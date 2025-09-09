Your Wallet Funds Are Now at Risk

A major cyberattack has shaken the global software ecosystem and placed millions of crypto users at risk. Hackers hijacked a popular developer's account on npm, the platform that powers much of the web, and slipped malicious updates into widely used code libraries. These libraries are buried deep inside countless apps and websites. Together, they are downloaded more than a billion times each week. That scale makes this one of the largest software supply-chain compromises ever seen. A New Malware Targeting Crypto Transactions The malicious code targets cryptocurrency transactions. It works in two ways. First, if no wallet is detected, the malware looks for crypto addresses inside a website and replaces them with attacker-controlled addresses. It uses clever tricks to swap them for look-alikes that are visually almost identical. This makes it easy for users to miss the switch. DO NOT USE YOUR CRYPTO WALLET unless you know for sure it is not affected by the NPM Javascript Hack. From the code I reviewed, it looks like it targets browser based wallets like metamask by intercepting the browser's methods like fetch and XMLHttpRequest. The code chooses… — Scott Emick 🇺🇸 (@semick) September 8, 2025 Second, if a wallet like MetaMask is present, the code actively changes transactions. When a user prepares to send funds, the malware intercepts the data and replaces the recipient with the attacker's address. If the user signs without carefully checking, their money is gone. Every Crypto User Could Be At Risk The attack began when the npm account of the developer known as Qix was compromised. Hackers then published new versions of dozens of his packages, including the core utilities mentioned above. Developers who updated their projects pulled in these poisoned versions automatically. Any website or decentralized application that deployed them could unknowingly expose their…