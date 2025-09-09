2025-09-11 Thursday

Крипто жаңалықтары

Ең ыстық крипто жаңалықтары мен нарық жаңартуларын бақылаңыз
Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era For Semiconductor Giant

Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era For Semiconductor Giant

The post Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era For Semiconductor Giant appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era For Semiconductor Giant Skip to content Home AI News Intel Leadership: Strategic Shake-Up Unveils New Era for Semiconductor Giant Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/intel-leadership-strategic-shakeup/
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016736+4.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1398-9.80%
ERA
ERA$0.7371+0.64%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:32
Бөлісу
Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details

The post Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pundit Says ‘Ethereum Is Dying’ As Fundamentals Collapse By Over 40% — Details | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/ethereum-fundamentals-collapse/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13635+0.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016736+4.04%
Sign
SIGN$0.07872+4.37%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:31
Бөлісу
It’s All About The Chicken Man

It’s All About The Chicken Man

The post It’s All About The Chicken Man appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VENICE, ITALY – SEPTEMBER 01: Dwayne Johnson attends “The Smashing Machine” red carpet during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on September 01, 2025 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Getty Images Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, the professional wrestler best known for playing large, muscled strongmen in countless action movies over the years, has lost a lot of weight. Unlike your average American, the weight loss in question isn’t fat. One of Hollywood’s strongest leading men is shedding muscle. Photos of the actor have raised eyebrows in recent weeks. Some speculated that it had to do with stopping steroids. Whatever the reason, it was a clear and pretty stark difference. This was even more surprising given The Rock’s new A24 film, The Smashing Machine from director Benny Safdie. The only thing different about Johnson’s appearance in that film was the rather shocking full head of hair: The Smashing Machine Credit: A24 I honestly might not have recognized him if I didn’t know better. The Smashing Machine is getting solid reviews on Rotten Tomatoes after debuting at the Venice Film Festival. The film represents a major shift for Johnson. It’s the story of MMA fighter Mark Kerr as he deals with fame, fortune, drug addiction and other personal struggles. The film wowed audiences in Venice, earning a fifteen-minute standing ovation that brought the actor to tears. Safdie embraced Johnson and his co-star Emily Blunt during the ovation, weeping alongside him. The real-life Kerr joined in the waterworks. Variety called the scene “the most emotional premiere on the Lido since Brendan Fraser collapsed into tears four years ago, launching his Oscar campaign for The Whale.” Which brings us back to the subject of Johnson’s mysterious weight loss. It turns out, the actor now has a taste for movies outside…
Threshold
T$0.01634-0.18%
RealLink
REAL$0.06235+2.53%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.3-1.71%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:27
Бөлісу
Nasdaq Files With SEC to Enable Tokenized Securities on US Stock Market

Nasdaq Files With SEC to Enable Tokenized Securities on US Stock Market

The post Nasdaq Files With SEC to Enable Tokenized Securities on US Stock Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Nasdaq ignites Wall Street transformation with bold SEC filing to bring tokenized securities into the U.S. equities markets, merging blockchain speed with institutional-grade safeguards. Nasdaq Aims to Bridge Traditional Finance With Digital Asset Innovation Nasdaq revealed on Sept. 8, 2025, that it has submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/nasdaq-files-with-sec-to-enable-tokenized-securities-on-us-stock-market/
Union
U$0.00937-1.26%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016736+4.04%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:25
Бөлісу
Bitcoin App SwissBorg Just Got Hit With a $41M Solana Hack

Bitcoin App SwissBorg Just Got Hit With a $41M Solana Hack

The post Bitcoin App SwissBorg Just Got Hit With a $41M Solana Hack appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crime A vulnerability at one of SwissBorg’s service providers has led to one of the largest Solana-related thefts this year. Roughly 193,000 SOL – valued around $41.5 million – vanished after attackers exploited an integration provided by Kiln, a partner handling SwissBorg’s staking infrastructure. The discovery was first brought to light by blockchain investigator ZachXBT, who traced the flow of funds on-chain. SwissBorg later confirmed the incident, stressing that the exploit was contained within its Solana Earn product and did not spill over into its core app or other yield offerings. Compensation Measures on the Table Rather than pass the damage to customers, SwissBorg said it would dip into its own treasury to restore most user balances. Security teams and white-hat hackers have also been enlisted in an attempt to track the stolen tokens and recover what’s possible. The company insisted its finances remain sound and that everyday operations continue without interruption. SwissBorg promised direct outreach to anyone impacted, with detailed explanations arriving by email. To further reassure clients, CEO Cyrus Fazel scheduled a live YouTube broadcast to discuss the situation openly with the community. What Comes Next Although user losses will largely be covered, the breach underscores the risks of relying on third-party infrastructure in crypto staking programs. For SwissBorg, a platform often marketed on trust and transparency, the incident marks a major test of its ability to protect customer confidence while tightening security partnerships going forward. This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content,…
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004426+2.61%
Solana
SOL$221.44+2.34%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005066+5.85%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:21
Бөлісу
Best Cheap Crypto to Buy and Hold Alongside Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

