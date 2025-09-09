2025-09-11 Thursday

Vivopower’s Tembo to Accept Ripple’s RLUSD for Global Transactions

Vivopower’s EV subsidiary is slashing cross-border payment costs by adopting RLUSD stablecoin, unlocking instant settlements and boosting blockchain-driven growth across key developing markets. Vivopower Taps RLUSD for Instant, Low-Cost Transfers in Developing Markets Vivopower International Plc (NASDAQ: VVPR) announced on Sept. 8 that its electric vehicle subsidiary, Tembo e-LV, will begin accepting Ripple USD (RLUSD) […]
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:30
Dogecoin Price Predictions In September, October & November: Find The Most Important Dogecoin News Today

One of the more interesting takes circulating in crypto news today is the verdict on the Dogecoin price. Unlike in […] The post Dogecoin Price Predictions In September, October & November: Find The Most Important Dogecoin News Today appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/09/09 08:29
‘TORN’ Documentary Explores Heated Battle Over Israeli Hostage Posters

The post ‘TORN’ Documentary Explores Heated Battle Over Israeli Hostage Posters appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. TORN: The Israel-Palestine Poster War on NYC Streets Courtesy of Hemdale Films In the weeks and months following the Hamas-led terror attack against southern Israel on October 7, 2023, it was nearly impossible to avoid social media footage of people across the United States tearing down posters of the 251 individuals, including a nine-month-old child, who had been taken hostage into the Gaza Strip. Those confronted on-camera provided a myriad of reasons (and non-reasons) for their actions, whether it was labeling the fliers as “Zionist propaganda,” making the claim that such posters were only exacerbating the war, or simply remaining silent. This snowballing controversy over seemingly simple pieces of paper launched endless online arguments, dominated the news cycle, and gradually began to serve as a microcosm of the fathomless ideological rift among Americans, many of whom view the Israeli-Palestinian conflict as a zero sum game. Just like the posters themselves, the fabric of a society once based on respectful, nuanced disagreement was being ripped apart in real time. As Nim Shapira tells me over Zoom, “the posters took on a life of their own.” Heartbroken by what he was seeing, the Israeli-American filmmaker based out of New York City began to ask himself a trio of important questions: “Can several truths exist at the same time?” “Is empathy a limited resource?” “Can we sit down and speak with a person that disagrees with us?” Shapira broaches all three in his timely, powerful, and thought-provoking documentary, TORN: The Israel-Palestine Poster War on NYC Streets. “When I first started working on the project, I was sure the war was going to last a few weeks or months,” admits the writer-director, who comes from a background in advertising, VR, and interactive experiences. “It was a challenge working on a film about a war…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:27
Nikkei 225 index breaks through 44,000 points for the first time

PANews reported on September 9th that the Nikkei 225 index continued its upward trend on Tuesday, breaking through 44,000 points for the first time, reaching a new all-time high. The index gained over 400 points during the day, and the closing price is likely to surpass the August 18th high of 43,714 points. Following Shigeru Ishiba's resignation, overseas investors rushed to buy Japanese stocks, anticipating the next administration's large-scale economic measures. Overnight gains in US stocks on the prospect of interest rate cuts also boosted investor sentiment.
PANews2025/09/09 08:26
Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Unveiling Crucial Neutral Signals at 48

BitcoinWorld Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Unveiling Crucial Neutral Signals at 48 The cryptocurrency market is a dynamic arena, often driven by investor emotions. Currently, a crucial barometer for these sentiments, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index, stands at a neutral 48. This reading, a slight dip from yesterday, signifies a balanced state in the market, where neither extreme optimism nor pervasive panic dominates. For many investors, understanding this index is key to navigating the often-volatile world of digital assets. Unpacking the Crypto Fear & Greed Index: How Does It Work? Ever wondered how market sentiment is quantified? The Crypto Fear & Greed Index, provided by Alternative, aggregates various data points to give us a clear picture. It operates on a simple scale from 0 (representing Extreme Fear) to 100 (signifying Extreme Greed). This comprehensive index isn’t just a random number. It’s meticulously calculated based on six key factors, each contributing to its final score: Volatility (25%): Measures the current market’s price fluctuations compared to average values. High volatility often signals fear. Trading Volume (25%): Analyzes current trading volumes and market momentum. Strong, sustained buying volume can indicate greed. Social Media Mentions (15%): Scans various platforms for keyword mentions and sentiment analysis, reflecting public perception. Surveys (15%): While currently paused, these polls historically gauged investor sentiment directly. Bitcoin’s Market Cap Dominance (10%): An increasing dominance often suggests fear, as investors might be moving into the perceived safety of Bitcoin. Google Search Volume (10%): Tracks search queries related to cryptocurrencies, with sudden spikes often indicating panic (fear) or curiosity (greed). Together, these elements paint a holistic picture of the market’s emotional state, making the Crypto Fear & Greed Index an invaluable tool. Why Does a Neutral Crypto Fear & Greed Index Reading Matter? A neutral reading, like the current 48, indicates a period of market indecision. Unlike the extremes of “Extreme Fear,” which often presents buying opportunities, or “Extreme Greed,” which might signal an impending correction, neutrality suggests a wait-and-see approach among investors. During neutral phases: There’s less panic selling or impulsive buying. The market lacks a strong directional bias. It can precede significant moves, as sentiment builds towards one extreme or the other. This balance provides a window for careful analysis rather than reactive trading. It’s a moment for investors to reassess their strategies without the pressure of overwhelming market emotions. Navigating the Market: Actionable Insights from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index So, how can you leverage the current neutral stance of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? It’s important to remember that this index is a sentiment indicator, not a direct trading signal. However, it offers crucial context for your investment decisions. Consider these actionable insights: Avoid Emotional Decisions: A neutral index helps to keep emotions in check. Instead of chasing pumps or panic selling, focus on your long-term investment plan. Conduct Deeper Research: With no clear market direction, this is an excellent time to research projects, understand fundamentals, and identify potential opportunities without the noise of extreme sentiment. Prepare for Shifts: Neutrality rarely lasts forever. Use this period to prepare for potential shifts towards fear or greed. Having a plan for both scenarios can prevent impulsive reactions. Diversify Your Portfolio: A balanced market sentiment reinforces the importance of a diversified portfolio, reducing exposure to single asset volatility. Ultimately, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index serves as a valuable lens through which to view market psychology, helping you make more informed and rational choices. Challenges and Limitations: What the Index Doesn’t Tell You While the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is a powerful tool, it’s not a crystal ball. It’s crucial to understand its limitations: Lagging Indicator: The index reflects past and current sentiment, not future price movements. It doesn’t predict what will happen tomorrow. Macroeconomic Factors: Global economic news, regulatory changes, or technological breakthroughs can significantly impact crypto prices, and these aren’t directly captured by the index. Bitcoin-Centric Bias: While it uses overall market data, Bitcoin’s dominance heavily influences its calculation. Altcoin-specific sentiments might differ. Therefore, always combine insights from the Crypto Fear & Greed Index with fundamental analysis, technical analysis, and a broad understanding of the macroeconomic landscape. It’s just one piece of a much larger puzzle. Conclusion: Mastering Market Emotions with the Crypto Fear & Greed Index The current neutral reading of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index at 48 offers a unique opportunity for thoughtful engagement with the crypto market. It’s a reminder that while emotions drive much of the short-term price action, informed decision-making based on a blend of tools and analysis remains paramount. By understanding how the index works, interpreting its signals, and recognizing its limitations, investors can navigate the exciting yet unpredictable world of cryptocurrencies with greater confidence and strategic foresight. Use this period of neutrality to refine your approach and prepare for whatever the market brings next. Frequently Asked Questions About the Crypto Fear & Greed Index Q1: What does a “Neutral” reading on the Crypto Fear & Greed Index mean? A1: A neutral reading, like the current 48, suggests that neither extreme fear nor extreme greed is dominating the cryptocurrency market. It indicates a period of balanced sentiment, indecision, or a “wait-and-see” approach among investors. Q2: How is the Crypto Fear & Greed Index calculated? A2: The index is calculated based on a weighted average of several factors: volatility (25%), trading volume (25%), social media mentions (15%), surveys (15%), Bitcoin’s market cap dominance (10%), and Google search volume (10%). Q3: Can I use the Crypto Fear & Greed Index as a direct buy or sell signal? A3: No, the Crypto Fear & Greed Index is primarily a sentiment indicator, not a direct trading signal. While extreme readings can hint at potential opportunities (e.g., “Extreme Fear” for buying), it should always be combined with other forms of analysis, such as fundamental and technical research, for informed decision-making. Q4: What are the limitations of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index? A4: Its limitations include being a lagging indicator (reflecting past/current sentiment, not predicting the future), not directly accounting for broader macroeconomic factors or regulatory changes, and having a slight bias towards Bitcoin’s influence on overall market sentiment. Q5: What should investors do during a neutral Crypto Fear & Greed Index period? A5: A neutral period is ideal for thoughtful analysis rather than impulsive action. Investors can use this time to conduct deeper research into projects, reassess their portfolio strategy, prepare for potential market shifts, and avoid making emotional decisions based on short-term fluctuations. Found this analysis of the Crypto Fear & Greed Index insightful? Share this article with your fellow crypto enthusiasts and help them navigate the market with greater confidence! Your shares help us continue providing valuable market insights. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin price action. This post Crypto Fear & Greed Index: Unveiling Crucial Neutral Signals at 48 first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:25
US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

PANews reported on September 9th that Bitcoin Magazine has introduced HR 5166 in the U.S. Congress, which would require the Treasury Department to develop a custody and management plan for Bitcoin acquired by the federal government, including the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The bill, filed by Ohio Congressman Joyce on September 5, 2025 , addresses financial services and government appropriations for fiscal year 2026 .
PANews2025/09/09 08:24
Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 8

The post Ethereum (ETH) Price Prediction for September 8 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Most of the coins have returned to the green zone on the first day of the week, according to CoinStats. ETH chart by CoinStats ETH/USD The price of Ethereum (ETH) has risen by almost 1% over the last 24 hours. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the rate of ETH is approaching the local resistance of $4,362. If its breakout happens, the accumulated energy might be enough for a test of the $4,400 zone shortly. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, the price of the chief altcoin is going up against falling volume.  You Might Also Like If the daily candle closes with no long, the upward move is likely to continue to the $4,400-$4,500 range until the end of the week. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the rate of ETH is far from the support and resistance levels. The volume is going down, which means that neither buyers nor sellers have accumulated enough energy for a sharp move. Ethereum is trading at $4,354 at press time. Source: https://u.today/ethereum-eth-price-prediction-for-september-8
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:22
Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Drops After Surgical Growth As Investors Rally Around New L2 Layer Brett

The post Chainlink Price Prediction: LINK Drops After Surgical Growth As Investors Rally Around New L2 Layer Brett appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto landscape is a whirlwind as the Cardano price prediction and Chainlink face volatile swings, and smart money is quietly flocking to new opportunities. Especially intriguing is the buzz around Layer Brett, an innovative Layer 2 token currently undergoing a presale that’s capturing serious attention, quickly raising capital, and promising early adopters a unique blend of meme-fueled energy and undeniable blockchain utility. This isn’t just another flash in the pan; it’s a genuine contender. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is the best-looking crypto token for the future Layer Brett (LBRETT) is not merely another memecoin riding on a fleeting trend. This ERC-20 token is a next-generation Layer 2 beast built squarely on Ethereum, designed to fuse viral meme culture with tangible blockchain scalability. Think of it as Brett (original), but on steroids, with purpose.  It’s an escape from the utility-free origins of its namesake, promising a robust ecosystem featuring high-yield staking rewards, seamless interoperability, and a truly community-driven roadmap. It aims to deliver real-world solutions without sacrificing the infectious energy of those memes. Layer Brett leverages cutting-edge Layer 2 technology to sidestep Ethereum’s notorious congestion. This means transactions happen off-chain, blazing fast, while still retaining the ironclad security and decentralization of the leading Ethereum network. It’s a game-changer. What does this mean for you? Blazing-Fast Transactions: Say goodbye to endless waiting times. Layer Brett offers near-instant settlements for everything from trading to staking. Ultra-Low Gas Fees: Tired of high fees eating into your gains? This Layer 2 solution slashes costs to mere pennies, making micro-transactions viable for everyone. Hyper-Incentivized Staking: Early buyers can stake their LBRETT tokens right away, locking in incredible APYs at 850%. That’s a serious passive income opportunity. Community-First Approach: Layer Brett isn’t just a technical marvel; it’s a movement. With a $1 million giveaway planned, it’s actively…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:21
Fidelity launches FDIT token on Ethereum with $200M in U.S. Treasuries

The post Fidelity launches FDIT token on Ethereum with $200M in U.S. Treasuries appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. News Fidelity rolled out its FDIT token on Ethereum, giving people an easy way to invest in U.S. Treasuries on the blockchain. It already has over $200 million in assets, with low fees and backing from regulators. The market for tokenized Treasuries is growing fast, now around $7 billion. Fidelity, a major asset manager, quietly rolled out its Fidelity Digital Interest Token, or FDIT, on the Ethereum blockchain last month. This tokenized version of its Treasury Digital Fund has already pulled in over $200 million in assets. The token lets users hold shares in a fund made up of U.S. Treasury securities and cash. By giving them easy access to a stable, yield bearing investment on the blockchain. A Growing Market for FDIT token The FDIT represents one share of Fidelity’s Treasury Digital Fund, known as FYOXX, which launched in August with Bank of New York Mellon as custodian. According to data from rwa.xyz. Fidelity charges a 0.20% annual management fee, which is competitive in the tokenized Treasury market. The fund has just two holders right now, one with about $1 million in tokens and the other with the rest. This launch came after Fidelity got the go ahead from the SEC to add a blockchain share class to its existing fund. Experts think tokenized securities like this could be worth more than $2 trillion by 2030, thanks to better efficiency and 24/7 trading. The market for tokenized Treasuries has grown to about $7 billion. With BlackRock’s BUIDL fund leading the way at more than $2 billion in assets. Franklin Templeton and WisdomTree also offer similar products, giving investors a way to tap into Treasuries without going through traditional middlemen. Fidelity’s entry shows how major firms are leaning on blockchain. To make investing simpler for crypto users who want regulated…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:20
Stray Kids Debut On Multiple Billboard Charts For The First Time

The post Stray Kids Debut On Multiple Billboard Charts For The First Time appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Stray Kids’ Karma earns the group its first-ever placements on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums and Top Streaming Albums charts as the set leads the Billboard 200. NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 16: Bang Chan, Lee Know, Changbin, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin, and I.N. of Stray Kids visit the SiriusXM Studios on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images) Getty Images Stray Kids — one of the most successful musical groups of the past several years in America — has charted more No. 1 albums than most acts will muster in decades. The outfit returns to No. 1 on several tallies the musicians have conquered before with new release Karma, which also brings the K-pop favorites to two Billboard lists the troupe has never reached. Stray Kids Debut on the Vinyl Albums Chart Karma opens at No. 4 on Billboard’s Vinyl Albums list, which looks at the top-selling titles on that one format. The launch marks the group’s first appearance on the list, and the band reaches the top 10 on its first attempt. A Competitive Week for Vinyl Karma earns the third-highest debut of the week on the Vinyl Albums chart. Laufey launches A Matter of Time at No. 1, Private Music by Deftones opens at No. 2, and Cherry Bomb from Tyler, The Creator re-enters at No. 3 — a new all-time high, though that hip-hop project is not new to the list. The top 10 this week also includes debuts from Blackpink singer Jennie, Billy Joel, and Royel Otis, among others. First Appearance on the Top Streaming Albums List Stray Kids also reach Billboard’s Top Streaming Albums chart for the first time. Karma opens at No. 38 on the ranking. Karma is one of seven titles that debut this week. Stray Kids land…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:18
