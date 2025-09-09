2025-09-11 Thursday

Strategy Buys $217 Million More In Bitcoin After S&P 500 Snub

The post Strategy Buys $217 Million More In Bitcoin After S&P 500 Snub appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Strategy has purchased 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at $111,196 per coin, following Friday’s S&P 500 rejection. The company now holds 638,460 BTC worth $71.5 billion, achieving “BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025” for shareholders. Japan’s Metaplanet also bought 136 BTC for $15.2 million Monday, continuing the global corporate buying trend. Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. announced Monday it acquired 1,955 BTC for $217.4 million at an average price of $111,196 per Bitcoin, days after being passed over for S&P 500 inclusion. The Virginia-based company, formerly known as MicroStrategy, now holds a massive 638,460 BTC worth approximately $71.5 billion at current prices, maintaining its spot as the world’s largest public corporate Bitcoin holder. The purchase came just days after Strategy was snubbed from the S&P 500 index despite strong results in Q2, while Robinhood took the spot, with its stock jumping 7% as Strategy fell nearly 3% in after-hours trading on Friday. QCP Capital noted in its latest report that Bitcoin’s ability to maintain levels above $110,000 “despite Strategy’s exclusion from the S&P500” demonstrates “resilience.” Bitcoin is trading around $112,000, gaining 0.9% in the past 24 hours, according to CoinGecko. Strategy’s latest purchase has delivered a “BTC Yield of 25.8% YTD 2025” for shareholders,  according to its Form 8-K filing. The company funded Monday’s purchase through its at-the-market offering programs, selling 591,606 common shares for $200.5 million in net proceeds alongside preferred stock sales totaling $16.9 million during the September 2-7 period. The move follows similar acquisitions by other major corporate Bitcoin holders with Japan’s Metaplanet Inc. announcing Monday it purchased 136 BTC for $15.2 million, bringing its total holdings to 20,136 BTC. ﻿ Meanwhile, El Salvador marked the fourth anniversary of its Bitcoin legal tender law by purchasing 21 BTC on Sunday, continuing its daily Bitcoin accumulation strategy.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:14
SEC Holds Cryptocurrency Roundtable on Financial Surveillance and Privacy

Detail: https://coincu.com/news/sec-roundtable-financial-surveillance/
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:13
CoinShares To Go Public In US Through $1.2B Merger With Vine Hill

The post CoinShares To Go Public In US Through $1.2B Merger With Vine Hill appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European asset manager CoinShares has entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Vine Hill Capital Investment, a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). CoinShares announced Monday that the company will be publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stock Market in the US through the deal. This will allow investors to participate directly in trading CoinShares stocks, fueling its global expansion plans.  A SPAC is a publicly traded shell company created with the sole purpose of merging with or acquiring an existing company. This allows a company to go public without going through the traditional initial public offering (IPO) process.  The agreement values CoinShares at $1.2 billion before the new investment, marking a significant step in the company’s push into the US.  US listing to capture demand in the largest ETP market “This transaction represents far more than a change of listing venue from Sweden to the United States,” said CoinShares co-founder and CEO Jean-Marie Mognetti, adding that it signals a transition for CoinShares aiming to accelerate its ambition for global leadership.  Mognetti added that the move allows CoinShares to capture demand in “the world’s largest asset management market.” CoinShares manages about $10 billion in assets, ranking as the fourth-largest provider of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) after BlackRock, Grayscale and Fidelity. In Europe, it leads the market with a 34% share of assets under management (AUM).  On Aug. 29, CoinShares posted $32.4 million in profits in the second quarter of 2025. The company also reported a 26% increase in its AUM to $3.46 billion. The company attributed its quarterly growth to the appreciation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH).  Related: Crypto ETPs post $1.4B losses amid recent Bitcoin, Ether sell-offs CoinShares US merger expected to close later in 2025 The merger is also supported by a $50 million anchor investment…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:13
OpenSea announces mobile upgrade and new phase of pre-TGE rewards

PANews reported on September 9th that OpenSea CMO Adam Hollander announced the launch of the new OpenSea Mobile app, featuring an integrated AI- native trading experience and support for one-stop management of multi-chain wallets, tokens, and NFTs . The platform also launched the Flagship Collection , investing over one million US dollars to acquire historical and emerging NFTs . Starting September 15th , 50% of platform fees will be used for the final rewards phase before the TGE . Users can upgrade their chests through trading, completing tasks, and more to earn higher rewards. The OpenSea Foundation will announce details of the $SEA token TGE in early October .
PANews2025/09/09 09:11
Crucial: US House Advances Plan for Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Management

BitcoinWorld Crucial: US House Advances Plan for Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Management The landscape of national finance is evolving, and the U.S. government is taking notice. A significant development has emerged from the U.S. House of Representatives with the introduction of a new bill, HR 5166. This legislation aims to formally address how the federal government will store and manage its strategic Bitcoin reserves, signaling a pivotal shift in how digital assets are perceived at a national level. Why are Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Important? This bill, if it passes, represents more than just a procedural step. It is a clear indication that the U.S. government is seriously considering Bitcoin reserves and other digital assets as vital components of its national strategic assets. Such a move could have profound implications for economic stability, national security, and the future of financial policy. Diversification: Holding digital assets like Bitcoin could offer a new form of reserve diversification, moving beyond traditional gold and foreign currency holdings. Economic Leadership: By developing a clear strategy, the U.S. could position itself as a leader in the digital asset space, influencing global standards and practices. Future-Proofing: As the global economy increasingly digitizes, having a robust framework for managing digital assets prepares the nation for future financial landscapes. The very act of introducing such a bill underscores the growing recognition of Bitcoin’s permanence and potential utility beyond speculative trading. What Does HR 5166 Mandate for Bitcoin Reserves? The core of HR 5166 is straightforward: it mandates a concrete plan. Specifically, the bill requires the Secretary of the Treasury to develop and report a comprehensive digital asset custody plan. This plan must be presented to relevant House and Senate committees within 90 days of the bill becoming law. This timeline highlights the urgency and importance attached to establishing clear guidelines for the management of potential Bitcoin reserves. The report is expected to detail: Secure storage solutions for digital assets. Protocols for managing access and transactions. Risk mitigation strategies against volatility and cyber threats. Regulatory frameworks necessary for oversight. Essentially, the bill pushes for a proactive approach to integrating digital assets into national financial strategy, rather than a reactive one. Navigating the Challenges of Managing Digital Assets While the benefits of strategic Bitcoin reserves are compelling, the challenges are equally significant. Managing such reserves involves navigating complex issues that are unique to digital assets. These include: Security: Protecting large holdings of Bitcoin from cyberattacks, hacks, and unauthorized access requires state-of-the-art security infrastructure and protocols. Volatility: Bitcoin’s price fluctuations can be substantial, necessitating sophisticated risk management strategies to safeguard the value of national holdings. Regulatory Clarity: The digital asset space is still evolving, and clear regulatory guidelines are essential for responsible management and to prevent market manipulation. The Treasury’s plan will undoubtedly need to address these hurdles comprehensively, ensuring that any move towards stockpiling digital assets is both secure and fiscally sound. What’s Next for the Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Bill? The journey for HR 5166 is still underway. Having been introduced, the bill has now been referred to the full House for consideration. This means it will undergo further debate, potential amendments, and eventually a vote. If it passes the House, it would then move to the Senate for their review and approval before potentially being signed into law by the President. This legislative process is crucial, as it allows for thorough scrutiny and ensures that all aspects of managing strategic Bitcoin reserves are carefully evaluated. The outcome will set a precedent for how governments worldwide might approach digital assets in the future. A Bold Step Towards Digital Asset Integration In conclusion, the introduction of HR 5166 marks a bold and crucial step for the United States in formally acknowledging and planning for the management of strategic Bitcoin reserves. It signals a maturation of the digital asset space and its increasing relevance to national policy. While challenges remain, the mandate for a comprehensive plan demonstrates a commitment to understanding and harnessing the potential of cryptocurrencies as national assets. This legislation could pave the way for a more integrated and forward-thinking approach to finance in the digital age, leaving a lasting impression on how nations view and manage their wealth. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) What is HR 5166? HR 5166 is a bill introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives that mandates the Secretary of the Treasury to draft a plan for managing the federal government’s strategic Bitcoin reserves and other digital assets. Why would the U.S. government hold Bitcoin reserves? The U.S. government might hold Bitcoin reserves for several reasons, including diversifying national assets, establishing leadership in the digital economy, and preparing for future financial landscapes where digital assets play a significant role. Who is responsible for drafting this digital asset custody plan? The Secretary of the Treasury is responsible for drafting the digital asset custody plan and reporting it to relevant House and Senate committees within 90 days of the bill’s passage. What are the main challenges in managing strategic Bitcoin reserves? Key challenges include ensuring robust security against cyber threats, managing the inherent volatility of Bitcoin, and establishing clear regulatory frameworks for oversight and responsible management. What are the next steps for HR 5166? After its introduction, HR 5166 has been referred to the full House for consideration. It will undergo debate, potential amendments, and a vote before potentially moving to the Senate for further review and approval. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network! Your support helps us bring more crucial cryptocurrency news and analysis to a wider audience. To learn more about the latest Bitcoin reserves trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Bitcoin institutional adoption. This post Crucial: US House Advances Plan for Strategic Bitcoin Reserves Management first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:10
Tetra Digital Raises $10M to Create a Regulated Canadian Dollar Stablecoin

The post Tetra Digital Raises $10M to Create a Regulated Canadian Dollar Stablecoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tetra Digital Group, a digital asset custodian based in Alberta, Canada, said on Monday it has raised around $10 million to develop and issue a regulated stablecoin pegged to the Canadian dollar. Backers of the project include Shopify, Wealthsimple, Purpose Unlimited, Shakepay, ATB Financial, National Bank and Urbana Corporation, which has held a majority stake in Tetra since April. The firm aims to roll out the stablecoin in early 2026, subject to regulatory approval. The token would be issued through Tetra Trust, regulated digital asset custody subsidiary, and would be backed 1:1 with Canadian dollar reserves held domestically, according to the press release. Stablecoins, a special group of cryptocurrencies on blockchains with prices tied to fiat currencies, are increasingly being viewed as a faster, cheaper alternative for global payments. The market is projected to surpass $1 trillion in the next few years from $270 billion, but it’s overwhelmingly dominated by tokens anchored to the U.S. dollar. Tetra Digital’s goal with developing a Canadian dollar stablecoin is to “create a reliable, institutional-grade solution for Canadian dollar payments and remittances at scale,” the firm said. “By bringing together many of Canada’s most trusted financial institutions and companies, we’re not just launching a stablecoin — we’re supporting homegrown solutions, built by Canadians, for Canadians and ensuring we maintain economic sovereignty,” CEO Didier Lavallée said in a statement. Earlier this year, Toronto-based fintech Stablecorp raised $1.8 million including from Coinbase Ventures to advance development of its Canadian dollar-pegged QCAD stablecoin. The firm filed a preliminary prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission for the token’s issuance in June. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/09/08/tetra-digital-raises-usd10m-to-create-a-regulated-canadian-dollar-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:10
What We Know About The iPhone 17 And Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event

The post What We Know About The iPhone 17 And Apple’s ‘Awe Dropping’ Event appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Apple is set to host a product event Tuesday afternoon and is expected to reveal its newest iPhone model, which is rumored to feature a slim version of the company’s flagship product alongside improvements to battery capacity and the front-facing camera. The Apple event is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon. (Photo by Annice Lyn/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts The Apple annual release event on Tuesday will begin at 1 p.m. EDT and can be livestreamed on YouTube, Apple’s website and Apple TV. Apple has not confirmed what will be shown at the event, but it is expected to unveil the iPhone 17 and a new Apple Watch, according to multiple outlets. Get Forbes Breaking News Text Alerts: We’re launching text message alerts so you’ll always know the biggest stories shaping the day’s headlines. Text “Alerts” to (201) 335-0739 or sign up here. What Do We Know About The Iphone 17? The next iteration of the iPhone will have improved battery life, according to 9to5Mac, attributing the bolstered battery to the space saved by incorporating eSIMs instead of SIM cards. The iPhone 17 Pro will reportedly have 6.6% additional battery capacity, 9to5Mac added. Apple will also introduce the iPhone 17 Air, a more affordable but less powerful model that will be a third thinner than the iPhone 16 Pro, Bloomberg reported, which noted the phone will come with a single rear camera. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, premium versions of the phone, will have improved processors, camera quality upgrades and simultaneous front-and-back video recording, Bloomberg added. How Much Will The New Iphones Cost? Official pricing will not be known until Tuesday’s event, but price leaks have suggested a $799 price tag for the iPhone 17 and a $100 price hike to $1,099 for the iPhone 17 Pro with…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:09
Top XRP Trader Thinks Market ‘Poised’ to Go up Unless This Happens

The post Top XRP Trader Thinks Market ‘Poised’ to Go up Unless This Happens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. and iWhen “DonAlt” speaks, the market tends to listen, and for good reason. More than a year ago, he said XRP would go up from below $0.70, and he was right. The token went on a 700% historic rally. Now the trader is looking at the bigger picture, not just one coin, and in his opinion the whole market is going to go up. Unless — and it is a big unless — something happens in the U.S. economy. You Might Also Like The timing of his comments is in one of the strangest periods we have had recently. For the first time in over 10 years, PPI inflation is set to be known before CPI inflation. The latest jobs report shows just how fragile things are right now.  The payroll growth was expected to be around 75,000 but ended up being less than 22,000. June’s figures were revised so much that what looked like a gain turned out to be a net loss of 13,000.  My general view on the market is it’s poised to go upThe only way in my mind in which it doesn’t is if something in the US properly breaks Just need to pray that the US admin might be dumb enough to break something but not dumb enough to keep it broken — DonAlt (@CryptoDonAlt) September 8, 2025 All this creates a stagflation backdrop — a situation in which prices keep climbing while the economy cools down. Then businesses have to deal with higher costs because demand is down, which leads to weaker earnings, softer guidance and thinner equity valuations.  “Keep it broken” Investors may react with their usual “bad news is good news” burst, hoping weak data might unlock easier policy, but that optimism will be quickly replaced by a more serious view. There are some…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:07
Major Hacking Incident Occurs: Large Amount of Solana (SOL) Stolen – Here Are the Details

The post Major Hacking Incident Occurs: Large Amount of Solana (SOL) Stolen – Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On-chain researcher ZachXBT reports that Switzerland-based cryptocurrency platform SwissBorg experienced a security incident on its Solana network, resulting in the theft of approximately 192,600 SOL (approximately $41.5 million). SwissBorg explained that the incident was caused by a vulnerability in its partner API provider, Kiln, and only affected the SOL Earn program. The platform confirmed that approximately 193,000 SOL were stolen in total. According to the company’s statement: The SwissBorg app and other Earn programs were not affected by this incident. SwissBorg’s own SOL treasury will be deployed to compensate for the losses of the majority of users. Efforts are underway to recover the stolen funds, in collaboration with white hat hackers and their security partners. SwissBorg also stated that affected users will be contacted via email and provided detailed explanations. The platform maintained that its financial health is strong and daily operations have not been affected. CEO Cyrus Fazel will be livestreaming on YouTube today to connect directly with the community. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/major-hacking-incident-occurs-large-amount-of-solana-sol-stolen-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:04
OpenAI in talks with Indian data center for Stargate project

PANews reported on September 9 that OpenAI is negotiating with an Indian data center on the "Stargate" project.
PANews2025/09/09 09:01
