another 136 BTC on the balance sheet,

The post another 136 BTC on the balance sheet, appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Metaplanet Inc., a Japanese company listed in Tokyo, has made a new purchase of 136 BTC for approximately 15.2 million dollars (Source: CryptoNews), bringing the total reserves to 20,136 BTC. The average price of the transaction is around 111,666 dollars per bitcoin; the overall average cost of acquisitions, however, stands at about 103,196 dollars per BTC, indicating that some previous purchases were made at lower levels. Additionally, the company reports a BTC Yield YTD of 487% for 2025, placing the operation on an already defined growth trajectory. Data and evaluations are updated as of September 8, 2025; the nominal value of the reserves based on the average transaction price is approximately 2.25 billion dollars. According to the data collected by our analysis team on publicly traded companies in Asia, direct purchases of BTC as a treasury reserve have intensified over the past two years, with greater frequency in tech companies and financial holdings. Industry analysts note that the gradual approach adopted by Metaplanet is consistent with best practices for managing volatility and stock dilution. The practice of holding cryptocurrencies on the balance sheet raises accounting and regulatory issues that have been the subject of in-depth analysis by authorities and major professional firms; for reference, see the guidelines and analyses on accounting and crypto assets published by PwC — Accounting for cryptoassets and the institutional communications of the Financial Services Agency (Japan). The essential numbers of the operation BTC purchased: 136 Estimated outlay: ~15.2 million dollars Average price per BTC (operation): ~111,666 dollars Total reserves of Metaplanet: 20.136 BTC Overall average cost: ~103,196 dollars per BTC BTC Yield: what it is and how Metaplanet uses it Metaplanet adopts the BTC Yield as an internal metric to evaluate the impact of bitcoin reserves on corporate capital. In summary, the metric measures the…