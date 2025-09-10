2025-09-11 Thursday

Grayscale Plans to Stake All ADA in its Cardano ETF: $1 Resistance Looms

TLDR: Grayscale plans to stake all ADA held in its Cardano ETF if regulators approve staking. Staking rewards from the Cardano ETF would flow back to the fund, potentially boosting $GADA value. Cardano price presses long-term $1 resistance, with a breakout opening $1.5–$2 potential range. $ADA trades at $0.8916, gaining 6.92% over the past week [...] The post Grayscale Plans to Stake All ADA in its Cardano ETF: $1 Resistance Looms appeared first on Blockonomi.
Broadcom’s CEO joins Musk in line for bumper AI-related pay day in 2030

The post Broadcom’s CEO joins Musk in line for bumper AI-related pay day in 2030 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Broadcom’s Chief Executive Officer, Hock Tan, has been promised one of the largest prospective payouts in the semiconductor industry in corporate America if the chipmaker can achieve ambitious artificial intelligence sales targets by the end of the decade. Tan could receive as much as $616.6 million in stock awards if the company achieves $120 billion or more in AI product sales by fiscal 2030, according to an SEC filing. The package echoes the type of performance-linked mega-deals that have made headlines for Elon Musk at Tesla, reflecting how executive pay is increasingly tethered to the AI boom. However, it dwarfs the package that’s been proposed for Musk. Pay package tied to AI milestones Under the terms of his new contract, Tan will be awarded 610,521 performance stock units if Broadcom’s AI revenue reaches $90 billion by fiscal 2030, worth about $205.5 million at today’s share price. Should sales hit $120 billion, the award would triple, making him eligible for roughly $616.6 million in stock compensation. Such large awards have precedent in Silicon Valley. Musk’s 2018 Tesla package, worth up to $56 billion at the time, set a template for tying extraordinary paydays to equally extraordinary performance. Interestingly, last week, the Tesla board proposed a new performance-tied $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk. Broadcom’s AI push The compensation plan highlights Broadcom’s determination to carve out a bigger role in AI computing, where Nvidia currently holds sway with its graphics processors. Broadcom has been positioning its custom-made chips as an alternative for hyperscale customers seeking dedicated silicon to train and run AI models. That strategy appears to be bearing fruit. Last week, Tan said Broadcom had secured a major new AI customer, widely reported to be OpenAI, in a deal worth more than $10 billion. The agreement is expected to drive a…
The U.S. Office of the Inspector General has launched an investigation into the Bureau of Labor Statistics, focusing on PPI and CPI data collection and employment data revision mechanisms.

PANews reported on September 10 that according to the Jinshi Investment Market, the U.S. Office of the Inspector General has launched an inspection of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, focusing on the Producer Price Index (PPI), Consumer Price Index (CPI) data collection and employment data revision mechanism.
A Crucial Battle For Mining Rigs

The post A Crucial Battle For Mining Rigs appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Unraveling The Bitmain Lawsuit: A Crucial Battle For Mining Rigs Skip to content Home Crypto News Unraveling the Bitmain Lawsuit: A Crucial Battle for Mining Rigs Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/bitmain-lawsuit-mining-rigs/
Broadcom's Hock Tan set to earn $616.6 million stock awards if AI sales boom

Broadcom’s Chief Executive Officer, Hock Tan, has been promised one of the largest prospective payouts in the semiconductor industry in corporate America if the chipmaker can achieve ambitious artificial intelligence sales targets by the end of the decade. Tan could receive as much as $616.6 million in stock awards if the company achieves $120 billion […]
SHIB Loses Meme Momentum, Market Attention Turns To Rollblock’s Growth Path

The post SHIB Loses Meme Momentum, Market Attention Turns To Rollblock’s Growth Path appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The memecoin hype cycle is fading – sector market cap is down 2% this week, and tokens like Shiba Inu are struggling to stay relevant. Even with a short-term bounce, Shiba Inu’s fundamentals still rely on burns and speculation. Meanwhile, Rollblock is gaining attention for doing what memecoins can’t: delivering genuine utility, transparent revenue, and scalable on-chain gaming.  After a 580% presale surge and $11.6M raised, Rollblock is emerging as a utility-driven breakout that could outperform even the best meme coins in 2025. Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Can SHIB Outperform the Memecoin Market? Shiba Inu is bouncing, now trading at $0.00001283 – its highest since late August. The 10% jump aligns with a spike in burn rate and rising smart money interest, fuelling talk of a breakout above July’s high of $0.00001585. Monday’s burn rate rose 1,680%, with 1.24 million Shiba Inu burned in 24 hours. While $15 million is small against SHIB’s $7.2B market cap, the steady supply cut adds long-term strength. Over 410 trillion tokens are now permanently burned, reducing supply to 584.6 trillion. Smart money is accumulating. These wallets increased holdings by 62% in a month, reaching nearly 10 billion Shiba Inu. Nansen data shows crypto exchange reserves fell to 278 trillion, the lowest since June,  indicating more self-custody and less selling. Rollblock Attracts 50,000+ Early Investors with Blockchain Revolution Rollblock is changing online casinos by mixing iGaming with blockchain. It hosts 12,000+ games from top providers, all on-chain via Ethereum. Every result is locked in, blocking scams and building trust with players and investors. That trust is paying off. The presale raised $11.6M from over 50,000 backers. A 30% bonus now rewards buyers with fewer tokens per dollar, increasing scarcity and long-term value. RBLK surged 580% to $0.068 in just a few months, and momentum keeps…
Solana Meme Coins Bonk, Pengu & WIF Could Soon Be Overtaken By Trending Cryptos Today Like Layer Brett

Bonk, Pengu, and WIF are losing steam, while Layer Brett surges with $0.0055 presale, $3M+ raised, 790% APY staking, and real tech making it a meme coin standout.
Apecoin Expands to Solana: Boosting Multi-Chain Growth Through DeFi Partnerships

The post Apecoin Expands to Solana: Boosting Multi-Chain Growth Through DeFi Partnerships appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Apecoin, the governance token associated with the Bored Ape Yacht Club non-fungible token (NFT) project, has officially expanded to the Solana blockchain, with the APE token synchronization completed on September 9, 2025. This move is part of the Rapid Apecoin Integration Deployment (R.A.I.D) strategy unveiled on August 31, 2025, designed to tap into Solana’s over […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/apecoin-expands-to-solana-boosting-multi-chain-growth-through-defi-partnerships/
Ethereum developer salaries: median at $140K versus $300K market — the gap threatening the core of the network

Median $140,000 vs $300,000: Ethereum core contributors are paid about half compared to the compensation offered externally.
Mick Jagger Charts A New No. 1 Alongside A Late, Great Rock Star

The post Mick Jagger Charts A New No. 1 Alongside A Late, Great Rock Star appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mick Jagger earns his first solo No. 1 as “Dancing in the Street” with David Bowie tops the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Mick Jagger speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images Mick Jagger is not typically known as a solo artist, though he has released music under his own name outside of his work with The Rolling Stones from time to time. His own material has performed best in the United Kingdom, where he’s regarded as one of the most beloved rock stars of all time. Jagger is back with a decades-old tune that’s become a bestseller out of the blue, and the rock legend has earns his first No. 1 on a pair of rosters as a classic collaboration reappears. “Dancing in the Street” Blasts Back “Dancing in the Street,” Jagger’s duet with David Bowie, blasts back onto three charts in the U.K. It debuts in the top spot on two and returns to the top 10 on a third, easily making it one of the bestselling cuts in the country this frame. Mick Jagger Earns His First Solo No. 1 Jagger scores his first solo No. 1 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts with “Dancing in the Street.” As it debuts, the song also marks his first top 10 on the tallies. Mick Jagger’s Past Performances Jagger has only appeared on the Official Vinyl Singles chart once under his own name, with “Dancing in the Street.” On the Official Physical Singles ranking, which includes vinyl sales but also CDs and cassettes, he has scored two other solo wins. “Visions of Paradise” peaked at No. 43 back in…