Best Cheap Crypto to Buy and Hold Alongside Ethereum (ETH) in 2025

The post Best Cheap Crypto to Buy and Hold Alongside Ethereum (ETH) in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Ethereum (ETH) steady in 2025, focus is now on potential high-ROI disruptors reshaping decentralized finance (DeFi) Mutuum Finance (MUTM) being a leader. The new lending protocol has been performing wonderfully with its fast and cheap method of collateralized lending, with investors stunned at copious additions in the face of a changing crypto environment. While Ethereum is still the leader in the smart contract market, Mutuum Finance’s innovative low-cost on-chain lending platform and growing ecosystem have investors waiting eagerly for what comes next.  Ethereum Still at Substantial Levels As DeFi Highlight Intensifies Ethereum (ETH) $4,308.85 oscillates between intraday lows of $4,269.20 and intraday highs of $4,430.67. The asset continues to have in its favor a smart contract platform with consistent institutional inflow and deep network usage. Analysts continue to say that staying above the $4,300 level is important if it is to keep this current trend going with a potential breakout above $4,500 to hit some more resistance levels sooner or later. Meanwhile, new decentralized finance platforms like Mutuum Finance (MUTM) are already drawing even greater attention towards the market.  Mutuum Finance (MUTM) Presale Stage 6 Ongoing Mutuum Finance is already in presale stage 6 and currently selling the tokens at $0.035, which is 16.17% higher compared to the last stage. The market is heavily interested with more than 16120 invested investors and nearly $15.45 million already raised. In a bid to enhance the platform’s security, there has also been the creation of a USDT Bug Bounty Program with and in partnership with CertiK and worth up to a sum of $50,000 USDT. The bugs fall under categories of critical, major, minor, and low according to the program. Mutuum Finance asset collateralisation caps are essentially risk type inherent in the asset, i.e., supply, borrow, and collateral caps. The protocol is…
CreatorBid
BID$0.10313-20.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-1.23%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.13635+0.51%
Бөлісу
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/09 09:18
Бөлісу
The Senate is expected to advance Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday, and he is expected to appear on the interest rate meeting list this month.

The Senate is expected to advance Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday, and he is expected to appear on the interest rate meeting list this month.

PANews reported on September 9th that, according to Jinshi, the U.S. Senate Banking Committee will vote on Milan's nomination to the Federal Reserve Board on September 10th, potentially securing confirmation by the full Senate before the Fed's September interest rate decision. The Fed will hold its interest rate meeting on September 16th and 17th, and is expected to deliver its first rate cut since December. Last week, Milan secured Republican support by offering a series of assurances, both privately and publicly, that he supports the Fed's independence in monetary policy, rather than following President Trump's orders. Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the committee is expected to approve the nomination, sending the matter to the full Senate for a vote. Senate Republican leaders will then have several days to push through the necessary procedural votes to clear hurdles and complete the confirmation process. Only four Republican senators need to defect during the full Senate vote to veto the nomination. Six months ago, all Republican senators voted for Milan to chair the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
Union
U$0.00937-1.26%
SIX
SIX$0.02156+0.55%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0004426+2.61%
Бөлісу
PANews2025/09/09 09:16
Бөлісу
Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

Putin adviser claims US using stablecoins, gold to devalue its $37T debt

An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin is accusing the Trump administration of using stablecoins and gold to devalue its $37 trillion in outstanding debt. An adviser to Russian President Vladimir Putin said the US is strategically using crypto and gold to devalue its debt to “urgently address the declining trust in the dollar.”“The US is now trying to rewrite the rules of the gold and cryptocurrency markets. Remember the size of their debt — $35 trillion. These two sectors (crypto and gold) are essentially alternatives to the traditional global currency system,” Anton Kobyakov said at a press briefing on Monday at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Russia, as reported by RussiaDirect. “As in the 1930s and the 1970s, the US plans to solve its financial problems at the world’s expense — this time by pushing everyone into the ‘crypto cloud,’” Kobyakov said. Read more
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.743+0.90%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005066+5.85%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10002-1.23%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:16
Бөлісу
Floki Expands, Bonk Gains Institutions, and BullZilla Presale Roars — What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin?

Floki Expands, Bonk Gains Institutions, and BullZilla Presale Roars — What Is the Next 100x Meme Coin?

The meme coin landscape has shifted. Once dismissed as jokes with little utility, today’s top contenders are blending humor with real-world applications, institutional adoption, and structured presale mechanics that engineer growth. In September 2025, three tokens demand attention: Floki, Bonk, and BullZilla ($BZIL). Floki evolves into a Web3 ecosystem with tokenization, DeFi, and metaverse projects. Bonk, […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06235+2.53%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002296+0.04%
DeFi
DEFI$0.00168+1.57%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:15
Бөлісу
Crypto Laundering Unveiled: California Man Faces Serious Prison Time for $37M Scheme

Crypto Laundering Unveiled: California Man Faces Serious Prison Time for $37M Scheme

BitcoinWorld Crypto Laundering Unveiled: California Man Faces Serious Prison Time for $37M Scheme The world of digital assets, while promising innovation and financial freedom, also grapples with serious challenges like crypto laundering. A recent, high-profile case highlights the severe consequences awaiting those who exploit this space for illicit gains. In a stark reminder of robust regulatory efforts and law enforcement’s growing capabilities, a California man has been sentenced to a substantial 51 months in prison for his central role in a massive $37 million crypto laundering operation. What Exactly Happened in This Shocking Crypto Laundering Scheme? This intricate case, first brought to light by Decrypt, details how U.S. federal prosecutors successfully pursued charges against the individual. The accused masterminded a sophisticated scam, leveraging trust and deceptive tactics. He engaged victims through persuasive messages and seemingly credible phone calls, building rapport under false pretenses. His goal was to entice them with promises of lucrative, high-return cryptocurrency investments, only to siphon off their hard-earned funds for himself. Victim Deception: The perpetrator skillfully built a façade of legitimacy, convincing numerous victims to transfer their money into what they believed were legitimate investment vehicles. Rapid Digital Conversion: Once acquired, the illicit funds were swiftly converted into USDT (Tether), a popular stablecoin. This conversion was a key step in the crypto laundering process, designed to obscure the money’s origins and make it significantly harder for authorities to trace. Massive Scale of Fraud: The operation successfully laundered an astonishing $37 million. This substantial figure underscores the significant financial impact and the broad reach of such sophisticated digital asset frauds. This detailed account provides a chilling look into the methods employed by criminals in the digital age, emphasizing the constant need for user vigilance. Why is Crypto Laundering a Growing Global Concern? The incident underscores a critical and evolving issue in the global digital economy: the persistent misuse of cryptocurrencies for illegal activities. While the underlying blockchain technology offers unprecedented transparency and immutability, bad actors relentlessly seek innovative ways to obscure their tracks and exploit perceived loopholes. The inherent characteristics of cryptocurrencies—such as the ease of cross-border transactions, the speed of transfers, and the potential for pseudo-anonymity—can unfortunately make them attractive tools for money launderers and other criminals. However, it is crucial to recognize that law enforcement agencies and financial intelligence units worldwide are becoming increasingly sophisticated in their methods for tracking, investigating, and prosecuting these complex digital crimes. This particular sentencing serves as a powerful and unambiguous deterrent, unequivocally demonstrating that illicit financial activities, even those conducted entirely within the digital asset space, will not go unpunished. The global effort to combat crypto laundering is intensifying, with significant resources being dedicated to tracing illicit flows. What Are the Far-Reaching Ramifications of Such Crypto Laundering Cases? The 51-month prison sentence handed down to the California man sends a clear, resounding message about the legal system’s unwavering commitment to combating financial crime in the digital realm. Such high-profile convictions have several profound and far-reaching ramifications, impacting victims, regulators, and the broader cryptocurrency industry: Justice for Victims: While full financial recovery is not always guaranteed, these legal actions are vital for providing a measure of justice and closure for those who suffered significant financial losses. They also deter future criminal activity. Enhanced Regulatory Scrutiny: Cases like this invariably spur further discussions, reviews, and the development of more robust cryptocurrency regulations. The aim is to create a safer, more compliant, and more trustworthy environment for all legitimate users and innovators within the digital asset space. Building Industry Trust: By actively identifying, apprehending, and prosecuting bad actors involved in crypto laundering, the cryptocurrency industry can gradually build greater trust with the public, traditional financial institutions, and governments. This is absolutely crucial