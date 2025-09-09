2025-09-11 Thursday

The post Perps exchange Aster to launch native ASTER token with 704M airdrop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Aster will launch its ASTER token TGE on September 17 with 704M tokens airdropped to users. The token introduces Stage 2 of Aster Genesis, with new reward mechanics and over half of supply allocated to the community. Aster, a decentralized perpetuals exchange backed by YZi Labs, will launch its ASTER token on September 17 with a 704 million token airdrop, equal to 8.8% of total supply. Introducing $ASTER. 🌟$ASTER is the native token of Aster and will be used to decentralize governance, drive growth, reward participation, and support long-term protocol sustainability. TGE is scheduled to go live at 17 Sep 2025. Here’s a deep dive into $ASTER. ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/jqyaLsuZWY — Aster (@Aster_DEX) September 8, 2025 The launch kicks off Stage 2 of Aster Genesis, adding a multi-factor scoring system that rewards trading volume, holding time, realized P&L, and referrals. ASTER will run on BNB Chain with a max supply of 8 billion, over half reserved for community incentives. Utilities include governance, trading fee discounts, and buybacks funded by protocol revenue. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/aster-launches-aster-token-generation-704m-airdrop-aster-genesis-stage-2/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:09
Christie’s the world’s largest art auction house, its shuttering its digital art division, home to many NFTs. The institution hosted a $69 million NFT auction in 2021, helping kickstart the sector’s fame. Theoretically, the firm may continue selling NFTs in the “21st Century Art” category, but this seems unlikely. The Art World Ditches NFTs The NFT sector took the world by storm in 2022, but the broader Web3 sector has largely moved on. Although there was a brief revival earlier this year, and the space is still exploring use cases, this is unrelated to their purported use as an art form. Christie’s, the world’s largest art auction house, is shuttering all its NFT services: “Christie’s has made a strategic decision to reformat digital art sales. The company will continue to sell digital art within the larger 20th and 21st Century Art category,” the institution claimed in a statement. This may seem like a minor development, but the art auction house is very key to NFT history. In 2021, Christie’s made history by selling an NFT collection for $69 million. This largely helped trigger the technology’s rise to fame, powering the gains of 2022. Christie’s even launched an on-chain auction platform as a show of confidence. It may be difficult to see why that confidence is gone today. Objectively, NFTs aren’t performing much worse than they have been in 2023 or 2024. For one, the top NFT collections’ trading volume increased by nearly 90% in the last 24 hours. The sector’s most recent peak is smaller than in 2024, but it’s not a significant drop. NFT Market Caps. Source: CoinGecko More Than Volumes and Market Caps Unfortunately, though, stats like that are irrelevant to NFTs’ place in the art world. Years ago, serious artists heralded them as an important future for digital art, and famous creators have launched their own collections on many occasions. In 2025, though, this use case has apparently fallen out of favor. Simply put, the art world has moved on. Decisions like this are key “intangibles” in the market, and investors shouldn’t take them lightly. Would NFTs have ever taken off if major institutions like Christie’s didn’t think they were legitimate art? If the exact same organizations have lost their faith in NFTs, who will keep it alive? This development may serve as a canary in the coal mine. The NFT sector isn’t dead yet, but its oldest friends are abandoning it. Although it may linger on for quite some time, a full return to the limelight seems unlikely.
Coinstats2025/09/09 07:07
The post Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card: Date, Time, Location appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 22: (L-R) Canelo Alvarez, Dana White, and Terence Crawford onstage during Fanatics Fest NYC 2025 at Javits Center on June 22, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images) Getty Images The undisputed super middleweight title fight between champion Canelo Alvarez and challenger Terence Crawford is less than a week away. The Alvarez vs. Crawford boxing match takes place this Saturday, September 13, from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, the home of the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Alvarez puts his IBF, WBA, WBC, WBO, and The Ring super middleweight titles on the line, while the undefeated Crawford, who has held titles in four different weight divisions, moves up to 168 pounds for the first time. We look at the date, time, and location of the Alvarez vs. Crawford boxing card. ForbesNaoya Inoue Vs. Murodjon Akhmadaliev Full Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025 Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Time: 9 p.m. ET Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Location: Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Nevada Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card How To Watch Or Stream: Netflix Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Fight Card Streaming Cost: Netflix subscriptions start at $7.99 per month. There is no pay-per-view fee for this fight card. ForbesCanelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Boxing Fight CardBy Trent Reinsmith Canelo Alvarez Vs. Terence Crawford Full Fight Card Undisputed super middleweight championship: Canelo Alvarez (63-2-2) vs. Terence Crawford (41-0-0), 12 rounds Super welterweight: Callum Walsh (14-0-0) vs. Fernando Vargas Jr. (17-0-0), 10 rounds Super middleweight: Christian Mbilli (29-0-0) vs. Lester Martinez (19-0-0), 12 rounds Super featherweight: Mohammed Alakel (5-0-0) vs. John Ornelas (5-2-1), 10 rounds Middleweight: Serhii Bohachuk (26-2-0) vs. Brandon Adams (25-4-0), 10 rounds Heavyweight:…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:07
The fundamental differences between Kalshi and Polymarket reflect distinct approaches to market accessibility and regulatory compliance
Coinstats2025/09/09 07:06
PANews reported on September 9th that according to CME's "Fed Watch," the probability of a 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in September is 89.4%, and the probability of a 50 basis point cut is 10.6%. The probability of a cumulative 25 basis point rate cut by the Federal Reserve in October is 14.9%, the probability of a cumulative 50 basis point cut is 76.3%, and the probability of a cumulative 75 basis point cut is 8.9%.
PANews2025/09/09 07:05
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:05
PANews reported on September 9th that the Wall Street Journal reported that, five weeks after President Trump fired the head of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, his advisers are preparing a report outlining flaws in the agency's employment data. The report, prepared by the Council of Economic Advisers, provides a critical review of the BLS and outlines its history of revisions to employment data. The Trump administration is considering releasing the report in the coming weeks. The BLS will release revised annual non-farm payroll data tonight (September 9th).
PANews2025/09/09 07:04
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:04
The post VivoPower’s Tembo Adopts RLUSD for Global Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VivoPower International announced that its electric vehicle subsidiary Tembo will now accept Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin for payments. The decision makes Tembo one of the first global vehicle companies to integrate the fast-growing stablecoin. Tembo Adopts RLUSD to Speed Payments and Lower Costs The company said in a press release that the move will reduce delays and costs linked to traditional international transfers. A large number of customers and partners of Tembo reside in developing areas where the transfer of money via banks could be tedious and costly. With RLUSD, Tembo will be able to conduct near-instant cross-border payments at a fraction of the cost when compared to traditional methods. The company outlined several reasons for adopting RLUSD. Payments can now move faster, especially for international clients. Costs tied to wire transfers are reduced. The stablecoin also provides the stability that non-pegged digital assets cannot guarantee. After seeing a ten-fold increase in market capitalization since January, adoption for RLUSD is now increasing in various regions. Recently, Ripple expanded into Africa with the RLUSD stablecoin through partnerships with financial enterprises such as Chipper Cash, Yellow Card, and VARL. VivoPower observed that this rise is a sign of confidence in Ripple as a blockchain payments leader. Tembo manufactures entirely electric utility vehicles used for mining, agriculture, military, construction and humanitarian purposes. The vehicles are constructed to suit on-road and rough off-road use. Tembo also offers related services such as charging, financing, batteries, and microgrids. By adopting RLUSD, the subsidiary adds another digital solution for its global clients. VivoPower Ties XRP Strategy to RLUSD Adoption as Move Gains Community Support Accepting RLUSD also fits into VivoPower’s long-term digital treasury strategy. VivoPower is in the process of transforming into what it calls the world’s first XRP-focused digital asset enterprise. As part of this strategy,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:02
El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law with another purchase — a deliberate, headline-ready buy that keeps the country’s crypto holdings on display. Related Reading: Russia Looks To Open Crypto Market Wider For Citizens – Details Government Figures Show 21 BTC Were Added According to President Nayib Bukele and the […]
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 07:00
