The US OCC plans to remove the "reputational risk" clause to curb the "de-banking" behavior of banks

The US OCC plans to remove the "reputational risk" clause to curb the "de-banking" behavior of banks

PANews reported on September 9th that the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency ( OCC ) announced it would revise its regulations, removing references to "reputational risk" and requiring nine major regulated banks to disclose their "de-banking" practices. OCC Director Jonathan Gould stated that the move aims to eliminate unfair discrimination against customers based on political or religious beliefs. This follows an executive order signed by the U.S. President directing federal regulators to overhaul relevant regulatory standards.
Sapien crypto rallies 80% post listings – Will THESE levels cap its rally?

Sapien crypto rallies 80% post listings – Will THESE levels cap its rally?

Locked supply drives Sapien crypto higher, but can buyers hold momentum?
Cardano News Today; Why Holders Are Backing Layer Brett As Meme Coin Goes Viral Across Social Media

Cardano News Today; Why Holders Are Backing Layer Brett As Meme Coin Goes Viral Across Social Media

Meanwhile, a viral sensation is erupting across social platforms—Layer Brett. This Ethereum Layer 2 meme coin is combining internet culture […] The post Cardano News Today; Why Holders Are Backing Layer Brett As Meme Coin Goes Viral Across Social Media appeared first on Coindoo.
California man sentenced for $37 million crypto scam

California man sentenced for $37 million crypto scam

PANews reported on September 9th that Shengsheng He, a resident of La Puente, California, was sentenced to 51 months in federal prison and ordered to pay $26.9 million in restitution for assisting in the laundering of nearly $37 million in crypto investment fraud funds, according to Decrypt. He and others operated the Bahamian shell company Axis Digital Limited, which converted victim funds into Tether (USDT) through bank accounts and transferred them to fraudulent wallets. The case is part of the U.S. Department of Justice's global crackdown on crypto fraud and money laundering, and eight co-defendants have pleaded guilty.
$41.5M SOL Vanishes In Devastating Breach

$41.5M SOL Vanishes In Devastating Breach

The post $41.5M SOL Vanishes In Devastating Breach appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes In Devastating Breach Skip to content Home Crypto News Critical SwissBorg Hack: $41.5M SOL Vanishes in Devastating Breach Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/critical-swissborg-hack-sol/
Ex-WhatsApp security chief files suit over privacy failures at Meta

Ex-WhatsApp security chief files suit over privacy failures at Meta

The post Ex-WhatsApp security chief files suit over privacy failures at Meta appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A former Meta employee has filed a lawsuit accusing the company of allowing “systemic cybersecurity failures” at WhatsApp that put user privacy at risk. The complaint, filed Monday in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, comes from Attaullah Baig, WhatsApp’s former head of security. Baig alleges Meta retaliated against him after he raised concerns, including those directly to CEO Mark Zuckerberg, about serious flaws in the messaging app. Ex-WhatsApp security chief claims Meta ignored privacy risks The lawsuit, filed in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that after joining WhatsApp in 2021, Baig uncovered security flaws that breached federal securities laws and Meta’s obligations under a 2020 Federal Trade Commission (FTC) privacy settlement. The case emerges against the backdrop of Meta’s broader legal battles, including its recent request for a U.S. federal judge to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust suit. That case accuses Meta of unlawfully consolidating power in the social media market by acquiring Instagram and WhatsApp. In its defence, Meta argues the FTC has failed to provide sufficient evidence that the deals were anticompetitive or harmful to consumers. The company contends that Instagram and WhatsApp have thrived under its ownership, benefiting from significant investments, improved security, and enhanced features. As earlier reported by Cryptopolitan, Meta also rejects the FTC’s narrow market definition, pointing out that platforms like TikTok, YouTube, and Reddit compete directly for users’ attention. In the current case, Baig claimed that in a security test with Meta’s central team, he found that about 1,500 WhatsApp engineers had unrestricted access to sensitive user data and could move or steal it without detection or audit logs. Meta disputed Baig’s allegations in a statement and sought to downplay his position and responsibilities. “Sadly this is a familiar playbook in which a former employee…
CoinShares to Relocate Listing to U.S. Nasdaq Market

