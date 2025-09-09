2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange

TLDR SwissBorg has confirmed a major hack that resulted in a loss of $41.5 million in Solana. The hack targeted the partner API of SwissBorg’s SOL Earn staking protocol. The breach compromised a significant portion of SwissBorg’s total Solana holdings. Despite the loss, SwissBorg plans to use its treasury to partially refund affected users. The [...] The post Hackers Steal $41.5 Million in Solana from SwissBorg Crypto Exchange appeared first on Blockonomi.
Solana
SOL$221.58+2.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15975-0.54%
Бөлісу
Blockonomi2025/09/09 05:57
Бөлісу
XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now

XRP Price Prediction: Whale Accumulation Hits 2-Year High – Bull Market Starting Now

XRP accumulation has reached its highest point in more than two years – XRP price prediction eyes new high with smart money buying the dip.
Moonveil
MORE$0.1004-0.84%
XRP
XRP$2.9776+0.23%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.00246+4.19%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 05:57
Бөлісу
$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

$513M in Major Token Unlocks Coming This Week: APT, SOL, TRUMP Lead the Pack

Aptos faces a $48M supply release while struggling to recover from monthly losses, testing whether recent gains can withstand fresh pressure.
Solana
SOL$221.58+2.30%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.748+0.93%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01411+10.32%
Бөлісу
CryptoPotato2025/09/09 05:55
Бөлісу
Dogecoin Product Could hit the Market This Week

Dogecoin Product Could hit the Market This Week

The post Dogecoin Product Could hit the Market This Week appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin bulls have long awaited an exchange-traded fund in the U.S. that tracks the token’s volatile price movements, and it could be as soon as this week. The Rex-Osprey DOGE ETF, tickered $DOJE, appears likely to launch this week, according to ETF Store president Nate Geraci. The product would offer investors direct exposure to the performance of the memecoin, making it the first of its kind in the U.S. market. The ETF is backed by REX Shares and Osprey Funds, the firms behind $SSK, a Solana staking ETF that went live earlier this year. $DOJE is being distributed by Foreside Fund Services LLC. The move would extend a run of crypto-linked ETFs following the approvals of spot bitcoin and ether products in 2024, and comes as issuers race to roll out novel offerings tied to alternative tokens and strategies. DOGE’s profile as a “cultural” asset, long fueled by Elon Musk’s references and social media presence, makes it a natural candidate for a retail-facing ETF product. Market participants expect heightened volatility around launch. “Think we’re in for a wild next 2 months for crypto ETFs,” Geraci said on X, signaling that DOGE could pull in speculative flows similar to other spot products. DOGE last traded at around 23 cents, up 7% in the past day and nearly 15% on the week, outperforming larger tokens such as bitcoin and ether. Also, this isn’t the first memecoin-related ETF to be proposed for the U.S. market. On Aug. 26, Canary Capital Group filed with the SEC to launch a spot ETF that would hold the TRUMP Coin, a Solana-based token linked to President Donald Trump. Traders will monitor whether a DOGE (or TRUMP) ETF listing draws new demand into the memecoin sector or whether volumes remain concentrated in existing exchange markets. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/08/could-a-dogecoin-etf-be-launched-in-the-u-s-this-week
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.18%
Union
U$0.00935-1.26%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.748+0.93%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:53
Бөлісу
new intraday high at approximately 2,075 USD/oz

new intraday high at approximately 2,075 USD/oz

The post new intraday high at approximately 2,075 USD/oz appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Gold price today: the yellow metal marks new intraday highs, driven by dollar weakness, declining real yields, and expectations of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve. According to data updated as of September 8, 2025, from the World Gold Council and the indications from the FOMC minutes, the combination of financial flows and a more accommodative monetary stance has supported the rally. In this context, the rapid and collective movement is capturing the attention of global markets. According to the data collected by our team of analysts in real-time and compared with market quotes, the intraday peak was recorded around 2,075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD) in today’s session; analysts also report net inflows into gold ETFs in recent weeks, consistent with the buying pressure observed during European hours. Record intraday: around 2.075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD, recently recorded according to Trading Economics) +10% over 12 months (annual spot change, data updated as of September 8, 2025) Weak Dollar and expectations of Fed easing as key drivers Silver around 24 USD/oz, estimated annual performance at approximately +12% (verified with market data and weekly reports) 12-month trend of gold (spot XAU/USD). Source: Trading Economics. Gold price today, the levels: sources and formats The intraday detection highlights a value around 2,075 USD/oz (spot XAU/USD, recently measured). That said, comparable quotations indicate slightly lower values, while the reference benchmark, the London fix, can be consulted at LBMA. For the futures market, see CME Group (COMEX). What is Driving the Rally Weak Dollar: the decline of the Dollar Index reduces the cost of gold for non-U.S. buyers, encouraging purchases. References: DXY. Decline in real yields: the lower opportunity cost supports non-yielding assets, as is customary in these phases. Inflation above target: the persistence of prices keeps the demand for real hedges high. Geopolitical uncertainty: in turbulent times,…
Union
U$0.00935-1.26%
RealLink
REAL$0.06232+2.41%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00189198-4.20%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:51
Бөлісу
Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino denies rumors that the company sold Bitcoin to buy gold

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino denies rumors that the company sold Bitcoin to buy gold

Tether CEO Paolo Ardoino took to X yesterday and responded to rumors about his company selling Bitcoin holdings to buy gold. The USDT stablecoin creator wrote, “Tether didn’t sell any Bitcoin.” He added that Tether is investing profits into valuable assets like Bitcoin, gold, and even land. Ardoino denies offloading any Bitcoin The rumor spread […]
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.18%
Wink
LIKE$0.010541+0.54%
Outlanders
LAND$0.000521-8.43%
Бөлісу
Cryptopolitan2025/09/09 05:50
Бөлісу
Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

Breaking News: Crypto Funds at Risk from Massive Supply Chain Attack

A malicious npm package compromise threatens JavaScript projects and crypto wallets. Here’s how it works and how to stay safe.
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4378+0.78%
SphereX
HERE$0.00025-1.18%
Бөлісу
Crypto Ticker2025/09/09 05:50
Бөлісу
Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Stumbles

Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Stumbles

The post Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Stumbles appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency market is witnessing intriguing movements as Bitcoin battles to hold the $112,500 level while altcoins like DOGE and SOL are experiencing notable gains. This unpredictable market has sparked ongoing debates about the trajectory of cryptocurrencies like ADA, SHIB, PEPE, AVAX, and DOGE, prompting investors to reassess strategies amidst these volatilities. Continue Reading:Altcoins Shine as Bitcoin Stumbles Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/altcoins-shine-as-bitcoin-stumbles
Solana
SOL$221.58+2.30%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001289+0.23%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+3.98%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:47
Бөлісу
Polls On The Supreme Court’s Ratings And Authority

Polls On The Supreme Court’s Ratings And Authority

The post Polls On The Supreme Court’s Ratings And Authority appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Supreme Court will start a new term in a month facing an array of high-profile cases, many involving the Trump administration, as well as speculation about the possible retirements of several Justices. Additionally, the release of Justice Amy Coney Barret’s Listening to the Law will offer insights into her approach to judging future cases and her views of the current Court. Reviewing the polls, it is tempting to characterize the Court as yet another institution facing a serious deficit of public trust by partisan public judgements. But there is more to the story. Let’s take a step back first to look at major trends about the Court. Gallup has been asking its question about confidence in the Court in 1973 and another one about approval of the Court in 2000. The Pew Research Center has asked people whether they have a favorable or unfavorable opinion since 1987, with a change in methodology in 2019. Fox News has asked registered voters a Court approval question since 2006. Marquette University Law School began its polling on the Court in 2019. In July, Gallup found that a paltry 39% approved of the way the Court was handling its job, the lowest rating by a single point in a quarter century. In Pew’s favorability question from August, 48% were positive. That’s near a three-decade low. In the July 2025 Fox poll, 47% of registered voters approved of the job the Court was doing, an uptick from its recent polls. And in Marquette’s latest from July 2025, 49% approved. In broad strokes then, views of the Court, like views on so many other central institutions, have shown significant erosion. Sharp partisan differences are helping to drive the decline. In the past, Democrats liked the Court better when their party was in power, as did…
NEAR
NEAR$2.668+0.22%
FOX Token
FOX$0.02686+1.28%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.748+0.93%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:46
Бөлісу
Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages

Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages

The post Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google AI Mode: Pioneering Multilingual Search With Five New Languages Skip to content Home AI News Google AI Mode: Pioneering Multilingual Search with Five New Languages Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/google-ai-mode-multilingual/
Mode Network
MODE$0.001759+1.20%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016722+3.98%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1397-8.87%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 05:45
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases