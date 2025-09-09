2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Chainlink (LINK) Price Surges as Grayscale Files LINK ETF with SEC

Chainlink is gaining renewed attention as it shows signs of upward momentum in the crypto market. Recent developments around a potential ETF and positive technical signals are attracting investor interest. Analysts are closely watching for further gains. At the time of writing, LINK is trading at $23.11, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.52 billion […]
Tronweekly2025/09/09 05:30
OpenSea Launches $1 Million NFT Treasury and Prepares for Major SEA Token Drop

OpenSea, the world's largest NFT marketplace, has announced its most significant transformation since launching in 2017.
Brave Newcoin2025/09/09 05:29
Cardano Price Struggles To Hold $0.82 As Traders Snap Up Trending L2 Meme Coin Layer Brett

While ADA fights to maintain its footing at $0.82, enthusiasm is propelling the ongoing Layer Brett presale, which has already […] The post Cardano Price Struggles To Hold $0.82 As Traders Snap Up Trending L2 Meme Coin Layer Brett appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 05:29
Train-Set SEO: Why Embedding Your Brand in AI’s DNA is the Future of Search Optimization

Train-Set SEO is a new approach to search engine optimisation. The goal is to make your content surface as the source of a generated answer, not just retrieved. Brands should release high-quality, structured, and machine-readable data.
Hackernoon2025/09/09 05:29
Best New Meme Coin Presales Now

The post Best New Meme Coin Presales Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BullZilla, Shiba Inu, and Turbo lead the best new meme coin presales now with ROI potential, price action, and community growth. Every market cycle delivers a handful of tokens that dominate conversation, shape narratives, and attract early conviction. In 2025, the race for the best new meme coin presales now is heating up fast. Investors are watching closely as meme coins evolve beyond hype into structured ecosystems, staking platforms, and communities that influence mainstream culture. Bull Zilla has emerged as the star of the presale season, driven by its adaptive Mutation Presale and engineered scarcity. Shiba Inu remains a veteran force, maintaining its cultural dominance while pushing innovation through Shibarium. Turbo, a newer contender, combines AI-powered branding with meme energy, catching attention for its unconventional growth model. Together, these three tokens highlight the spectrum of what meme coins can be: speculative yet strategic, humorous yet serious about scaling. BullZilla: Mutation Presale Driving 16,164% ROI Potential BullZilla ($BZIL) isn’t another short-lived meme project, it is designed for longevity and precision. Its Mutation Presale pushes token prices upward after every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours, forcing urgency into each stage. This adaptive model is what positions it among the best new meme coin presales now. Currently in Stage 2, Dead Wallets Don’t Lie, the presale price sits at $0.00003241. More than $250,000 has already been raised, with over 900 holders joining early. ROI for Stage 1 entrants is already 463%. From Stage 2A to its projected listing price of $0.00527, the possible ROI reaches a staggering (16164%). To illustrate, a $1,000 investment at today’s price secures 30,854,674 tokens, valued at $162,647.64 once BullZilla lists. With the next stage set to lift the price by 20.5% to $0.00003908, conviction pays for those who act early. The presale is only part…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:28
SEC Crypto Task Force to Host Public Roundtable on October 17

TLDR The SEC will host a public crypto roundtable on October 17 at its Washington, D.C. headquarters. Commissioner Hester Peirce will lead the event and seek input from stakeholders and the public. The roundtable will focus on privacy protection technologies and financial surveillance in the crypto space. The SEC aims to ensure comprehensive outreach and [...] The post SEC Crypto Task Force to Host Public Roundtable on October 17 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:27
SwissBorg loses $41M in SOL after partner API compromise affects earn program

