2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
SEC Has 32 Days to Decide on Solana Spot ETF

TLDR: The SEC must decide on a Solana spot ETF by October 10, filings show. The review period gives the agency 32 days before issuing its decision. Approval would mark the first Solana spot ETF in U.S. markets. SolanaFloor highlighted the SEC’s October deadline on X. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) faces an [...] The post SEC Has 32 Days to Decide on Solana Spot ETF appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:21
JPMorgan, FED’in Bu Ayki Toplantısında Beklediklerini Paylaştı! İşte En Büyük Olasılık

JPMorgan stratejisti Fabio Bassi, FED’in Eylül toplantısında 25 baz puanlık faiz indirimi yapmasının daha olası olduğunu belirtti. Bassi, zayıf istihdam verilerine rağmen enflasyonun hâlâ yüksek seviyelerde seyrettiğine dikkat çekerek, 50 baz puanlık agresif bir indirimin düşük ihtimal taşıdığını ifade etti. Bassi’ye göre resesyon riski %40 seviyesinde bulunuyor. Piyasalar ise büyüme riskleri için yalnızca sınırlı bir […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:20
Crypto transactions at risk as large attack hits industry

Hackers have poisoned popular JavaScript packages with crypto-stealing malware, potentially threatening millions of developers and users worldwide. The large-scale attack targeted a prominent developer’s account after tricking them with fake emails — a technique known as phishing — to then inject malicious code into packages that get downloaded over one billion times per week. The malware silently replaces wallet addresses when users try to send funds, instead redirecting the money to wallets controlled by the attackers. Security experts discovered the attack when routine software builds started failing unexpectedly. They’re now urging everyone to avoid making crypto transactions until the infected packages are removed.“If you use a hardware wallet, pay attention to every transaction before signing and you’re safe,” Charles Guillemet, chief technology officer at hardware wallet provider Ledger, wrote on X. “If you don’t use a hardware wallet, refrain from making any on-chain transactions for now.”Every blockchainNobody is safe right now, experts say.That’s because the attack monitors all network traffic for wallet addresses across most major blockchains — including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Tron, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash. But that’s not the worst of it.The malware has a particularly nasty way of avoiding detection: when a hardware wallet connects, the code automatically disables its address-swapping function to avoid triggering security alerts. 1 billion downloadsThe sheer scale of those who might be affected also makes the attack potentially devastating. The affected packages collectively receive over one billion downloads per week, meaning the malicious code could already be embedded in countless apps.“JavaScript is arguably the most popular programming language for modern projects, and crypto is not different,” Tal Be’ery, chief technology officer at hardware wallet firm ZenGo, told DL News. Moreso, said Be’ery, because websites are the target of this attack and “they are definitely using JavaScript.”But the fact that the code attacks websites might mean the risk may be more limited than initially feared. “This will only impact websites that pushed an update since the hacked npm package was published, as other projects will have the old version,” explained 0xngmi, developer of DefiLlama, DL News’ sister organisation.“Most projects pin their dependencies, so even if they push an update they’ll keep using the old safe code.”Pedro Solimano is DL News’ Buenos Aires-based markets correspondent. Got at a tip? Email him atpsolimano@dlnews.com.
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:20
Derrick White Embraces His NBA Journey On And Off The Court

The post Derrick White Embraces His NBA Journey On And Off The Court appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BOULDER, CO – SEPTEMBER 6: Former Colorado Buffaloes basketball player Derrick White acknowledges the crowd between quarters of a game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Delaware Fightin Blue Hens at Folsom Field on September 6, 2025 in Boulder, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images) Getty Images When Derrick White entered the NBA in 2017, expectations weren’t sky-high. Yet, through one of the most impressive stories of perseverance and growth, he continues to shine and elevate his All-Star potential. Over the last five years, White has steadily taken steps forward and improved his skill-set each summer, making it nearly impossible to take him off the floor in critical games. Although White was once known as a defensive specialist that teams weren’t largely afraid of when he possessed the ball, he has since developed into a two-way force capable of burying opponents from beyond the arc. The Boston Celtics made a low-risk trade in February 2022 by acquiring White, and he became one of the main catalysts of their acsencion. Since that moment, Boston has dominated a playoff run by winning the 2024 championship, made two NBA Finals appearances, and posted arguably the best regular season in Boston franchise history. Individually, his game continues to reach new heights. In fact, it’s levels that White himself never anticipated in his wildest dreams. Last season, White broke the Celtics franchise record for most 3-pointers in a season, connecting on 265 over the course of 76 games. That was only two years after he felt disappointed in himself for missing clutch jumpers in the 2022 Finals. White recently spoke with Forbes about his career evolution, where he learned the most about leadership, and his latest off-court venture. White knows exactly why his story and his career arc will serve as a powerful motivator for…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:19
Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group to Convert SOL, SUI Holdings Into HYPE

The post Nasdaq-Listed Lion Group to Convert SOL, SUI Holdings Into HYPE appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has revealed plans to convert its Solana and Sui holdings to Hyperliquid (HYPE) over time. The firm revealed that this move forms part of a strategic reallocation following BitGo’s launch of custody solutions for HYPE EVM. Lion Group To Swap SOL, SUI For Hyperliquid (HYPE) In a press release, the company announced that it plans to exchange all of its current SOL and SUI assets for HYPE. It noted that this follows the launch of institutional HYPE EVM custody solutions in the U.S. by crypto custodian BitGo. Lion Group is aiming to optimize its crypto portfolio by “leveraging Hyperliquid’s high-performance Layer 1 blockchain and decentralized perpetual futures exchange capabilities.” As part of this strategic reallocation, the company stated that it will implement an accumulation strategy to convert its SOL and SUI holdings into HYPE over time. With this, it aims to lower the average acquisition cost of its potential Hyperliquid position, thereby accumulating the DEX token below the current market price. The company added that this reflects its “commitment to prudent risk management and long-term value creation in the evolving digital asset landscape.” Furthermore, it is worth mentioning that this move comes amid the HYPE price rally to a new all-time high (ATH) today. TradingView data shows that the token reached almost $52 today, representing a gain of over 7% in the last 24 hours. Source: TradingView; HYPE Daily Chart Meanwhile, the rally comes amid Hyperliquid’s move to launch its native USDH stablecoin. Stablecoin issuers like Paxos have tabled their proposal to deploy the USDH stablecoin, promising to inject some of the revenue into the token’s ecosystem. How The USDH Stablecoin Could Boost The DEX Token’s Price The launch of the USDH stablecoin could serve as a catalyst for higher prices for the HYPE token. Notably,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:17
Bitcoin Slips While Altcoins Surge: What’s Next for ADA, SHIB, and DOGE?

Bitcoin struggles, but altcoins like DOGE and SOL experience significant gains. ADA targets $0.93 as SHIB and PEPE eye breaking resistance levels. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Slips While Altcoins Surge: What’s Next for ADA, SHIB, and DOGE? The post Bitcoin Slips While Altcoins Surge: What’s Next for ADA, SHIB, and DOGE? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:16
Ledger CTO Warns of Large-Scale NPM Supply Chain Attack; Urges Address Checks

The post Ledger CTO Warns of Large-Scale NPM Supply Chain Attack; Urges Address Checks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ledger CTO Charles Guillemet warned Monday that a large-scale software supply chain attack is underway targeting NPM packages used across the JavaScript ecosystem globally. ‘Potentially All Chains’: Ledger CTO Cautions After NPM Developer Account Hacked Ledger‘s Guillemet said on X that a reputable developer’s NPM account was compromised and that affected packages have been downloaded […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ledger-cto-warns-of-large-scale-npm-supply-chain-attack-urges-address-checks/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:14
Ledger CTO Warns of Supply Chain Attack Risk

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ledger-warns-npm-attack-risk/
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:14
Warren Paul Anderson: Token Buy-And-Burn Mechanisms Could Damp Volatility Spillovers Into Bitcoin, Ethereum

Token buy-and-burn models could play a significant role in shaping how volatility in smaller cryptocurrencies spills over into major assets such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), according to Warren Pread more
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:13
New Token Under $0.005 Poised to Dominate Like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Once Did

The post New Token Under $0.005 Poised to Dominate Like Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA) Once Did appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The history of crypto is marked by underdog tokens that exploded into dominance. Solana climbed from cents to over $200 in just a few years. Cardano followed a similar trajectory, reaching a high of $3.09, and cementing itself as one of the leading smart contract platforms. This cycle, a new project priced under $0.005 is catching attention as the next potential breakout: Little Pepe (LILPEPE). By combining the viral appeal of memes with real infrastructure and security, LILPEPE is emerging as the meme coin challenger with a trajectory that could rival the early days of Solana and Cardano. A Meme Coin with Real Infrastructure Meme tokens have a history of lacking substance, serving only as tokens meant for quick trading during bull runs. Little Pepe is changing that by anchoring its ecosystem to Ethereum’s Layer-2 framework. This approach enables cost-effective transactions, solving the scalability issues that hindered even Cardano in its early years. What makes LILPEPE unique is its focus: it’s not trying to be a universal Layer-2 but one built purely for memes. By introducing its own Meme Launchpad, the project ensures that new tokens can launch fairly and grow within a supportive ecosystem. Even more importantly, Little Pepe has integrated anti-bot protections, making it the only chain where sniper bots cannot interfere with launches. This mix of meme blend and technical rigor separates countless coins that struggle to survive beyond their initial hype. LILPEPE Presale Momentum and Growing Credibility Since kicking off on June 10 at $0.001, Little Pepe’s presale has been one of the fastest-rising in the market. It is now in Stage 12 at $0.0021, with over $24.1 million raised and 15.1 billion tokens sold. The final listing price is set at $0.003, meaning early participants are already sitting on significant unrealized gains. The project’s commitment…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:13