CoinShares to Relocate Listing to U.S. Nasdaq Market

The post CoinShares to Relocate Listing to U.S. Nasdaq Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Points: CoinShares merging with Vine Hill Capital for U.S. Nasdaq listing. $50 million raised through private placement. CoinShares aims to capture U.S. digital asset market growth. CoinShares has announced a merger with Vine Hill Capital and Odysseus Holdings, enabling its move from Nasdaq Stockholm to the U.S. Nasdaq and raising $50 million through a private placement. This strategic shift aims to tap into U.S. institutional demand, bolstering CoinShares’ growth potential and expanding its market presence in the digital asset sector. CoinShares Targets U.S. Markets with Nasdaq Relocation CoinShares International Limited, a prominent European digital asset manager, announced a plan to shift its stock listing from Nasdaq Stockholm to the U.S. Nasdaq. This strategic move involves merging with Vine Hill Capital Investment Corp, a Nasdaq-listed SPAC, and Odysseus Holdings Ltd. The merger aims to align CoinShares with U.S. markets. CoinShares will also conduct a private placement, issuing 5 million shares at $10.04 each to raise approximately $50 million. This capital will support global expansion and maximize CoinShares’ presence in the U.S. digital asset landscape. “Listing on the Nasdaq in the U.S., the world’s largest and most liquid capital market, is a key milestone in CoinShares’ global strategy and will allow us to better capture the immense growth opportunity for digital assets in the United States and beyond.” Jean-Marie Mognetti, CEO, CoinShares Merger and Institutional Interest Poised to Expand CoinShares’ Reach Did you know? CoinShares’ transition to the world’s largest capital market could lead to increased US institutional interest, mirroring effects seen with Coinbase and Galaxy Digital’s listings. According to CoinMarketCap, Bitcoin’s current price is $111,978.84, with a market cap of $2.23 trillion and market dominance at 57.6%. Trading volume reached $40.75 billion in the past 24 hours, reflecting a 65.69% change. Supply and market updates are current as of September…
Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

Arthur Hayes purchased another 1.34 million ENA within 8 hours, bringing his total holdings to 4.45 million.

PANews reported on September 9 that according to Lookonchain , Arthur Hayes bought another 1.34 million ENA with $1.02 million USDC in the past 8 hours , and the total amount of ENA he currently holds has increased to 4.45 million.
Crucial Altcoin Season Index Holds Steady: What It Means for Your Portfolio

Crucial Altcoin Season Index Holds Steady: What It Means for Your Portfolio

BitcoinWorld Crucial Altcoin Season Index Holds Steady: What It Means for Your Portfolio Are you tracking the pulse of the crypto market? The Altcoin Season Index is a crucial barometer, offering insights into whether smaller cryptocurrencies are outshining Bitcoin. Currently, this vital index stands at 52, a figure that has held steady from yesterday, providing a moment for investors to assess the landscape. Understanding the Altcoin Season Index: A Key Metric What exactly is the Altcoin Season Index, and why should you pay attention? Developed by CoinMarketCap, this index offers a clear snapshot of the broader altcoin market’s health relative to Bitcoin. It’s not just a random number; it’s a carefully calculated metric designed to help you understand market cycles. Here’s how it works: The index tracks the price performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization. Stablecoins and wrapped coins are excluded to ensure a true representation of market sentiment. An ‘altcoin season’ is officially declared when 75% of these top 100 altcoins outperform Bitcoin over a 90-day period. A score closer to 100 signals a strong altcoin season, indicating that altcoins are broadly performing better than Bitcoin. Conversely, a lower score suggests Bitcoin dominance. Why the Altcoin Season Index at 52 Matters A reading of 52 for the Altcoin Season Index places us in a neutral zone. It means we are neither in a full-blown altcoin season nor a period of overwhelming Bitcoin dominance. This steady state can be interpreted in several ways: Balanced Market: There’s a relatively even performance between altcoins and Bitcoin, suggesting a period of consolidation or indecision. Opportunity for Selection: While the broader market isn’t showing a strong altcoin trend, individual altcoins may still be performing exceptionally well. This requires careful research and selection. Anticipation: A steady index often precedes a shift. It could be building momentum for an altcoin surge or signaling a potential return to Bitcoin’s lead. For investors, this neutral reading underscores the importance of a diversified and well-researched portfolio. It’s a time to observe and strategize, rather than make hasty decisions based on broad market sentiment. Navigating Market Dynamics with the Altcoin Season Index Understanding the implications of the Altcoin Season Index can significantly influence your investment approach. When the index is high, investors might consider rebalancing their portfolios to capitalize on altcoin growth. Conversely, a low index might prompt a shift towards Bitcoin or stable assets. However, challenges persist in this dynamic market: Volatility: Both Bitcoin and altcoins are known for their price swings, which can quickly change the index’s reading. Information Overload: Sifting through hundreds of altcoins to find the next big performer requires dedication and due diligence. Market Psychology: Fear of missing out (FOMO) can lead to poor investment decisions, especially during perceived altcoin rallies. By using the Altcoin Season Index as a guide, you can make more informed decisions, reducing emotional trading and focusing on data-driven strategies. It’s a tool to complement your research, not replace it. Actionable Insights from the Altcoin Season Index So, what should you do when the Altcoin Season Index is at 52? Here are some actionable insights: Deep Dive into Fundamentals: This is an excellent time to research individual altcoins with strong use cases, solid development teams, and active communities. Monitor Bitcoin Dominance: Keep an eye on Bitcoin’s market capitalization dominance. A decline in BTC dominance often precedes an altcoin rally. Consider Risk Management: In a neutral market, re-evaluate your risk exposure. Diversify across different sectors within crypto, not just different coins. Stay Informed: Market conditions can change rapidly. Regularly check the index and other market indicators to adapt your strategy. The index serves as a reminder that the crypto market is cyclical. Periods of altcoin outperformance often follow periods of Bitcoin strength, and vice-versa. Being prepared for these shifts is key to long-term success. Conclusion: Your Guide to Crypto Market Cycles The current standing of the Altcoin Season Index at 52 offers a valuable perspective on the crypto market. It signals a balanced environment, urging investors to remain vigilant, conduct thorough research, and adapt their strategies to evolving conditions. While not a definitive buy or sell signal, it serves as an excellent compass, helping you navigate the complex world of cryptocurrencies and make more strategic investment choices. Stay informed, stay analytical, and be ready for what comes next. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What does an Altcoin Season Index of 52 mean? A1: An index of 52 indicates a neutral market. It means that roughly half of the top 100 altcoins (excluding stablecoins and wrapped coins) have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days, suggesting neither a strong altcoin season nor a period of dominant Bitcoin performance. Q2: How is the Altcoin Season Index calculated? A2: The index is calculated by CoinMarketCap. It compares the price performance of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market capitalization (excluding stablecoins and wrapped coins) against Bitcoin over the preceding 90-day period. An altcoin season is declared if 75% of these altcoins outperform Bitcoin. Q3: Should I invest in altcoins when the Altcoin Season Index is at 52? A3: A reading of 52 suggests a balanced market. It’s a good time for careful research into individual altcoins with strong fundamentals, rather than broad market-wide altcoin investments. Diversification and risk management are particularly important. Q4: What typically happens after the Altcoin Season Index holds steady at a neutral level? A4: A steady neutral index can precede a shift in market dominance. It could lead to a renewed altcoin season if conditions become favorable, or a return to Bitcoin dominance. It’s a period of observation and strategic planning for potential future movements. Q5: Does the Altcoin Season Index predict future prices? A5: The Altcoin Season Index is an indicator of past performance and current market sentiment, not a direct predictor of future prices. It helps investors understand market cycles and make informed decisions, but it should be used in conjunction with other research and analysis tools. Enjoyed this insight into the crypto market? Share this article with your friends and fellow investors on social media to help them stay informed about the Altcoin Season Index and make smarter decisions! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping the cryptocurrency landscape and future price action. This post Crucial Altcoin Season Index Holds Steady: What It Means for Your Portfolio first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Bitcoin ETFs See $246 Million Inflows, But Market Stays Cautious

Bitcoin ETFs See $246 Million Inflows, But Market Stays Cautious

The post Bitcoin ETFs See $246 Million Inflows, But Market Stays Cautious appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The mixed overall ETF flows are a sign of hesitation beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum ETFs in particular experiencing recent outflows BTC dominance has eased slightly from its summer highs, which typically opens the door for altcoin rallies The crypto market suffered $162 million in liquidations, which is relatively moderate for an almost $4 trillion market Despite attracting a quarter of a billion dollars in inflows this month, Bitcoin’s ETF market is showing mixed signals. The $246 million inflows into Bitcoin ETFs this month suggest institutional investors are still adding exposure, but at a slower pace compared to July’s and August’s surges. The mixed overall ETF flows are a sign of hesitation beyond Bitcoin, with Ethereum ETFs in particular experiencing recent outflows, showing that not all cryptocurrencies are getting the same attention from investors. BTC dominance has eased slightly from its summer highs, which typically opens the door for altcoin rallies. According to CoinMarketCap, it’s currently at 57.6%. However, CryptoRank notes that capital rotation into altcoins remains tentative, indicating that macroeconomic uncertainty (such as pending Fed rate cuts and weak jobs data) is making investors risk-averse.  Related: Crypto Recap for August 2025: Exchange Tokens Lead Other Sectors Instead of a full-fledged altseason, we’re seeing people slowly and carefully buy a few coins, as opposed to rushing in everywhere. Another noteworthy metric is the fact that the Fear and Greed index is at 51 (at least according to CryptoRank, as some indexes have an even lower number). This shows indecision, where markets aren’t in panic but they’re also not euphoric.  Also, the crypto market suffered $162 million in liquidations, which is relatively moderate for an almost $4 trillion market, suggesting that leverage is being used in a controlled manner and isn’t leading to cascading selloffs. Not an altseason yet At the moment,…
