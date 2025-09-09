2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Tom Lee Predicts $200K Bitcoin — Peter Schiff Isn’t Buying It

Tom Lee Predicts $200K Bitcoin — Peter Schiff Isn’t Buying It

Peter Schiff has renewed his critique of Bitcoin as Tom Lee of Fundstrat pushes a headline-grabbing $200,000 price target for the cryptocurrency. Related Reading: Why $50 XRP By December 2025 Isn’t ‘Hopium’ If ETFs Get Greenlight: Analyst According to reports, Lee says the market’s recent weakness is tied to the Federal Reserve’s reluctance to cut interest rates, while Schiff points to gold’s recent rally as a warning sign for Bitcoin. Schiff Points To Gold’s Rally In an X post, the gold bug Schiff highlighted that the yellow metal rose 10% over the last two months and reached a new high of $3,620. “Markets are forward-looking. That’s why gold is up 10% in advance of coming rate cuts,” he said, arguing that gold’s move shows traders expect easier policy ahead. Bitcoin, he added, has not followed gold’s lead, and that gap worries him. Permabull @fundstrat forecast Bitcoin will hit $200K by year-end, as Bitcoin is sensitive to Fed rate cuts. He said the Fed’s two-month pause is why Bitcoin hasn’t rallied over that time period. But gold rallied 10% during those two months, hitting a record $3,620 as he spoke. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 8, 2025 Lee’s $200,000 Call And His Explanation Tom Lee remains optimistic. He has argued that the influx of institutional investors gives Bitcoin new “counter-cyclical characteristics,” and that bigger players could push prices much higher over time. Based on reports, Lee blames the recent underperformance on the Fed and keeps the $200,000 figure in public view. His stance continues to make him one of Wall Street’s best-known permabulls – persons who maintain a perpetually optimistic outlook. Market Odds And Traders’ View Polymarket users appear unconvinced by Lee’s timetable. At press time, markets show an 8% chance of Bitcoin reaching $200k this year. The same markets place roughly an 8% chance on Bitcoin dropping below $70,000 by the end of 2025. Those odds suggest bettors are split and that headline targets are being treated with skepticism. Source: Polymarket A Broader Performance Check Schiff has also pointed to longer-term measurements. He noted that Bitcoin is down 16% against gold over the past four years, even though the cryptocurrency has posted strong gains versus the US dollar in that span. He warned that when “more air” comes out of the Bitcoin bubble, the four-year returns may look weak. The idea that the old four-year cycle tied to halvings may be fading was raised by other analysts in recent commentary, and that debate is ongoing. Related Reading: Tighter Premiums Put Crypto Treasuries On Risky Road, According To NYDIG What Comes Next For Bitcoin Schiff went further by saying Bitcoin is more likely to sink below $100k than to reach $200k, putting a cautious spin on the outlook. This view makes clear where Schiff stands: he treats gold’s rally as a forward signal about future policy and believes Bitcoin’s lag is not a short-term quirk but a structural concern. Lee’s counter is that institutional flows could change how Bitcoin moves over time. Featured image from Meta, chart from TradingView
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.12%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00189077-4.37%
GET
GET$0.008467-1.20%
Бөлісу
NewsBTC2025/09/09 07:00
Бөлісу
Altcoins are shifting: Why the crypto market can see a major rotation soon

Altcoins are shifting: Why the crypto market can see a major rotation soon

Dropping BTC.D and rising outflows start talk of an incoming mega altseason.
DAR Open Network
D$0.033+2.16%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,455.54+1.88%
Major
MAJOR$0.15965-0.60%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 07:00
Бөлісу
The Hyperliquid Stablecoin Bidding War Begins: Who Will Become the Issuer of USDH?

The Hyperliquid Stablecoin Bidding War Begins: Who Will Become the Issuer of USDH?

