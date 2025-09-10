2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Cultural Intelligence as a Core Skill for International Growth

Cultural Intelligence as a Core Skill for International Growth

Going global changes the rules. Practical takeaways for leading diverse teams, avoiding cultural missteps, and building trust across markets
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005074+6.01%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4586-0.58%
Бөлісу
Hackernoon2025/09/10 22:30
Бөлісу
Top Crypto Picks for Q4 2025: MAGAX Leads the Pack of Altcoin Winners

Top Crypto Picks for Q4 2025: MAGAX Leads the Pack of Altcoin Winners

Bitcoin Dominance vs. the Silent Altcoin Rally As 2025 heads into its final quarter, the crypto market is showing the kind of fireworks investors wait all year for. Bitcoin dominance is hovering around 52%, but altcoins are quietly staging their own rally. While mainstream traders chase headlines, savvy investors know the real winners often emerge [...] The post Top Crypto Picks for Q4 2025: MAGAX Leads the Pack of Altcoin Winners appeared first on Blockonomi.
RealLink
REAL$0.06228+2.35%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005917-0.75%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi2025/09/10 22:30
Бөлісу
Vietnam Begins Five-Year Pilot Program to Regulate Crypto Trading

Vietnam Begins Five-Year Pilot Program to Regulate Crypto Trading

Vietnam launches five-year crypto regulation program, limiting foreign ownership, encouraging innovation, and aiming to protect users with strong oversight. Vietnam has officially launched a five-year pilot program to regulate crypto trading. According to Bloomberg, the initiative allows only domestic companies to operate crypto trading platforms. All the digital asset issuance, trading, and payments have to […] The post Vietnam Begins Five-Year Pilot Program to Regulate Crypto Trading appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
SecondLive
LIVE$0.02017-11.06%
Бөлісу
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/10 22:30
Бөлісу
Tapzi Presale Explodes: Could This Be the Best Coin to Invest in September 2025?

Tapzi Presale Explodes: Could This Be the Best Coin to Invest in September 2025?

Tapzi presale gains momentum with skill-to-earn gaming, fixed 5B supply, locked liquidity, and 300% listing potential, making $TAPZI a top pick for Sept 2025.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02712-0.55%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 22:30
Бөлісу
Best Crypto to Buy Today Rankings Favor Layer Brett Over Litecoin & Worldcoin as Wall Street Talk Begins

Best Crypto to Buy Today Rankings Favor Layer Brett Over Litecoin & Worldcoin as Wall Street Talk Begins

Litecoin and Worldcoin stay relevant, but Layer Brett at $0.0055 with 790% APY staking and 30x upside potential is quickly becoming analysts’ top crypto pick.
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5486+3.50%
CrypTalk
TALK$0.0692+2.82%
Бөлісу
Blockchainreporter2025/09/10 22:30
Бөлісу
Tokenized Pokémon Cards Are Hot. Lending Them for Crypto Is a Different Story

Tokenized Pokémon Cards Are Hot. Lending Them for Crypto Is a Different Story

NFTs tied to Pokémon cards are seeing renewed interest, but they may have practical limits as collateral on-chain.
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009667+0.43%
MAY
MAY$0.0424-0.42%
Collector Crypt
CARDS$0.2045+1.69%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/10 22:29
Бөлісу
Bitwise CIO Sees “Epic” Year-End Rally For Solana, Here’s Why

Bitwise CIO Sees “Epic” Year-End Rally For Solana, Here’s Why

The post Bitwise CIO Sees “Epic” Year-End Rally For Solana, Here’s Why appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Matt Hougan, the CIO of Bitwise, believes Solana is set for a strong finish to the year. Drawing on trends from Bitcoin and Ethereum, Hougan notes two key factors that have driven major crypto gains. Dive deeper to explore how Solana could be the next one in the race.  What’s the Formula Behind Crypto Rallies?  …
Epic Chain
EPIC$1.9571+0.18%
SphereX
HERE$0.00025-1.18%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02712-0.55%
Бөлісу
CoinPedia2025/09/10 22:29
Бөлісу
Google Set to Make AI Mode the Default Search Experience

Google Set to Make AI Mode the Default Search Experience

[Our AI Business Services] — [Advertise with&nbsp;Us!] Google is ready to unleash AI Mode as the new default for search, potentially sacrificing ad revenue to directly challenge ChatGPT and other AI rivals. Will Google dominate the AI search race? Meanwhile, video AI is stepping into the spotlight: Google’s Veo 3 is generating buzz with stunning outputs, OpenAI is co-producing Critterz, and an AI-made animated film set to premiere at Cannes, and Showrunner is using AI to recreate over 40 minutes of lost footage from a classic Orson Welles film. Let’s dive in and Stay&nbsp;curious. Amazon Startup Recreates Lost Orson Welles Film With&nbsp;AI AI Tools — Gardening Google Set to Make AI Mode the Default Search Experience What we are&nbsp;reading AI Guides — The Economics of Transformative AI OpenAI Backs AI-Generated Animated Film ‘Critterz’ 📰 AI News and&nbsp;Trends Anthropic Reaches $1.5 Billion Author Copyright Settlement, ~$3k per&nbsp;book ASML becomes Mistral AI’s top shareholder after leading the latest funding&nbsp;round OpenAI’s revenue is growing faster than expected, but so is its burn rate: The company is telling investors it expects to spend $115 billion more than it makes through&nbsp;2029 Virginia Tech adopts artificial intelligence into the admissions process ‘Godfather of AI’ says the technology will create massive unemployment and send profits soaring — ‘that is the capitalist system’ 🌐 Other Tech&nbsp;news Apple Watch surpasses $100B in cumulative revenues in&nbsp;Q2 Global Premium Smartphone Sales Hit Record H1 High in&nbsp;2025 Alibaba leads $100 million investment in Chinese humanoid robot&nbsp;startup Q3 is shaping up to be a record-setting era for EV&nbsp;sales Refer a&nbsp;friend Amazon Startup Recreates Lost Orson Welles Film With&nbsp;AI Amazon-backed Showrunner is using AI to recreate 43 minutes of missing footage from Orson Welles’ The Magnificent Ambersons (1942), whose original cut was destroyed. Unlike John Woo’s A Better Tomorrow II, recently restored from a lost print, Welles’ footage is gone for&nbsp;good. The team is rebuilding scenes from Welles’ notes and using AI to map original actors’ faces onto new footage. Critics warn this could lead to uncanny results, as seen with AI recreations in Alien: Romulus. Showrunner’s CEO sees this as a step toward users generating full films with AI, calling it the “Netflix of&nbsp;AI.” Leave a&nbsp;comment 🧰 AI&nbsp;Tool Gardening PictureThis — Uses AI to instantly identify plants, flowers, trees, and weeds from a photo. Beyond identification, it can also diagnose plant diseases and provide a care guide, including watering schedules and light requirements. Planta — Add your plants to the app, and it creates a personalized care schedule with reminders for watering, fertilizing, and repotting. It also offers a “light meter” feature that utilizes your phone’s camera to determine if your plant is receiving sufficient sunlight in a specific location. Garden AI — Upload a photo of your yard or outdoor space, and the AI generates multiple landscape design ideas. It can add different plants, pathways, and hardscape, allowing you to visualize your dream garden before you start&nbsp;digging. Agrio — Powerful tool for diagnosing plant problems. You take a picture of a sick plant, and its AI algorithms can identify the disease or pest and provide an appropriate treatment plan. It also offers features for monitoring crops over a large area using satellite imagery. Plantix — Free app that functions as a plant doctor and a knowledge hub. Users can take a photo of a sick crop, get an instant diagnosis, and receive treatment suggestions. Google Set to Make AI Mode the Default Search Experience Google is preparing to make “AI Mode” the default for Search, replacing classic web links with a conversational AI experience similar to ChatGPT. Already live in 180+ countries (outside the EU), AI Mode now lets users book services or buy tickets directly in the&nbsp;chat. At the same time, Google’s lawyers argue in an antitrust case that the open web is in “rapid decline”, blaming ad dollar shifts and AI chatbots. Ironically, critics say Google is accelerating that decline by funneling traffic into its own AI platform while using it as a defense against breaking up its ad business. Share 🧰 AI&nbsp;Guides NBER — Conducts and disseminates nonpartisan economic research — Check “The Economics of Transformative AI” What we are&nbsp;reading: Career creator for those building a life without a blueprint. Every Monday morning, I send out First Things First, a weekly guide to staying present, productive, and purposeful. Discover how to differentiate your firm. Get our “7 Positioning Sins That Cost Consultancy Firms Millions” guide when you join. It’s free, join 10,000+ consultancy executives OpenAI Backs AI-Generated Animated Film ‘Critterz’AI Generated characters by OpenAI for the movie&nbsp;Critterz OpenAI is supporting the production of Critterz, an AI-assisted animated feature aiming to debut at Cannes 2026. Created by Chad Nelson, the film tells the story of forest creatures facing disruption by a stranger. It’s being co-produced by Vertigo Films (UK) and Native Foreign (LA), with a budget under $30M, far less than traditional animated&nbsp;films. The team plans to finish the movie in just 9 months (vs. Hollywood’s typical 3 years), using OpenAI tools like GPT-5 and DALL·E, while still employing human artists and voice actors. The project is positioned as a proof-of-concept that generative AI can make films faster and cheaper, potentially reshaping Hollywood. The script was written by writers behind Paddington in Peru, and a profit-sharing model is in place for the ~30 creatives involved. While the film lacks a distribution partner, it’s a bold bet by OpenAI to showcase AI’s creative potential on the big&nbsp;screen. 🧭Google Set to Make AI Mode the Default Search Experience was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Mode Network
MODE$0.001757+1.09%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-8.80%
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/10 22:29
Бөлісу
Is It 2007 All Over Again?

Is It 2007 All Over Again?

It does feel like deja vu all over&nbsp;again? Regarding the housing market on where it’s at right now, things don’t look&nbsp;good. It’s very similar to what happened between 2007–2008 when the last housing bubble&nbsp;bursted. That resulted in the Great Recession in 2008–2009, the most severe economic downturn since the Great Depression in the 20th&nbsp;century. However, this time, it’s ending up being a similar situation- Only this time, it may be&nbsp;worse. Whatever the result it is, it’ll be ugly and something that most people are not ready&nbsp;for. So, is a 2008 housing crash&nbsp;coming? There’s no doubt that something big is coming, as housing is coming to the end of an 18-year&nbsp;cycle. Can it result in another global economic meltdown? Who knows- Time will tell for&nbsp;sure. But there’s no doubt that a housing market crash is coming- As housing is near the end of it’s&nbsp;cycle. That cycle lasts for about 18 years, and next year will mark 18 years since the last Great Recession took&nbsp;place. So, what will happen&nbsp;next? That’s what I discuss in my latest article through my website. There’s a lot to go&nbsp;over. If you want to read that article, feel free to to give it a read and gain more insights. Until then, -Eric Is It 2007 All Over Again? was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/10 22:29
Бөлісу
Digital Dreamer: Understanding the Crypto Market Beyond the Noise

Digital Dreamer: Understanding the Crypto Market Beyond the Noise

Hello everyone, and welcome to Digital&nbsp;Dreamer! Video Link in Urdu/Hindi If you’re reading this today, it’s because I decided to turn a passion into a real project: sharing my vision of the cryptocurrency world. For years, I’ve been discussing crypto with my friends and family, and I’ve noticed the same pattern again and again — most people feel completely lost. Some don’t know where to start, others blindly follow the crowd, panic at every market move… and sometimes put not only their money but even their peace of mind and family stability at&nbsp;risk. With Digital Dreamer, my goal is simple: to help anyone interested in crypto adopt a more thoughtful and strategic approach. Here, you’ll find tips for getting started, analyses to better understand the market, and, most importantly, tools to step back and make smarter decisions. No Get-Rich-Quick Promises Let’s be clear from the start: Digital Dreamer is not about “get rich fast” schemes. You won’t find lists of so-called hidden gems to buy urgently or magic formulas to “become rich with crypto in 30&nbsp;days.” On the contrary, my mission is to share a healthy, rational perspective on the market — focusing on understanding, patience, and discipline. Where Does the Crypto Market Stand&nbsp;Today? Let’s dive right in. Instead of predicting whether the market will skyrocket or collapse, let’s take a step back and look at what has truly&nbsp;changed. 1️⃣ A Market That Has Changed&nbsp;Face We’re no longer in the same cycles as before, where everything was driven by pure speculation and governments were openly fighting crypto.&nbsp;Today: Favorable regulations are emerging in several countries, Publicly traded companies are buying and holding&nbsp;crypto, And most importantly… Wall Street has entered the&nbsp;game. As a result, the market no longer moves in wild parabolic surges. Instead, it’s structured: accumulation, corrections to break excess optimism, then gradual recoveries. It may feel slower and less exciting for those chasing quick gains, but in reality, it’s a sign of maturity. 2️⃣ What Institutions Are Really&nbsp;Doing While many retail investors repeat that “altcoins are dead,” institutions are quietly doing the opposite: Preparing ETFs on altcoins, Accumulating Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, BNB, and other strong projects. 👉 In other words: they’re not betting on the market’s disappearance — they’re betting on its long-term growth. The key today isn’t chasing the next miracle coin, but rather identifying the leaders in each category: projects with real utility, tangible adoption, revenues, and active users. Those are the ones that will stand the test of time — especially with traditional finance now focused on profitability and sustainability. 3️⃣ My Market Outlook in a&nbsp;Nutshell If I had to sum it up&nbsp;simply: We are in an accumulation phase, controlled largely by Wall&nbsp;Street, Altcoins are far from&nbsp;dead, The next bull wave will come — but it will demand patience, discipline, and rational thinking. 4️⃣ Consensus vs&nbsp;Reality On social media, the same phrases are repeated over and&nbsp;over: “Altcoins are&nbsp;done.” “September is always a bad&nbsp;month.” “The market is about to&nbsp;crash.” These are emotional reactions. A small dip = panic. A small rally = euphoria. But behind the scenes, institutions are steadily accumulating. While the crowd screams “crash,” they’re preparing ETFs, adding Bitcoin and Ethereum to balance sheets, and strengthening their positions. So here’s the real question: do you want to follow the crowd that panics at every headline, or watch what the players who truly win long-term are&nbsp;doing? For me, the choice is clear: I trust real signals — ETF developments, corporate adoption, institutional accumulation — rather than collective panic. And that’s exactly the difference between the noise of consensus and the reality of the&nbsp;market. ✨ Thanks for reading this first Digital Dreamer article. If this vision resonates with you, stay tuned — together, we’ll explore the crypto market with more clarity, perspective, and strategy. 📌 Follow me&nbsp;here: 🌐 Website: https://digitaldidactica.com/ 🐦 Twitter / X: https://x.com/digitaldream244 ✍ Medium Blog: https://medium.com/digitaldreamer244 🎓 Free Training (No Conditions): https://academydigitaldidactica.com/t... Digital Dreamer: Understanding the Crypto Market Beyond the Noise was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Бөлісу
Medium2025/09/10 22:29
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases