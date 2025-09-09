2025-09-11 Thursday

Crypto software wallets at risk following supply chain attack

Charles Guillemet, Chief Technology Officer at Ledger, warned on Monday of a large-scale supply chain attack targeting crypto software wallets after the Node Package Manager (NPM) account of open-source developer qix was compromised.
2025/09/09
Ex-Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Surrenders to Serve 12-Year Sentence

TLDR Alex Mashinsky will start serving his 12-year prison sentence after pleading guilty to fraud charges. Mashinsky’s sentencing follows the collapse of Celsius and the company’s bankruptcy in 2022. Former Celsius CEO will serve his sentence at a minimum-security facility in Otisville, New York. Celsius began distributing $3 billion in assets to creditors after exiting [...] The post Ex-Celsius CEO Alex Mashinsky Surrenders to Serve 12-Year Sentence appeared first on CoinCentral.
2025/09/09
2025/09/09
2025/09/09
Analyst Cites Elliott Wave Pattern as XRP Enters Explosive Phase

Analyst Cites Elliott Wave Pattern as XRP Enters Explosive Phase

The post Analyst Cites Elliott Wave Pattern as XRP Enters Explosive Phase appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Technical analysis identifies XRP completing corrective phase in Elliott Wave cycle Rail acquisition and RLUSD launch position Ripple for increased transaction volume Multiple ETF filings await October approval decision with institutional backing Analyst Davie Satoshi has identified what he describes as a textbook Elliott Wave formation on XRP’s monthly logarithmic chart, suggesting the cryptocurrency has entered the most potentially explosive phase of its current cycle. The wave count analysis indicates XRP has finished its corrective sequence and is now beginning wave 3 of a major five-wave pattern. Rapid Fire Charts: $XRP I may not have the biggest $XRP following yet, but this setup is too clean to ignore. 📊 The monthly log chart is showing textbook Elliott Wave structure. If the count holds, we’re entering wave iii of major wave 5, historically, the most explosive move.… pic.twitter.com/vrgEiPHXuY — davie satoshi (@NFTdavie) September 7, 2025 Elliott Wave theory traditionally associates the third wave with the strongest price movements in any complete cycle. Satoshi’s analysis suggests that XRP’s recent price consolidation has established the foundation for this anticipated advance, with multiple fundamental catalysts aligning to support the technical pattern. Strategic Acquisitions Drive Utility Expansion Ripple’s acquisition of Rail Financial provides direct access to stablecoin transaction flows that currently represent approximately 10% of total market volume. Satoshi highlighted that routing these transactions through the XRP Ledger could increase both network utility and trading volume while advancing Ripple’s On-Demand Liquidity scaling strategy. The RLUSD stablecoin launch complements this acquisition by reducing Ripple’s dependence on traditional banking partnerships for cross-border payment processing. This integration allows Ripple to expand its payment network reach while maintaining control over critical infrastructure components. November’s global implementation of the ISO 20022 payment messaging standard creates another adoption catalyst. RippleNet’s existing compliance with this protocol positions XRP as a bridge asset…
XRP
XRP$2.9779+0.30%
2025/09/09
Ant Financial has uploaded approximately $8.4 billion worth of energy infrastructure data to its blockchain.

PANews reported on September 9th that Ant Digital Technologies , a subsidiary of Ant Group , has uploaded over 6 billion RMB (approximately US$ 8.4 billion) worth of energy infrastructure and data from 15 million new energy devices (such as wind power and photovoltaics) to the AntChain blockchain. The company has also secured financing for three clean energy projects through asset tokenization, raising approximately 300 million RMB in total. Future plans include tradable tokens on overseas decentralized exchanges, subject to regulatory approval. The company is also collaborating with Pharos Network and Hong Kong's Yunfeng Financial Group to explore blockchain-based physical assets.
2025/09/09
Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin: Sky’s Bold Bid Promises Revolutionary DeFi Yield

