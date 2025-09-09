MEXC биржасы
Крипто жаңалықтары
2025-09-11 Thursday
Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Reserve, Digital Asset Law by 2026
TLDR Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev proposes creating a national crypto reserve as part of digital asset development plans. Tokayev calls for the establishment of a new digital asset law, aiming for completion by 2026. The president suggests forming a State Fund of Digital Assets, to be based on the National Bank’s Investment Corporation. Kazakhstan plans [...] The post Kazakhstan to Launch National Crypto Reserve, Digital Asset Law by 2026 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/09/09 05:09
Edo Liberty Unveils The Revolutionary Power Of Smarter Search At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025
The post Edo Liberty Unveils The Revolutionary Power Of Smarter Search At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AI Breakthrough: Edo Liberty Unveils The Revolutionary Power Of Smarter Search At Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Skip to content Home AI News AI Breakthrough: Edo Liberty Unveils the Revolutionary Power of Smarter Search at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025 Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/ai-breakthrough-smarter-search-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:09
OpenSea announces NFT reserve with CryptoPunk as first buy
The NFT sector has yet to recapture the enthusiasm of 2021-2022, forcing many NFT-centric companies like OpenSea to pivot to more in-demand crypto use cases. NFT marketplace turned trading platform OpenSea on Monday said it launched a $1 million reserve dedicated to buying “culturally relevant" non-fungible tokens (NFTs).OpenSea kicked off its NFT reserve by buying a piece of digital art from the CryptoPunk collection — widely considered Ethereum's first NFT profile picture (PFP) collection. “To us, culturally relevant NFTs are works that have made an impact: creatively, socially, or technologically,” OpenSea Chief Marketing Officer Adam Hollander told Cointelegraph. “They might represent a defining moment in NFT history, introduce a new artistic style, or come from voices that haven’t been fully recognized yet.”Read more
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:08
PIVX (Private Instant Verified Transaction): A Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency Project
The post PIVX (Private Instant Verified Transaction): A Privacy-Focused Cryptocurrency Project appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. PIVX (Private Instant Verified Transaction) is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency project that aims to provide secure and private transactions while also maintaining a decentralized and community-driven approach. PIVX places a strong emphasis on privacy features, allowing users to conduct private transactions that are shielded from prying eyes. It uses advanced cryptographic techniques to enhance transaction privacy. It is known for its active and engaged community, contributing to ongoing development, marketing, and adoption efforts. PIVX employs a two-tier network structure with masternodes and staking nodes. Masternodes provide additional services to the network and help facilitate features like private transactions and instant payments. Staking nodes secure the network and participate in consensus. PIVX uses a PoS consensus mechanism, where users can earn rewards by staking their PIVX coins and participating in network validation. SwiftX SwiftX is a feature that enables instant transactions by leveraging the network of masternodes to validate and lock transactions, allowing for fast confirmations. PIVX is the native utility token of the PIVX ecosystem. It may have various use cases within the platform, including staking, participating in governance, and potentially as a medium of exchange. Moreover, PIVX offers user-friendly wallets and interfaces to make it easier for users to send, receive, and manage their PIVX coins. Disclaimer. This article is for informational purposes only and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol. They are not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency. Readers should do their research before investing in funds. Source: https://coinidol.com/pivx-private-instant-verified-transaction-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:08
Quantum computing gathers pace as Infleqtion lands unicorn status with $1.8B valuation deal
The post Quantum computing gathers pace as Infleqtion lands unicorn status with $1.8B valuation deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Infleqtion, a quantum computing and precision sensor company, has achieved unicorn status with a pre-money valuation of $1.8 billion through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Michael Klein. The deal was announced on September 8, 2025, and the merger is expected to close later this year or early 2026. The merger is expected to accelerate Infleqtion’s goal of commercializing quantum products. The deal will provide more than $540 million, including a co-investment from institutional investors Maverick Capital, Counterpoint Global, and Glynn Capital, among others. Infleqtion hits the billion-dollar milestone Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kinsella anticipates the deal will be completed later this year or early next year. The CEO also said the possibility of a swift listing was a key driver for the merge with a SPAC. The timeline he is anticipating compares to an 18- to 24-month process via an IPO. The SPAC involved in the deal had roughly $416 million in cash held in its trust accounts as of June ending, and this is supposed to pair with the $125 million in a common stock PIPE — private investment in public equity. The quantum firm agreed to the deal even though it had attracted interest from other SPACs, which pitched higher valuations, Kinesella added. Infleqtion will reportedly use proceeds from the merger to strengthen its balance sheet, accelerate investment in its quantum computer using the infamous neutral atom technology, and scale customer adoption. In addition to building quantum computers, Infleqtion has developed quantum sensor technology, which can be used for precision clocks and geolocation that can be a backup for the half-century-old GPS technology, facing increasing spoofing and blackouts. Infleqtion said last year that it secured $11 million from the US Defense Department to help advance its quantum positioning…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:07
2025 MTV VMAs Pay Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne
The post 2025 MTV VMAs Pay Tribute To Ozzy Osbourne appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ELMONT, NEW YORK – SEPTEMBER 07: Yungblud, Steven Tyler, and Joe Perry perform during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for MTV) Getty Images for MTV The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards payed tribute to the late prince of darkness, Ozzy Osbourne, with a special star studded performance. Yungblud, alongside Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt and longtime Ozzy Osbourne keyboardist Adam Wakeman, delivered a medley of Osbourne’s iconic anthems “Crazy Train,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home” and Black Sabbath’s “Changes.” All these musicians performed at Ozzy Osbourne’s farewell performance Back to the Beginning in July, which happened only two weeks before the singer’s death. It was later revealed that Osbourne’s death was a result of a heart attack. Yungblud became close with Osbourne and his family leading up to his unexpected death, and after his viral performance of “Changes” at Back to the Beginning, Yungblud has since vowed to perform the Black Sabbath hit at all of his shows to honor Ozzy Osbourne. Yungblud’s rendition of “Changes” at the VMAs was no less spectacular. However, the real showstopper came after “Changes” when Steven Tyler and Joe Perry surprised audiences and accompanied Yungblud with a legendary performance of “Mama, I’m Coming Home.” Given Tyler’s age and all the experience under his belt, it was shocking just how great he sounded. The same could be said about his performance at Back to the Beginning only few months prior. Furthermore, the fact Tyler and Aerosmith canceled their farewell tour back in 2024 as a result of Tyler suffering a vocal injury, it’s amazing and also bittersweet to see Aerosmith’s members performing so well again. It’s just too…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:04
FTX EU Successor Backpack EU Launches Regulated Futures
The post FTX EU Successor Backpack EU Launches Regulated Futures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Backpack EU launched a regulated perpetual futures trading platform in Europe. The exchange began operations after settling with regulators in Cyprus. Backpack EU operates with CySEC’s MiFID II license Backpack EU, the owner of the former FTX EU, which was the European arm of the defunct FTX cryptocurrency exchange, is launching a regulated perpetual futures trading platform in Europe. According to reports, Backpack embarked on the latest move after settling with regulators in Cyprus and securing the MiFID II license. A new phase for Backpack EU It is worth noting that Backpack is registered with the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC) with the company name Trek Labs Europe. In a recent announcement, the firm noted that it has fulfilled its promise and refunded former FTX EU customers who were victims of the Sam Bankman-Fried-run crypto exchange a few years ago. Related: FTX EU Fund Claims: Backpack Finally Opens Euro Withdrawals In the meantime, Backpack noted that launching the perpetual futures trading platform introduces a new era for the crypto exchange. According to the company’s CEO, Armani Ferrante, Backpack has commenced its journey toward providing one of the first fully regulated crypto derivatives platforms in Europe. Backpack has closed the FTX chapter Backpack acquired FTX EU earlier this year and undertook the responsibility for distributing the crypto exchange’s customer claims since May 2025. Upon settling with CySEC in June 2025, the regulator granted Trek Labs Europe the Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID II) license. The settlement involved Trek Labs Europe paying a total of 200,000 euros as a penalty for “possible violations” linked to FTX. Related: Backpack Acquires FTX EU, Crypto Derivatives Launch by Q1 2025 It is crucial to note that CySEC suspended the license it initially issued to FTX EU’s Cyprus Investment Firm (CIF) in 2022, following…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:03
Major Fraud in a Cryptocurrency Project – Developers Cut Off All Communication and Fled
Developers from a project within the Solana ecosystem disappeared with a large amount of SOL. Continue Reading: Major Fraud in a Cryptocurrency Project – Developers Cut Off All Communication and Fled
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:02
Massive 340 Million XRP Whale Buying Spree Signals Bottom as Corporate Treasuries Join Rally
Recent on-chain data shows large XRP holders aggressively buying into dips.
Coinstats
2025/09/09 05:01
Ethereum’s Stablecoin Supply Surges by $1 Billion Daily, Reaching $165 Billion
The post Ethereum’s Stablecoin Supply Surges by $1 Billion Daily, Reaching $165 Billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key highlights: Ethereum’s stablecoin supply reaches a record $165B, adding $5B in just one week. The network’s market share increases to 57%, surpassing competitors. Tokenized gold and US Treasuries on Ethereum also see significant growth. The Ethereum network has reached a new all-time high in stablecoin supply at $165 billion, adding $5 billion in just one week. This means the network has effectively been adding nearly $1 billion in stablecoins every day. Since January 2024, the supply of stablecoins on Ethereum has more than doubled, according to Token Terminal. Data from Token Terminal reports a total supply of $165 billion, giving Ethereum a 57% share of the entire stablecoin market. Growth of stablecoins on the Ethereum blockchain. Source: Token Terminal Ethereum maintains a strong lead over competitors. Tron holds only 27%, and Solana trails with less than 4%. Tokenized gold and real-world assets surge Ethereum is also leading in tokenized gold, reaching a historic high of $2.4 billion, according to Token Terminal. The supply of tokenized gold has doubled since the start of 2025, and Ethereum dominates this space with a 77% market share, rising to 97% when including Polygon’s Layer 2 solution. The supply of tokenized gold in the Ethereum network. Source: Token Terminal The network also controls over 70% of tokenized US Treasury bonds, the second-largest asset class after private lending to move on-chain. Corporate Accumulation Boosts Ethereum The growth of real-world asset (RWA) tokenization has fueled Ethereum’s price, which climbed more than 200% since April, reaching just below $5,000 on August 24. Corporations have been active buyers, adding 2 million ETH to reserves over the last 30 days. Companies such as Bitmine Immersion Tech (BMNR), SharpLink Gaming (SBET), and The Ether Machine (ETHM) now hold a total of 4.71 million ETH, worth over $20.2 billion. Analyst Anthony…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 05:01
