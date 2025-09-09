MEXC биржасы
Крипто жаңалықтары
2025-09-11 Thursday
Крипто жаңалықтары
Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
SwissBorg was attacked by SOL wallet, and about $41 million was transferred
PANews reported on September 9th that, according to The Block , Swiss crypto platform SwissBorg lost approximately 192,600 SOL (approximately $ 41.3 million) in its SOL Earn Program after a partner's API was compromised. The company stated it would use its SOL reserves to help users recover the majority of their remaining balances. Officials have implemented safety measures, suspending redemptions and collaborating with white hat hackers and security teams to recover the stolen funds. The incident did not affect other SwissBorg Earn programs or funds within the app .
PANews
2025/09/09 07:24
Bitcoin Price USD & Market Update
The post Bitcoin Price USD & Market Update appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: Bitcoin Price USD & Market Update Skip to content Home Crypto News Bitcoin (BTC) News Today: Bitcoin Price USD & Market Update Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitcoin-price-usd-btc-news-today/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 07:24
Christie’s closes its dedicated digital art department
Christie’s auction house is closing its specialized digital art department, which was a key strategic part of the company and instrumental in establishing the NFT market into global spotlight. As a result, some key staff will leave the British auction house, according to sources close to the developments, casting doubt on the future of its […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/09/09 07:19
Cardano Outlook, Hedera Price Today, and BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Advantage
The post Cardano Outlook, Hedera Price Today, and BlockDAG’s Dashboard V4 Advantage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market continues to balance selling pressure and structural innovation, with Cardano and Hedera at the center of near-term trader focus. Cardano (ADA) faces selling near $0.80 after a period of accumulation, testing whether bulls can maintain control or whether the price risks correction. Hedera (HBAR), meanwhile, is under watch as traders brace for a possible 20% drop if selling intensifies, yet its utility-driven network still sustains long-term demand. While these moves shape short-term narratives, BlockDAG (BDAG) is setting itself apart with measurable progress before listing. With its presale passing $403 million, a special deployment event price of $0.0013 compared to the original $0.03 batch price, and its advanced Dashboard V4 platform, BDAG is being recognized among the best long term crypto opportunities. Cardano Faces $0.80 Resistance in Renewed Pressure Cardano is once again in the spotlight as it battles overhead resistance. According to NewsBTC, the $0.80 level has emerged as a decisive test after several sessions of strong trading activity. Analysts note that while ADA has built momentum from whale accumulation and ecosystem updates, sell walls are forming that could limit immediate upside. Failure to reclaim and sustain a close above $0.80 could expose ADA to declines toward $0.72 or even $0.65. However, if buyers step in with volume, projections suggest the token could resume its broader uptrend, eyeing $0.95 as the next target. Cardano’s resilience has often been tied to its growing developer ecosystem, which continues to expand decentralized application deployments and staking participation. Despite short-term uncertainty, ADA’s technical outlook and fundamental adoption keep it on the radar of traders searching for top-rated crypto currencies with mid-to-long-term recovery potential. Hedera Holds Critical Levels Amid Volatility Hedera’s current trading behavior has sparked attention as traders weigh the possibility of a deeper retracement. The Currency Analytics highlights that a…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 07:18
Trump Suggests Domestic Violence Is A ‘Much Lesser’ Crime
The post Trump Suggests Domestic Violence Is A ‘Much Lesser’ Crime appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline President Donald Trump suggested domestic violence shouldn’t be considered a serious crime during a speech Monday on religious liberty, while also complaining that crime statistics aren’t lower in Washington, D.C. since his federal crime crackdown. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting on religious liberty in education at the Museum of the Bible in Washington, DC, on September 8, 2025. (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts “If a man has a little fight with the wife, they’ll say this was a crime, see? So now I can’t claim 100%,” Trump said during remarks at the Museum of the Bible, alleging, without evidence, that domestic violence reports were preventing him from taking credit for a 100% reduction in crime in Washington, D.C. Trump said “much lesser things, things that take place in the home” were unfairly inflating Washington, D.C. crime statistics. This is a developing story and will be updated. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/saradorn/2025/09/08/trump-downplays-domestic-violence-as-a-much-lesser-crime/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 07:16
Why the S&P 500 Passed Over Strategy While Adding Robinhood and AppLovin
Robinhood, AppLovin, and Emcor will step into the benchmark later this month, while Caesars Entertainment, MarketAxess, and Enphase Energy bow […] The post Why the S&P 500 Passed Over Strategy While Adding Robinhood and AppLovin appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo
2025/09/09 07:15
Kazakhstan to Launch Digital Asset Law and Crypto Reserve by 2026
K TLDR azakhstan aims to create a national crypto reserve overseen by the National Bank. The country plans a full-fledged digital asset ecosystem by 2026. A new digital asset law will regulate fintech and tokenized assets. Kazakhstan’s “CryptoCity” will use crypto for payments and innovation. Kazakhstan’s president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has announced an ambitious plan to [...] The post Kazakhstan to Launch Digital Asset Law and Crypto Reserve by 2026 appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/09/09 07:14
Coinbase to List SPX6900 (SPX) and Flock (FLOCK)
PANews reported on September 9 that according to Coinbase Assets, Coinbase will add support for the Ethereum network ERC-20 token SPX6900 (SPX) and the Base network Flock (FLOCK). Coinbase will launch SPX-USD and FLOCK-USD trading pairs on or after 9:00 AM Pacific Time on September 9th, subject to liquidity conditions being met, and will open trading in phases based on asset availability. Support for SPX and FLOCK may be limited in some jurisdictions.
PANews
2025/09/09 07:13
MicroStrategy Eyes S&P 500 Entry Amid Bitcoin Focus
Detail: https://coincu.com/news/microstrategy-sp500-inclusion-bitcoin-strategy/
Coinstats
2025/09/09 07:13
WLFI and ABTC lift Trump wealth by $1.3B but prices drop
The post WLFI and ABTC lift Trump wealth by $1.3B but prices drop appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News The Trump family’s fortune climbed by $1.3 billion this week after the launch of WLFI and ABTC. ABTC, co-founded by Eric Trump, opened strong at $14 before slipping to around $7, while WLFI jumped early but later dropped over 40%. Despite the swings, their wealth now tops $7.7 billion, though some critics say the projects create a conflict of interest. The Trump family’s wealth jumped by $1.3 billion this week after two crypto projects they back started trading. According to Bloomberg, World Liberty Financial added $670 million to their net worth, while Eric Trump’s stake in American Bitcoin Corp. reached over $500 million at its peak. The launches of WLFI on September 1 and ABTC on September 3, 2025, highlight the family’s deeper move into crypto. Volatility Hits Both Projects ABTC, co-founded by Eric Trump, went public through a merger with Gryphon Digital Mining, but both tokens have already seen big price swings. On its first day, shares climbed to $14 but then fell more than 50% to $6.24, with trading halted five times due to wild swings. It closed around $7.36. WLFI, a DeFi platform tied to the Trumps, unlocked 24.6 billion tokens for trading on September 1st. The price spiked at first but dropped over 40% shortly after. The family holds about $4 billion in locked WLFI tokens, which aren’t counted in the current estimate. Excluding those, their total net worth is over $7.7 billion, per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The family’s crypto push has helped make the industry seem more legit in the US after years of tough rules under the last administration. But Democratic lawmakers are raising flags, saying it looks like a conflict of interest for the First Family. These launches highlight the ups and downs of crypto, where quick gains can turn into…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 07:12
