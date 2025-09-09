2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Athena Bitcoin Sued by D.C. AG for Enabling Scams via Bitcoin ATMs

Athena Bitcoin Sued by D.C. AG for Enabling Scams via Bitcoin ATMs

TLDR: The D.C. Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against Athena Bitcoin for facilitating fraud through its Bitcoin ATMs. Investigators claim that 93% of deposits at Athena Bitcoin ATMs were linked to fraudulent transactions. Athena Bitcoin allegedly profited from hidden fees of up to 26% per transaction, which were not clearly disclosed. The lawsuit reveals [...] The post Athena Bitcoin Sued by D.C. AG for Enabling Scams via Bitcoin ATMs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 04:55
CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales

CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales

TLDR: Bitcoin whales sold $12.7B in BTC over the past month, CryptoQuant data revealed. The outflows point to large wallet holders moving funds during volatile trading periods. Whale activity has historically influenced Bitcoin price trends across short-term cycles. CryptoQuant highlighted $12.7B worth of BTC leaving whale wallets in the last 30 days. Large Bitcoin holders [...] The post CryptoQuant Data Shows $12.7B in Bitcoin Sold by Whales appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 04:54
Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury With Additional 136 BTC Buy

Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury With Additional 136 BTC Buy

The post Metaplanet Grows Bitcoin Treasury With Additional 136 BTC Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-listed firm Metaplanet (MTPLF) has added an additional 136 bitcoin BTC$111,922.95 to its treasury, after earlier this month taking its holdings to over 20,000 coins. The acquisition was made at an average purchase price just under $112,000 per bitcoin and lifts the total the firm spent on BTC to more than $2 billion. Metaplanet tracks the performance of its investment through a BTC yield metric, which measures the growth of bitcoin held per fully diluted share rather than traditional yield earned on assets held. From April through June, Metaplanet posted a BTC yield of 129.4%. For the third quarter to date, the figure stands at 30.8% The company’s 20,136 BTC stash makes it the sixth-largest publicly traded bitcoin treasury company. Collectively, these companies hold over 1 million BTC, with the lion’s share coming from Strategy’s 638,460 bitcoin treasury. Shares are down more than 30% over the past month, hit by a modest decline in the price of bitcoin along with a shrinking mNAV — the premium of the company market cap versus its bitcoin holdings. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/metaplanet-brings-bitcoin-holdings-to-more-than-20k-with-latest-purchase
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:53
Tyler, The Creator’s Album Surges 12,500% In Sales

Tyler, The Creator’s Album Surges 12,500% In Sales

The post Tyler, The Creator’s Album Surges 12,500% In Sales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tyler, The Creator’s Cherry Bomb returns to the Billboard charts after a tenth anniversary vinyl reissue, hitting No. 1 on the rap and R&B/hip-hop albums lists. US Rapper Tyler Gregory Okonma, aka ‘Tyler, the Creator’ performs on stage during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California, on April 13, 2024. (Photo by VALERIE MACON / AFP) (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images A little more than 10 years ago, Tyler, The Creator was emerging as one of the hottest and most creative names in hip-hop. Cherry Bomb helped solidify his status as an inventive figure in the genre, and it earned him impressive placements on several Billboard charts. A decade later, Tyler re-released Cherry Bomb on a tenth-anniversary vinyl, and the set becomes a bestseller and top performer in the United States once more, re-entering multiple Billboard rankings as fans purchased thousands of copies of the title altogether. Anniversary Edition Sales Explosion After Tyler dropped the anniversary edition of Cherry Bomb, sales exploded in the past tracking period. Luminate reports that the decade-old set sold 50,500 copies throughout America in the most recent week. The frame before, the hip-hop project only sold 400 copies. In just one week, Cherry Bomb experienced a sales growth of 12,500%. Tyler, the Creator is Back at No. 1 That sales spike brings Cherry Bomb to the top spot on both the Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and Top Rap Albums charts. Cherry Bomb now has two weeks at No. 1 on the two genre-specific rankings, as it debuted in the top spot in May 2015. Multiple Top 10 Reentries The same full-length also reappears inside the top 10 on three other tallies, as it returns at No. 3 on the Vinyl Albums list,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:49
ZachXBT flags Solana project Aqua for $4.65M rug pull

ZachXBT flags Solana project Aqua for $4.65M rug pull

The post ZachXBT flags Solana project Aqua for $4.65M rug pull appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aqua allegedly rug pulled 21.77K SOL ($4.65M) from presale investors, according to ZachXBT. Funds were split across wallets and sent to instant exchanges as the team disabled X replies. Onchain investigator ZachXBT has flagged Solana-based Telegram trading bot project Aqua for a likely rug pull, after 21.77K SOL raised in its presale, worth about $4.65 million, was moved across multiple wallets and into instant exchanges. ZachXBT flagged on his Telegram channel that the presale wallet split funds into four tranches before transferring them through intermediary addresses. ZackXBT Telegram Post The project, which had been promoted by teams including Meteora, Quill Audits, Helius, SYMMIO, Dialect, and several influencers, has since disabled replies on all of its X posts. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aquabot-rug-pull-22k-sol-presale/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:48
Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Altcoins Shine

Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Altcoins Shine

The post Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Altcoins Shine appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin recently managed to stay above its support level, yet its struggle to hold its ground over $112,500 causes apprehension about a potential decline to $110,000. The upcoming Apple event is anticipated to impact the markets with its potential product unveils, offering possible support for Bitcoin. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Faces Challenges as Altcoins Shine Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-faces-challenges-as-altcoins-shine
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:47
Nasdaq hit a record high, closing at 21,798.70 after a 0.45% gain

Nasdaq hit a record high, closing at 21,798.70 after a 0.45% gain

The Nasdaq Composite ended Monday at a record high, closing up 0.45% at 21,798.70, after touching a fresh all-time intraday peak during the session. The S&P 500 added 0.21% to finish at 6,495.15, while the Dow Jones gained 114.09 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 45,514.95. Broad tech gains pushed everything higher. Broadcom rose 3%, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 04:44
WLFI Price Rebound Level Surfaces as Whales Keep Buying Big

WLFI Price Rebound Level Surfaces as Whales Keep Buying Big

The post WLFI Price Rebound Level Surfaces as Whales Keep Buying Big appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. World Liberty Financial (WLFI) trades near $0.21 at press time, down nearly 12% in the past 24 hours. From its launch peak of $0.33 on September 1, the WLFI price has now corrected by roughly 37%. At first glance, this may appear to be a token under pressure. However, on-chain data and liquidation maps reveal a more nuanced story. Whales continue to add heavily, and while short bets dominate derivatives markets, the final liquidation clusters show a key level where WLFI could bounce back. Whale Buying Stays, But Dip Buying Slows Down Sponsored Even during WLFI’s sharp decline, whale wallets have expanded their holdings. Over the past 24 hours, whale balances jumped 43.42%, rising from 79.01 million WLFI to 113.31 million WLFI. This means whales added about 34.30 million tokens, worth nearly $7.2 million at current WLFI prices. WLFI Whales Remain Interested: Nansen The buying explains why the Chaikin Money Flow (CMF) — a measure of whether money is broadly flowing in or out of a token — still reads strongly positive near +0.17. Want more token insights like this? Sign up for Editor Harsh Notariya’s Daily Crypto Newsletter here. WLFI Inflows Intact: TradingView Sponsored In simple terms, as long as CMF is above zero, it shows that large investors are still sending money into WLFI. At the same time, the Money Flow Index (MFI) — which compares trading volume with price to show whether dips are being bought or sold — has been sliding lower on the 2-hour chart. WLFI Dip Buying Takes A Hit: TradingView The drop signals that smaller traders are not buying dips. Instead, whales appear to be buying at almost any level, which keeps the broader inflows alive but reduces short-term rebound strength. Liquidation Map Points To A Key Support Sponsored Most of the long positions have…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:42
Swissborg suffers a security breach on Solana, with over $41 million stolen

Swissborg suffers a security breach on Solana, with over $41 million stolen

European crypto investment app SwissBorg has reportedly been targeted in a security breach, which has resulted in the theft of 192,600 Solana tokens valued at about $41.5 million. On-chain investigator ZachXBT broke the news on Monday evening, saying the incident happened “a few hours ago,” explaining that the security breach happened directly on the Solana […]
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 04:40
another 136 BTC on the balance sheet,

another 136 BTC on the balance sheet,

The post another 136 BTC on the balance sheet, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese company listed in Tokyo, has made a new purchase of 136 BTC for approximately 15.2 million dollars (Source: CryptoNews), bringing the total reserves to 20,136 BTC. The average price of the transaction is around 111,666 dollars per bitcoin; the overall average cost of acquisitions, however, stands at about 103,196 dollars per BTC, indicating that some previous purchases were made at lower levels. Additionally, the company reports a BTC Yield YTD of 487% for 2025, placing the operation on an already defined growth trajectory. Data and evaluations are updated as of September 8, 2025; the nominal value of the reserves based on the average transaction price is approximately 2.25 billion dollars. According to the data collected by our analysis team on publicly traded companies in Asia, direct purchases of BTC as a treasury reserve have intensified over the past two years, with greater frequency in tech companies and financial holdings. Industry analysts note that the gradual approach adopted by Metaplanet is consistent with best practices for managing volatility and stock dilution. The practice of holding cryptocurrencies on the balance sheet raises accounting and regulatory issues that have been the subject of in-depth analysis by authorities and major professional firms; for reference, see the guidelines and analyses on accounting and crypto assets published by PwC — Accounting for cryptoassets and the institutional communications of the Financial Services Agency (Japan). The essential numbers of the operation BTC purchased: 136 Estimated outlay: ~15.2 million dollars Average price per BTC (operation): ~111,666 dollars Total reserves of Metaplanet: 20.136 BTC Overall average cost: ~103,196 dollars per BTC BTC Yield: what it is and how Metaplanet uses it Metaplanet adopts the BTC Yield as an internal metric to evaluate the impact of bitcoin reserves on corporate capital. In summary, the metric measures the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:39
