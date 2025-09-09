2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Ethena price prediction: Can ENA hit $1 despite whale sell-offs?

Ethena price prediction: Can ENA hit $1 despite whale sell-offs?

Technical breakout looms, but 140 million ENA sold leaves buyers in the hot seat.
Holo Token
HOT$0.0009657+0.33%
Ethena
ENA$0.7754-5.90%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:00
Бөлісу
Whales Dump 115,000 BTC in Largest Distribution Since 2022: Is a Crash Looming?

Whales Dump 115,000 BTC in Largest Distribution Since 2022: Is a Crash Looming?

Bitcoin (BTC) is facing heightened volatility after whales unloaded between 112,000 and 115,000 BTC, valued at nearly $12.7 billion, in August. According to on-chain data from CryptoQuant, this represents the largest whale distribution since July 2022, adding significant selling pressure to the market. Related Reading: Bitcoin Premium Bubble Has Burst — NYDIG Says The Signal […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,440.27+1.89%
Imaginary Ones
BUBBLE$0.000377-0.78%
Бөлісу
Bitcoinist2025/09/09 08:00
Бөлісу
CEO Unveils The Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors

CEO Unveils The Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors

The post CEO Unveils The Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Bitcoin Holdings: CEO Unveils The Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors Skip to content Home Crypto News Tether Bitcoin Holdings: CEO Unveils the Truth Amidst Gold Purchase Rumors Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/tether-bitcoin-holdings-truth/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016726+4.04%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:57
Бөлісу
Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

Two wallets withdraw 20,000 ETH from Coinbase and stake it on EtherFi

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , two suspected related wallet addresses withdrew a total of 20,000 ETH from Coinbase Prime , worth approximately US$86 million, and have pledged all assets to the EtherFi platform.
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.41+0.60%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0261+0.53%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 07:55
Бөлісу
Lopes Vs. Silva Full Fight Card Betting Odds

Lopes Vs. Silva Full Fight Card Betting Odds

The post Lopes Vs. Silva Full Fight Card Betting Odds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – SEPTEMBER 14: Diego Lopes of Brazil enters the Octagon in a featherweight fight during the UFC 306 at Riyadh Season Noche UFC event at Sphere on September 14, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC It is once again a UFC fight week. This week’s event is the promotion’s annual Noche UFC fight card. At the top of the 2025 Noche UFC card is a high-stakes featherweight matchup between recent title challenger Diego Lopes and Jean Silva, who is undefeated at 5-0 with five stoppages since he joined the UFC roster in 2024. Below, we look at the early fight week betting odds for the full Noche UFC 2025 fight card. ForbesUFC Paris Main Event Odds, Picks, Predictions: Imavov Vs. BorralhoBy Trent Reinsmith Noche UFC 2025 Main Card Betting Odds Diego Lopes (+220) vs. Jean Silva (-260) Rob Font (-145) vs. David Martinez (+125) Kelvin Gastelum (-250) vs. Dustin Stoltzfus (+210) Santiago Luna (-125) vs. Quang Le (+105) Noche UFC 2025 Preliminary Card Betting Odds Alexander Hernandez (-136) vs. Diego Ferreira (+116) José Daniel Medina (+250) vs. Duško Todorović (-300) Claudio Puelles (-120) vs. Joaquim Silva (+100) Tatiana Suarez (-425) vs. Amanda Lemos (+355) Jesús Santos Aguilar (+175) vs. Luis Gurule (-205) Zachary Reese (-233) vs. Sedriques Dumas (+198) Alessandro Costa (-450) vs. Alden Coria (+350) Montserrat Rendon (+132) vs. Alice Pereira (-152) Rodrigo Sezinando (+200) vs. Daniil Donchenko (-235) *Odds via BetOnline ForbesUFC 321 Main Event: Tom Aspinall Vs. Ciryl Gane Opening Betting OddsBy Trent Reinsmith The Noche UFC main card streams on ESPN+ at 6:00 p.m. ET following prelims on the same streaming service at 3:00 p.m. ET. The card should not interfere with the Canelo Alvarez vs. Terence Crawford boxing matchup scheduled for the same night in Las…
MemeCore
M$1.96555-2.20%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
Terra
LUNA$0.1513-0.91%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:55
Бөлісу
CleanCore spent $68 million to purchase over 285 million DOGE, sending its stock price soaring 40% after hours.

CleanCore spent $68 million to purchase over 285 million DOGE, sending its stock price soaring 40% after hours.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to The Block, NYSE-listed CleanCore Solutions (ZONE) announced it has purchased 285,420,000 Dogecoins (approximately $68 million), establishing the largest Dogecoin digital asset pool and planning to increase its holdings to 1 billion within 30 days. This initiative, a collaboration between the House of Doge and CleanCore, aims to boost Dogecoin's global adoption. ZONE's stock price rose 40% after hours, giving it a market capitalization of approximately $50 million. Dogecoin is currently priced at approximately $0.24, with a total market capitalization exceeding $36 billion, ranking it seventh among cryptocurrencies.
Boost
BOOST$0.09797-8.74%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02728-0.94%
DOGE
DOGE$0.23976-0.88%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 07:54
Бөлісу
BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett & Ponke Price Analysis

BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett & Ponke Price Analysis

The post BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett & Ponke Price Analysis appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the Best Presale Crypto 2025 picks with BlockDAG, Labubull, Brett & Ponke. Get price insights, presale details, and see why BlockDAG leads the pack. The best presale crypto market in 2025 is gaining rapid traction, with many buyers scanning for strong returns and genuine real-world utility. However, the reality is that most presales either fail to deliver or lose relevance after launch. This is where a few standout projects shine, each for different reasons, with one clearly leading the pack. BlockDAG is taking center stage as it enters its final presale stages, surpassing every milestone set earlier this year. Alongside BlockDAG (BDAG), projects like Labubull (LABU), Brett (BRETT), and Ponke (PONKE) are garnering attention for their presale dynamics, price action, and community buzz. Let’s dive into each project and explore why BlockDAG remains the best presale crypto to watch in 2025. 1. BlockDAG’s Major Deployment Event: Presale Meets Real Utility BlockDAG is poised to dominate the best presale crypto conversation in 2025. BlockDAG is ready to host a major Deployment Event in Singapore. After withdrawing from Token2049 due to local restrictions on presale promotions, the team opted to launch its own flagship event. Additionally, despite being priced at $0.03 in Batch 30 of its presale, BlockDAG has introduced a new special price of $0.0013 per BDAG until October 1. This rate will remain in effect for the final 30 days leading up to deployment. The project has already raised nearly $400 million and sold over 26 billion BDAG. Early buyers from Batch 1, who entered at just $0.001, are already enjoying a 2,900% ROI. As whale leaderboard battles intensify, two new top-tier buyers have entered with $4.4M and $4.3M buys, overtaking previous holders. What truly sets BlockDAG apart is its user base, with the X1 Miner App…
RealLink
REAL$0.06234+2.53%
GET
GET$0.008467-0.64%
Effect AI
EFFECT$0.005811+0.31%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:52
Бөлісу
Security agency: NPM supply chain attacked, developer qix was compromised

Security agency: NPM supply chain attacked, developer qix was compromised

PANews reported on September 9th that according to Scam Sniffer, a phishing attack targeting well-known developer qix resulted in malicious code being injected into npm packages, including chalk, strip-ansi, and color-convert. The attack involved hooking wallet functionality, tampering with ETH/SOL transaction recipient addresses, and replacing addresses in network responses. Users are advised to always verify the recipient and amount in the wallet interface, check for address changes after pasting, review recent transactions, and prioritize using hardware wallets for high-value transactions.
Solana
SOL$221.48+2.34%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002697-5.92%
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.41+0.60%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 07:47
Бөлісу
ETF Recap: Ether Sees Record $788 Million Weekly Outflow as Bitcoin Pulls in $246 Million

ETF Recap: Ether Sees Record $788 Million Weekly Outflow as Bitcoin Pulls in $246 Million

The post ETF Recap: Ether Sees Record $788 Million Weekly Outflow as Bitcoin Pulls in $246 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs) endured their worst week since inception, shedding $788 million, while bitcoin ETFs pulled in $246 million from Sept 1–5. Institutional Shift: BTC ETFs Post Gains While ETH Funds See Largest Weekly Exit The first week of September painted two starkly different stories for crypto ETFs. While bitcoin funds attracted fresh capital, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/etf-recap-ether-sees-record-788-million-weekly-outflow-as-bitcoin-pulls-in-246-million/
Bitcoin
BTC$113,440.27+1.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016726+4.04%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0271-0.62%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:47
Бөлісу
Metaplanet YTD Yield Jumps Near 500% After Acquiring 136 BTC

Metaplanet YTD Yield Jumps Near 500% After Acquiring 136 BTC

The post Metaplanet YTD Yield Jumps Near 500% After Acquiring 136 BTC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Insights: Metaplanet YTD reached near 500% year-to-date. This announcement follows Metaplanet’s purchase of an additional 136 BTC for $15.2 million. Over a 30-day period, LTH supply dropped by 241,000 BTC Metaplanet is on track for a 500% year-to-date after reaching 487%. The firm expanded its BTC holdings with a new additional purchase of 136 BTC, while Bitcoin’s price continues to recover with steady gains. Metaplanet announced the purchase of an additional 136 BTC for $15.2 million. With this acquisition, the company’s total holdings rose to 20,136 BTC, representing a cumulative investment of approximately $2.057 billion. According to the filing, the average purchase price for the latest purchase was $111,000 per BTC. Furthermore, the company highlighted that its BTC yield was approaching 500%. This metric measures shareholder value linked to the company’s Bitcoin treasury strategy. It also tracks how efficiently the plan adds more BTC to its portfolio while limiting dilution risks. This acquisition followed last week’s purchase, in which Metaplanet secured 1,009 BTC for approximately $112 million. As a result, the company’s total holdings surpassed 20,000 BTC. In addition, Metaplanet shareholders also approved a plan to issue up to 550 million new shares overseas, valued at $884 million. The funds will support the expansion of its BTC reserves. CEO Simon Gerovich described the move as a key step in strengthening governance and improving the company’s Bitcoin accumulation strategy. Long-Term Holders Offload $26B in Bitcoin According to new data analyzed by Maartunn of CryptoQuant, Bitcoin long-term holders (LTHs), investors who keep coins for at least six months, began selling as BTC climbed above $124,500 in August. Over a 30-day period, LTH supply dropped by 241,000 BTC, valued at about $26.8 billion at Monday’s prices. This trend could continue to weigh on Bitcoin’s price in the weeks ahead, especially as whales…
NEAR
NEAR$2.667+0.33%
SIX
SIX$0.02157+0.60%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,440.27+1.89%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 07:46
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases