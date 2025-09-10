2025-09-11 Thursday

Best Altcoins To Buy This Month Now Bitcoin Has Held $112,000

Bitcoin holds above $112K, and whales are eyeing altcoins. BlockchainFX leads with $7.1M raised at $0.023, 30% bonus tokens, and strong 100x potential.
2025/09/10 22:35
Best Crypto to Buy as Vietnam Starts Crypto Experiment

Vietnam is setting up a new five-year pilot program for trading crypto. The move formally acknowledges a market that’s already […] The post Best Crypto to Buy as Vietnam Starts Crypto Experiment appeared first on Coindoo.
2025/09/10 22:35
TRON Recovers But Stalls At The $0.34 Barrier

The post TRON Recovers But Stalls At The $0.34 Barrier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Sep 10, 2025 at 13:16 // Price The price of TRON (TRX) has completed its decline, reaching a low of $0.298 before retracing. TRX price long term prediction: bearish TRON has corrected upwards to a high of $0.337 but now faces the hurdle of the moving average line. If TRON recovers and breaks above its moving average lines, the altcoin will rally above them. The positive trend will continue until the last high of $0.367. Alternatively, the cryptocurrency will fall in an area above the $0.31 support and below the moving average lines if buyers fail to push the price above these levels. TRX is currently trading at $0.337. Technical Indicators  Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, and $0.50  Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, and $0.10 TRX indicator analysis TRON is still trading in the downtrend zone with price bars below the moving averages. The cryptocurrency’s uptrend is being held back by the 50-day simple moving average. The price bars on the 4-hour chart are above the moving averages. However, the upward momentum was stopped by the barrier at $0.34. TRON/USD daily chart – September 9, 2025 What is the next step for TRON? TRON has recovered from its dip but the uptrend has stalled at $0.34. On the 4-hour chart, TRX is trading above the $0.31 support and below the $0.34 level. The upward movement is currently halted at $0.34. The crypto signal is positive with TRON retreating and finding support above $0.298. TRON/USD 4-hour chart – September 9, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token…
2025/09/10 22:35
Likely to consolidate between 0.5895 and 0.594 – UOB Group

The post Likely to consolidate between 0.5895 and 0.594 – UOB Group appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New Zealand Dollar (NZD) is likely to consolidate between 0.5895 and 0.5945. In the longer run, price action indicates NZD is likely to continue to rise, but it remains to be seen if the major resistance at 0.5990 is within reach, UOB Group’s FX analysts Quek Ser Leang and Peter Chia note. NZD is likely to continue to rise 24-HOUR VIEW: “Following the sharp rise in NZD that reached a high of 0.5943 two days ago, we highlighted the following yesterday: ‘Strong momentum indicates further NZD strength, but overbought conditions may limit gains to a test of 0.5960. The significant resistance level at 0.5990 is unlikely to come into view today. Support is at 0.5925; a breach of 0.5910 would indicate that NZD is not strengthening further.’ Our assessments turned out to be correct, as NZD rose to a high of 0.5960, dropped back down to a low of 0.5923, before closing at 0.5925 (-0.27%). NZD appears to have entered a consolidation phase. Today, we expect NZD to trade in a range between 0.5895 and 0.5945.” 1-3 WEEKS VIEW: “Two days ago (08 Sep, spot at 0.5855), we indicated that ‘for a continued rise, NZD must first close above 0.5930.’ After NZD rose and closed at 0.5941, we stated yesterday that ‘the price action indicates NZD is likely to continue to rise, but it remains to be seen if there is sufficient momentum for it to reach the major resistance at 0.5990.’ NZD subsequently rose to a high of 0.5960 and then retreated. We will continue to hold the same view for now, as long as the ‘strong support’ at 0.5880 (no change in level) holds.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/nzd-usd-likely-to-consolidate-between-05895-and-0594-uob-group-202509101002
2025/09/10 22:34
The Day I Faced My Biggest Trading Loss

…and the 7 Rules That Saved MeContinue reading on Coinmonks »
2025/09/10 22:33
Why did the S&P 500 include Robinhood but reject Strategy?

Coinbase and Block are the first crypto-native companies that were added to the S&P 500 stock market index. There was much talk that Michael Saylor’s Strategy will be the next one soon. Market analyst Jeff Walton said it’s a 91%…
2025/09/10 22:32
Cboe wil 10-jaars Bitcoin- en Ethereum-futures lanceren

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Cboe, de grootste Amerikaanse effectenbeurs voor opties, beweegt zich naar het hart van institutionele strategieën met de introductie van zogenoemde “continuous futures” met een looptijd tot wel tien jaar. Deze nieuwe contractvorm stelt professionele beleggers in staat om crypto-exposure te behouden zonder de noodzaak om contracten regelmatig te vernieuwen. Het vereenvoudigt portfoliobeheer en verlaagt operationele lasten, zeker voor partijen die crypto willen opnemen als strategisch asset in hun balans. Wat voor effect hebben deze futures op de handelsstrategieën? Spreiding van risico’s door langere looptijden De mogelijkheid om langdurig in te zetten op Bitcoin (BTC) of Ethereum (ETH) binnen het kader van een gereguleerde beurs, brengt zekerheid en vertrouwen. Instellingen die voorheen terughoudend waren vanwege de complexiteit of onduidelijkheid over derivaten, krijgen nu een alternatief dat zowel effectief als wettelijk toegestaan oogt. De overgang van kortlopende futures naar contracten met een horizon van tien jaar biedt aanzienlijke voordelen op het gebied van risicomanagement. Ten eerste verdwijnt de noodzaak om posities voortdurend te herschikken bij afloop van contracten. Daardoor wordt blootstelling aan risico’s door plotselinge marktbewegingen geminimaliseerd, wat rust brengt in die volatiele tijden. Bovendien helpt de dagelijkse verrekening op basis van de actuele spotprijs, via een transparanter ‘funding rate’-mechanisme, de risico’s verder te beperken. Door de aansluiting op regulier gereguleerde handelsmogelijkheden via Cboe Clear U.S., wordt de handel bovendien gecentraliseerd en transparant afgehandeld. Dat creëert een robuuste constructie waarin institutionele transparantie én risicospreiding hand in hand gaan. NEWS: Cboe Plans to Launch Continuous Futures for Bitcoin and Ether, Beginning November 10 See the press release: https://t.co/EptnQm9PGW pic.twitter.com/BHH8xy3Ejm — Cboe (@CBOE) September 9, 2025 Complexe regels en lange goedkeuringstrajecten Voor de nieuwe futures daadwerkelijk van start kunnen gaan, wacht Cboe momenteel nog op de goedkeuring van de Amerikaanse toezichthouders. Hoewel huidige signalen wijzen op een versoepeling richting crypto-derivaten, blijft het traject onveranderd gebonden aan regulatoire hobbels waar veel crypto gerelateerde aanvragen last van hebben. Belangrijke instanties, zoals de Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), moeten zich eerst uitspreken en ervoor zorgen dat aspecten zoals marktintegriteit, transparantie en financiële stabiliteit gewaarborgd worden. Verder moet het product zich bewijzen binnen een complex kader van Amerikaanse regelgeving, waarbij zowel effectenrecht als derivaten regulering een belangrijke rol spelen. Onderwerpen zoals anti-witwasmaatregelen (AML), rapportageverplichtingen en beschermingsmechanismen voor retailbeleggers zullen onvermijdelijk deel gaan uitmaken van de evaluatie door toezichthouders. Hoe Bitcoin kopen?Bitcoin kopen? Wij leggen je uit hoe en waar je dat het beste kan doen! Waar Bitcoin kopen in 2025? Het kopen van BTC of crypto wordt in Nederland steeds makkelijker. In deze handleiding laten we je precies zien hoe je dit doet. Stap voor stap leren we u waar en hoe u Bitcoin kunt kopen. Van het kiezen van een betrouwbaar platform tot het uitvoeren van uw eerste transactie, we… Continue reading Cboe wil 10-jaars Bitcoin- en Ethereum-futures lanceren document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Veranderend landschap voor crypto-derivaten in de VS Deze ontwikkeling past in een bredere trend waarbij crypto steeds meer binnen de gebaande financiële paden wordt gebracht. Waar platformen buiten de gereguleerde gebieden al langer populaire tools zoals perpetual futures aanbieden, brengt Cboe nu een vergelijkbaar product binnen gereguleerde kaders. Daarmee wordt een brug geslagen tussen de wildere derivatenmarkt en de gevestigde financiële wereld. Institutionele beleggers, die in het verleden terughoudend waren tegenover volatiliteit en operationele risico’s, worden nu bediend met een product dat hen aanspreekt op efficiëntie en volledig voldoet aan alle gestelde eisen. Dit markeert een belangrijke stap in de groei naar volwassenheid van de crypto-derivatenmarkt in de Verenigde Staten. Nieuwe cryptomuntenKom als eerste te weten wat de nieuwste cryptomunten van dit moment zijn! Elke crypto investeerder is er naar op zoek: de volgende munt met groot groeipotentieel. De inflatie blijft in Nederland hoger dan in de rest van Europa, maar tegelijkertijd zegt Fed-voorzitter Powell dat het mogelijk tijd is voor renteverlagingen. Dit zou zomaar eens een nieuwe crypto bull run af kunnen trappen. Experts zien kansen in altcoins… Continue reading Cboe wil 10-jaars Bitcoin- en Ethereum-futures lanceren document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Structurele groei vs. regulatorische toetsing De lancering van tienjarige crypto-futures door Cboe is veel meer dan een productinnovatie. Het is een symbolische stap naar professionele acceptatie van digitale activa. Door lange looptijden te combineren met gereguleerde clearing en dagelijkse spot gebaseerde verrekening, ontstaat een krachtige mogelijkheid voor institutionele beleggers. Toch valt de uiteindelijke impact af te wachten. Regulatoire goedkeuring is onmisbaar en zal bepalend zijn hoe breed dit instrument gedragen zal worden door de markt. De balans tussen innovatie en toezicht blijft cruciaal. Als dit product voet aan de grond krijgt, kan dat de deur openen naar verder geavanceerde crypto-derivaten binnen de mainstream financiële infrastructuur. Het wordt dus een spannende tijd voor Cboe en de traditionele derivatenmarkt die graag de stap naar cryptocurrencies voor de lange termijn wil zetten. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Cboe wil 10-jaars Bitcoin- en Ethereum-futures lanceren is geschreven door Nick de Jong en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
2025/09/10 22:31
Remi Tech Ushers in a New Era of Compliant Stablecoin Settlement -- Empowering Traditional Finance and Compliant Web3 with Next-Gen Infrastructure

Remi Tech Ushers in a New Era of Compliant Stablecoin Settlement -- Empowering Traditional Finance and Compliant Web3 with Next-Gen Infrastructure
2025/09/10 22:30
XBO Ventures Invests $25M in Rapyd’s Series F, Gains Access to its Fintech Infrastructure

XBO Ventures Invests $25M in Rapyd’s Series F, Gains Access to its Fintech Infrastructure

Douglas, Isle of Man, 10th September 2025
2025/09/10 22:30
Ondo Finance Compliance: Strategic Hire of SEC Veteran Boosts Trust

BitcoinWorld Ondo Finance Compliance: Strategic Hire of SEC Veteran Boosts Trust In a significant move poised to reshape the landscape of digital asset regulation, Ondo Finance compliance has taken a monumental leap forward. The company recently announced the strategic appointment of Peter Curley, a former Deputy Director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), as its new Global Head of Compliance. This high-profile hire signals a clear commitment from Ondo Finance to navigating the complex world of cryptocurrency with utmost integrity and regulatory adherence, setting a new benchmark for the industry. Why Does This Matter for Ondo Finance Compliance? The cryptocurrency industry operates within a rapidly evolving regulatory environment. For a prominent player like Ondo Finance, ensuring robust compliance isn’t just a best practice; it’s a necessity for sustainable growth and widespread institutional adoption. Peter Curley’s arrival brings unparalleled expertise from the very heart of financial regulation, offering a deep understanding of the intricate legal frameworks governing financial markets. His extensive background provides Ondo Finance with a critical advantage. It offers profound insights into regulatory expectations and how to proactively meet them, minimizing potential legal hurdles. This move is a strong, undeniable signal to investors, partners, and regulators alike about the seriousness and proactive nature of Ondo Finance compliance efforts, building a foundation of trust. Peter Curley’s professional journey is a testament to his profound understanding of global financial policy and regulatory frameworks. Before joining Ondo Finance, his career spanned pivotal roles across various influential institutions. He served as a Deputy Director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, a position that placed him at the forefront of American financial oversight and enforcement. This direct experience with a primary financial regulator is invaluable. Furthermore, Curley contributed his strategic vision as Head of Strategy at the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, a major global financial hub, gaining international perspective. His experience also includes serving as a Senior Advisor for Financial Policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury, shaping national economic policies, and as a Senior Policy Advisor at Coinbase, one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchanges. This diverse and comprehensive background equips him uniquely to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the innovative crypto space, directly enhancing Ondo Finance compliance strategies and operational integrity. Navigating the Complex Crypto Regulatory Landscape The global regulatory landscape for cryptocurrencies remains fragmented and often uncertain. Different jurisdictions adopt varying approaches, creating a challenging environment for companies operating internationally. This complexity makes expert, seasoned guidance invaluable for any firm seeking long-term viability in the digital asset space. With Peter Curley at the helm of compliance, Ondo Finance gains a seasoned navigator. He possesses the practical experience to interpret and apply regulations effectively, ensuring that Ondo Finance operates within legal boundaries while still fostering innovation. This will undoubtedly strengthen Ondo Finance compliance frameworks, ensuring they are not only current but also forward-looking and adaptable to future regulatory shifts. Enhanced Institutional Trust: The hiring significantly boosts confidence among institutional investors who prioritize regulatory clarity and security when considering digital asset investments. Proactive Risk Management: Curley’s deep regulatory experience helps identify and mitigate potential legal and operational risks before they escalate, safeguarding the company’s reputation and assets. Strategic Market Positioning: It positions Ondo Finance as a leader in responsible innovation within the digital asset sector, attracting more discerning clients and partnerships. Global Regulatory Insight: His international experience provides a holistic view, crucial for a company with global ambitions in tokenized assets. What Does This Mean for the Future of Digital Assets? The trend of experienced regulatory officials transitioning from traditional finance to the crypto industry is growing steadily. This movement signifies a maturing market and a recognition of the increasing need for robust governance and accountability. It suggests that the digital asset space is rapidly embracing the structures and responsible practices found in traditional finance, moving beyond its early, unregulated days. For Ondo Finance, this move is particularly strategic as the company focuses on bringing traditional financial products, like tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), onto the blockchain. Strong Ondo Finance compliance is absolutely non-negotiable for these endeavors to gain mainstream acceptance. Curley’s expertise will be crucial in ensuring these innovative products meet all necessary legal and regulatory standards across various jurisdictions, paving the way for broader institutional adoption and mainstream integration of blockchain technology. Overcoming Challenges and Seizing Opportunities While the benefits of this appointment are clear and substantial, Curley will also face unique challenges. The crypto world moves at an incredibly fast pace, with technological advancements often outstripping the development of new regulations. His role will involve the delicate balance of adapting traditional compliance principles to a dynamic, decentralized environment, requiring agility and foresight. However, this also presents immense opportunities for Ondo Finance. By establishing gold-standard Ondo Finance compliance, the company can set a benchmark for the entire industry. This proactive approach could attract significantly more mainstream financial institutions, accelerating the integration of blockchain technology into global finance and unlocking new markets. Curley’s ability to build bridges between these two worlds will be key to long-term success. Conclusion: A New Era for Responsible Innovation Peter Curley’s appointment as Global Head of Compliance marks a pivotal moment for Ondo Finance. It powerfully underscores the company’s dedication to operating within established legal and ethical boundaries, while simultaneously pushing the boundaries of financial innovation through tokenization. This strategic hire not only fortifies Ondo Finance’s internal controls but also sends a powerful message to the entire digital asset ecosystem: responsible growth and stringent regulatory adherence are paramount for sustainable success. As the crypto industry continues its journey towards mainstream acceptance, leaders like Ondo Finance, by prioritizing robust Ondo Finance compliance, are paving the way for a more secure, trustworthy, and sustainable future for digital assets. This unwavering commitment is absolutely essential for fostering widespread confidence, attracting significant capital, and ultimately unlocking the full transformative potential of blockchain technology in the global financial landscape. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: Who is Peter Curley and what is his new role at Ondo Finance? A1: Peter Curley is a former Deputy Director at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). He has been appointed as the Global Head of Compliance at Ondo Finance, where he will lead the company’s efforts to ensure regulatory adherence and develop robust compliance frameworks. Q2: Why is this hiring significant for Ondo Finance? A2: This hiring is significant because it brings a high level of regulatory expertise from traditional finance into the crypto space. It strengthens Ondo Finance compliance, builds trust with institutional investors, and helps the company navigate the complex and evolving global regulatory landscape for digital assets. Q3: What is Ondo Finance known for in the crypto industry? A3: Ondo Finance specializes in bringing traditional financial products, particularly tokenized real-world assets (RWAs), onto the blockchain. Their goal is to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering institutional-grade crypto investment products. Q4: How does this appointment impact the broader crypto industry? A4: This appointment reflects a growing trend of traditional finance and regulatory experts moving into crypto. It signals the industry’s maturation and its increasing focus on regulatory compliance, which is crucial for mainstream adoption and for building a more secure and trustworthy digital asset ecosystem. Q5: What challenges might Peter Curley face in his new role? A5: Peter Curley will need to adapt traditional compliance principles to the fast-paced, dynamic, and often decentralized nature of the crypto industry. Keeping pace with rapidly evolving technology and varying global regulations will be key challenges, alongside fostering innovation within a compliant framework. Did you find this insight into Ondo Finance’s strategic move valuable? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the increasing importance of compliance in the digital asset space. Your support helps inform and empower the crypto community! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping tokenized real-world assets institutional adoption. This post Ondo Finance Compliance: Strategic Hire of SEC Veteran Boosts Trust first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/10 22:30
