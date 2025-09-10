Mick Jagger Charts A New No. 1 Alongside A Late, Great Rock Star

The post Mick Jagger Charts A New No. 1 Alongside A Late, Great Rock Star appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mick Jagger earns his first solo No. 1 as “Dancing in the Street” with David Bowie tops the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts. HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 02: Mick Jagger speaks onstage during the 97th Annual Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 02, 2025 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images) Getty Images Mick Jagger is not typically known as a solo artist, though he has released music under his own name outside of his work with The Rolling Stones from time to time. His own material has performed best in the United Kingdom, where he’s regarded as one of the most beloved rock stars of all time. Jagger is back with a decades-old tune that’s become a bestseller out of the blue, and the rock legend has earns his first No. 1 on a pair of rosters as a classic collaboration reappears. “Dancing in the Street” Blasts Back “Dancing in the Street,” Jagger’s duet with David Bowie, blasts back onto three charts in the U.K. It debuts in the top spot on two and returns to the top 10 on a third, easily making it one of the bestselling cuts in the country this frame. Mick Jagger Earns His First Solo No. 1 Jagger scores his first solo No. 1 on both the Official Vinyl Singles and Official Physical Singles charts with “Dancing in the Street.” As it debuts, the song also marks his first top 10 on the tallies. Mick Jagger’s Past Performances Jagger has only appeared on the Official Vinyl Singles chart once under his own name, with “Dancing in the Street.” On the Official Physical Singles ranking, which includes vinyl sales but also CDs and cassettes, he has scored two other solo wins. “Visions of Paradise” peaked at No. 43 back in…