable. The tech giant is spending heavily on operations compared to its income. Last year, OpenAI spent $5 billion on operational costs. Based on internal estimates, it is expected to burn $8 billion this year. Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:20
Solana Marks 21st Straight Week of Inflows as XRP and BTC Nibble at Investor Allocations

Digital asset investment products posted $352M in weekly outflows as trading volumes fell 27%. Bitcoin drew net inflows while Ethereum led redemptions (~$912M).
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 04:20
Fuelling The U.S. Economy Through The EB-5 Investor Immigrant Program

The post Fuelling The U.S. Economy Through The EB-5 Investor Immigrant Program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. More money could come to the USA through investments made in the U.S. EB-5 program. Some improvements are needed. getty The EB-5 investor immigrant program ​is fuelling the U.S. economy. Its purpose is straightforward—and its impact is significant. A foreign investor invests $800,000 into a Targeted Employment Area (TEA)—which includes rural communities, high-unemployment areas, or infrastructure projects—or $1,050,000 in other locations. If this investment results in or maintains at least 10 full-time U.S. jobs, the investor (along with their spouse and unmarried children under 21) qualifies for conditional permanent residency, which can change to permanent status after two years. A Billion-Dollar Boost—and Counting Since its inception in 1990, the EB-5 program has invested tens of billions of dollars into the American economy, supporting local redevelopment, healthcare, energy, and numerous other initiatives. Invest in the USA (IIUSA) estimates that, between 2008 and 2015 alone, EB-5 generated over $20 billion in foreign direct investment, creating U.S. jobs. A June 2025 study by IIUSA and Fourth Economy highlights ongoing impact through 2019, the most recent data available. In 2022, the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act (RIA) significantly revised the EB-5 program. As already mentioned, the minimum investment thresholds were raised to $800,000 in Targeted Employment Areas (rural, high-unemployment, or infrastructure projects) and $1,050,000 elsewhere, adjusting these amounts for inflation. The Act also enhanced oversight of Regional Centres through mandatory audits, tighter fund monitoring, background checks for project sponsors, and registration of promoters to prevent fraud and abuse. The RIA also introduced visa set-asides for rural, high-unemployment, and infrastructure projects to ensure capital reaches underserved areas, while offering “grandfathering” protections so that petitions filed by September 30, 2026, remain valid even if the program lapses. Finally, it reauthorized the Regional Centre Program until September 30, 2027, providing investors and communities with greater stability and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:19