for achieving wider mainstream adoption and fostering responsible innovation. This case emphatically highlights the critical importance of conducting thorough due diligence for anyone considering engaging with cryptocurrency platforms or individuals offering investment opportunities. Always verify legitimacy, research extensively, and remain highly skeptical of promises that seem too good to be true. Protecting yourself in this dynamic landscape is paramount. Protecting Yourself: Actionable Insights Against Crypto Laundering Scams To navigate the crypto world safely and avoid falling victim to similar scams or inadvertently participating in illicit activities, consider these actionable insights: Research Thoroughly: Before investing in any crypto project or platform, conduct extensive research. Check reviews, team backgrounds, and project whitepapers. Be Skeptical of High Returns: If an investment promises unusually high, guaranteed returns with little to no risk, it’s almost certainly a scam. Verify Identity: Always verify the identity of individuals offering investment advice or soliciting funds. Be cautious of unsolicited messages or calls. Use Reputable Exchanges: Stick to well-known, regulated cryptocurrency exchanges that have strong security protocols and comply with AML (Anti-Money Laundering) and KYC (Know Your Customer) requirements. Secure Your Wallets: Use strong, unique passwords, enable two-factor authentication (2FA), and consider hardware wallets for significant holdings. Report Suspicious Activity: If you encounter suspicious activity or believe you’ve been targeted by a scam, report it to the relevant authorities immediately. In conclusion, the sentencing of the California man for his central role in a $37 million crypto laundering scheme is a landmark event, signaling a new era of accountability in the digital asset space. It powerfully illustrates the unwavering commitment of federal prosecutors and global law enforcement to combating financial crime within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. This case serves as a vital reminder for both potential criminals and everyday users: the digital world is not a lawless frontier. Vigilance, robust security practices, and strict adherence to legal and ethical frameworks are absolutely paramount for fostering a secure, trustworthy, and ultimately prosperous digital future. The ongoing fight against crypto laundering is intensifying, but justice is increasingly catching up with those who seek to exploit the system for illicit gain. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What is crypto laundering? Crypto laundering refers to the process of concealing the origins of illegally obtained funds by converting them into cryptocurrencies, then moving them through various digital wallets and exchanges to make them appear legitimate. Q2: How was the California man able to launder $37 million? He gained victims’ trust through messages and phone calls, posing as an investment opportunity. Once funds were received, he converted them into USDT to obscure their source, effectively laundering the money. Q3: What is USDT and why is it used in crypto laundering? USDT (Tether) is a stablecoin, meaning its value is pegged to the U.S. dollar. It’s often used in illicit activities because it offers liquidity and can be moved quickly across borders, making it a convenient tool for criminals to convert and transfer large sums while attempting to evade detection. Q4: What are the penalties for crypto laundering? Penalties for crypto laundering can be severe, including lengthy prison sentences, substantial fines, and forfeiture of assets. The specific punishment depends on the amount laundered, the jurisdiction, and the specifics of the crime, as evidenced by the 51-month sentence in this case. Q5: How can individuals protect themselves from crypto investment scams? Always conduct thorough research on any investment opportunity, be wary of promises of guaranteed high returns, verify the identity of those soliciting funds, use reputable and regulated exchanges, and enable strong security measures like two-factor authentication on your accounts. If it seems too good to be true, it likely is. This case serves as a critical reminder of the ongoing fight against digital financial crime. If you found this article insightful, please consider sharing it with your network to raise awareness about the dangers of crypto laundering and investment scams. Your vigilance helps create a safer crypto ecosystem for everyone! To learn more about the latest crypto crime trends, explore our article on key developments shaping cryptocurrency regulation. This post Crypto Laundering Unveiled: California Man Faces Serious Prison Time for $37M Scheme first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.00937-1.26%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01717+2.08%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005066+5.85%
Бөлісу
Coinstats2025/09/09 09:15
Бөлісу

Трендтегі жаңалықтар

Толығырақ

Bitcoin Hashrate Surges: Unlocking a New Era of Network Security

Pump.fun strengthens legal team with fresh hires to fight Burwick lawsuit

KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS

SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins Emphasizes New Crypto Regulations

Metaplanet To Raise $1.4 Billion In International Share Sale To Fund Fresh Bitcoin Purchases