The post SwissBorg loses $41M in SOL after partner API compromise affects earn program appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Swiss crypto platform SwissBorg suffered a $41 million theft when attackers compromised a partner API, draining approximately 193,000 SOL from the company’s Earn program and affecting roughly 1% of users. CEO Cyrus Fazel addressed the incident during a Sept. 8 live broadcast, confirming that SwissBorg’s main application remains secure while emphasizing the company’s commitment to full user compensation. The breach occurred through what Fazel described as “one of the best partners in the world” for staking services. He added: “SwissBorg has not been hacked. There is an external attack from a provider that was unfortunately compromised.” According to Fazel, the stolen funds represent approximately 2% of SwissBorg’s total assets under management (AUM). The company immediately allocated treasury funds to cover user losses, with Fazel stating the company possesses sufficient resources for complete reimbursement. The platform also engaged white-hat hackers and security partners to recover the compromised funds through blockchain analysis and exchange cooperation. Multiple exchanges blocked transactions linked to the attack, preventing some stolen funds from being liquidated. Fazel noted that various entities, including Fireblocks, Solana Foundation, and blockchain investigators, assisted in tracking the stolen assets across multiple wallet addresses. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. The incident exclusively affected users participating in SwissBorg’s SOL Earn strategy, leaving other staking programs and platform funds untouched. Fazel stressed that the company’s financial health remains stable despite the significant loss. Despite due diligence on partner selection, external vulnerabilities can expose user funds to sophisticated attackers. Fazel framed the incident as a learning experience while acknowledging the emotional toll on affected users. He stated: “It’s never easy to be like, oh shit, I just lost some of your funds.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:27
Putin’s advisor claims US is using crypto to erase $35T in debt

The post Putin’s advisor claims US is using crypto to erase $35T in debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways A Putin advisor alleges the US is using crypto markets to address its $35 trillion debt. He frames gold and crypto as alternatives to the US dollar, which are gaining traction globally. A senior advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin has claimed that the US is attempting to use crypto, in particular stablecoins, to devalue its massive national debt and reset the global financial order in its favor. Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum, Anton Kobyakov, special advisor to President Putin, said the US is trying to alter regulations in both the gold and crypto markets to combat declining confidence in the US dollar. “Right now, the US is trying to change the rules on the gold and crypto markets. Just think about their debt, $35 trillion,” Kobyakov said. “These are two alternative currencies to the global market segment.” “Over time, when part of the US government debt is placed in stablecoins, the US will devalue this debt,” he said. “In other words, they have a $35 trillion debt, they drive it into a crypto cloud, devalue it, and start from scratch.” The Russian advisor drew parallels to previous US financial strategies, stating that the US, as it was in the 1930s and 1970s, would solve its financial problems at the expense of the whole world, driving everyone into a crypto cloud. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has expressed interest in selling government bonds through stablecoins, while President Trump has indicated support for using crypto to eliminate national debt. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/us-crypto-debt-strategy/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:24
Google hit with fresh billion-dollar advertising monopoly lawsuit

The post Google hit with fresh billion-dollar advertising monopoly lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alphabet’s Google is facing yet another lawsuit over its dominance in digital advertising after exchange operator PubMatic took the tech giant to court, accusing it of illegally monopolizing the ad technology sector. The case, filed on Monday in federal court in Virginia, seeks billions of dollars in damages and is the latest addition to lawsuits by an advertising exchange in recent months. It comes on the heels of a landmark April ruling in which a judge found Google liable for maintaining unlawful monopolies in ad servers and ad exchanges. PubMatic takes on the giant PubMatic, an ad exchange whose clients include Elon Musk’s X, said it had spent years competing against what it sees as a rigged system. “It felt like for many years no matter how well we innovated there was a barrier holding us back,” Rajeev Goel, PubMatic’s CEO said in an interview. “That barrier wasn’t the limits of our technology. It was Google’s illegal monopoly. Every time we adapted or innovated, Google found new ways to stack the deck.” The lawsuit alleges that Google gave itself unfair advantages in auctions for digital ad space, limiting access for rivals and reducing the revenues available to publishers. PubMatic had once been a takeover target for Google in 2011, but the search giant instead opted to buy rival AdMeld. The company now says its legal action is not only about recovering damages but also about restoring fairness to the market. “The company’s lawsuit isn’t just about money, but making sure online advertising markets work,” Goel said. Antitrust rulings against Google set the stage In April, U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema ruled that Google had illegally monopolized the markets for ad servers and exchanges, siding with the U.S. Department of Justice and several states. A separate trial beginning this month will…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:22
JPMorgan Shares What It Expects from the Fed’s Meeting This Month – Here’s the Most Likely Scenario

JPMorgan analyst Fabio Bassi shared the biggest possibility for the Fed's interest rate decision this month in his statement. Continue Reading: JPMorgan Shares What It Expects from the Fed’s Meeting This Month – Here’s the Most Likely Scenario
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:22
Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases