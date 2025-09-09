2025-09-11 Thursday

Sky also plans to list the USDH stablecoin on Hyperliquid

PANews reported on September 9th that Sky co-founder Rune tweeted that the Sky (formerly MakerDAO ) ecosystem plans to list the USDH stablecoin on the Hyperliquid platform, offering a 4.85% annualized reward, $ 220 million in USDC instant redemption liquidity, and the ability to mobilize over $ 8 billion in assets. USDH is backed by the Sky protocol's seven-year security record.
PANews2025/09/09 08:18
SEC to Host Roundtable on Crypto Regulation and Privacy

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-roundtable-crypto-regulation-privacy/
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:13
Putin adviser accuses US of planning stablecoin scheme to eliminate $35 trillion debt

The post Putin adviser accuses US of planning stablecoin scheme to eliminate $35 trillion debt appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Russian President Vladimir Putin’s adviser, Dmitry Kobyakov, accused the US of orchestrating a crypto strategy to eliminate its $35 trillion national debt through the manipulation of stablecoins. During his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum on Sept. 6, Kobyakov claimed that Washington seeks to “rewrite the rules of the gold and crypto markets” as alternatives to traditional currency systems while addressing declining dollar confidence. The debt problem The adviser drew parallels to historical US debt strategies from the 1930s and 1970s, arguing America plans to solve financial problems “at the world’s expense.” He stated: “The US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense—this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud’. Over time, once part of the US national debt is placed into stablecoins, Washington will devalue that debt.” He described a multi-stage process where the US would transfer its currency debt into crypto instruments before implementing devaluation. Kobyakov characterized this as a deliberate scheme to eliminate sovereign obligations through digital asset manipulation: “They have a $35 trillion currency debt, they’ll move it into the crypto cloud, devalue it—and start from scratch.” The accusations come amid increased global interest in stablecoins, propelled by thriving regulation in the US. In July, President Donald Trump signed the GENIUS Act into law, creating a regulatory framework for these dollar-pegged tokens. Enrollment Closing Soon… Secure your spot in the 5-day Crypto Investor Blueprint before it disappears. Learn the strategies that separate winners from bagholders. Brought to you by CryptoSlate Nice 😎 Your first lesson is on the way. Please add [email protected] to your email whitelist. Strategic tool However, Kobyakov positioned crypto adoption as a strategic tool rather than a technological innovation, suggesting that the US promotion of digital assets serves debt management objectives. The adviser warned that global crypto enthusiasm enables…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:12
SEC Crypto Task Force to host October 17 roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy

The post SEC Crypto Task Force to host October 17 roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Photo: Tierney L. Cross Key Takeaways The SEC will host a Crypto Task Force roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy on October 17. Commissioner Hester Peirce stressed the importance of privacy-protecting tools for crypto policy discussions. The SEC’s Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington headquarters on October 17 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The event will bring together panelists working on technologies to protect individual privacy and explore policy issues around surveillance in financial markets. Commissioner Hester Peirce said the roundtable is intended to highlight how privacy-enhancing tools enable people to choose when and with whom to share sensitive information. “Understanding recent developments in privacy-protecting tools will assist the SEC and other financial regulators as we work on policy solutions in the crypto space,” she said. The roundtable is part of the SEC’s Crypto Clarity initiative and follows the President’s Executive Order and Working Group report on digital assets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sec-crypto-task-force-public-roundtable-surveillance-privacy-oct-17/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:09
Solana gains 5% as Forward Industries reveals $1.6 billion SOL treasury plan

Solana (SOL) gained 5% on Monday after Forward Industries (FORD) disclosed that it plans to raise $1.65 billion for a SOL treasury, backed by investment and support from Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto and Multicoin Capital.
Fxstreet2025/09/09 08:06
Finding The Human Spark In The EV Purchase Journey

The post Finding The Human Spark In The EV Purchase Journey appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. An obvious win, but it still didn’t take centre stage at today’s high profile launch events. World EV Day arrives today with its usual parade of launches, statistics and sustainability pledges. Adoption is accelerating, infrastructure is improving, and the industry is moving at speed. From China’s sheer production muscle to Norway’s remarkable consumer uptake, where electric already accounts for the vast majority of new sales from the United States’ appetite for luxury EVs to Europe’s embrace of high-street activations, electric mobility is no longer an experiment; it is part of the everyday. (Photo by Alexandra Beier/Getty Images) Getty Images World EV Day arrives today with its usual parade of launches, statistics and sustainability pledges. Adoption is accelerating, infrastructure is improving, and the industry is moving at speed. From China’s sheer production muscle to Norway’s remarkable consumer uptake, where electric already accounts for the vast majority of new sales from the United States’ appetite for luxury EVs to Europe’s embrace of high-street activations, electric mobility is no longer an experiment; it is part of the everyday. And yet the one obvious leap forward will not be measured only in kilowatts or charging times. It should be an easy acceleration, but too often the buying journey still grinds like an outdated gearbox. Trust, not torque, will decide how far and how fast we go next. I had hoped my car showroom experiences of my 20’s and 30’s were long gone. Of course, I want my next car choice to be the right car – but I want to connect with the experience of such a big purchase decision. Sustainable, yes, but also sold and supported in a way that feels as modern as the drivetrain itself. The acceleration in the product is there. The acceleration in the purchase needs to match it.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:04
The U.S. SEC Crypto Task Force will hold a roundtable on financial regulation and privacy on October 17.

PANews reported on September 9th that the SEC 's Crypto Task Force will host a public roundtable discussion on financial surveillance and privacy at its Washington, D.C., headquarters on October 17th . The meeting will feature experts in privacy technology and focus on digital asset regulation and personal data security policies. Registration is required for the in-person event, which will be livestreamed online. The SEC stated that understanding the development of privacy tools will inform crypto policy and promote U.S. leadership in fintech.
PANews2025/09/09 08:03
Ethereum Hits 0 in Volatility, Bitcoin Oversold? New Uptrend Born, XRP: You Can Smell Recovery

Pressure we have witnessed on market might become springboard for proper recovery
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:01
InfoFi faces a cold reception: regulatory upgrades, shrinking revenue, and platform transformation dilemmas

Original author: Geek Original translation: Luffy, Foresight News I wouldn't be surprised if we've reached the end of the InfoFi era, or are approaching it. Since the rise of InfoFi, many people have made considerable profits from it, some have accumulated 5 figures, and some have even made 6 figures. But now, there are some signals that deserve our high attention. Threshold rule changes Strictly speaking, I don’t think this upgrade of Kaito is a completely bad thing. It may effectively prevent a large number of accounts from using AI to generate low-quality content to “brush up” the volume, while improving the quality of the content. However, after the upgrade, not only small accounts were affected, but many large accounts were also not spared. This led to a large number of users who relied on Kaito to choose to leave, because after the upgrade, they had almost no chance of making money through the platform. In response to this, some project owners have chosen to remove the threshold to attract small trumpeters to join. This just shows that in most cases, the small trumpet group is crucial. My opinion is that Kaito seems confused about the direction of this upgrade, and many project parties clearly don’t like this “threshold restriction.” However, it is undeniable that Kaito has performed quite well in the past few months. The token distribution plan is poor For content creators (yappers), today’s typical 0.5%-1% token distribution ratio is far from enough, as these tokens are often valued very low when they are launched. In the early days, some accounts could earn 4-5 figures through 1-2 months of promotional activities; but now, even if they participate in 3-6 months of activities, they can only earn 3-4 figures, which makes many people feel discouraged. Even top accounts, even if they produce high-quality content, find it difficult to earn substantial four-digit income. Why is this bad news for creators who rely on InfoFi? Before InfoFi's rise, many creators earned a healthy income by promoting their content as brand ambassadors or influencers. However, the compensation offered by projects on Kaito now simply cannot compare to external partnerships. Given this fact, it's no surprise that more and more creators are choosing to leave the InfoFi platform. Capital Launchpad’s dominance is evident On July 22, Kaito's "Capital Launchpad" was officially launched. The first project to be launched was Espresso, and more projects subsequently joined. This is undoubtedly a great product for Kaito, but I do have a few concerns: None of the projects that went through Kaito’s initial coin offering have yet been listed on the public market; None of these projects have announced a launch date; Most projects have overvalued valuations and token unlocking plans that are not investor-friendly. My additional perspective: Kaito was originally built as a platform specifically for InfoFi, and later decided to add additional platform features (such as Launchpad), which is a great initiative in itself. However, recently, more and more projects have chosen to join the "Capital Launchpad" rather than participate in the "Creator Leaderboard." For an InfoFi platform, this trend is clearly not optimistic. However, this is just an obvious phenomenon that I have observed, and it seems that not many people question it. Project owners prefer to work directly with KOLs rather than through the Kaito platform. It is clear that the project parties are no longer so keen to participate in InfoFi cooperation. Recently, Zachxbt published a Google Sheet listing a number of accounts that received compensation from a project. I mention this not because I’m surprised, but because the amounts paid are quite substantial, especially compared to the projects on Kaito’s “Creator Leaderboard.” I believe this has made many people realize that there are many ways to make money besides InfoFi. Since human nature is to "find ways to make more money," I believe this poses direct competition to Kaito.
PANews2025/09/09 08:00
Bitcoin Finds Crucial Support On Bull Market Band — Will Momentum Hold

Bitcoin price is currently at a critical juncture, sitting right on top of the Bull Market Support Band. Throughout past bull cycles, this band has historically served as a crucial support level, with price retesting it during corrections and bouncing off it to continue its upward trend. Why This Level Matters For Bitcoin Uptrend In an X post, full-time crypto trader and investor, Daan Crypto Trades, has pointed out that Bitcoin is currently sitting directly on top of the Bull Market Support Band. This level has long been regarded as one of the most reliable high-timeframe momentum indicators. Related Reading: Bitcoin Holds Key Support Amid Gravestone Doji – $120,000 Hangs In Balance Daan Crypto Trades noted that while Bitcoin has seen short-term consolidation at or even slightly below this band, it has never experienced a prolonged detachment for more than a week or two during a bull market. The broader market structure remains intact as long as Bitcoin continues to print higher highs and higher lows on the larger timeframe. However, any subsequent dips that occur while this structural integrity is maintained are generally seen as areas of interest and potential buying opportunities for investors. The Role Of Liquidity In Driving Bitcoin’s Next Move Bitcoin is showing the first bearish divergence against the Global M2 Money supply since the cycle lows began, and signaling a potential slowdown in momentum. According to Saint Pump, a market expert, a one-month liquidity pullback is expected in late September, coinciding with the Federal Reserve (Fed) anticipated rate cut amid job weakness. Related Reading: Analyst Says All Bitcoin Price Uptrend Are Duds Unless This Happens This confluence of a bearish technical signal and a macroeconomic liquidity event suggests that BTC’s recent poor price action since July and divergence with global liquidity will continue leading to a period of choppy price action. In addition, there will be volatile trading until global liquidity conditions improve in late October. Adding to the short-term pressure, October also marks the expected end of the four-year cycle, which historically brings additional selling activity. Despite these headwinds, no major cycle top or euphoria signals are evident. Saint Pump noted that the Trump Administration may unleash a monetary bazooka through a Fed takeover to stimulate the economy ahead of the midterms. As a result, this cycle could extend into late 2026, until Inflation fears resurface once the Fed overdoes it due to political pressures. From a technical perspective, the best bid scenario in a sell-off lies between $93,000 and $98,000, aligning with a retest of the weekly 55 Exponential Moving Average (EMA), which has sustained the bull trend since last year. While short-term volatility is expected, the broader uptrend remains structurally sound. Featured image from Pixabay, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/09/09 08:00