By Paul | Shoal Compiled by: TechFlow With @HyperliquidX planning to launch USDH, we're already seeing major competitors vying for issuance rights, even pledging up to 100% of reserve interest and revenue back to the Hyperliquid community. A quick recap for those who aren't familiar: Stablecoins are at the core of Hyperliquid’s business model, just like any perpetual swap exchange. The current total supply of stablecoins on HyperEVM is approximately $5.72 billion, of which approximately 95% is USDC. In other words, approximately 95% of the stablecoin supply on Hyperliquid is currently freezeable. It is clear that this situation is neither sustainable nor desirable for Hyperliquid. The need to launch a Hyperliquid native stablecoin has been discussed for some time. Interestingly, Hyperliquid is now letting its token holders vote on who will be the native issuer of USDH. @Paxos USDH is issued in a fully compliant manner, in line with GENIUS/MiCA standards, with global banking channels and fiat currency deposit/withdrawal functions. 95% of USDH reserve interest will be allocated for HYPE repurchase. Interestingly, @paxoslabs recently acquired Molecular Labs, the team behind LHYPE and WHLP. @Frax Issue USDH, pegged 1:1 to frxUSD (frxUSD itself is backed by tokenized US Treasuries). 100% of the USDH reserve income will be fed back to Hyperliquid, and Frax will not take any commission at all. USDH will support multiple chains (any chain where frxUSD exists) out of the box, while still maintaining HyperEVM native properties. @fiege_max Issue the globally compliant stablecoin USDH through cross-chain from day one. Allocate a “meaningful share” of reserve earnings to the aid fund. Mint USDH directly on HyperEVM and enable HyperCore transfers on day one. @withAUSD USDH is issued through cross-chain, equipped with a globally compliant deposit/withdrawal infrastructure. 100% of the net income from USDH treasury assets will be allocated to the aid fund or used to repurchase HYPE. Leveraging a coalition of partners to minimize centralized dependencies (including agora, @raincards, @LayerZero_Core, and @vaneck_us). Some thoughts Revenue share is important (very important!), but I don't think it's going to make or break a deal. We've seen most bidders offer high revenue share for HYPE buybacks. Small differences (like 5-10%) won't really change the dynamics (e.g., Ethena's 100% vs. Paxos's 95%). Compliance does provide a better fiat currency deposit/withdrawal experience, but it also brings potential freezing risks. Multi-chain distribution should be a key focus, especially USDH should be easily accessible from other chains, minimizing the use of middleware or intermediary contracts. However, I don’t think this alone is enough to change the situation. I've seen many people suggesting @ethena_labs or at least curious about their bid. This could be a good opportunity for Ethena to surpass Circle. However, I doubt the Hyperliquid community will embrace Ethena; the competitive relationship and potential conflicts between the two parties make the situation too complicated. That said, I wouldn't be surprised if they participate. I can also imagine @M0, @paypal, and @SkyEcosystem bidding. Also, I agree with @jon_charb; no one is talking about the possibility of Circle itself bidding, but it's certainly worth keeping an eye on. On the other hand, some have suggested blacklisting the USDH code and having the foundation develop an in-house stablecoin. This is also an interesting direction. However, I don't think the Hyperliquid Foundation is interested in building a stablecoin from scratch. Anyway, the proposal deadline is September 10th, and I expect we'll see one or two more strong proposals. I'm just here to watch and enjoy the competition. Regardless of who ultimately wins, the quality of the bidders will speak for themselves. May the best bidder prevail, Hyperliquid.
Gravity
G$0.01177+1.37%
MemeCore
M$1.96379-1.66%
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.12%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 07:00
Бөлісу
Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett, Ponke Price & Presale Analysis

Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett, Ponke Price & Presale Analysis

The best presale crypto market in 2025 is gaining rapid traction, with many buyers scanning for strong returns and genuine […] The post Best Presale Crypto 2025: BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett, Ponke Price & Presale Analysis appeared first on Coindoo.
PONKE
PONKE$0.10266+1.69%
Бөлісу
Coindoo2025/09/09 07:00
Бөлісу
US SEC crypto task force to tackle financial surveillance and privacy

US SEC crypto task force to tackle financial surveillance and privacy

The task force has already conducted roundtables to address issues related to digital asset regulation while proposing changes to the commission's rules. The cryptocurrency task force with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is planning to hold another roundtable that could lead to policy changes at the financial regulator.In a Monday notice, the SEC said the crypto task force, headed by Commissioner Hester Peirce, would host a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on Oct. 17. The event will mark the sixth roundtable focused on issues related to digital assets at the commission’s Washington, D.C., offices since the departure of former SEC Chair Gary Gensler. “Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” said Peirce.Read more
Chainbase
C$0.23543-0.85%
DAR Open Network
D$0.033+2.16%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09413+0.29%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:59
Бөлісу
Ethereum Slumps But Holds Above $4,200

