2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Why Dogecoin Could Struggle to Hold Gains Even With ETF Excitement ⋆ ZyCrypto

Why Dogecoin Could Struggle to Hold Gains Even With ETF Excitement ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Why Dogecoin Could Struggle to Hold Gains Even With ETF Excitement ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp Dogecoin’s price has bumped higher on fresh ETF filings, but several objective indicators — inflationary supply mechanics, concentrated whale flows, and fading celebrity influence — argue the meme coin may find it hard to sustain gains once headline demand fades.  Recent filings and market activity indicate that short-term liquidity can boost DOGE; however, structural factors make longer-term holds more challenging. When an ETF sees net inflows, authorized participants must source the underlying asset or use swaps, and that can lift spot prices, as it was visible after the REX-Osprey Solana staking ETF (SSK) launch in July 2025, which recorded meaningful early flows and coincided with SOL strength. But the Solana example also shows that flows concentrate early and can decelerate; an ETF debut does not permanently change token economics. Supply and tokenomics: inflation matters Dogecoin’s protocol does not have a finite maximum supply; it uses a fixed annual issuance (about 5 billion DOGE per year), which keeps the token inflationary over time.  Advertisement &nbsp That supply profile reduces scarcity as a structural brake on long-term upside versus capped coins. Current total supply sits in the order of ~150 billion DOGE (circulating supply per market data). These are protocol facts and live market figures.  On-chain monitoring and market commentary flagged sizable dealer/whale selling around recent rallies. Reports noted large transfers — for example, reported dumps of hundreds of millions of DOGE across short time windows — that coincided with muted price moves, suggesting sell pressure absorbed ETF-driven buys. Heavy concentration of holdings makes DOGE prone to swift supply shocks when large wallets decide to take profits.  Elon Musk’s public remarks have historically driven outsized short-term DOGE moves. In April 2025, he said he would scale back his external DOGE-branded government role (the “DOGE” Department of Government…
Solana
SOL$221.44+2.32%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00189077-4.26%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.18%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:43
Бөлісу
Find The Most Important Dogecoin News Today

Find The Most Important Dogecoin News Today

The post Find The Most Important Dogecoin News Today appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News With a brand new week on the horizon, it comes as no surprise that crypto analysts and experts are providing possible insights and forecasts into what the new week may hold for some of the biggest altcoins on the market. One of the more interesting takes circulating in crypto news today is the verdict on the Dogecoin price. Unlike in previous cycles, the Dogecoin price has been stuck in a negative limbo, oscillating below its critical support levels as interest in memes continues to dwindle. At the moment, analysts don’t foresee a price correction on the cards for the largest meme coin by market cap, but maintain that anything is possible in the bull run. Meanwhile, RTX, the native cryptocurrency of the upcoming PayFi project, Remittix, has surpassed $24.3 million in its ongoing presale as it draws closer to its much-anticipated token generation event. Analysts Remain Bearish On Dogecoin Price Heading Into A New Week Analysts do not believe there will be any significant improvements to the Dogecoin price over the next seven days, much to the dismay of token holders and fans of the broader meme coin sector. This is because analysts do not believe there will be any drastic change in investor behaviour this cycle, as the consensus has been that investors have abandoned memes for more recent narratives, such as payments. So, barring any extraordinary circumstance, the Dogecoin price, as well as the prices of other top meme coins in the market, will remain in obscurity till further notice. On the other hand, the demand for payment tokens is sending their value to the moon, making the upcoming RTX token one of the most in-demand altcoins on the market. Demand For RTX Reaches Fever Pitch As Token Crosses Another Milestone in Presale Analysts are predicting…
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:42
Бөлісу
Morning Minute: 📈 Robinhood Makes the S&P 500 While MicroStrategy Gets Skipped

