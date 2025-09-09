Rory McIlroy Magic On Display With Irish Open Victory.

The post Rory McIlroy Magic On Display With Irish Open Victory. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As his twenty-seven foot, ten inch putt for eagle to force a playoff at the K Club found the bottom of the cup and the crowd went wild, golf fans were reminded that Rory McIlroy can deliver excitement that is matched by few in the modern game of golf. STRAFFAN, IRELAND – SEPTEMBER 07: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland celebrates with his caddie Harry Diamond after an eagle on the 18th green on day four of the Amgen Irish Open 2025 at The K Club on September 07, 2025 in Straffan, Ireland. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images) Getty Images Playing in front of what amounted to a home crowd just outside of Dublin at the K Club, McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, whipped the crowd into a frenzy as he tied Sweden’s Joakim Lagergren and headed back to the tee on 18 for a playoff. As young children and grown men cheered and chanted his name around the eighteenth green, the electricity in the air was palpable. Regardless of whatever the upcoming playoff outcome would be, McIlroy had already fulfilled what few others in professional golf can do, deliver drama. That drama can go either way for McIlroy as we all know. Just last year in the Irish Open at Royal County Down, he had a putt on the 72nd hole to tie Rasmus Hojgaard and force a playoff. That putt hung on the lip and did not fall, capping a season of disappointment highlighted by his crushing defeat at Pinehurst in the U.S. Open. 2025 has been different for McIlroy. He started the year strong, winning both the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and the Players Championship. Of course the season was highlighted by his dramatic, roller coaster Sunday at the Masters where he held on to win in a playoff over…