BitcoinWorld Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin: Sky’s Bold Bid Promises Revolutionary DeFi Yield The decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape is buzzing with a fascinating new development: the race to issue Hyperliquid’s native Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin. This isn’t just any stablecoin; it’s poised to become a cornerstone of the Hyperliquid ecosystem, and some of the biggest names in crypto are vying for the privilege. If you’re invested in the future of decentralized exchanges and stablecoin innovation, this story is for you. Sky’s Ambitious Proposal for Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin Rune Christensen, the visionary founder of Sky (formerly known as MakerDAO), recently ignited this competition with a bold announcement on X. Sky is officially entering the race to issue the native Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin for the innovative decentralized exchange, Hyperliquid (HYPE). This move signals a significant strategic pivot for Sky and could reshape the future of stablecoin issuance within DeFi. Christensen’s proposal is designed to be highly attractive to the Hyperliquid community. Here’s what Sky is bringing to the table: Generous Yield: A Sky-issued USDH would offer a compelling 4.85% annual yield when deposited on Hyperliquid. This is a significant incentive for users. HYPE Token Buybacks: All proceeds generated from this yield are earmarked for direct buybacks of the HYPE token. This mechanism aims to benefit existing HYPE holders by potentially increasing the token’s value. Substantial Support: Sky plans to back Hyperliquid Genesis Star, a key DeFi project, with a substantial $25 million in USDH. This demonstrates a deep commitment to the Hyperliquid ecosystem. Why is Sky Betting Big on the Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin? Sky’s decision isn’t just about issuing another stablecoin; it’s a strategic alignment with a rapidly growing DeFi platform. Christensen emphasized that a Sky-issued Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin would inherit the robust security and battle-tested infrastructure of the Sky protocol. This means users would benefit from a stablecoin backed by years of proven resilience and stability in the crypto space, enhancing trust and adoption. Moreover, Sky intends to migrate its own token buyback system to Hyperliquid. This strategic integration is designed to significantly enhance HYPE’s liquidity, creating a deeper and more efficient market for the token. This symbiotic relationship could create a powerful synergy between two major DeFi players, driving mutual growth and innovation. The Fierce Competition: Who Else Wants to Issue USDH? Sky isn’t alone in recognizing the immense potential of the Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin. The competition for issuance rights is fierce, attracting several other prominent contenders. These include established giants and innovative newcomers, each bringing their unique strengths to the table: Paxos: A regulated stablecoin issuer known for its compliance, auditing, and reliability within traditional financial frameworks. Frax Finance: A leading algorithmic stablecoin protocol with a strong presence in DeFi, known for its innovative approach to stablecoin design. Agora: A promising DeFi startup looking to make its mark in the stablecoin landscape, potentially offering a fresh perspective. This diverse lineup underscores the significance of Hyperliquid’s native stablecoin and the perceived value of becoming its issuer. The ultimate decision will likely hinge on factors such as security, yield generation mechanisms, community integration, and overall ecosystem benefits. What Does This Mean for Hyperliquid and the Broader DeFi Ecosystem? The successful issuance of the Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin by any of these contenders will be a game-changer for Hyperliquid. A native, high-yield stablecoin could significantly boost user adoption, increase trading volume, and strengthen the platform’s overall liquidity. This enhanced liquidity is crucial for any decentralized exchange to offer better trading experiences and deeper markets for its users. For the broader DeFi ecosystem, this competition highlights a growing trend: established protocols are actively seeking to integrate and collaborate with innovative platforms to expand their reach and utility. This development also emphasizes the ongoing evolution of stablecoins beyond simple price stability. Protocols are now leveraging stablecoins as tools for: Yield Generation: Offering attractive returns to users, making stablecoins more than just a store of value. Ecosystem Growth: Providing native liquidity and direct support for specific platforms, fostering stronger communities. Strategic Partnerships: Forging alliances between major DeFi players, leading to more integrated and robust financial systems. The battle to issue Hyperliquid’s native Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin is more than just a competition; it’s a testament to the dynamic innovation within decentralized finance. Sky’s compelling offer, combining attractive yields, robust security, and strategic buybacks, positions it as a formidable contender. However, with strong rivals like Paxos, Frax Finance, and Agora also in the running, the outcome remains keenly anticipated. Regardless of who ultimately wins, Hyperliquid and its community stand to gain significantly from this exciting development, promising a more liquid, secure, and rewarding experience. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is the Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin? The Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin is the proposed native stablecoin for the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. It aims to provide a stable medium of exchange and value within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, potentially offering unique yield opportunities. 2. Who is Sky (formerly MakerDAO)? Sky is the new name for MakerDAO, a pioneering decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) known for creating the DAI stablecoin. It is a major player in the DeFi space, focused on decentralized governance and stablecoin issuance. 3. What benefits does Sky propose for USDH holders? Sky proposes a 4.85% annual yield for USDH deposited on Hyperliquid, with all proceeds directed towards HYPE token buybacks. Additionally, USDH would inherit the robust security of the Sky protocol. 4. Who are the other contenders for USDH issuance? Besides Sky, other notable contenders include established stablecoin issuers Paxos and Frax Finance, as well as the DeFi startup Agora. 5. How will this impact the HYPE token? If Sky wins, the proposed 4.85% yield for USDH would fund HYPE token buybacks, potentially increasing demand and enhancing its liquidity. Sky also plans to migrate its own token buyback system to Hyperliquid, further boosting HYPE’s market depth. If you found this insight into the Hyperliquid USDH stablecoin competition intriguing, share this article with your network! Stay informed on the latest developments shaping the future of decentralized finance. To learn more about the latest DeFi market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping stablecoin future developments. This post Hyperliquid USDH Stablecoin: Sky’s Bold Bid Promises Revolutionary DeFi Yield first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
2025/09/09
EUR/USD edges higher as US Dollar weakens, France confidence vote looms

The post EUR/USD edges higher as US Dollar weakens, France confidence vote looms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. EUR/USD hovers near its strongest level since late July, around 1.1750. France’s Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a crucial confidence vote today, with defeat widely expected and political uncertainty casting a shadow over the Euro. The ECB is set to hold rates at 2.00% on Thursday, with Lagarde’s guidance in focus. The Euro (EUR) edges higher against the US Dollar (USD) on Monday, with EUR/USD hovering near its strongest level since late July. At the time of writing, the pair is trading around 1.1750 as the Greenback remains under broad pressure following last week’s dismal Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report and firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will lower interest rates in its September 16-17 monetary policy meeting. Despite the Greenback’s weakness, the Euro is struggling to extend gains as political uncertainty in France clouds sentiment. Prime Minister François Bayrou faces a critical vote of confidence later today, scheduled around 17:00 GMT after a debate that began earlier in the day. Ahead of the vote, Bayrou delivered a forceful address to the National Assembly, framing the showdown as a “historical question” for France. He warned that if debt is not addressed, the country may eventually lose the ability to borrow altogether, with public debt already near 114% of GDP and the deficit far above EU limits. His proposed €44 billion austerity package for 2026 includes controversial measures such as eliminating public holidays and freezing pensions and benefits. Despite Bayrou’s appeal, opposition parties have already pledged to vote against him. Socialist leader Boris Vallaud said his party cannot support the prime minister, blaming France’s strained finances on President Emmanuel Macron’s policies. With both the far-left and far-right also lined up in opposition, Bayrou’s defeat looks almost inevitable, heightening the risk of renewed political instability in the Eurozone’s second-largest economy. Looking beyond…
2025/09/09
CleanCore acquires 285M DOGE worth $68M, initiating its Dogecoin treasury strategy

The post CleanCore acquires 285M DOGE worth $68M, initiating its Dogecoin treasury strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways CleanCore launched a Dogecoin treasury with an initial $68M purchase of 285M DOGE. The company targets 1B DOGE in 30 days as part of a plan to secure 5% of supply. CleanCore Solutions announced it has acquired 285,420,000 DOGE, valued at roughly $68 million, through its newly launched Dogecoin treasury backed by the Dogecoin Foundation. The move sets an initial milestone of 1 billion DOGE to be accumulated within 30 days, part of a broader strategy to secure 5% of the circulating supply. CleanCore said the effort aligns with the vision of House of Doge, the Dogecoin Foundation’s corporate arm, which plans to unveil initiatives focused on payments, tokenization, staking-like products, and global remittances. Marco Margiotta, CleanCore’s CIO and House of Doge CEO, said the treasury strategy aims to capture Dogecoin’s role as “the people’s currency,” adding that increased utility is expected to drive broader adoption. DOGE traded 4% higher on the day at $0.238. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/cleancore-solutions-doge-treasury/
2025/09/09
U.S. Congress Introduces Bitcoin Custody Bill HR 5166

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/bitcoin-custody-bill-congress/
2025/09/09
