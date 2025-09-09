Quantum computing gathers pace as Infleqtion lands unicorn status with $1.8B valuation deal

Infleqtion, a quantum computing and precision sensor company, has achieved unicorn status with a pre-money valuation of $1.8 billion through a merger with Churchill Capital Corp X, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) led by Michael Klein. The deal was announced on September 8, 2025, and the merger is expected to close later this year or early 2026. The merger is expected to accelerate Infleqtion's goal of commercializing quantum products. The deal will provide more than $540 million, including a co-investment from institutional investors Maverick Capital, Counterpoint Global, and Glynn Capital, among others. Infleqtion hits the billion-dollar milestone Chief Executive Officer Matthew Kinsella anticipates the deal will be completed later this year or early next year. The CEO also said the possibility of a swift listing was a key driver for the merge with a SPAC. The timeline he is anticipating compares to an 18- to 24-month process via an IPO. The SPAC involved in the deal had roughly $416 million in cash held in its trust accounts as of June ending, and this is supposed to pair with the $125 million in a common stock PIPE — private investment in public equity. The quantum firm agreed to the deal even though it had attracted interest from other SPACs, which pitched higher valuations, Kinesella added. Infleqtion will reportedly use proceeds from the merger to strengthen its balance sheet, accelerate investment in its quantum computer using the infamous neutral atom technology, and scale customer adoption. In addition to building quantum computers, Infleqtion has developed quantum sensor technology, which can be used for precision clocks and geolocation that can be a backup for the half-century-old GPS technology, facing increasing spoofing and blackouts. Infleqtion said last year that it secured $11 million from the US Defense Department to help advance its quantum positioning…