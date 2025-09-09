2025-09-11 Thursday

Cardano’s Development Proves Too Slow As Investors Seek Potential 50x Gains In 2025 With This New L2 Meme

Crypto moves fast, and not every project keeps up. Cardano has carved out a reputation for its slow, peer-reviewed approach, but that same caution is starting to test the patience of investors who are chasing quicker wins. With analysts expecting only modest price growth from ADA, many are looking elsewhere for the kind of gains […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 04:37
Swiss Crypto Platform SwissBorg Hit by $41.5M SOL Hack After Partner API Compromise

Swiss crypto platform SwissBorg lost $41.5 million worth of Solana (SOL) tokens after hackers compromised partner API provider Kiln, marking the latest in a devastating series of cyber attacks that struck the crypto ecosystem within hours of each other. On-chain investigator ZachXBT reported that approximately 192,600 SOL tokens were stolen from SwissBorg’s SOL Earn program, affecting less than 1% of users. The platform immediately allocated its SOL treasury to cover most user losses while engaging white-hat hackers for fund recovery efforts. SwissBorg confirmed that its SOL treasury will compensate affected users for the majority of their losses, with final figures to be determined. The company emphasized that its strong financial health remains intact, and it will continue day-to-day operations unaffected by the security incident. Quite a Day in Crypto: Cascade of Security Failures The SwissBorg incident coincided with multiple high-profile breaches across the crypto ecosystem. Earlier today, Nemo Protocol on the Sui blockchain suffered a $2.4 million exploit that crashed its total value locked from $6.3 million to $1.57 million as users fled the platform. The attack targeted Nemo’s yield-trading mechanism, which splits staked assets into Principal Tokens and Yield Tokens for speculation purposes. PeckShieldAlert detected the breach as hackers swiftly moved stolen USDC via Circle by bridging from Arbitrum to Ethereum. Following the exploit, user withdrawals exceeded $3.8 million worth of USDC and SUI tokens. Nemo halted all smart contract operations during scheduled maintenance windows to investigate the vulnerability’s root cause. Just today, the Solana project Aqua executed a $4.65 million rug pull involving 21,770 SOL tokens after promotion by teams including Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, and Dialect.Source: Telegram The funds were split four ways and transferred through intermediary addresses before reaching instant exchanges. The team disabled Twitter replies across all posts following the exit scam. These attacks contribute to 2025’s $2.37 billion in DeFi losses across 121 security incidents during the first half alone. DeFi protocols account for 76% of breach cases, though centralized exchanges recorded higher single losses. npm Supply Chain Attack Threatens Entire Ecosystem On a massive scale, hackers compromised the npm account of respected developer Josh Goldberg, publishing malicious versions of 18 popular JavaScript packages, including chalk and debug. The affected packages receive over 2 billion weekly downloads, potentially exposing the entire JavaScript ecosystem. The sophisticated crypto-clipper malware intercepts browser functions to hijack crypto transactions by replacing recipient addresses with attacker-controlled wallets. The payload targets foundational packages like strip-ansi, color-convert, and error-ex buried deep within dependency trees. Security experts warned users to verify every hardware wallet transaction and avoid web-based on-chain activity until patches are deployed. The malware uses Levenshtein distance algorithms to execute the large-scale hack. When crypto addresses are detected, the system replaces them with attacker addresses across Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. Additionally, npm swiftly removed compromised packages, but transitive dependencies in tools like Babel and ESLint create persistent risks. Developers are advised to use npm ci in build pipelines and pin affected packages to the last known safe versions. Industry Grapples with Escalating Security Crisis The crypto ecosystem has been massively disrupted today, which could be regarded as one of the worst days for crypto security this year. So far this year, access control vulnerabilities, including misconfigured wallets and compromised legacy keys, represent 59% of industry losses according to Hacken’s mid-year assessment. The Sui blockchain faces particular scrutiny following the Nemo breach and May’s $223 million Cetus Protocol exploit. The earlier attack leveraged arithmetic overflow flaws in third-party code libraries, draining funds within 15 minutes. Similarly, Venus Protocol lost $13.5 million earlier this month, while Bunni Protocol suffered $8.4 million in theft. This latest hack marks the fourth major DeFi hack this month alone. The frequency of attacks has accelerated despite increased security awareness and audit practices. CertiK warns that security risks arise from multiple sources, including coding errors, blockchain network vulnerabilities, and programming language limitations. The npm attack is particularly disturbing as it represents large-scale supply chain compromises, potentially affecting millions of unaware users across thousands of websites and applications
CryptoNews2025/09/09 04:36
Black Mirror Token $MIRROR Officially Launches: Netflix Meets Crypto?

The long-awaited $MIRROR token inspired by Netflix’s Black Mirror has launched on Base. With over 400,000 signups, the token enters Web3.
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 04:34
Trump Praises West Point For Nixing Tom Hanks Award Ceremony

The post Trump Praises West Point For Nixing Tom Hanks Award Ceremony appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump praised the U.S. Military Academy at West Point for canceling an award ceremony meant to honor Tom Hanks, slamming the actor as “WOKE” amid accusations that the school’s alumni association made the decision for political reasons. Trump praised West Point after its alumni association canceled an awards ceremony planned to honor Tom Hanks. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts “We don’t need destructive, WOKE recipients getting our cherished American Awards,” Trump said in a post on Truth Social Monday morning, praising West Point for “smartly” cancelling Hanks’ award ceremony. Trump’s post came days after West Point’s alumni association told faculty it would no longer hold an awards ceremony bestowing Hanks with the Sylvanus Thayer Award, meant to honor non-West Point graduates who exemplify the school’s ideals of duty, honor and country. The announcement prompted some veterans and Democratic politicians to accuse the institution of canceling the ceremony for political reasons, as Hanks has previously criticized Trump and fundraised for former President Joe Biden. Major General Paul Eaton, who commanded training of troops during the U.S. invasion of Iraq, posted on X Monday morning: “My Alma Mater, West Point, and like America, has been hijacked by MAGA by repudiating Tom Hanks. A new low.” Trump, in his post, also attacked the Oscars and other “Fake Award Shows,” urging them to “review their Standards and Practices in the name of Fairness and Justice.” Forbes has reached out to the West Point Association of Graduates for comment (The Washington Post, which first reported on the ceremony’s cancellation, said the alumni association did not respond to requests for comment, and that Hanks could not be reached). Why Did West Point Cancel Tom Hanks’ Award Ceremony? Retired Col.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:34
A Triumph In AI Coding Fundraising

The post A Triumph In AI Coding Fundraising appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cognition AI’s Astonishing $10.2 Billion Valuation: A Triumph In AI Coding Fundraising Skip to content Home AI News Cognition AI’s Astonishing $10.2 Billion Valuation: A Triumph in AI Coding Fundraising Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/cognition-ai-valuation-boost/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:33
Unveiling the Bearish EUR/CAD Forecast: French Political Uncertainty vs. Canadian Stability

BitcoinWorld Unveiling the Bearish EUR/CAD Forecast: French Political Uncertainty vs. Canadian Stability Even for those deeply immersed in the fast-paced world of cryptocurrencies, understanding broader macroeconomic shifts and traditional financial markets like Forex can provide invaluable context. The current trajectory of the EUR/CAD forecast presents a compelling case study, where geo-political tremors in Europe are setting the stage for significant movements. As France grapples with unexpected political upheaval, the Canadian dollar, backed by a resilient economy, is increasingly viewed as a strong contender. This dynamic creates a potent environment for a bearish outlook on the EUR/CAD pair, attracting the attention of traders looking for strategic opportunities in a volatile global landscape. Why the EUR/CAD Forecast Points Downward? The confluence of political instability in a major Eurozone economy and the steadfast performance of the Canadian economy has created a clear divergence in fundamental strength between the Euro (EUR) and the Canadian Dollar (CAD). This disparity is the primary driver behind the increasingly bearish sentiment surrounding the EUR/CAD forecast. For many analysts and traders, the path of least resistance for this currency pair appears to be downwards, driven by a series of interconnected factors: European Political Fragmentation: The snap parliamentary elections in France, triggered by President Macron’s gamble following European election results, have plunged the Eurozone’s second-largest economy into a period of acute uncertainty. The potential for a far-right government or a hung parliament introduces significant fiscal and policy risks, eroding investor confidence in the Euro. Canadian Economic Resilience: In stark contrast, Canada’s economy continues to show robust signs, supported by strong commodity prices, a stable banking sector, and a central bank that has managed inflation expectations effectively. This stability makes the CAD an attractive alternative in times of global risk aversion. Interest Rate Differentials: While both the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) are navigating inflation, their policy paths and market expectations are diverging, creating opportunities for carry trades and influencing currency valuations. These factors combine to paint a picture where the Euro faces significant headwinds, while the Canadian Dollar enjoys tailwinds, leading to a strong case for a depreciation of EUR against CAD. Understanding French Political Uncertainty and its Impact The heart of the Euro’s current weakness lies squarely in the French political uncertainty. Following the European parliamentary elections, President Macron’s decision to call snap legislative elections was a high-stakes move aimed at reasserting his centrist agenda. However, early polling suggests a significant surge for the far-right National Rally (RN) party, and also a potential for a new left-wing alliance to gain ground. This situation has several critical implications for the Euro: Fiscal Concerns: Both the far-right and the left-wing blocs have proposed significant spending increases and protectionist policies. Such measures could lead to a substantial widening of France’s budget deficit, already under scrutiny by the European Union. Concerns over fiscal sustainability in a core Eurozone member state directly undermine confidence in the Euro. Policy Paralysis: The possibility of a “cohabitation” government, where the President and Prime Minister come from opposing political factions, could lead to legislative gridlock. This paralysis would hinder economic reforms and the implementation of effective fiscal policy, creating a climate of uncertainty for businesses and investors. Broader Eurozone Contagion: While the immediate impact is on France, the political turmoil could have ripple effects across the Eurozone. Other member states facing similar populist pressures might see their own political landscapes destabilized, adding to the collective risk premium on the Euro. Investors tend to flee assets perceived as risky, and a politically fractured Europe certainly fits that description. The market reacts swiftly to such developments. Increased bond yields for French government debt, a widening spread between French and German bonds (a key indicator of risk perception), and a general flight from Euro-denominated assets are all direct consequences of this escalating political drama. This heightened risk premium makes the Euro less attractive, especially when compared to currencies backed by more stable political environments. The Robust Canadian Economic Outlook In stark contrast to the European narrative, Canada presents a picture of relative strength and stability, bolstering the Canadian economic outlook. Several factors contribute to the Canadian Dollar’s appeal: Commodity Powerhouse: Canada is a major exporter of natural resources, including oil, gas, and various metals. Global demand for these commodities, often driven by geopolitical tensions or industrial growth, tends to support the CAD. Higher commodity prices translate into increased export revenues and a stronger terms of trade for Canada, which are positive for its currency. Prudent Fiscal Management: While Canada has faced its own economic challenges, its overall fiscal position is generally viewed as more stable compared to some Eurozone members. This perception of fiscal responsibility provides a solid foundation for investor confidence. Stable Banking Sector: Canada’s banking system is renowned for its resilience and conservative regulatory framework, which has historically allowed it to weather global financial crises better than many peers. A strong financial sector is crucial for economic stability and currency strength. Bank of Canada’s Stance: The Bank of Canada (BoC) has been proactive in managing inflation and maintaining economic stability. While the BoC has started to cut interest rates, the market’s expectation of its future policy path, combined with its overall credibility, supports the CAD. The BoC’s data-dependent approach and clear communication provide a sense of predictability that is highly valued by currency traders. This combination of factors makes the Canadian Dollar a compelling choice for investors seeking stability and growth potential. When global risk sentiment increases, the CAD often benefits from its status as a commodity currency and its perceived safe-haven attributes within the G7 group. Forex Market Analysis: Key Drivers for EUR/CAD A comprehensive Forex market analysis of the EUR/CAD pair requires looking beyond just headlines. It involves dissecting both fundamental and technical indicators to gauge the true sentiment and potential price action. Here’s a breakdown of key drivers: Fundamental Drivers: Interest Rate Differentials: The gap between the interest rates offered by the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of Canada (BoC) is a crucial factor. If the BoC maintains higher rates or reduces them at a slower pace than the ECB, it makes holding CAD more attractive, leading to capital inflows and strengthening the currency. Conversely, a wider negative differential for the Euro weakens it. Economic Data Releases: Key economic indicators such as GDP growth, inflation rates (CPI), employment figures, and retail sales from both the Eurozone and Canada provide insights into economic health. Stronger-than-expected data from Canada relative to the Eurozone would support a bearish EUR/CAD outlook. Commodity Prices: As mentioned, crude oil prices are particularly influential for the CAD. A sustained rally in oil prices typically boosts the Canadian economy and its currency. Conversely, a significant drop can weigh on the CAD. Geopolitical Developments: Beyond French politics, broader geopolitical events, such as conflicts, trade disputes, or global economic slowdowns, can impact risk sentiment, leading investors to seek out perceived safer assets, which could include the CAD over the EUR. Technical Drivers: Technical analysis involves studying historical price action and chart patterns to predict future movements. For EUR/CAD, traders would be looking at: Support and Resistance Levels: Identifying key price levels where the pair has historically found buying or selling pressure. A break below a significant support level would reinforce a bearish trend. Moving Averages: Crossovers of short-term and long-term moving averages (e.g., 50-day crossing below 200-day) are often used as signals for trend direction. Momentum Indicators: Tools like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) or MACD (Moving Average Convergence Divergence) can indicate if the pair is overbought or oversold, and help confirm trend strength. Table: Key Economic Indicators Comparison (Recent Trends) Indicator Eurozone (Context for EUR) Canada (Context for CAD) Implication for EUR/CAD GDP Growth (QoQ) Modest, showing signs of recovery Steady, resilient growth CAD benefits from stronger growth narrative Inflation (CPI) Declining but sticky services inflation Cooling, closer to target BoC has more room/reason for rate cuts than ECB, but overall relative stability favors CAD Unemployment Rate Historically low but varied by country Low, but recent softening in some areas Generally stable labor markets, but relative strength could favor CAD Interest Rates (Policy) ECB recently cut rates BoC also began cutting rates Rate differentials will be key; market perception of future paths is critical. Political Stability High uncertainty (France) Generally stable Major negative for EUR, positive for CAD This table highlights the fundamental divergences that underpin the current Forex market analysis and the bearish outlook for EUR/CAD. Navigating Bearish Currency Trades in EUR/CAD For traders looking to capitalize on the current market dynamics, understanding how to approach bearish currency trades in EUR/CAD is crucial. This isn’t just about selling, but about strategic execution and robust risk management. Actionable Insights for Traders: Entry Points: Look for opportunities to sell EUR/CAD on rallies. In a downtrend, prices often retrace upwards temporarily before continuing their decline. These retracements to key resistance levels or moving averages can offer favorable entry points for short positions. Risk Management: This is paramount. Always define your maximum acceptable loss per trade. Place stop-loss orders above significant resistance levels to protect capital if the market moves unexpectedly against your position. Target Levels (Take-Profit): Identify potential support levels where the downtrend might pause or reverse. These can serve as take-profit targets. Use tools like Fibonacci extensions or previous swing lows. Position Sizing: Adjust your trade size based on your risk tolerance and account equity. Never risk more than a small percentage (e.g., 1-2%) of your trading capital on a single trade. Confirmation Signals: Before entering a trade, look for confirmation from multiple indicators. For instance, a bearish candlestick pattern at a resistance level, combined with an oversold reading on a momentum indicator, could provide stronger conviction. Stay Informed: Keep a close eye on news from France and the Eurozone, as well as Canadian economic data and global commodity prices. Unexpected political developments or shifts in central bank rhetoric can quickly alter the market’s direction. Example Trade Scenario: Imagine EUR/CAD has been in a downtrend. It retraces to a previous support level that has now turned into resistance, say around 1.4700. At this level, you observe a bearish engulfing candlestick pattern on the daily chart, and the RSI is showing signs of turning down from overbought territory. A trader might consider entering a short position at 1.4690, placing a stop-loss above the resistance at 1.4730, and targeting a previous swing low at 1.4550. This provides a favorable risk-to-reward ratio. Remember, the market is dynamic. While the current fundamentals strongly suggest bearish currency trades for EUR/CAD, adaptability and continuous monitoring are key to successful trading. Challenges and Potential Reversals While the outlook for EUR/CAD appears bearish, it’s crucial to acknowledge potential challenges and factors that could lead to a reversal: Unexpected Political Resolution in France: Should the French political landscape stabilize faster than anticipated, or if a more market-friendly government emerges, the Euro could see a significant relief rally. Shift in Commodity Prices: A sharp and sustained decline in global oil prices could weaken the Canadian Dollar, irrespective of European political developments. Aggressive BoC Rate Cuts: If the Bank of Canada were to cut interest rates much more aggressively or faster than the market anticipates, it could diminish the CAD’s yield advantage. Broader Risk-Off Sentiment: A global flight to true safe-haven currencies like the US Dollar or Japanese Yen, driven by an overarching crisis, might see both EUR and CAD weaken, but their relative performance would still depend on individual factors. Traders must remain vigilant and not become overly complacent with a single directional bias. Flexibility and a willingness to adapt to new information are hallmarks of successful Forex trading. Concluding Thoughts: Navigating the Shifting Sands of Forex The EUR/CAD forecast is currently dominated by a compelling narrative of divergence: European political turmoil against Canadian economic stability. This fundamental imbalance has created a strong gravitational pull for the pair towards lower levels, making it a prime candidate for bearish currency trades. While the immediate future appears challenging for the Euro, especially given the ongoing French political uncertainty, the robust Canadian economic outlook continues to provide a solid foundation for the Loonie. For those engaged in Forex market analysis, the current environment offers both risks and significant opportunities. Understanding the interplay of political events, economic data, and central bank policies is paramount. As always, a disciplined approach to risk management, coupled with continuous monitoring of global developments, will be key to navigating these shifting sands successfully. Whether you’re a seasoned Forex trader or a crypto enthusiast observing broader market trends, the EUR/CAD story serves as a powerful reminder of how interconnected our global financial system truly is. To learn more about the latest Forex market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping currency pairs and global economic outlook. This post Unveiling the Bearish EUR/CAD Forecast: French Political Uncertainty vs. Canadian Stability first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/09 04:30
Eightco Holdings’ Stock Skyrockets Over 5000% Amid Worldcoin Strategy

The post Eightco Holdings’ Stock Skyrockets Over 5000% Amid Worldcoin Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Eightco Holdings’ stock surged 5384% intraday after announcing a Worldcoin Treasury strategy. Stock price hit $79.52 with an extraordinary trading volume, $7.51 billion. Funding involved $250 million placement and $20 million from BitMine. Eightco Holdings’ (NASDAQ: OCTO) shares spiked over 5000% intraday following the announcement of a Worldcoin (WLD) Treasury strategy, escalating its market reach beyond reported historical norms. This event highlights stark market volatility linked to crypto strategies, underscoring investor speculation while lacking corresponding on-chain activity or broader crypto market impacts. Intraday Surge: Eightco’s Stock and Worldcoin Announcement Eightco Holdings experienced a remarkable intraday stock surge after highlighting plans for a Worldcoin Treasury strategy, backed by $250 million in private placement and $20 million from BitMine. Market reactions were immediate, with trading volumes reaching 172 million shares, valued at $7.51 billion. This reflected significant market speculation and interest, directly impacting OCTO equities. Despite the extensive trading, senior executives and key figures have not provided detailed comments on the stock’s volatility. As Brian McFadden, CEO, Eightco Holdings Inc., expressed, “As we look to reshape our future, this unprecedented move towards integrating a treasury strategy with Worldcoin reflects our commitment to innovation in the e-commerce sector.” Comparing Eightco’s Spike to Historical Market Movements Did you know? A similar scenario occurred with MicroStrategy, whose Bitcoin-related investments caused a sharp, yet temporary, stock valuation increase, paralleling Eightco’s recent movements. Worldcoin (WLD) currently trades at $1.51, with a market cap of 3.04 billion, as per CoinMarketCap. Recent data indicate a 45.14% price increase over the past 24 hours, with a trading volume surge of 307.46%. Worldcoin(WLD), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 16:39 UTC on September 8, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap Coincu analysts highlight the potential for rapid corrections following such speculative surges. Historical patterns in similar markets suggest eventual stabilization, particularly in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:30
Ethereum to $60K, Bitcoin to $1M? Tom Lee Outlines Next Crypto Supercycle

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Tronweekly2025/09/09 04:30
Shiba Inu Price Prediction Suggests Sideways Action While Market Buzz Centers On A Fresh Meme Entrant

As the latest Shiba Inu price analysis points toward prolonged indecision, investors are turning their attention to where market buzz […] The post Shiba Inu Price Prediction Suggests Sideways Action While Market Buzz Centers On A Fresh Meme Entrant appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 04:29
XRP Ledger ra mắt Zero-Knowledge Privacy – Bước tiến lớn cho Ripple

The post XRP Ledger ra mắt Zero-Knowledge Privacy – Bước tiến lớn cho Ripple appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP Ledger ra mắt Zero-Knowledge Privacy – Bước tiến lớn cho Ripple Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/xrp-ledger-zero-knowledge-privacy-update-ripple-vn/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:26
