2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Stocks end higher with Robinhood surge lifting Nasdaq to new all-time high

The post Stocks end higher with Robinhood surge lifting Nasdaq to new all-time high appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Nasdaq Composite ended Monday at a record high, closing up 0.45% at 21,798.70, after touching a fresh all-time intraday peak during the session. The S&P 500 added 0.21% to finish at 6,495.15, while the Dow Jones gained 114.09 points, or 0.25%, to settle at 45,514.95. Broad tech gains pushed everything higher. Broadcom rose 3%, while Nvidia, after a rough month, finally bounced back by almost 1%. Big names like Amazon and Microsoft also moved up. But the real story of the day was Robinhood, which exploded nearly 15% by midday after S&P Global confirmed it would be added to the S&P 500. AppLovin jumped 12% on the same news. Both names were on pace for their best trading sessions since April. Tesla pay plan, inflation reports, Fed bets move markets Tesla was also back in the headlines. As Cryptopolitan previously reported, the company’s board wants shareholders to approve a $975 billion compensation plan for Elon Musk. According to Morgan Stanley’s Adam Jonas, the deal eases worries about Musk staying committed. He said, “It’s a good deal for Tesla investors.” Jonas argued the number is big, but not outrageous if you believe in Tesla’s long-term robot plans. Musk has said that 80% of Tesla’s future value will come from its humanoid Optimus robots, not from cars. Tesla shares are still down 14.3% for the year, but they’ve climbed back 9% this past quarter. The company now looks less like a carmaker and more like a robotics bet, and that’s what the market’s watching. Meanwhile, traders are staring down two inflation reports this week. Producer price index (PPI) data for August drops on Wednesday morning, followed by the consumer price index (CPI) on Thursday. This comes after Friday’s weak jobs report, which made investors even more sure that the Federal Reserve…
'Near Telepathic' Wearable Lets You Communicate Silently With Devices

Boston startup AlterEgo unveiled a wearable built on MIT research that converts silent muscle signals into speech, aiming to reshape how we communicate with machines.
Here’s What Happens If Supreme Court Overturns Trump Tariffs

The post Here’s What Happens If Supreme Court Overturns Trump Tariffs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Supreme Court may rule this week whether it will decide the legality of President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs—and the justices’ decision could be hugely consequential, as a ruling striking down the tariffs could upend trade relations with other countries and potentially allow companies, and consumers, to get back money they’ve already paid. Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent (L) and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stand behind President Donald Trump as he speaks to reporters in the Oval Office of the White House on February 3 in Washington, DC. Getty Images Key Facts The Trump administration asked the Supreme Court to decide by Wednesday whether it will hear a lawsuit over the tariffs, after a federal appeals court found the president’s sweeping fees on imports from nearly all foreign countries are unlawful and Trump exceeded his authority in imposing them. The Federal Circuit and Court of International Trade have both ruled Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs illegal, finding the law that Trump used to justify them—the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA)—doesn’t actually allow him to impose tariffs, let alone such broad ones. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has framed the legal challenge, and any delay in resolving it, as potentially “catastrophic” for the government and the economy, and Trump warned Tuesday that if the Supreme Court “make[s] the wrong decision, it will be a devastation for our country.” A Supreme Court decision against the tariffs would eliminate a key way Trump has been boosting government revenue—already taking in billions of dollars—and could also impact the White House’s negotiations with other countries, as Trump and his officials have used tariffs as a negotiating tactic for trade deals and foreign policy. But a ruling against tariffs would also have significant impacts for businesses impacted by the tariffs, who may not only not…
ETHZilla Secures $80 Million OTC Financing with Cumberland

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/ethzilla-80-million-otc-financing/
Solana Price Today: What Is The Best Crypto To Buy Now For Maximum Returns In September?