Morning Minute: 📈 Robinhood Makes the S&P 500 While MicroStrategy Gets Skipped

The post Morning Minute: 📈 Robinhood Makes the S&P 500 While MicroStrategy Gets Skipped appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Morning Minute is a daily newsletter written by Tyler Warner. The analysis and opinions expressed are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Decrypt. Subscribe to the Morning Minute on Substack. GM! Today’s top news: Crypto majors mostly green, SOL leads; BTC at $112,000 Forward Industries announces $1.65B SOL DAT led by Galaxy, Multicoin & Jump BMNR discloses 2.069M in ETH, first $20M ‘Moonshot’ investment in WLD DAT HOOD stock soars 9% pre-market after S&P 500 inclusion; MSTR left out Hyperliquid soars to ATH on back of USDH stablecoin announcement 📈 Robinhood Makes the S&P 500, MicroStrategy Gets Skipped Friday was a big day for those companies entering the S&P 500. While a major crypto favorite was once again left out. 📌 What Happened S&P Dow Jones Indices said Robinhood (HOOD) will join the S&P 500 at the upcoming quarterly rebalance, replacing a departing constituent. HOOD shares immediately popped 7% on the news. Meanwhile, MicroStrategy (MSTR), despite checking all the requirement boxes, was not selected this cycle. Why HOOD fits: Size, liquidity, and a more diversified fintech model (brokerage, options, cash, card, crypto) make it a comfortable add for an operating-company index Why MSTR didn’t: Meeting basic requirements isn’t a guarantee; the committee uses discretion. MSTR still screens like a Bitcoin proxy more than a diversified operator and clearly has more to prove its merits as an actual company. MSTR’s recent price action certainly isn’t helping its case, down 16% this month while Bitcoin is only down 3%. 🗣️ What They’re Saying It’s an exciting milestone to have Robinhood join the storied S&P 500 Index. I’ll share what I told the team today — we don’t stop to celebrate, our single focus remains building exceptional products for our customers. – Vlad Tenev, Robinhood CEO “Do you know which two companies didn’t make it into the S&P 500 last…
Worldcoin
WLD$1.82-1.78%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.14543-0.30%
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.12%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:41
Бөлісу
California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

California Man Sentenced in $37M Crypto Scam Amid Ongoing DOJ Crackdown

Victims of the crypto scam were lured through messages and dating apps, then tricked into fake crypto investments.
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.00717+4.51%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000599--%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:40
Бөлісу
Cleancore DOGE Purchase: A Monumental $68M Move Shaking the Market

Cleancore DOGE Purchase: A Monumental $68M Move Shaking the Market

BitcoinWorld Cleancore DOGE Purchase: A Monumental $68M Move Shaking the Market The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a groundbreaking development: a significant Cleancore DOGE purchase. This isn’t just another transaction; it’s a major institutional endorsement that could redefine perceptions of Dogecoin. New York Stock Exchange-listed Cleancore Solutions (ZONE) has officially made its first substantial move into the meme coin market, signaling a bold strategic direction. This article dives into the details of this monumental acquisition and its potential ripple effects across the crypto landscape. Understanding Cleancore’s Strategic DOGE Purchase Cleancore Solutions, a publicly traded entity, recently made headlines with its acquisition of 285 million DOGE tokens. Valued at an impressive $68 million, this transaction was initially reported by Crypto Briefing. This move is not an isolated event; rather, it’s the initial phase of a much larger, ambitious plan. Cleancore had previously announced its intention to accumulate a significant portion of the total DOGE supply. The company’s long-term vision involves securing 5% of all Dogecoin in circulation. Their immediate objective is to reach one billion DOGE tokens. This initial Cleancore DOGE purchase represents a substantial step towards that goal, demonstrating serious commitment from a traditional financial player in the volatile crypto market. Such a large-scale investment by a listed company naturally raises questions about the future of Dogecoin. Why This Cleancore DOGE Purchase Matters for Dogecoin? Institutional investment in cryptocurrencies often acts as a powerful validator, lending credibility to previously speculative assets. Cleancore’s decision to invest heavily in DOGE is particularly noteworthy for several reasons: Enhanced Legitimacy: For years, Dogecoin has been viewed largely as a meme coin. A significant Cleancore DOGE purchase by a NYSE-listed company provides a level of legitimacy and institutional backing that could shift public and investor perception. Market Stability: Large institutional holdings can potentially reduce price volatility. As more tokens are held by long-term investors like Cleancore, the supply available for short-term trading might decrease, possibly contributing to greater price stability. Increased Adoption: Such high-profile investments can inspire other traditional companies to explore cryptocurrency acquisitions, potentially driving broader adoption of digital assets. Moreover, this move highlights a growing trend where established corporations are looking beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum, recognizing the potential in other altcoins, even those with unconventional origins like Dogecoin. Consequently, this strategic move by Cleancore could inspire further corporate exploration into diverse digital assets. The Road Ahead: Challenges and Opportunities from Cleancore’s DOGE Purchase While the Cleancore DOGE purchase brings exciting opportunities, it also presents potential challenges. Integrating such a large amount of a volatile asset into a corporate balance sheet requires careful management and a robust understanding of market dynamics. However, the benefits could be substantial. For Dogecoin, this investment could: Spur Development: Increased institutional interest might encourage more development on the Dogecoin blockchain, focusing on utility and functionality beyond its meme status. Attract New Investors: Retail investors often follow institutional trends. Cleancore’s move could attract a new wave of investors who see this as a signal of Dogecoin’s maturity. Influence Price Action: While not guaranteed, significant buying pressure from a major entity could positively influence DOGE’s price trajectory in the long term, provided the company continues its acquisition strategy. However, the crypto market remains inherently unpredictable. Cleancore’s strategy will need to navigate regulatory changes, market sentiment shifts, and the ongoing evolution of the digital asset space. The success of this ambitious plan will be closely watched by the entire industry. What Does This Cleancore DOGE Purchase Mean for Institutional Crypto Investment? The Cleancore DOGE purchase serves as a fascinating case study in the evolving landscape of corporate crypto strategy. It signals a willingness among some traditional companies to embrace assets beyond the established giants like Bitcoin. This bold move by Cleancore Solutions could very well set a precedent, encouraging other firms to diversify their digital asset portfolios and explore less conventional cryptocurrencies. As the lines between traditional finance and decentralized finance continue to blur, such acquisitions demonstrate a clear trend towards mainstream integration. Investors, both retail and institutional, should pay close attention to how these developments unfold, as they could reshape the future of digital asset valuation and adoption. Furthermore, this move highlights a growing confidence in the long-term viability of various digital assets. In conclusion, Cleancore Solutions’ initial $68 million Cleancore DOGE purchase marks a significant milestone for both the company and Dogecoin. It underscores a growing institutional confidence in cryptocurrencies, even those with unique origins. This strategic move could pave the way for increased legitimacy, market stability, and broader adoption for Dogecoin, while also challenging conventional perceptions of value in the digital asset space. The journey to acquire 5% of DOGE’s total supply is just beginning, and its implications will undoubtedly resonate throughout the crypto market for years to come. To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Dogecoin institutional adoption. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is Cleancore Solutions’ recent Dogecoin acquisition? Cleancore Solutions (ZONE), a NYSE-listed company, recently purchased 285 million DOGE tokens, valued at $68 million, as part of its strategic entry into the cryptocurrency market. Q2: What is Cleancore’s long-term goal for Dogecoin? Cleancore aims to secure 5% of the total Dogecoin supply, with an initial target of acquiring one billion DOGE tokens. This recent purchase is the first step towards that ambitious goal. Q3: How does institutional investment affect Dogecoin’s legitimacy? A significant Cleancore DOGE purchase by a publicly traded company like Cleancore provides a strong institutional endorsement, lending credibility to Dogecoin and potentially shifting its perception from a ‘meme coin’ to a more legitimate asset class. Q4: What are the potential benefits of this purchase for DOGE? This acquisition could lead to enhanced legitimacy, increased market stability due to large holdings, and broader adoption of Dogecoin as other companies might follow suit. It may also encourage further development on the Dogecoin blockchain. Q5: Are there any challenges associated with Cleancore’s DOGE investment? Yes, challenges include managing the volatility of a cryptocurrency asset on a corporate balance sheet, navigating evolving regulatory landscapes, and responding to shifts in overall market sentiment. The long-term success hinges on careful strategy and execution. If you found this insight into Cleancore’s groundbreaking DOGE purchase valuable, share this article with your network! Help us spread the word about the evolving landscape of institutional crypto investment and its exciting implications for Dogecoin’s future. This post Cleancore DOGE Purchase: A Monumental $68M Move Shaking the Market first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01635-0.12%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01719+2.19%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.18%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 08:40
Бөлісу
Neuroscience Workplace Impact For Leaders

Neuroscience Workplace Impact For Leaders

The post Neuroscience Workplace Impact For Leaders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rockstar drummer Mark Schulman and neuro-performance coach Heather Crider use neuroscience to boost workplace impact. Club Management Association of America and Cline Design When Mark Schulman steps onto a keynote stage, he brings the same electrifying presence that once powered the world’s biggest music tours. For over three decades, Schulman was the driving beat behind stars like Cher, Foreigner, Billy Idol and Pink, with whom he toured for 14 years. A force of energy on the drums, Schulman played to sold-out arenas worldwide. Today, he channels that experience into helping organizations unlock neuroscience workplace impact – showing leaders and teams how to perform at their best. “You might have noticed me,” he joked in our interview. “But the reality is, the audience is there to see Pink. I’m an unsung hero.” That humility now fuels a very different kind of performance. These days, Schulman plays to conference halls and ballrooms instead of sold-out stadiums. He’s teamed up with Heather J. Crider, a neuro-performance and mindset coach, to deliver a high-octane presentation that fuses rock concert theatrics with actionable neuroscience. Their shared platform, “Everyday Rockstar,” challenges audiences to show up as their best selves – not for ego or accolades, but for the benefit of others and their organization. Drummer Mark Schulman performed with stars including Cher, Foreigner, Billy Idol and Pink Club Management Association of America and Cline Design The result is more than just a motivational talk. It’s what Schulman calls an “activational experience:” part concert, part behavioral science workshop and all designed to rewire how people think about purpose, performance and presence. “When you activate somebody,” Schulman explained, “you’re inspiring them to take action as opposed to simply be motivated.” “Motivation is fleeting,” Schulman added. “But when you take action, motivation follows.” That insight forms the foundation of…
MemeCore
M$1.96554-2.20%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.18%
NeuroWeb AI
NEURO$0.01948+6.38%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:39
Бөлісу
Bitmine received another 2,139 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth $10.16 million

Bitmine received another 2,139 ETH from Galaxy Digital, worth $10.16 million

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Onchain Lens , Bitmine has received a total of 10,319 ETH from Galaxy Digital in the past 11 hours , with a total value of approximately US$44.57 million. The latest amount was 2,139 ETH , worth US$10.16 million.
Ethereum
ETH$4,320.04+0.59%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 08:38
Бөлісу
Stripe and Paradigm Unveil Tempo, a Blockchain Designed for Payments

Stripe and Paradigm Unveil Tempo, a Blockchain Designed for Payments

The post Stripe and Paradigm Unveil Tempo, a Blockchain Designed for Payments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto venture capitalist and Paradigm co-founder Matt Huang says, “Tempo is purpose-built for stablecoins and real-world payments.” Stripe and Paradigm Announce Tempo to Power Onchain Payments Bitcoin is peer-to-peer digital cash, Ethereum is the world computer, and now Tempo, a new blockchain unveiled by payments giant Stripe and crypto venture capital firm Paradigm on Thursday, […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/stripe-and-paradigm-unveil-tempo-a-blockchain-designed-for-payments/
RealLink
REAL$0.06235+2.54%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016726+4.04%
Nowchain
NOW$0.0064-0.62%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:37
Бөлісу
Cleaning Company Shocks Wall Street With $68M Dogecoin Bet

Cleaning Company Shocks Wall Street With $68M Dogecoin Bet

The post Cleaning Company Shocks Wall Street With $68M Dogecoin Bet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins A cleaning and disinfection company may not sound like the next big crypto whale, but CleanCore Solutions Inc. (NYSE American: ZONE) has just stunned markets by declaring itself all-in on Dogecoin. The firm disclosed it had quietly secured 285 million DOGE — nearly $68 million worth — and intends to scale that position up to one billion coins within 30 days. That decision instantly pushed CleanCore to the top of the corporate leaderboard for Dogecoin reserves, eclipsing other treasury experiments that typically center on Bitcoin. What makes the move even more notable is the dual role of Marco Margiotta, who oversees both CleanCore’s treasury operations and the House of Doge initiative. He framed the purchase as part of a wider plan to position Dogecoin not as a meme token but as an emerging digital asset with utility. Whale Activity Adds Fuel The company’s aggressive strategy coincides with heavy buying from Dogecoin whales. Blockchain trackers logged over 240 million DOGE scooped up in just one day, suggesting broader institutional interest is building. Some of that momentum is clearly tied to Elon Musk’s continued endorsement of Dogecoin, which remains a powerful catalyst in shaping market psychology. Wall Street Eyes DOGE ETFs Another factor stoking demand is the wave of ETF filings tied to Dogecoin. Asset managers such as Bitwise, Grayscale, 21Shares, REX Shares, and Osprey Funds have all put in requests with the U.S. SEC for spot products. While approval is far from guaranteed, the applications alone are seen as a milestone, signaling that DOGE is pushing deeper into traditional finance. This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo…
Union
U$0.00937-1.05%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10006-1.18%
Movement
MOVE$0.128+2.97%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:36
Бөлісу
Abu Dhabi Reveals Disneyland Could Open Before Universal Studios Great Britain

Abu Dhabi Reveals Disneyland Could Open Before Universal Studios Great Britain

The post Abu Dhabi Reveals Disneyland Could Open Before Universal Studios Great Britain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disneyland Abu Dhabi may open before the new Universal Studios park in the U.K. Disney Abu Dhabi’s Department of Culture and Tourism has disclosed that its Disney theme park is expected to open in 2030 at the earliest, one year ahead of the new British outpost operated by the Mouse’s main rival Universal Studios. The news was disclosed on the Department of Culture and Tourism’s official Visit Abu Dhabi website which states that “Disneyland Abu Dhabi is still in the early design stages. While no dates have been officially communicated yet, expect the opening of Disneyland Abu Dhabi to be sometime between 2030 and 2032.” It reflects comments from Josh D’Amaro, chairman of Disney’s Experiences theme park division, who told Reuters in May when the park was announced that a project of this scale could take a year or two to design, and another four to six years to build. On the same day, Disney’s chief executive Bob Iger was interviewed by CNBC about the development of its theme parks and gave a different view. He said that “it typically takes us between 18 months and two years to design and fully develop and approximately five years to build.” Adding to the confusion, despite these statements, just a few hours later Disney’s publicity team told me that “we have not been giving an estimated opening date” for the park. As this report revealed, the details on the invitation to the Disneyland Abu Dhabi announcement said that it would showcase the “vision for the next five years” of Yas Island, the entertainment destination where the park will be built. This suggested that the earliest it could swing open its doors is 2030 in line with D’Amaro’s timeline. However, Disney’s public relations agency was quick to point out that the promise of…
DAR Open Network
D$0.03301+2.16%
Sidekick
K$0.1617-3.17%
Union
U$0.00937-1.05%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 08:33
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases