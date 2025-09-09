2025-09-11 Thursday

OpenSea $1M NFT Fund Eclipsed by Major SEA Token Announcement

NFT marketplace OpenSea has launched a $1 million initiative to acquire and curate digital art, unveiling what it calls the Flagship Collection. The move, announced Monday, comes as the company prepares for the rollout of its SEA token, a development that has quickly overshadowed the cultural reserve. The Flagship Collection marks OpenSea’s first formal reserve, intended to show NFTs not just as speculative assets but as cultural artifacts. The program will operate under a committee-driven process, with selections made by OpenSea employees alongside external advisors. OpenSea Pitches NFTs as “Building Blocks of Culture” in Flagship Archive According to the announcement, purchases will be announced publicly across the platform’s channels, framed as “acquisition moments” designed to educate and engage collectors. OpenSea says it has implemented strict safeguards to ensure fairness, including internal controls to prevent leaks or trading misuse. Committee members with financial interests in a project under review will be recused from decisions. While a handful of external advisors may provide input, final authority rests with the committee. The first acquisition in the collection is CryptoPunk #5273, part of the original Larva Labs series later acquired by Yuga Labs. The marketplace purchased the pixelated character for 65 ETH, worth roughly $285,000 at the time of the transaction two weeks ago. The company describes the piece, dubbed the “OpenSea Punk,” as emblematic of the outsider and creator ethos that defined the early NFT movement. Adam Hollander, OpenSea’s chief marketing officer, said the initiative seeks to place the work of emerging artists alongside historically important tokens. Over the coming months, the platform expects to purchase one new piece every few days, spanning from rising creators to rare and high-profile collections. The long-term goal is to build what OpenSea characterizes as a “living museum” of digital culture. In a blog post accompanying the announcement, OpenSea argued that NFTs should be viewed as cultural building blocks, comparable to artifacts that document the evolution of digital creativity. “Years from now, we believe people will look back at NFTs as the foundation of digital culture,” the post stated, positioning the Flagship Collection as a permanent archive. The company emphasized that it has no intention of flipping assets for profit. While sales may occur in rare cases, such as concerns about a project’s stability, OpenSea said its intent is to hold NFTs long-term. Knowledge of both acquisitions and potential sales is restricted to a small group of employees bound by strict compliance rules. Despite the initiative’s cultural framing, industry attention quickly shifted to OpenSea’s broader strategy and the anticipated SEA token launch. The Flagship Collection may serve as a symbolic backdrop, underscoring the company’s effort to reassert leadership in an increasingly competitive NFT market. OpenSea, once the undisputed leader in NFT trading, has faced rising pressure from rivals such as Blur and Magic Eden. OpenSea Acquires Rally to Drive Mobile NFT Push Amid Regulatory Win OpenSea previously acquired Rally, a mobile-first Web3 platform, in a move to expand digital asset trading on mobile devices. The deal, announced in July, signals OpenSea’s ambition to build what it calls an “onchain everything app,” integrating NFTs, tokens, and other assets into a single mobile-native experience. Rally’s co-founders, Chris Maddern and Christine Hall, joined OpenSea’s leadership team, with Maddern stepping in as chief technology officer. OpenSea said Rally’s expertise in mobile token trading will accelerate its roadmap. In a post on X, Maddern described the vision as growing the on-chain economy for creators, collectors, and traders, noting that tokens and NFTs should complement each other. The acquisition comes after OpenSea launched its revamped “OS2” platform in May. The update introduced full fungible token trading, support for 14 blockchains including Flow, ApeChain, Sony’s Soneium BSL, and Berachain, and cross-chain purchase functionality aimed at simplifying multi-chain transactions. In February, OpenSea confirmed plans for an SEA token airdrop tied to the OS2 rollout, though no launch date has been set. The company’s latest push follows a favorable regulatory outcome. In February, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission closed its investigation into OpenSea, which had begun in 2024 over allegations the marketplace operated as an unregistered securities exchange. OpenSea co-founder Devin Finzer called the decision a win for the NFT community. Industry figures, including Magic Eden’s Chris Akhavan, also welcomed the news as a boost for the sector. Notably, the NFT market has shown mixed signs of recovery. Data from CryptoSlam recorded sales ranging from $115.4 million to $170.5 million between July and August before cooling to $92 million in September
2025/09/09
Mike Vrabel Reflects On Why Patriots’ Ground Game Went Away In Week 1

The post Mike Vrabel Reflects On Why Patriots’ Ground Game Went Away In Week 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The New England Patriots’ committee of running backs combined to rush for 45 yards on 13 carries against the Las Vegas Raiders. (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire via Getty Images Drake Maye attempted 46 passes in the season opener at Gillette Stadium. That isn’t a sustainable formula moving forward for the New England Patriots. Nor was it on Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders. The sophomore quarterback was part of the reason a 10-7 halftime lead became a 20-13 loss. But the ground game behind him went away, too. That was expected to be a strength come September. “I think to have a successful offensive play, it takes really everybody,” Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters during his Monday press conference. “It takes the playcaller getting the play in efficiently. It takes us being able to identify the players that we need to block, the ones that we’re not going to be able to block, and the ones that when we block them and we’re in combination and we have to move them. And then the backs have to run where they’re not. “So again, it’s not just the players that we’re handing the ball to. It’s everybody.” Just a pair of first downs arrived on rushing attempts while the offense converted on just 28.6% of third downs. Rhamondre Stevenson had rushed for 15 yards by halftime. TreVeyon Henderson had rushed for 27 yards, led by a long of 14. Neither saw a carry after the intermission, however, finishing with a dozen combined under the watch of offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. “We have a lot of confidence in the running backs,” said Vrabel. “But also, we have to be able to have a great execution in any scheme, whether that’s a zone scheme,…
2025/09/09
Early Forecasts Indicate 200x Gains

The post Early Forecasts Indicate 200x Gains appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The crypto market is full of surprises. Some coins rise fast while others fall short of expectations. XRP investors know this story too well. The long wait for major breakthroughs has left many frustrated. Delays with ETF approvals and regulatory hurdles have added to the pressure. But every bear story creates a bull opportunity. Right now, that opportunity is called Tapzi (TAPZI). Analysts are calling it the best new crypto coin to buy now. It is a Web3 gaming project that is turning heads with its unique model. Early investors are already forecasting life-changing returns. Why XRP Holders Are Disappointed XRP was once seen as the bridge currency for global payments. It still holds a strong position in the top crypto charts. But progress has been slow. Legal battles with regulators have drained excitement. ETF rumors have not turned into reality. Even when the price pumps, it struggles to hold momentum. Investors expected faster adoption by banks. They wanted consistent growth. Instead, they are watching other tokens move faster. The disappointment has led to an exodus of investors seeking new opportunities. The Rise of Tapzi in Web3 Gaming: New Crypto Coin To Buy Now Tapzi is one of the few presale projects living up to the hype. It is a GameFi platform that rewards skill, not luck. Instead of relying on gambling mechanics, players compete in strategy games such as Chess, Checkers, Rock-Paper-Scissors, and Tic-Tac-Toe. Click Here to Join the $TAPZI Presale Before It’s Too Late! Winners earn TAPZI tokens. These tokens can be staked, traded, or reinvested into more matches. This is called skill-to-earn. It makes Tapzi sustainable compared to the play-to-earn models that collapsed in the last bull run. The entry price is still very low. Phase One tokens are priced at $0.0035. In Phase Two,…
2025/09/09
A Shocking Claim About America’s Financial Future

The post A Shocking Claim About America’s Financial Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. US National Debt Crypto: A Shocking Claim About America’s Financial Future Skip to content Home Crypto News US National Debt Crypto: A Shocking Claim About America’s Financial Future Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/us-national-debt-crypto-claim/
2025/09/09
September 8-14: Key Blockchain Events That Could Shape Market Sentiment

Since blockchain market is still dynamic with rapid innovation, the next week of Sept 8-14 features a number of key events in different blockchain projects.
2025/09/09
SwissBorg Faces $41.5M Solana Exploit Through Partner API Breach, All The Details

The post SwissBorg Faces $41.5M Solana Exploit Through Partner API Breach, All The Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain investigator ZachXBT has flagged a major security incident on Solana. The exploit hit SwissBorg, a Switzerland-based crypto platform, and drained around 192,600 SOL, worth roughly $41.5 million at today’s prices. The breach didn’t target SwissBorg’s core systems directly. Instead, it came through a compromised API provider, raising tough questions about third-party dependencies in crypto security. The Breach: How It Happened SwissBorg confirmed the exploit hours after ZachXBT’s alert. The team disclosed that its partner API provider, Kiln, suffered a compromise. The breach specifically impacted the SOL Earn program, which allows users to stake and earn rewards on their Solana holdings. Roughly 193,000 SOL was stolen in the attack. Importantly, SwissBorg stressed that: The SwissBorg app itself remains fully secure. Other Earn programs are unaffected. Only <1% of users are exposed to the loss. This detail sets the stage for recovery efforts, but it also highlights how a single integration flaw can create ripple effects across a platform. SwissBorg’s Recovery Plan The team moved quickly to share a structured response. In an official statement on X, SwissBorg laid out both immediate and ongoing actions to reassure users: Immediate Actions Allocating SwissBorg’s SOL treasury to help users recover a significant portion of their balances. Finalizing exact recovery figures soon.  Ongoing Actions Working with white-hat hackers and security partners to trace and potentially recover the stolen funds. Aiming to make all affected users whole. SwissBorg also confirmed that affected users will be contacted directly via email with next steps. SOL Earn Incident & SwissBorg Recovery Plan A partner API was compromised, impacting our SOL Earn Program (~193k SOL, <1% of users).👉 Rest assured, the SwissBorg app remains fully secure and all other funds in Earn programs are 100% safe. Our recovery plan.Immediate Actions… — SwissBorg (@swissborg) September 8, 2025 The tone of…
2025/09/09
Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Chainlink ETF Launch

The post Grayscale Submits S-1 Filing for Chainlink ETF Launch appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: Grayscale files S-1 for Chainlink ETF as part of asset expansion. Chainlink’s market response shows 5% price rise to $23.14. Link’s market cap growing influence on broader crypto market trends. Grayscale has filed an S-1 with the U.S. SEC to convert its Chainlink Trust into a spot ETF for trading on NYSE Arca, confirmed on September 5, 2025. This application signifies expanding avenues for cryptocurrency investments within regulated frameworks, potentially boosting Chainlink’s market presence and institutional adoption, amid rising regulatory clarity in digital assets. Grayscale’s Strategic Move: Transforming Chainlink Trust into ETF Grayscale Investments, led by CEO Michael Sonnenshein, has submitted an S-1 application to the SEC aiming to transition the Grayscale Chainlink Trust into a spot Chainlink ETF. This mirrors Grayscale’s earlier strategies with Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs and involves Coinbase Custody for institutional management. Chainlink’s market value surged approximately 5% to $23.14 following the ETF filing announcement. Such immediate reactions underscore the potential impact on LINK’s market positioning. Community discussions on platforms like Reddit and Discord reflect positive speculation regarding increased financial legitimacy for Chainlink. However, no impactful declarations have come from key opinion leaders or developers yet. Chainlink’s market response shows 5% price rise to $23.14. “We are committed to expanding regulated access to digital assets, starting with products like our proposed Chainlink ETF.” — Michael Sonnenshein, CEO, Grayscale Investments Chainlink’s Market Momentum: Historical Context and Expert Insights Did you know? Chainlink’s ETF filing mimics the structure of the first U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF, which saw a notable 20% price increase within two weeks post-approval. As of September 8, 2025, Chainlink is priced at $23.11 with a market cap of $15.67 billion, constituting 0.40% market dominance, according to CoinMarketCap. Chainlink’s trading volume today is $921.79 million, showing an 87.39% hike. LINK’s 90-day price boost stands…
2025/09/09
Senate Draft Bill Praised for Developer Protections

The post Senate Draft Bill Praised for Developer Protections appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Senate draft bill praised for the strongest crypto developer protections to date. Proposal clarifies DAO governance, staking, airdrops, and token protections. Draft sets dual oversight with the SEC for securities and the CFTC for commodities. The Senate Banking Committee’s latest market structure discussion draft has received positive initial reactions from cryptocurrency industry leaders. The 182-page “Responsible Financial Innovation Act of 2025” text, released Friday afternoon, contains what experts describe as the most comprehensive developer protection language seen in federal legislation to date. Amanda Tuminelli, executive director and CLO at DeFi Education Fund, praised the draft’s developer protections and called them the best language observed in any previous legislative proposal. Legal expert Gabriel Shapiro highlighted the bill’s improved approach to decentralized governance systems. He also noted that the legislation addresses previous concerns about governance tokens potentially creating securities law complications. Source: X Legislative Framework Addresses Key Industry Concerns Shapiro specifically commended the draft’s handling of decentralized autonomous organizations. This includes blockchain-based governance tokens (BORGs). The legislation limits “disqualifying financial rights” carve-outs to actual securities rather than applying broader restrictions to payment and utility tokens. The bill creates clarity around decentralized governance, staking mechanisms, airdrops, tokenization processes, and self-custody protections. Additional provisions include safeguards for existing non-fraudulent tokens against future SEC enforcement actions and exemptions for decentralized physical infrastructure networks and DeFi protocols. Colin McLaren emphasized the importance of Democratic support for the legislation, arguing that Senate Democrats should prioritize innovation over regulatory constraints. McLaren referenced the potential for building “the next great American startup” rather than enriching legal professionals through prolonged regulatory uncertainty. The Draft Establishes A Dual Regulatory Structure The draft establishes a dual regulatory structure dividing oversight responsibilities between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. This framework aims to resolve jurisdictional ambiguity that has…
2025/09/09
Top 4 Presale Crypto 2025 – Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge & hơn nữa

The post Top 4 Presale Crypto 2025 – Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge & hơn nữa appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Top 4 Presale Crypto 2025 – Bitcoin Hyper, Maxi Doge & hơn nữa Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Với hơn 5 năm làm việc trong lĩnh vực phân tích thị trường tiền điện tử, Khang luôn hướng tới mục tiêu đem lại các kiến thức bổ ích về crypto cho bạn đọc. Anh có rất nhiều bài viết chất lượng phân tích xu hướng blockchain, DeFi và các dự án presale coin tiềm năng mới. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/best-crypto-presales-grok-ai-top-breakout-picks-2025-vn/
2025/09/09
2025/09/09
