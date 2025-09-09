2025-09-11 Thursday

Solana Price Holds Firm Yet Market Buzz Builds Around Layer Brett Tipped For 4,000% Returns In 2025

Solana’s price resilience around key support has traders closely watching its next move, but much of the buzz is shifting toward Layer Brett (LBRETT). With a thriving presale nearing $3 million and features that go beyond the typical memecoin mold, investors are tipping it as one of 2025’s biggest breakout tokens, with some even predicting [...] The post Solana Price Holds Firm Yet Market Buzz Builds Around Layer Brett Tipped For 4,000% Returns In 2025 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:00
Fed Rate Cuts Incoming: Why Analysts Doubt Bitcoin’s Next Rally

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading tightly around $111,000 as markets await the Federal Reserve’s September 17 policy decision, where a rate cut is widely expected. Despite weaker U.S. jobs data, which typically boosts risk assets, Bitcoin’s price has struggled to break higher. Related Reading: Dogecoin Enters Accumulation Phase: What To Expect As Price Faces Resistance At […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 05:00
MYX Finance clears $2.5 resistance: Is a push toward $4 next?

A short-term range formation appeared to be established over the past 12 hours of trading, and a move past $4 would signal a breakout.
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:00
Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress to launch privacy-focused wallet

The post Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress to launch privacy-focused wallet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress partnered to launch a new wallet with a focus on privacy. Summary Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced a new privacy-focused wallet The new wallet will let users hide balances and transactions Wallet uses MWEB technology, privacy aliases, and Ordinals Privacy continues to be a key concern for crypto holders. On Monday, September 8, the Litecoin Foundation and AmericanFortress announced the upcoming beta release of a new Litecoin-native (LIT) wallet focused on privac, crypto.news can exclusively report. The AmericanFortress Litecoin Wallet will enable users to stake and leverage layer-2 solutions while making privacy the default setting. David Schwartz, Project Director at the Litecoin Foundation, stated that the launch was “a milestone for privacy infrastructure, not just for Litecoin, but for the entire crypto ecosystem.” He added that combining MWEB with FortressNames™ and advanced c-filtering “delivers a user experience that feels like the most intuitive traditional finance apps, but without sacrificing privacy at any layer.” The wallet, set to launch in September, will integrate Litecoin’s layer-2 MimbleWimble Extension Blocks to make transactions private. At the same time, the wallet uses C-filters that prevent IP-to-wallet deanonymization when wallets connect to public servers. New Litecoin wallet built for privacy Mehow Pospieszalski, CEO of AmericanFortress, stated that privacy is the core principle of the new wallet and not just an add-on. He also emphasized that the company wanted to create a wallet that is accessible and easy to use for those new to the ecosystem. “This wallet is portable, future-proof, and Litecoin-only by design,” Mehow Pospieszalski, AmericanFortress. “It’s optimised for everything the ecosystem is building — from Layer 2s to ordinals — and it delivers bulletproof privacy without compromising on speed, usability, or interoperability.” The Litecoin network is not DeFi-enabled by design, and its DeFi total value locked is a modest…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:00
Why Our $16 Sui Price Prediction Echoes Solana’s Early Growth

CaptainAltcoin’s YouTube channel released a video looking at Sui, a relatively new Layer-1 blockchain. Some in the market have started comparing it to Solana, and the video explored whether a $16 SUI price target makes sense. Rather than being an exaggerated prediction, the case is built on technology, adoption, and data that point to a
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:00
These 3 Best Crypto Presales Could Skyrocket as Crypto Market Recovers

Enjoy the videos and music you love, upload original content, and share it all with friends, family, and the world on YouTube.
Blockchainreporter2025/09/09 05:00
Altcoins Feel The Pinch As Crypto Market Sentiment Sours

The post Altcoins Feel The Pinch As Crypto Market Sentiment Sours appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:59
OpenSea launches NFT archive with $1M+ acquisition plan

The post OpenSea launches NFT archive with $1M+ acquisition plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The NFT marketplace OpenSea announced the creation of its Flagship Collection on Monday. According to the company, this will be a $1 million initiative to acquire and curate digital art and culturally significant NFTs. The move marks the company’s first formal reserve, designed to showcase NFTs as cultural artifacts while giving artists and collectors heightened visibility. The launch also coincides with OpenSea’s broader strategy ahead of its SEA token rollout. The program will operate under a committee-driven process, with OpenSea employees and external advisors selecting acquisitions. Purchases will be celebrated as “acquisition moments” across the platform’s channels, designed to encourage dialogue and education in the collector community. To safeguard against conflicts, OpenSea says it has established strict internal procedures to prevent leaks or trading misuse. The first purchase in the collection is CryptoPunk #5273, one of the original 10,000 NFTs in the iconic Larva Labs series later acquired by Yuga Labs. The marketplace appears to have paid 65 ETH for the asset, worth ~$285K at time of purchase, roughly two weeks ago. OpenSea Chief Marketing Officer Adam Hollander said the initiative is intended to “spotlight emerging artists and creators,” placing their work alongside historically significant digital pieces. Over the coming months, the marketplace says that it plans to target one acquisition every few days, spanning works from emerging artists to rare, high-profile tokens, with the goal of building a long-term cultural archive. Get the news in your inbox. Explore Blockworks newsletters: Source: https://blockworks.co/news/opensea-nft-archive-with-1m-acquisition-plan
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:57
QuantumScape Corporation(QS) Stock: Soars 21% as Solid-State Batteries Hit the Racetrack

TLDR QuantumScape’s Ducati Demo Sends Shares Soaring with Solid-State Tech Debut QuantumScape Electrifies EV Market with Ducati Solid-State Battery Reveal Ducati Ride Showcases QuantumScape’s Leap Toward High-Performance EVs QuantumScape Stock Pops as QSE-5 Powers Ducati in Live Electric Demo Solid-State Milestone: Ducati Demo Validates QuantumScape’s Battery Tech QuantumScape Corporation(QS) closed regular trading with a 21.05% [...] The post QuantumScape Corporation(QS) Stock: Soars 21% as Solid-State Batteries Hit the Racetrack appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 04:56
Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval To Trade Tokenized Stocks

The post Nasdaq Seeks SEC Approval To Trade Tokenized Stocks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq, the world’s second-largest stock exchange by market capitalization, is seeking regulatory approval from the US securities regulator to list tokenized stocks. Nasdaq filed a request Monday with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) asking for a rule change that would allow the company to list tokenized stocks. The exchange operator specifically asked to amend certain rules, including the definition of a security, to trade tokenized stocks under the same execution and documentation rules as traditional securities, provided the tokenized versions are deemed equivalent. According to a report by Bloomberg, Nasdaq’s request with the SEC would go beyond a technical rule change as it relates to the foundations of how stocks are issued and settled. Tokenized assets should be clearly labeled One of the changes sought by Nasdaq is that tokenized assets should be clearly labeled to ensure that all participants, including those responsible for clearing and settlement, like the Depository Trust Company, properly process these trades. “A security may be traded in the Nasdaq Market Center in either traditional form (a digital representation of ownership and rights, but without utilizing distributed ledger (‘blockchain’ technology)) or tokenized form (a digital representation of ownership and rights which utilizes blockchain technology,” the company stated in the filing. An excerpt from Nasdaq’s proposal to amend the exchange’s rules to enable the trading of securities in tokenized form. Source: Nasdaq Additionally, Nasdaq also said that tokenized assets would have the same priority in which the exchange executes that order as it does with traditional stocks. If approved, US-regulated exchanges, including Nasdaq, would be authorized to list tokenized shares on their platforms, which could boost liquidity for blockchain-based versions of traditional securities. Nasdaq steps up against “siloed trading venues” In the filing, Nasdaq emphasized the importance of putting tokenized securities under the purview of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 04:56