While much of the crypto world keeps an eye on the Solana (SOL) price alongside the Pepe coin (PEPE), a new challenger is quietly reshaping the landscape, promising explosive returns. Layer Brett (LBRETT) isn’t just another memecoin; it’s an Ethereum Layer 2 innovation, fusing viral meme culture with genuine utility, currently in its highly anticipated […]
BitMine Now Holds $9B in Crypto Treasury, Fuels 1,000% Surge in WLD-Linked Stock

The post BitMine Now Holds $9B in Crypto Treasury, Fuels 1,000% Surge in WLD-Linked Stock appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) has announced its cryptocurrency holdings now near $9 billion, which the firm says makes it the second-largest crypto treasury firm in the world behind Strategy (MSTR), which holds 638,460 BTC worth over $71 billion. It also fueled a 1,000% surge in a stock looking to accumulate WLD. The company according to a press release, holds 2.069 million ETH worth about $8.9 billion at current prices, in addition to 192 BTC and $266 million in unencumbered cash. That brings the company’s total crypto and cash holdings to more than $9.2 billion, it said. BMNR pivoted to an ETH treasury strategy in June and aims to accumulate 5% of the total supply of ether. It’s currently the largest ether treasury firm, with SharpLink Gaming (SBET) coming in second with a $3.6 billion ETH treasury according to StrategicETHReserve. BitMine also announced a $20 million investment in Eightco Holdings (OCTO), a move it calls the first in its “Moonshot” investment strategy to “back bold ideas that strengthen Ethereum’s vast ecosystem.” Eightco plans to hold worldcoin WLD$1.5248 as its primary treasury asset. The funding comes as part of its $270 million raise via a private investment in public equity (PIPE). OCTO shares are up more than 1,000% in pre-market trading. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/bitmine-now-holds-usd9b-in-crypto-treasury-fuels-1-000-surge-in-wld-linked-stock
Sam Altman’s Alarming Warning: Are Social Media Bots Erasing Digital Authenticity?