Ethereum Slumps But Holds Above $4,200

The post Ethereum Slumps But Holds Above $4,200 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 08, 2025 at 21:52 // Price The price of Ethereum is falling, but is still between the moving average lines. The bears have an extra advantage over the bulls as they broke the 21-day SMA on August 29, as reported by Coinidol.com. The decline will continue above the 50-day SMA support. Ethereum price long-term analysis: bearish  Today, the cryptocurrency is worth $4,335, but it is trading above the 50-day SMA support and below the 21-day SMA resistance. The largest altcoin will resume its uptrend if buyers keep the price above the 21-day SMA barrier. However, based on the current price, Ethereum is expected to fall below the 50-day moving average. On the downside, a break below the 50-day SMA support will force Ether to drop to the low above the 2.0 Fibonacci extension level or $3,750.42. Technical Indicators: Key Resistance Levels – $4,500 and $5,000 Key Support Levels – $3.000 and $2,500 Ethereum price indicators analysis ETH has been trading in a range between the 21-day SMA barrier and the 50-day SMA support. As soon as the moving average lines are broken, Ether starts to trend down. On both charts, the moving average lines are horizontal, indicating a sideways trend. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the moving average lines, indicating a downtrend. ETH/USD daily chart – Sept.8, 2025 What is the next direction for Ethereum? Ether is currently trading below the moving averages and could fall further. On the 4-hour chart, Ether is trading above the $4,200 support but below the $4,500 barrier. The price of the cryptocurrency is currently slowly slipping and consolidating due to the presence of doji candlesticks. ETH/USD 4-hour…
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005908-0.93%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016718+3.92%
BULLS
BULLS$573.33+7.40%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:56
Бөлісу
Trading For This Player Would Make The Lakers Immediate Contenders

Trading For This Player Would Make The Lakers Immediate Contenders

The post Trading For This Player Would Make The Lakers Immediate Contenders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – MARCH 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers is defended by Herbert Jones #5 of the New Orleans Pelicans during the third quarter of an NBA game at Smoothie King Center on March 27, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans Pelicans won the game 116 – 108. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images Despite touting two of the greatest offensive players the NBA has ever seen in LeBron James and Luka Doncic, and another burgeoning one who becomes more and more lethal with each passing season in Austin Reaves, the Los Angeles Lakers aren’t yet a true inner circle contender. Sportsbooks (like BetMGM) view them as a middle-tier team in the Western Conference, mainly because they don’t have great role players flanking their star-studded trio. Given that only five players can be on the floor at once and you probably want James, Doncic, and Reaves out there as much as possible, the other two spots should be filled by a rim-running/rim-protecting center and a high-end defensive wing who can guard multiple positions and do enough not to kill you on offense. It remains to be seen if their marquee offseason addition — Deandre Ayton — can fill that first need. His time with the Phoenix Suns offers some hope that he will be the right man for the job. Although, there is far less cause for optimism when it comes to whether someone on their current roster is capable of covering that other glaring weakness. The Lakers certainly have a willing list of candidates – Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent, Jarred…
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.12%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09998-1.28%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:55
Бөлісу
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nasdaq’s Tokenized Stocks and Whale Buys Boost $130K Hype

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nasdaq’s Tokenized Stocks and Whale Buys Boost $130K Hype

Bitcoin trades near $112K as Nasdaq pushes tokenized stocks, whales buy big, and charts tighten. Breakout above $113.4K could target $117K next.
NEAR
NEAR$2.669+0.33%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.28+1.24%
Boost
BOOST$0.09791-8.79%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 06:55
Бөлісу
Aqua Rug Pull Siphons $4.65M SOL On Solana

Aqua Rug Pull Siphons $4.65M SOL On Solana

The post Aqua Rug Pull Siphons $4.65M SOL On Solana appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Urgent Warning: Aqua Rug Pull Siphons $4.65M SOL On Solana Skip to content Home Crypto News Urgent Warning: Aqua Rug Pull Siphons $4.65M SOL on Solana Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/aqua-rug-pull-solana-scam/
Solana
SOL$221.61+2.36%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016718+3.92%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000599--%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 06:54
Бөлісу
CoinShares Inks $1.2B Merger to List on Nasdaq and Expand in US

CoinShares Inks $1.2B Merger to List on Nasdaq and Expand in US

TLDR The company manages $10B in digital assets and leads Europe’s ETP market. A $50M anchor investment supports CoinShares’ U.S. listing and growth plans. The merger is expected to close by the end of Q4 2025, pending approvals. CoinShares to Enter US Market Through $1.2B SPAC Merger CoinShares, a European digital asset manager, has announced [...] The post CoinShares Inks $1.2B Merger to List on Nasdaq and Expand in US appeared first on CoinCentral.
Union
U$0.00938-0.95%
Бөлісу
Coincentral2025/09/09 06:50
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases