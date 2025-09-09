2025-09-11 Thursday

Canaan Technology produced 98 bitcoins in August, bringing its total reserves to 1,547.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to PRNewswire , Canaan Inc. released its August Bitcoin mining results, reporting 98 bitcoins produced, a 10% month-over-month increase, and an increase in its Bitcoin reserves to 1,547 . By the end of August , the company's global deployed hashrate reached 8.6 exahashes per second (EH/s) , and the total hashrate is expected to exceed 10 EH/s once all equipment is fully installed. The company is expanding its mining operations in the United States, Southeast Asia, and Ethiopia, and has partnered with Bitfury and Luxor to boost ASIC mining machine sales and miner financing.
PANews2025/09/09 07:37
Polkadot (DOT) Rose 5.2%, Leading Index Higher

The post Polkadot (DOT) Rose 5.2%, Leading Index Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4093.61, up 1.8% (+71.58) since 4 p.m. ET on Friday. Sixteen of 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: DOT (+5.2%) and SOL (+4.5%). Laggards: BCH (-3.0%) and POL (-1.4%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/09/08/coindesk-20-performance-update-polkadot-dot-rose-5-2-leading-index-higher
Solana
SOL$221.45+2.28%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:35
H100 Group raises approximately SEK 10 million through private placement

PANews reported on September 9th that Swedish listed company H100 Group AB announced the completion of a private placement, issuing approximately 1.79 million new shares to the TOBAM Bitcoin Alpha Fund at a price of SEK 5.58 per share, raising approximately SEK 10 million (nearly US$1.07 million). The company stated that the price of the additional offering was determined through consultation with investors, and that the proceeds will be used to enhance capital flexibility. Existing shareholders were not given pre-emptive rights in the additional offering.
PANews2025/09/09 07:33
Your Wallet Funds Are Now at Risk

The post Your Wallet Funds Are Now at Risk appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A major cyberattack has shaken the global software ecosystem and placed millions of crypto users at risk. Hackers hijacked a popular developer’s account on npm, the platform that powers much of the web, and slipped malicious updates into widely used code libraries. These libraries are buried deep inside countless apps and websites. Together, they are downloaded more than a billion times each week. That scale makes this one of the largest software supply-chain compromises ever seen. A New Malware Targeting Crypto Transactions Sponsored The malicious code targets cryptocurrency transactions. It works in two ways. First, if no wallet is detected, the malware looks for crypto addresses inside a website and replaces them with attacker-controlled addresses.  It uses clever tricks to swap them for look-alikes that are visually almost identical. This makes it easy for users to miss the switch. DO NOT USE YOUR CRYPTO WALLET unless you know for sure it is not affected by the NPM Javascript Hack. From the code I reviewed, it looks like it targets browser based wallets like metamask by intercepting the browser’s methods like fetch and XMLHttpRequest. The code chooses… — Scott Emick 🇺🇸 (@semick) September 8, 2025 Second, if a wallet like MetaMask is present, the code actively changes transactions.  When a user prepares to send funds, the malware intercepts the data and replaces the recipient with the attacker’s address. If the user signs without carefully checking, their money is gone. Sponsored Every Crypto User Could Be At Risk The attack began when the npm account of the developer known as Qix was compromised. Hackers then published new versions of dozens of his packages, including the core utilities mentioned above. Developers who updated their projects pulled in these poisoned versions automatically. Any website or decentralized application that deployed them could unknowingly expose their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:33
XRP Price Today: Solana News Splits Attention While Traders Focus On A Memecoin With Greater Potential

The XRP price today is stable, but the Solana news is getting more attention in the market because it shows fresh advancements. XRP is still a prominent player, but traders are paying more attention to a new memecoin called Layer Brett, which has a lot of room to expand. The change in focus shows how [...] The post XRP Price Today: Solana News Splits Attention While Traders Focus On A Memecoin With Greater Potential appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/09/09 07:30
Newest CS2 Gambling Site On The Block

The post Newest CS2 Gambling Site On The Block appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Google Trends data shows that searches for “CSGO/CS2 gambling” have generally stayed high since the beginning of 2025, underscoring its continued appeal among players drawn by the thrill of anticipation and excitement around winning rare, valuable skins.  And as the adoption accelerates, the spotlight is shifting from traditional sites to new, modern platforms that perfectly blend the thrill of competitive gaming with the allure of tangible rewards and the ease of modern convenience.  Among them is SkinsLuck, an all-in-one skins gambling hub purposely built to facilitate high-reward yet fast-paced CSGO gameplay.  It’s packed with a huge assortment of player-centric features, including diverse game options, full mobile optimization, secure payment methods, a blockchain-powered provably fair technology, and generous bonuses, all designed to deliver nothing but the best gambling experience.  All of this, and more explains why it has grown increasingly popular, particularly among CS2 game enthusiasts who value the intrigue of winning exclusive skins via adrenaline-pumping gameplay.  Are you also considering trying out SkinsLuck this year? This review will walk you through how it works and every other thing you need to know before exploring.  Introducing SkinsLuck Being a direct successor to CSGO, CS2 gambling is reshaping the Counter-Strike experience for a new generation of enthusiasts, with modern platforms like SkinsLuck fueling the charge.  The platform brings its own flavor into the CSGO/CS2 betting landscape, providing an incredible range of skins that gamblers may not find elsewhere.  All the game options available on the site, ranging from skin cases, case battles, and upgrader to coinflip, roulette, and crash are designed to offer fast-paced winning opportunities for all players.  Therefore, whether you are an experienced CS2 player or a newcomer, you can rest assured that you will find a game option that suits your preferences here.  Another reason why SkinsLuck keeps popping…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:30
Tether Execs Hold Stablecoin Meetings With Top S Korean Commercial Banks

Tether, the firm behind the stablecoin USDT, met with officials from the South Korean financial heavyweight Shinhan Bank on September 8.
Coinstats2025/09/09 07:30
Putin's advisor says US using cryptocurrencies and stablecoins to tackle $35 trillion in debt

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Bitcoin Magazine, an adviser to Russian President Putin said that the United States is eliminating its $35 trillion debt through cryptocurrencies and stablecoins.
PANews2025/09/09 07:27
$1M NFT Reserve to Preserve Digital Art CultureOpenSea Starts

TLDR OpenSea launches a $1 million NFT reserve, focusing on culturally significant art. The first acquisition in the reserve is CryptoPunk #5273, marking a significant move. OpenSea plans to launch the SEA token and introduce rewards in September. OpenSea aims to use its reserve to showcase NFTs as cultural artifacts and celebrate digital art. OpenSea, [...] The post $1M NFT Reserve to Preserve Digital Art CultureOpenSea Starts appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/09/09 07:27
Blackpink Beats One Of The Band’s Biggest Singles With A New Smash

The post Blackpink Beats One Of The Band’s Biggest Singles With A New Smash appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blackpink’s “Jump” logs a seventh week on the Hot 100, becoming the group’s second-longest-charting hit, beating “Pink Venom” and almost tying “Ice Cream.” INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 22: (L-R) Rosé, Jennie, Jisoo, and Lisa of BLACKPINK perform at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 22, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella) Getty Images for Coachella For the past year or so, all four members of South Korean girl group Blackpink have been pushing their solo music. All of them have reached the Billboard charts, and some have made history with multiple singles and top 10 albums. It’s time for the band to get back together, and in July, Blackpink dropped “Jump,” its first single in years. Nearly two months later, “Jump” still lives on multiple Billboard rosters in America — and even as it falls, the track holds on, earns a special place in Blackpink’s discography, and almost becomes the group’s longest-running win on the biggest songs chart in the United States. “Jump” Holds on the Hot 100 “Jump” dips from No. 74 to No. 78 on the Hot 100, the most competitive songs ranking in America. The track has now spent seven weeks on the list after initially debuting at No. 28. Second-Longest Hot 100 Run for Blackpink With a seventh frame to its credit, “Jump” is now the second-longest-charting Hot 100 hit by Blackpink. It breaks a tie with “Pink Venom,” which managed six weeks on the tally in 2022 and peaked at No. 22. Just Behind “Ice Cream” With Selena Gomez “Jump” sits only one frame behind “Ice Cream,” Blackpink’s collaboration with Selena Gomez. That cut spent eight weeks on the Hot 100 after debuting in September 2020. It remains the group’s highest-rising hit…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:25