BitcoinWorld Sam Altman’s Alarming Warning: Are Social Media Bots Erasing Digital Authenticity? In the rapidly evolving landscape of digital finance and decentralized technologies, trust is paramount. Yet, a fundamental pillar of our online world—the authenticity of human interaction—is under siege. Recently, tech titan Sam Altman, a figure well-known in both the AI and crypto communities, voiced a startling concern: Social Media Bots are making it nearly impossible to discern real human voices from artificial ones. This realization, shared by the OpenAI CEO and Reddit shareholder, resonates deeply in a world increasingly reliant on verifiable information and genuine engagement, where the very fabric of Digital Authenticity is at stake. Sam Altman’s Epiphany: The Blurring Lines of Human Interaction On a seemingly ordinary Monday, Sam Altman took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a profound observation that sent ripples across the tech world. His epiphany stemmed from an experience on the r/Claudecode subreddit, a forum buzzing with discussions around coding and AI. He noticed a peculiar trend: an overwhelming number of posts praising OpenAI Codex, the software programming service launched by OpenAI to compete with Anthropic’s Claude Code. The volume of users claiming to have switched to Codex was so high that one Reddit user even quipped, “Is it possible to switch to codex without posting a topic on Reddit?” This barrage of seemingly enthusiastic posts left Altman questioning their origin. He confessed, “I have had the strangest experience reading this: I assume it’s all fake/bots, even though in this case I know codex growth is really strong and the trend here is real.” His candid live-analysis on X unpacked several layers to this digital dilemma: LLM-Speak Adoption: Real people are starting to adopt the stylistic quirks of Large Language Models (LLMs), making their natural communication sound artificial. Extremely Online Correlation: Highly active social media users tend to converge in their communication styles and opinions, creating echo chambers that can feel inorganic. Hype Cycle Extremism: The “it’s so over/we’re so back” pendulum swing of online hype cycles often leads to exaggerated, almost performative, enthusiasm or despair. Platform Optimization: Social platforms, driven by engagement metrics and creator monetization, inadvertently incentivize content that might blur the lines of authenticity. Astroturfing Sensitivity: Past experiences with competitors engaging in “astroturfing” (covertly paid promotion or criticism) have made Altman extra vigilant. Actual Bots: And, of course, the undeniable presence of genuine bots contributing to the noise. This observation by Sam Altman highlights a critical paradox: LLMs, spearheaded by OpenAI, were designed to mimic human communication, yet their very success now makes human expression feel suspect. The irony is palpable, especially considering OpenAI’s models were extensively trained on data from platforms like Reddit, where Altman himself held a board position until 2022 and remains a significant shareholder. The Proliferation of Social Media Bots and the Erosion of Trust Altman’s concerns are not unfounded; they reflect a growing crisis of trust in our digital spaces. The pervasive presence of Social Media Bots has fundamentally altered how we perceive and interact with online content. These automated accounts, ranging from simple spam bots to sophisticated propaganda machines, manipulate narratives, inflate engagement, and sow discord, making it increasingly difficult for users to discern genuine sentiment from engineered noise. Consider the scale of the problem: data security firm Imperva reported that over half of all internet traffic in 2024 was non-human, with a significant portion attributed to LLMs. Even X’s own AI bot, Grok, estimates “hundreds of millions of bots on X.” This isn’t just about a few annoying spam accounts; it’s about an industrial-scale operation impacting public opinion, market sentiment, and even geopolitical narratives. The concept of “astroturfing” — the practice of masking the sponsors of a message or organization to make it appear as though it originates from grassroots participants — is particularly insidious. When companies or political entities employ this tactic, often through bots or paid human actors, it creates a false sense of popular support or opposition. Altman’s acknowledgment of OpenAI having been “astroturfed” underscores the prevalence of this deceptive practice across the tech industry, further muddying the waters of Digital Authenticity. How Advanced AI Models Are Redefining Online Reality At the heart of this dilemma lies the unprecedented sophistication of modern AI Models. OpenAI’s Large Language Models have achieved such proficiency in generating human-like text that they have become a double-edged sword. While they empower creativity and efficiency, they also contribute to the very ‘fakeness’ that Altman laments. A stark example of this dynamic played out with the release of GPT 5.0. Instead of the anticipated wave of praise, OpenAI subreddits experienced a significant backlash. Users voiced anger over everything from GPT’s perceived “personality” shifts to issues with credit consumption and unfinished tasks. This surge of negative feedback, which led Altman to conduct a Reddit “ask-me-anything” session to address rollout issues, demonstrated genuine human frustration — a stark contrast to the potentially bot-driven praise for Codex. The GPT subreddit, even after Altman’s intervention, has struggled to regain its former level of positive sentiment, with users regularly posting about their dissatisfaction with GPT 5.0’s changes. The impact of advanced AI Models extends far beyond social media. Their ability to generate convincing text, images, and even video has become a “plague” in various sectors: Education: Plagiarism and the challenge of assessing genuine student work. Journalism: The proliferation of AI-generated articles blurring the lines of factual reporting. Courts: The potential for AI-generated evidence or arguments to mislead legal processes. The very tools designed to augment human capability are now challenging our ability to trust what we see and read online. This profound shift calls into question the future of verifiable information in an increasingly AI-saturated world. Bitcoin World Event: Join 10k+ Tech and VC Leaders at Disrupt 2025 Netflix, Box, a16z, ElevenLabs, Wayve, Sequoia Capital, Elad Gil — just some of the 250+ heavy hitters leading 200+ sessions designed to deliver the insights that fuel startup growth and sharpen your edge. Don’t miss the 20th anniversary of Bitcoin World, and a chance to learn from the top voices in tech. Grab your ticket before Sept 26 to save up to $668. San Francisco | October 27-29, 2025. REGISTER NOW. Founders: land your investor and sharpen your pitch. Investors: discover your next breakout startup. Innovators: claim a front-row seat to the future. Join 10,000+ tech leaders at the epicenter of innovation. Register now and save up to $668. Regular Bird rates end September 26. Register Now. OpenAI’s Paradox: The Creator’s Dilemma in a Bot-Filled World The irony of OpenAI’s position is undeniable. As the pioneer in developing sophisticated LLMs, it simultaneously contributes to the “fakeness” of social media while its CEO, Sam Altman, highlights the problem. This paradox becomes even more intriguing when considering the rumors of OpenAI’s potential foray into building its own social media platform. In April, The Verge reported on early-stage discussions within OpenAI to create a social product designed to rival giants like X and Facebook. If such a platform were to materialize, it would face a monumental challenge: how to ensure Digital Authenticity in a world teeming with AI-generated content. What are the odds that a social network launched by the creators of GPT could be a truly bot-free zone? The very technology that fuels the “fake” feeling online would be at the core of its creation. This raises a crucial question about responsibility and the ethical implications of developing powerful AI tools without robust safeguards for their societal impact. Adding another layer to this complexity, research from the University of Amsterdam demonstrated that even a social network composed entirely of bots quickly devolved into familiar patterns of human interaction: bots formed cliques, developed echo chambers, and exhibited correlated behaviors. This suggests that the issues of online “fakeness” and polarization might not just be a human problem amplified by bots, but an inherent dynamic that can emerge even in purely artificial social environments. Reclaiming Digital Authenticity in an AI-Dominated Landscape The “net effect,” as Sam Altman observes, is that “AI twitter/AI Reddit feels very fake in a way it really didn’t a year or two ago.” This erosion of Digital Authenticity poses a significant threat not just to casual social media use, but to the integrity of information itself — a concern that deeply resonates within the cryptocurrency and blockchain communities, where verifiable truth and trustless systems are foundational principles. So, what can be done to reclaim our online spaces from this deluge of synthetic content? It requires a multi-pronged approach involving users, platforms, and technological innovation: Empowering Users with Critical Literacy: Skepticism as a Virtue: Cultivate a healthy skepticism towards all online content, especially that which evokes strong emotional responses or seems too perfect. Pattern Recognition: Learn to identify common “LLM-speak” patterns, generic phrases, and lack of genuine personal experience in posts. Source Verification: Always cross-reference information from multiple, reputable sources before accepting it as truth. Platform Accountability and Innovation: Transparent AI Labeling: Platforms should implement clear, standardized labeling for AI-generated content, similar to how “paid promotion” is disclosed. Advanced Bot Detection: Invest heavily in sophisticated AI-powered systems designed specifically to detect and neutralize malicious bots, evolving as fast as the bots themselves. Incentivizing Genuine Interaction: Shift away from pure engagement metrics towards models that reward thoughtful, authentic human interaction and content creation. Technological Solutions and Industry Collaboration: Decentralized Identity (DeID): Explore blockchain-based decentralized identity solutions that could offer verifiable proof of humanity without compromising privacy. AI for AI Detection: Develop advanced AI Models specifically trained to identify AI-generated text, images, and audio with high accuracy. Open Standards: Foster collaboration across the tech industry to establish open standards for content provenance and verification, potentially leveraging cryptographic signatures. The challenge is immense, but the stakes — the very integrity of our digital public squares and the reliability of information — are too high to ignore. Reclaiming Digital Authenticity will require a collective commitment to innovation, transparency, and a renewed focus on fostering genuine human connection in the age of AI. Conclusion: Navigating the Future of Human-AI Interaction Sam Altman’s candid reflections on the “fakeness” of social media serve as a powerful wake-up call. As Social Media Bots and sophisticated AI Models continue to proliferate, the line between human and machine-generated content becomes increasingly indistinct. This erosion of Digital Authenticity not only threatens our ability to trust online information but also undermines the very essence of genuine human connection and public discourse. While the irony of OpenAI’s role in both creating and highlighting this problem is evident, it also underscores the urgent need for comprehensive solutions. The path forward demands vigilance, technological innovation, and a collective commitment from users, platforms, and developers to prioritize truth and transparency in our digital lives. Only then can we hope to navigate the complex future of human-AI interaction with confidence. To learn more about the latest AI market trends and how AI Models are shaping our digital future, explore our article on key developments shaping AI features and institutional adoption. This post Sam Altman’s Alarming Warning: Are Social Media Bots Erasing Digital Authenticity? first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
SEC’s Peirce warns L2 chains with centralized sequencers may face exchange registration

The post SEC’s Peirce warns L2 chains with centralized sequencers may face exchange registration appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce warned that layer-2 blockchains operating centralized matching engines may face exchange registration requirements while advocating for regulatory protection of truly decentralized protocols. During an interview on The Gwart Show, Peirce noted her vision for crypto regulation, drawing sharp distinctions between immutable code operating on decentralized networks and centralized entities using blockchain technology to facilitate trading. Decentralized protocols cannot be owned The head of the SEC’s Crypto Task Force views protocols as sets of rules that cannot be owned, stating “nobody owns” a truly decentralized protocol because “it’s out there and anyone can use it.” Layer-2 solutions introduce regulatory complexity, as they often centralize transaction ordering to address Maximum Extractable Value (MEV) issues. These chains run matching engines that control transaction sequencing, departing from the distributed node architecture that defines traditional blockchain censorship resistance. Pierce said: “If you have a matching engine that’s controlled by one entity that controls all the pieces of that, then that looks a lot more like an exchange.” She added that operators of such systems will have to consider that if they’re transacting, they’re matching securities transactions. However, the SEC wants to avoid forcing truly decentralized protocols to register as exchanges or broker-dealers. Peirce noted the importance of protecting immutable smart contracts deployed on sufficiently decentralized layer-1 networks, describing them as “code just doing its thing out there” that “can’t register with us.” Studying MEV MEV solutions create this regulatory tension. While centralized sequencers often provide better retail execution by preventing front-running and sandwich attacks, they concentrate control over transaction ordering in ways that may trigger securities law obligations when handling tokenized securities. The Crypto Investor Blueprint: A 5-Day Course On Bagholding, Insider Front-Runs, and Missing Alpha Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist.…
Hackers Just Turned JavaScript Into a Crypto Time Bomb

The contaminated code has already been pulled into countless projects, potentially endangering millions of crypto wallets and decentralized applications that […] The post Hackers Just Turned JavaScript Into a Crypto Time Bomb appeared first on Coindoo.
Ripple CTO Sparks XRP Buzz With Meme-Inspired X Update: Details

The post Ripple CTO Sparks XRP Buzz With Meme-Inspired X Update: Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple CTO David Schwartz recently updated his X profile image, which sparked attention in the XRP community. The reason is that the Ripple’s CTO profile picture was inspired by XRP Ledger-based Phoenix-themed meme coin, PHNIX. The profile image, an avatar, shows the Ripple CTO wearing a black hat and sunglasses with the XRP logo inscribed and a phoenix bird, which also wears similar XRP-logo-inscribed sunglasses on his shoulder. The profile picture update no doubt caught the attention of the XRP community, which posted their reaction on X, with some interpreting the phoenix on the profile picture as a sign. You Might Also Like Vet, an XRP Ledger dUNL validator tweeted his reaction on X: “David changes his pfp to an honorary one he won by a meme coin project.XRP holders: A phoenix. This is a sign.” > David changes his pfp to an honorary one he won by a meme coin project. XRP holders > A phoenix. This is a sign.👁️👄👁️ — Vet 🏴‍☠️ (@Vet_X0) September 8, 2025 A phoenix is a legendary bird which, according to one version, lived 500 years, burned itself to ashes on a pyre and rose from the ashes with renewed youth to live through another cycle. This comes to mind as XRP gains renewed interest on the market after years of consolidation and dull trading activity contributed to by the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple, which is now concluded. XRP gains interest on market According to Coinbase’s recent tweet, XRP ranked among the most searched assets on Coinbase within a period of 1,440 minutes. You Might Also Like Other coins include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin and World Liberty Financial. According to CoinGecko data, XRP is up 469% on a one-year basis. In terms of percentage gain, XRP surpasses that of major cryptocurrencies Bitcoin and Ethereum,…
