SHIB Loses Meme Momentum, Market Attention Turns To Rollblock’s Growth Path
The post SHIB Loses Meme Momentum, Market Attention Turns To Rollblock’s Growth Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The memecoin hype cycle is fading – sector market cap is down 2% this week, and tokens like Shiba Inu are struggling to stay relevant. Even with a short-term bounce, Shiba Inu’s fundamentals still rely on burns and speculation. Meanwhile, Rollblock is gaining attention for doing what memecoins can’t: delivering genuine utility, transparent revenue, and scalable on-chain gaming. After a 580% presale surge and $11.6M raised, Rollblock is emerging as a utility-driven breakout that could outperform even the best meme coins in 2025. Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Outperform the Memecoin Market? Shiba Inu is bouncing, now trading at $0.00001283 – its highest since late August. The 10% jump aligns with a spike in burn rate and rising smart money interest, fuelling talk of a breakout above July’s high of $0.00001585. Monday’s burn rate rose 1,680%, with 1.24 million Shiba Inu burned in 24 hours. While $15 million is small against SHIB’s $7.2B market cap, the steady supply cut adds long-term strength. Over 410 trillion tokens are now permanently burned, reducing supply to 584.6 trillion. Smart money is accumulating. These wallets increased holdings by 62% in a month, reaching nearly 10 billion Shiba Inu. Nansen data shows crypto exchange reserves fell to 278 trillion, the lowest since June, indicating more self-custody and less selling. Rollblock Attracts 50,000+ Early Investors with Blockchain Revolution Rollblock is changing online casinos by mixing iGaming with blockchain. It hosts 12,000+ games from top providers, all on-chain via Ethereum. Every result is locked in, blocking scams and building trust with players and investors. That trust is paying off. The presale raised $11.6M from over 50,000 backers. A 30% bonus now rewards buyers with fewer tokens per dollar, increasing scarcity and long-term value. RBLK surged 580% to $0.068 in just a few months, and momentum keeps…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/10 22:40